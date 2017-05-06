Skanska's (SKSBF) CEO Johan Karlström on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Skanska ABB (OTC:SKSBF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 4:00 AM ET

André Löfgren

Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Skanska’s 3-month report for 2017. I am André Löfgren, and I am heading up Investor Relations with Skanska. And as many times before, we are hosting it here at our headquarters in Stockholm with a live audience. But we also have a lot of participants on the web and over the phone, and you will all be able to ask questions after the presentation. The presentation will be held by our CEO, Johan Karlström; and also CFO, Peter Wallin.

And with that, Johan, I leave it to you.

Johan Karlström

Thanks, André, and welcome, everybody, to this report.

Do you see the 3 people behind me on the slide show there? They’re working at a very impressive project, this awesome project, in Stockholm, 3 of the employees on the project. And we have a very large organization there. And even when you are in Stockholm, I really want you to take a look at this awesome project. And we’ll continue for several years. You have plenty of time, but it’s a very good example of a huge infrastructure project that we see now going on in Stockholm but it’s also an example of what we do around the world in the different markets.

Safety is a very high priority in Skanska. For us, it’s important that everybody that is on the work sites, I’m talking about Skanska employees, subcontractors, consultants, representatives from the clients and sometimes even people from the outside, that are coming home every single day without being injured. That’s a value that we work really hard within Skanska.

And next week, we have the Skanska Safety Week 2017. We always have it once a year. Of course, we focus on safety year-end. But we have a lucky special week when we dedicate the whole organization to look at the safety on all the thousand of projects that we have. In several of the market, we also have extended it to it, so it’s an industry-wide safety week with all the players in the market, including our competitors. And this is something that we definitely want the whole construction industry to join to work upon.

So with that, I’m moving into the quarter report, and you can see here that we have an operating income of SEK 1.8 billion for the first quarter, SEK 200 million lower compared to the first quarter last year.

And the underlying businesses, if we – if you take a look at that, you can see that there’s a strong performance from the project development operation in Skanska, especially in the first quarter. And here, I would just want to point out the businesses that we have in residential development, very strong performance there, and then of course, the gain that we have got when we have divested the A1 Highway in Poland, which was a concession that was sold.

We have a strong focus on the construction operation and also restore the profitability on – in the underperforming units to turn them around. And here, I’m talking about Poland and the part of the U.S. operation. I will come a little bit more into the details further on into my presentation. And here, you can also see that the earnings per share is up compared to the first quarter last year. And it’s a little bit – the reason for that is that we have different composition of the tax rate. Peter will dwell up on it and explain a little bit further. So despite the fact that we have lower operating income, the EPS is higher due to lower tax rate.

Strong order backlog. This is record high for Skanska, SEK 200 billion, I have not seen a number starting with a 2 here during my time in Skanska. And of course, that’s a good situation for us going forward. And a big part of the backlog, we find in the U.S. market. And we can also say that we have a very good return on the project development operation in Skanska.

And strong balance sheet. And I think that the strong balance sheet that we have, that is a fundament so we can continue to grow the project development operation, which is the strategy that we have lined out in Skanska, and we have had it for several years. And if you go back in time, you can see that we have expanded it, expanded, increased operation. And that is exactly what we plan for the future.

So moving into construction. The revenue is slightly up, and the order booking, as I mentioned, was very strong compared to the first quarter last year, especially in the Nordics and in the U.S., where we have had a good order intake. And the book-to-build here is 128%, and just to make sure that the book-to-build here is now on a rolling 12-month basis. Operating income, slightly below what we had first quarter last year, and the underlying performance differs between the various business units. Sweden is very strong. And I think that here, we have a unit operating, and of course, in a good market, but it’s a unit with a lot of projects in a very good shape. It’s like a machine that is running, and that is very healthy for our business.

We have had further write-down in the Polish operation, with SEK 100 million in the quarter. We have turned every stone and looked at all the various projects, and we found that it was right to take down the projects with around SEK 100 million. One thing, which I think is important to mention here, is that the backlog that we have in Poland is quite short if you talk about duration. So at the end of the year, most of the backlog will be gone and be replaced by new projects. And that is – differs if we talk about the other challenging unit that we have in Skanska and USA Civil, where the backlog is completely different.

Big projects and long duration of all the projects, which means that it’s going to take much longer time before we see a new backlog that have replaced the existing one. So we’re working hard to stabilize and making sure that we have the right numbers and also the right performance in those businesses. But beside that, we – all the other units, including the other part in the U.S., the USA Building operation and the other European and Nordics – Nordic units, they are stable and in good shape.

Moving over to Residential Development. As I just mentioned, you can see here that we are performing in a very good way. Revenue is up despite that the homes sold is basically same as first quarter last year, which means that the value per unit is higher. It’s a little bit over composition of the products. That’s just more high-end type of products here in the portfolio. But also, we also taken advantage of a good market situation. Operating margin, 13% over – well over the 10% target that we have for the business.

And here, we also see that the main contribution on the profit here is coming from Sweden. It’s a very good market. It’s an underlying demand that is there. And we think that, that will continue. We are not afraid of a bubble in the Swedish market. We have got a lot of questions regarding that. But we see that there is an underlying demand that will continue for the future, and it’s going to take some time before Skanska and other players in the market have really filled up with the supply to the demand there. And you can see that the return on capital employed is very impressive and well above the 10% that we have as a target.

Commercial Development, where we design, build, invest in offices. We lease them and then sell them to investors. We have a little bit of – we have lower activity in this stream if we talk about divestments during the quarter. In the comparative period last year, we sold big seaport project in Boston and with a very nice gain that you can see in the brackets there that came out. But the activity, the underlying activity in the stream is actually higher than before.

We have 46 ongoing projects with a total investment value at completion of around SEK 27 billion. That is the highest value if you add all the ongoing projects together, which means that we are gradually building – the business is up here for growth here. And the market value that for the SEK 27 billion investment of the projects is around SEK 33 billion at completion. The leasing rate and the completion ratio that you see here, that is something that we follow very closely, and you can see that we have quite a young stock of ongoing projects. Because we have started several projects during the last quarter, you can see 5 here, and several of them have been quite large. And then of course, it’s important that the leasing continues with the investment there. So that is the 2 things that we are looking very hard on, and you can see the numbers here that we did during the quarter.

Infrastructure Development. The divestments here are more lumpy because there are fewer projects that we will sell. So in the first quarter, we sold the A1 motorway/highway in Poland with a very good profit. You can see over and above the market value that we have disclosed in our report. And you can also see that we also go out with the net present value of the existing portfolio. The market value that we see here of the SEK 3.2 billion that – here, which is a cautious evaluation that we disclosed to the market. And of course, when you make a transaction like this, the return on capital employed goes up, and you can see the numbers here.

Moving over to the order situation in Construction. And you can – if you take a look at the 2 lines there that is going over the various bars, the bars is the order backlog each quarter, and you can see here that it’s hitting that SEK 200 billion, the bar for the Q1. But the 2 lines that you see, the dark blue and the light blue, they show the revenue versus the order intake. And you can see that the dark blue is much higher, over and above the revenue, which means that we’re building up the backlog there.

So if you compare it with the first quarter last year, where you see that – this reverse order between the 2 lines in Q1 2016, we are actually eating out of the backlog as the book-to-build ratio was below. But now you can see that we are building it up for the future. And here, you have a breakdown of the order backlog and order intake for the various areas within Construction. You can see that all the numbers, if you look at the book-to-build ratio, which is the key ratio that you should focus upon, they’re all over 100%, which means that we are building up the pipeline for the future.

So with that, I hand over to Peter, and you’re going to go over the details.

Peter Wallin

All the details. Thank you, Johan.

So let’s start with Construction, as we normally do. We shouldn’t talk about, right?

Revenue, SEK 32 billion, 3% up in local currencies. And based on what Johan has said about the backlog, you can clearly understand that we will have continuous growth on the revenue side and good support there. Gross margin, SEK 2.1 billion. And then operating income, SEK 1.4 billion. First quarter in the Northern Hemisphere type of Construction business is the toughest quarter because of season, as you know. So – and in addition to that, of course, we have taken a hit of SEK 100 million in Poland. So the gross margin is a notch lower compared to last year. We are maintaining selling and admin despite the fact that we’re incurring quite a lot of costs relating to ERP implementations in Sweden and in the US Civil business. So the operating margin is standing here at 1.2%, a number which we are not pleased with, and the margin target remains at 3.5% for the full year basis.

So digging in a little bit into the areas here. Very strong performance in the Nordics, Northern Hemisphere. They actually work in this part despite winter. And Sweden is, of course, having a very strong margin at 3.4%. Europe is the biggest negative, of course, backing out a SEK 100 million. You can see that we are trending on the same level as [Audio gap] Czech and Polish business are very much – have a very low start of the year because of really historical reasons and the winter impact there.

Whereas the U.K. and the other part of Europe in Skanska, they are still part of Europe, are stable. The U.S. businesses, Building and Civil, are doing a somewhat lower margin, as Johan alluded to, stable within Building and still hampered on the operating margin side in Civil due to the fact that we’re still negotiating design changes and also this ERP implementation.[Audio gap] of the 1.2% operating margin for the stream.

Going over to Residential Development. Continuous good and strong performance. 26% up in revenues. All of that due to price mix, where we are essentially at the same volume as last year. Gross margin is close to 18% across the market, which is a very good gross margin. And we are maintaining the selling and admin at around 5%, thus, giving the 13.1% operating margin. And that is only the development profit. Construction is reported in the construction stream.

So going into the various market. The Nordics are doing quite good. And of course, engine is Sweden, but performance was also good in Norway and also trending up in Finland. So Nordics, overall, strong. Europe, as you can see, looks like a drop compared to last year. It is a drop compared to last year but only because, last year, we sold the last lampings relating to the U.K. residential part. So underlying, we are improving the performance here in Prague and Warsaw, which is really the markets where we are in. You can see that we are trending on sort of maintained level just below 5,000, and we’ve started roughly 900 homes. So started sold are in tandem. And homes in construction, just over 7,000 units. Very high sale – pre-sale rate in the portfolio, close to 80%, which is far too high, but we are not starting projects until we are ready to launch them into the market base. Because the track record with good growth is, of course, also due to good market, but predominantly, it’s also good – to good execution, keeping the costs. The number of unsold completed is very low compared to the overall, so I will not even comment that.

And then you have CD. Strong start of the year even though it’s a tough comparison compared to last year when we sold Seaport 101 in Boston. And we have already started to divest properties into the second quarter, as you have seen from the press releases. Operating income, SEK 300 million in the quarter. And if we look into the sales, we posted a 31% margin if you compare capital gain to the sales proceeds. So that is, of course, continues to be very, very good and very high.

And the outlook for continuing the good activity in this stream, you can see from the next slide with the bars representing the ongoing projects and competed projects. And you can see that we have quite good base to continue to divest from. So it continues to look good in the commercial stream. This is underpinned by leasing. We are maintaining leasing on a rolling 12-month basis, and you can also see that we have good – continue to do good leasing in second quarter. So this all bodes well for continuous good value creation on this stream.

Last but not the least, ID. And here, the A1 sale was executed into the first quarter. Good sale, quite a bit over and above the internal market value we have had before, putting it out on the marketplace.And we are happy with the proceeds. If you look on both the ID stream and the CD stream, because of us selling mature projects, you should expect that to be very low in terms of net operating income from mature projects. So the gains are made from divestments. And when we sell a mature project, we lose the income on that project. Sounds easy. But if I look on the various reports out there in market, it doesn’t seem to be the case in the forecasts. Just a heads up.

If you look on the portfolio, now we are at SEK 3.2 billion in net present value, and I would say that we carried this at quite conservative valuations compared to what we are seeing sometimes out in the marketplace.

Pulling it all together, knocking down with the central costs and elimination, we get the SEK 1.8 billion in operating income. So 2 factors that gives an EPS improvement despite the fact that EBIT operating income is lower compared to last year is, number one, extraordinarily good cash management, I would like to say, from our units in our Skanska financial services. Great job. So we end at the positive financial items.

And taxes being a bit lower because we are selling A1 in form of shares. So we have a 14% average tax rate compared to 21% last year. So that’s SEK 3.90 per share. And cash flow is – cash flow first quarter leaves the balance sheet when it comes to the Construction stream. Recall at the back end of last year, we sold M25 in the ID stream. Those proceeds were booked as receivable, and the money was received in the beginning of this year, thus, also giving a strong working capital improvement. So net-net, we are positive in working capital change, which is a bit unusual for the Q1.We are continuing to invest money. And we are continuing the trend of a very good free working capital movement. You can see we are moving sequentially up quarter compared to quarter, and on the green line, compared to the revenue. And we are, again, over and above 14% now.

And if we look at the development streams and on the investments, you can see that we are a bit lower compared to year-end. And if you look on the ID line, you can see that, that is the fact that we have gotten the proceeds from both A1 and M25 in the first quarter, so that knocks down the capital employed in the ID stream. And you should expect this to continue to increase, the capital employed in the development streams because we are increasing the activity in this stream. You saw the strong movements of start of ongoing projects in the CD stream, for example.

So with that, looking into the financial position, strong, very strong financial position, which gives us a lot of leeway when it comes to taking good decision and good costs of starting up projects. And after – in April, we also dividended out the SEK 8.25 per share in dividend for the year 2016. And we are continuing investments here, but we are foreseeing a continued strong financial position. And you can see the SEK 12.6 billion we had in the way we are measuring our measuring our financial capacity here is far greater compared to last year despite the fact that we have continued the investments in the product development. And again, we have done that with a very good use of our funds and good cash management. Equity, also very strong compared to last year. And here, you can also see that the FX and the long-term interest rates and their impact of pension is creating movements there as well. Again, this is before dividending out SEK 8.25 to the shareholders. Johan?

Johan Karlström

So let’s wrap up here with some comments regarding the market conditions before we open up for Q&A.

And you can see here that, overall, the market is very good and stable going forward, and there is no change since the last quarters. We’ve continued to be a good market with basically the same conditions as we discussed last time we met here.

Very strong situation in Sweden if you’re talking about the market here. We see demand for residential, for infrastructure, for public buildings, and a lot of different things here. So it’s the whole sector. And we can see also that there is also a stable situation in Finland and in Norway.

Some comments maybe I should make regarding the U.K. We have a Brexit coming. Nobody knows exactly what the rule is going to be, and that has hampered a little bit the activities on the private side for private investors. But on the other hand, we can see that the politicians in the U.K. have bolstered the markets a little bit on the infrastructure side with more public spendings. And that has, for us, been awash between the 2 sectors there.

A lot of people ask me, what do you see in the U.S.? Do you see any projects coming out from the administration, from the White House? No, we have not seen any projects yet coming from – there’s a lot of talk, a lot of discussions. And of course, there’s a lot of need here, especially on the infrastructure side. We expect, though, that it will be something coming out. Exactly when and how it’s going to look like, nobody knows, but that is something that we follow very closely. But what they have said is that they will come out with something with – that’s going to be funded by federal money, and they also expect that’s going to be some sort of a public invest – sorry, private investments in the infrastructure projects will come to the market. And we read that as it’s going to be an opening for even more PPP or P3 projects there. But this is a market that we follow.

On the other hand, we see a lot of activities on the local state levels, so there’s a strong pipeline of projects overall. I will say especially on the infrastructure. There’s a lot of airports that need to be rebuilt and so on.

Residential market, the Nordics, extremely strong. And I will say Sweden is in the lead there. And we expect that, that will continue. And on the commercial property side, we see huge demand for our assets once they are completed and filled with tenants due to the low interest rate in the market. The property that we come up with 4 divestment, there’s a lot of buyers out there, and we see opportunities now to continue to sell them with good profitable levels.

In the other markets we operate in, the leasing market, which is the base for value creation, is also quite a strong market in most of the places where we have operations. And the PPPs, that’s basically in the U.S., we see projects coming. And that’s where we have the biggest focus. But where – if and when it’s going to come, projects for the market in Europe in the construction markets where we operate, that is of course the type of project that we are interested to take part in and try to see if we can get the contract for.

So with that, I think it’s, André, maybe time for some Q&A here.

André Löfgren

Yes. Thank you, Johan and Peter. Let’s open up for questions. And we’ll start with the live audience here, and then we will move over to the phone. And I see already Mr. Hoglund is waving his arm, so let’s get him started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Niclas Hoglund

Yes. Niclas Hoglund, Nordea. If we can start – may start with the construction in the U.S. market, we are sort of – we don’t get as much details as we used to. I was wondering if you could help us a little bit on the underlying profitability. Is Building also coming down year-over-year? Is the sort of the slightly lower margins that we’re seeing right now, is it all linked to the Civil market? And also, if you could have a comment on the U.S. on this sort of debt volume magnitude and also maybe profitability in the very strong backlog.

Johan Karlström

The 2 units that consists of – the U.S. operations that consists of the 2 units, you can see a little bit of the different performance there between the 2 U.S. Building has performed according to the expectation. It’s in a very good shape. And the increased costs and their lower profitability is on some of the infrastructure projects there. And commenting the debt volume, if we should call it like that, is that it takes time before all the megaprojects has been completed. Long duration, several years. And the dialogue and discussions and claim discussions we declined take time, especially on this infrastructure project. Because this is something that you should be aware regarding the infrastructure project. There are always public agency behind or an authority. And when you talk about big numbers that needs to be settled, then it’s very often it has to go up to the political level. So that’s one of the reasons why it takes quite a long time to have those discussions.

Niclas Hoglund

So a follow-up on that. Now with your very strong backlog, when are you seeing that – assuming that the situation is not deteriorating, of course, when will you see less dilution from this megaprojects that are more or less breakeven? And also, if you may comment on the sort of profitability in the backlog.

Johan Karlström

The dilution of those projects will, of course, decrease over time. I don’t have any numbers for specific years there.

Niclas Hoglund

Okay. And then if I may continue to Sweden, I mean, extremely strong profitability in the first quarter. Could you help us out a little bit on how we should think for maybe as an underlying profitability for the Sweden operation? Are we seeing a very strong contribution from the New Karolinska project already in this quarter? Hasn’t been extremely mild winter or it’s been mild. Not that mild, I guess. Help us out there.

Johan Karlström

We don’t comment on any specific projects, but I think that I can give you some hint here, and that is the profitability from Skanska Sweden is coming across the board. We have hundreds of products. It’s a very well-run well machine. And there is a good market, not only in the big cities, but also in all over Sweden. So this is a contribution from, I will say, the whole business. Strong performance in the first quarter. And the way you should think about is it is a good – it’s a well-run machine in a good market.

Niclas Hoglund

Okay. And then my final question and then I’ll – maybe I’ll be back. We’re seeing a new taxation coming in, in the market related to taxation of development gain, the sort of packaging. What’s your view on – has this had put a pressure on prices in commercial projects? And maybe also, can you comment a little bit on your thoughts on U.S. taxes if that will sort of delay the divestment of your current projects, mainly – well the Boston, very profitable ones that still exists?

Peter Wallin

That was a lot of questions regarding tax, and that’s a tough area, as you all know. If we start with a property taxation, which is now going through a full – the full process, so we don’t know exactly where it’s going to end. But it has, for sure, sort of been part of all the discussion that is ongoing right now of divestitures. And I’m sure it could have a limited impact of the transaction volume. The money is still out there searching returns, and that could actually lead also to the market prices actually increasing because of limited supply.

So we’ve – it’s early days. We have seen some indications of – that it’s having an impact, but its far too early to say anything yet. When it comes to the U.S., we are reading the papers, we are looking at TV as same as you. I think that there is a very long way before we even know the details of how this tax should be viewed, how it should be structured, et cetera. But of course, because of the big U.S. proportion of Skanska business, it could be positive.

Niclas Hoglund

And a follow-up then. Looking at your 2 taxes in the quarter, of course, it’s held by the divestments. You have 14% now, which is pretty low, but it also could be held by, well less U.S. both divestments and earnings. Is that a good estimate for the full year? Or what are your thoughts on taxes?

Peter Wallin

I think it’s a good long term for 2017, yes.

Erik Granström

All right. Continue then – Erik Granström with Carnegie. I’ll try to continue with some questions that we haven’t gone through yet. If I look at CD then, you showed the very strong development of the number of projects on the production, obviously. But it seems to me at least in the quarter that this sort of the leasing and the buildup of projects start to diverge a little bit. Basically, that leasing is in keeping up with the project starts. Is that a quarterly thing that we’re seeing here? Or is it simply that you guys feel that the market is so strong and you might as well start a speculation without any anchor tenants?

Johan Karlström

I think it’s a little bit down the line. Reason is that the composition of the project that we have started during the quarter. And we have started several big ones that takes maybe 3, maybe up to 3, 3.5 years until completion. And when you have big projects like that in a market that’s really good, we think it’s right not to go for an anchor tenant and have a pre-lease. It’s very hard to find a pre-lease for a project that’s going to be complete in 3 years’ out. And several of those projects are high-rise buildings. And in high-rise building, you have smaller footprint on every floor. And when you have a building like that, that’s going to be, very often, be multi-tenants.

And these multi – the smaller companies, they don’t sign up a lease 3 years’ out. They have a much shorter time frame when you think. So composition of the various projects, that’s, I will say, one of the reasons why you can see that the numbers are diverging or something here. Nothing that we are worried about because this is – we have a strong focus. We know exactly what we do. And that’s in the plan. I also want to add here that, first, if you look at the leasing in the quarters and you go back in time, first quarter is always the slowest one, and the last quarter is always the strongest one. So you have a little bit a seasonal thing in the numbers as well.

Erik Granström

Okay. Very good. And then going back to construction. You mentioned in the report that in Civil, you had some higher costs related to some projects in the quarter. Could you specify what that is? What has caused cost to increase? Is it – are these costs related specifically to these projects? Or is it a sort of a general cost pressure situation within Civil?

Johan Karlström

No, I’d say more related to specific projects where we see increase costs, cost overrun on certain items, a certain part of the project. And when you have then, of course, we have just the profitability on those projects accordingly. So it has been a little bit up and down and – but – in the project. But overall, the test bin like not as a big movements, which means that we have to disclose the number.

Erik Granström

Okay. And then my final question is regarding Poland. You mentioned that the backlog in Poland is basically running on a yearly basis. Does that mean that the projects that you took write-downs in, in Q1, will they be completed by the end of this year?

Johan Karlström

Most of them will.

Erik Granström

And what is most – how many are then? And what are most of them? Is it like 9 out of 10? Or is it 4%?

Johan Karlström

It’s more like a 9 of 10 that’s going to be completed. And I’m not talking about the whole backlog there. It’s a very short duration of the backlog in Poland.

André Löfgren

All right. Any more questions? No? No more questions from the audience, then we will move over to the telephone conference.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Tobias Loskamp, HSBC.

Tobias Loskamp

I just have a short questions please. First one is if you comment on whether you expect a strong financial management in the quarter. Is it something that you would expect to continue? Or will you move back to, let’s say, a higher, say, cash financial costs outflow again? Second question is on the infrastructure development. If you look at your portfolio of PPP project that is currently under construction, which would be the next assets or next bigger assets that could be ready to be sold? And when do you expect completion of construction here?

And then 2 questions on the U.S. One is if you could disclose what kind of tax rate you’re currently paying in the U.S., particularly for your construction activities and whether you are already benefiting from tax deductibility outside, let’s say, the regular tax rate. So let’s say this is more in line – maybe more in line with group level or whether this is really at a 35%, 40% level in the U.S. for the construction activities. And finally, we’re hearing that more activity is returning to shoes market. Can you comment – can you give us an update on your – whether you are seeing that in your commercial development activities elsewhere?

Johan Karlström

This is definitely a bunch of question for the CFO.

Peter Wallin

It’s good where you can complement each other, yes. Tobias, it’s Peter here. I at least picked up – I picked up 4 questions, but I didn’t get the last one. So let me start with the ones I actually got. The first question was relating to very good cash management into the first quarter. Do I expect my teams to be lazy in the second part of the year? No. I do continue to see very good cash management. Given where we are in the cycle of investments, though, we will sort of run down the cash that we have and invested.

So of course, that should come at some kind of financial expense. But I continue – I expect to continue to be very efficient on that matter. Then you asked on sales of when will the next ID product be sold. And as we alluded to in the presentation, we have a very immature portfolio of projects, a lot of them under construction. And one of the things you should bear in mind that when you achieve global completion, when you have completed the project, in most cases, you’re prohibited as an investor to sell until 2 years after global completion, so that in itself creates stickiness. So it will not be anything more this year.

And your third question was relating to tax rate in construction. And right now, we have an average U.S. tax rate for all the businesses in the U.S. of around 40%, 4-0. President Trump has alluded to knocking debt down to 15%, 1-5. But the way going there have been alluded to could go in various shapes and forms of restricting deductibility of interest rates and of foreign acquired goods. How that will pan out, it’s still a mystery for us. So we will continue to inform you as we understand the implications ourselves. Then you had a fourth question, which I didn’t get.

André Löfgren

I think I heard it.

Peter Wallin

You heard it.

André Löfgren

It was about level of divestments in commercial developments going forward.

Peter Wallin

I think that we are on a good streak and could continue to be over and above SEK 10 billion in divestment volume.

Tobias Loskamp

Actually, the question was more about the Houston market.

Peter Wallin

The Houston market.

Tobias Loskamp

Commercial Development because [Indiscernible] in the. What I heard now is that the market is reviving again. Can you give us an update?

Peter Wallin

Yes. Okay. Houston market. Houston market, you have to differentiate between the CBD in Houston, where we started a project now with the pre-lease of – so – and the Houston CBD market is – has much more stability to it. We still see that the market outside in the energy corridor, where all the oil and gas companies and all the consultants and everything is working, is still very volatile and weak.

Tobias Loskamp

Okay. And then just one follow-up question on the ID. I mean, it’s clear that it takes time after completion to get the project – to potentially sell a project. But can you remind us the Midtown tunnel? I think the next bigger project that will – completed at some point of time, and then theoretically, could also come up for sale. When is the construction of that one completed?

Peter Wallin

I think the global completion of Midtown tunnel is back end of this year, beginning of ‘18. And I get a nodding approval from my head of controlling, so I’m very happy we’re getting that right. And one note you should also make that when you have availability-based project, where you are providing a service, it’s easier to go after that 2-year rule. Midtown tunnel is a traffic-risk project, so you must also safeguard that you’re hitting the optimal tax revenues for traffic and cost of managing the road as well, and that could take more than 2 years.

Tobias Loskamp

Alright, thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you very much. No further questions in queue. [Operator Instructions]

André Löfgren

All right. No more questions?

Operator

And there are no more questions, no.

André Löfgren

Thought so. All right. Thank you very much for your attention, and enjoy this Friday and the weekend.

Johan Karlström

Thank you.

