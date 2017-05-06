Banco Popular Espanol's (BPESF) CEO Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Popular Espanol SA (OTCPK:BPESF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Carlos Berastain

Good morning. This is Carlos Berastain, Head of Investor Relations and Ratings, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to Banco Popular’s First Quarter Results Presentation. Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín will open the presentation with some strategic remarks, the highlights of the quarterly results and his views around the future. He will be followed by Miguel Escrig, who will analyze in more detail the main figures and underlying trends of the quarter.

As we always do, at the end of this call, we will open the floor for Q&A, but in this occasion, we will take your questions live and only through the telephone. Ignacio, over to you.

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

Thank you, Carlos. Let me start by summarizing our thoughts on first quarter results that, as you know, saw a €137 million loss. I’m sure, it’s obvious to all of you, that these are not the results we are happy with, and our aim is to return to the profitability path as soon as possible.

That said, we think, they saw encouraging signs in our core business and reinforced the benefits of segregating NITA from our core banking business. As you know, NITA, these are real estate and asset transformation unit and were segmented January 1. On the other hand, provisioning needs are disappointing and drive the loss on the quarter. They are disappointing as a result of revaluation of guarantees in real estate NPLs and aging and new entries in our main business, as Miguel will explain later. Entries were high in the first weeks of – after separating NITA, due to the time it took for the new processes to gain traction. However, they were very satisfactory for most of the quarter.

Please turn to Slide 3. Our franchise has proved to be resilient in the quarter and this reassures the value of our franchise. Pre-provision profit reached €309 million, a 19% growth over last quarter, when eliminating from it some of nonrecurring and extraordinary negative impacts. Pre-provision profit of our main business has been even higher, reaching €435 million, which leads to 17% return on its tangible equity in the quarter. However, as I already said, provisions for grade and real estate have been high in the quarter leading to report a loss of €137 million. The net interest margin recovery that we saw at year-end has been confirmed, and this has coupled with fees close to its best quarter in more than 1 year. Also expenses are clearly underway of delivering the cost reductions envisaged when launching our restructuring plan last year.

We have also progressed on the balance sheet. Gross nonperforming assets have been reduced by €569 million, coverage ratio has been slightly improved to 45.2% and capital has improved since January 1. So the total capital ratio reached 11.91% at the end of the quarter, more than 50 basis points above our regulatory requirement and 24 basis points more than January 1.

These results have relied on commercial trends improving within the quarter, both loan and term deposit front-book pricing and on the NPA divestment. Customer spreads grow 5 basis points in the quarter to reach 2.3%, and commercial trends have been especially positive on the SME business, as we show in the next Slide #4.

Our SME loan front-book has been broadly similar to that of the last quarter with a yield comfortably above 3%, so our grade 2 SMEs has remained stable, above €34 billion. On this stability, we have based a more intensive cross-selling effort that has translated into significant growth in several areas, like unsecured credit, leasing and grade 2 self-employed. This has been made possible by our specialized structure that continues to support our leadership in SMEs with close to 18% market share.

Turn now to Slide 5 to review the provisions that have dragged our results this quarter. They have reached €486 million, 64% of them in the real estate business. €175 million assigned to real estate NPLs, and €135 million to foreclosed assets. While this high-level provisions reminds us once again of the need to assess the situation of our real estate exposure, it is also true that, increased coverage of NPAs, coupled with last year’s provisioning, has allowed us to increase the rate at which we are reducing our exposure to a greater strength, through the sale of NPLs linked to real estate.

As I already said, new processes to manage our grade exposure through our specialized unit, NITA, took some time to gain traction. So gross entries of NPLs in January and February were above normal levels. This effect can be seen in the Slide 6, with the darker line being gross entries, January to March, and the lighter one, recoveries and sales of NPLs in the same period. It seems clear that, after lacking some traction at the beginning of the quarter, both gross entries and recoveries have gained momentum, February and especially March. We are very excited with this progress and looking forward to its continuance. Gross entries fall 61% versus January and 46% versus February, whereas recoveries, were in March, almost 5x those in January and 1.5x those in February.

Please turn to Slide #7 for a review of the new processes set to manage our real estate exposure for NITA. The creation of NITA on January 1 this year totally sifts the way Popular manages NPAs. NITA follows an end-to-end approach focusing on all notes of the asset quality cycles to reduce the total figure of NPAs, stopping entries, fostering NPL recoveries and sales of NPLs and REOs and returning to REO conversions just as the last resort to manage carrying costs.

The unit staffs 400 seasoned specialized managers working in 40 focused branches and is already proving to be effective. You can see the results achieved in the first quarter of – at the different phases. Regarding NPLs, entries are down 24% year-on-year, recoveries up 7% year-on-year, and sales, NPL sales have moved from negligible 1 year ago to €402 million, nearly half of it to the small investors and our own customers. This new focus reduces the amount of REO conversions.

Regarding real estate assets, additional focus have been put both in entries and exits. Agreements with graders have allowed to reduce the foreclosure of assets considered as the last resort and retail sales have been accelerated leading to 19% growth year-on-year. As I’ve already said, we are very excited with this progress and looking forward to its continuance.

Turn now to Slide 8 to look at the income statement. Miguel will analyze it in details in the next section, so let me just focus now in the summary reflected in the pre-provision profit. It has reached €309 million in the quarter. In order to set a fair comparison, we are moving up the previous quarter reported figure from a loss of €295 million to a positive number of €259 million done as shown in the bottom chart. By eliminating from quarter 4 2016, trading losses, negative results from affiliates under equity method, restructuring costs and the contribution to the deposit guarantee fund. Even after these adjustments, our pre-provision profit shows a solid 19% growth quarter-on-quarter. Cost savings are, of course, the major driver for this, when coupled with resilience of margins and fees. Even when compared to last year’s first quarter, if we exclude differences in trading and other income, pre-provision profit arising from recurring items remains mostly plain. Cost savings account for interest margin reductions due to the interest rate environment. Furthermore, we believe our recurring margin compares well with most of our competitors. It is therefore, our duty to prove that going forward, we can operate our traditional business with lower risk charges to ensure sufficient profitability. Despite this growth, provisions have cost, as I already said, €137 million net loss in the quarter, but that is not the case for our main business.

Turn to Slide 9 to look at it. The net income of our main business has been €180 million, underpinned by €435 million pre-provision profit. This figure is higher than the total as the real estate business has generally the pre-provision loss of €126 million. Pre-provision profit has been dragged by lower trading income year-on-year to a more sustainable level, given the size of our fixed income portfolio and our risk tolerance. Still, the achieved level has led to a healthy 7% – 17% return on tangible equity.

Certainly, our major challenges in the future are to reduce the risk charges on our operational business to a lower level, as I have just said and to bring back to a more neutral territory the pre-provision profit of our real estate business, so that the aforementioned return on equity can better flow into shareholders return.

Please turn to Slide 10. We are working on divesting several of our noncore assets, and we are certainly progressing in those processes, with advanced discussions going on with potential investors. Shareholder value creation will drive those discussions. There will be no fire sale of any asset. However, that said, we’re confident that we will soon be able to announce some progress. Small step in this direction has been the recent sale of Popular Servicios Financieros for €39 million, impacting marginally on our capital when closing. We will keep you posted on further advances in due course, when grade 1 information arises.

Finally before turning the floor to Miguel, on Slides 11 and 12, I will review the situation of the issues raised in the Relevant Fact published on April 3 this year, affecting our 2016 accounts. As you will remember, there were 4 impacts in the Relevant Fact. Two of them in the rural provision deficits and auditors adjustments were straightforward and resulted in impacts on both equity and last year’s P&L. The other 2 require some explanation, and I will do it in the next page. Post total impacts of the Relevant Fact can be split as follows: €241 million reduction in shareholders equity; €126 million further loss in 2016 P&L; and €580 million regulatory capital reduction. So equity has been reduced 2.1%, yearly losses increased 3.6% and the set 1 facing ratio decreased by 61 basis points. Let me mention that the schedule maturities of loans related to acquisition of shares reaches around €80 million in the year 2017, and so we expect to recover that amount once financing expires.

Turn now to Slide 12 to look at the summary of the processes we have followed for analyzing the 2 more complex issues. Guessing links between loans to said acquisitions has been a complex procedure since there are now significant amount of loans explicitly associated to shares acquisition. We have been forced to guess those links after a thorough analysis on the availability of funds and tracking their uses for around 80,000 – sorry, 8,000 customers. So we have gone beyond what can be expected in terms of rigor and, therefore, expect to recover the amount. The final figure of final shares has been raised by €60 million to €221 million. In the case of guarantees of doubtful loans that could have are made as collaterals in our own systems after having been reprocessed, we have examined 7,700 contracts and 17,500 guarantees to assess the situation. Analysis of physical documents requires some more time before reaching a final conclusion. However, we have found that, after centralization of processes related to guarantees in 2015, problems reduced dramatically, so most of the impacts come from 2014 and beyond and before, and therefore, affect equity, but do not impact last year’s P&L.

I will now hand it over to Miguel for a more detailed analysis of the quarter financials figure.

Miguel Escrig

Thank you, Ignacio. In the next slides, I will cover in detail all the items of our P&L account. On Slide 14, you can see that our net interest income reached €500 million, the same level as in Q3 last year and below Q4. A shorter quarter has deducted €7 million. So on a like-for-like basis, our net interest income is 1.4 percentage points above Q3. The decrease versus Q4 is mainly due to a specific cause, a synthetic securitization executed at DRN, reducing capital requirements by incorporating the full protection. This cost will repeat every quarter.

The ordinary activity has proved to be resilient and the extensive reclassification of loans do not perform in our DRN, imply that we need to account interest on a cash-basis rather than accruing them. This has got €8 million impact. Changes in volumes and rating assets and liabilities have offset each other. We will explain this in the next slide.

Please turn to Slide 15. Interest income coming from our lending book is €32 million lower in the quarter after adjusting for the day count. This decrease versus the previous quarter is both explained by lower volumes and lower deals, although the former having a higher impact. Let me highlight that, we see positive aspects in the rate trend, both short and medium-term.

The repricing of our book is affected by the [indiscernible]. We expect it to have no negative impact at year-end as repricing happens at higher rates. This certain trend will be supplemented in the medium-term by the impact of our front-book rates, 2.87%, 40 basis points above our stock deal and the sector average. But before these trends find their way in our results, we are offsetting the interest income decrease with savings in the interest expenses.

In Slide 16, we show the downward trend in the cost of our deposits that has fallen 4 basis to 0.26%. The rate of our term deposit has been reduced by 5 basis points in the quarter to 0.46%, and there is room for further improvement as the front-book cost stays 25 basis points below the average of our portfolio. The reduction in rate has saved €8 million in the quarter, offsetting 1/4 of the interest income reduction, while the rest has been compensated by wholesale funding, our fixed income portfolio as shown in the next Slide 17.

Wholesale funding costs have been cut by €16 million. This has been helped by 14 rate basis points reduction on our portfolio of around €50 million. A substantial portion of this savings is related to the substitution of maturing debt by TLTRO funding. On the other hand, higher rate in our fixed income portfolio has increased in contribution by €4 million to €77 million in the quarter. With that, volume and rates impact on our net interest margin are purely neutralized.

All-in-all, as highlighted on Slide 18, underlying price trend remains supportive. Our net interest margin has increased again to 1.4% as the customer spread has increased by 5 basis points in the quarter to 2.23%. As figure is shown, this is the consequence of the downtrend in deposit cost and the stabilization of the credit deals. After having analyzed interest margin components on Slide 19, we show the fees evolution. Let me remark that, 4% increase in fees in the quarter to reach €140 million, close to the best level achieved in any quarter in the last year. This improvement has been broad-based with more than 20% growth in fees related to securities and FX and collections and payments and a healthy 5%, in asset transaction services. These items explain close to 80% of the growth.

Turning now to slide 20, we complete the waterfall till in the gross income figure, adding €40 million from trading, joint ventures and other income. Trading income reached €30 million, similar to previous quarter on a recurring basis. Results from affiliates accounted under the equity method reached €20 million, dragged by Targobank contribution. And other income from FX dividends and other items amount to €7 million. The joint contribution of these items is €8 million below last quarter, if improved on a pro forma basis by excluding from that quarter nonrecurring losses plus the yearly contribution to the deposit guaranty fund.

So the gross income reached €680 million. This lies €24 million bellow last quarter pro forma without the DGF contribution. As seen, this difference is mainly due to our lower net interest margin, impacted by the number of days in the quarter on securitization plus the net impact of fees, an item just described on this slide.

This difference is small enough to be more than offset by cost-savings, as seen in the next Slide 21. Total cost are 10% down versus last year and even more, versus last quarter, affected by seasonality. Personnel expenses are the driver of this reduction, as they are down 20% year-on-year and with €6 million savings. Cost control has gone beyond personnel, and we have reduced general expenses, 1.1%, year-on-year to €151 million. Higher investment in systems has had the opposite effect by increasing amortization by €5 million in the quarter. So we have saved €43 million versus last year, more than offsetting the gross income decrease.

This leads to a pre-provision profit of €309 million, 19% above the last quarter as was adjusted as shown on Slide 7.

Please turn to Slide 22 to finalize the P&L statement with the provisions. NPS provision have reached €486 million, €194 million up year-on-year, due to real estate exposure. When adding noncredit related provisions, total figure reached €496 million. The major factor driving gross provision on real estate NPLs has been the reevaluation of warrantees. So hedging new entries have been also been important.

In the case of our main business, gross provision in the quarter are 80% explained by new entries and hedging. Half of the NPS entries have happened in January before NITA become fully operative. This picture raises again the point on the need to accelerate the divestment of the NPS to avoid hedging impacts and assets – and assess the value of real estate warranties.

After having reviewed the P&L impacts, let me focus more on the underlying commercial trends. For that, turn to Slide 23. Commercial activity has been strong, both in lending and deposits production. The size of the credit front-book has been exactly the same as in the first quarter of last year, with a similar monthly pattern, though, slightly more tilted towards March, whose weight has increased 3 percentage point within the quarterly production. To some extent, this is explained by the impact of the personnel restructuring. Measures put in place to address these risks are producing results, improving the trend.

Term deposit front-book was also somewhat affected by the personnel restructuring and by negative news in February due to the publication of our losses in 2016 and credit ratings downgrades. Lower activity versus the first quarter of last year is mainly due to the high-level of term deposits maturing in that quarter that amounted to €19 billion one year ago. Anyway, we have been able to renew 92% of that term deposits maturing in the first quarter of this year, the same percentage as last year on average. This commercial activity has been executed with just 3 basis points increase in the front-book rate for raising production, more than €2 billion versus last quarter and even with 17 basis point decrease versus last year.

Please turn now to slide 24 to look at the stock of loans and deposit. Note that, those stocks have moved keeping their balance, so that lending book remain fully funded by our customer deposit at year-end, even with some aspiring capacity as our deposits covered 102% of our loans. Loans decreased in the quarter €1.2 billion, mostly due to lower lending to the corporate, while lending to SMEs remains stable. Customer deposits were reduced €100 million with some increase by SMEs. Further access to SME funding for €7.2 million has provided us with collateralized long-term funding, and we have also been granted new funding from ALCO for SMEs. Let me also highlight, that the liquidity coverage ratios stood at 146% at the end of the quarter.

In the next slide, we will review the evolution of our non-performing assets and capital. Please turn to Slide 26. NPAs have broken their past upwards trend as they have been reduced by €569 million in the quarter. This reduction has happening mainly in the NPL space for €189 million, but REOs have also been reduced by €80 million. This has followed an accelerating pattern, with recoveries and REO sales in February doubling January figure, and March well above February. The reduction in gross NPAs has also translated into the book value of the NPAs, though to a lesser extent due to existing provision for €380 million. In the next slide, we will look in the tale at how the NPL reduction has been achieved.

Slide 27 shows the NPL reduction, whose sources have been broad-based. Gross entries have decreased 24% year-on-year to close to €700 million. Recoveries reached close to €1 billion, 40% of them crystallized through sales. Write-off amount to €186 million, 65% down year-on-year. This has reduced our NPL stock to €19.1 billion gross value. However, despite that reduction, NPL ratio has increased 30 basis points in the quarter due to a decrease in the balance sheet.

On Slide 28, you can find a brief description of the NPL sales executed in the quarter for €102 million. Again, notice the widespread base of these sales nearly equally split between portfolios and retail sales. Portfolio sales include loans collateralized with houses, hotels, land and highways. Retail sales have boosted total amount of sales, last year they were just a fraction. And that’s also the case for REOs, as you can see on the next Slide 29.

REO sales in the quarter reached €459 million, a level similar to that in the previous quarter, though, 10% down year-on-year, due to a special deal executed in Q1 2016, the contribution of assets to Metrovacesa not repeated.

On the positive side, retail sales have shown an outstanding 18.5% growth year-on-year to reach €442 million in the quarter, on an accelerated monthly path and a small portfolio sale have been executed in the middle market. Portfolio sales are under analysis, as higher discounts are required, while acceleration is still feasible through the retail channel, where sales could be increased by 30% with an average discount close to 10% on finished buildings.

Sales have been executed above the net book value, on average, at 66% of the gross book value, though, price dispersion has been high as sales have divert more than 20% up or down from the book value.

In the next Slide 30, we show that these results have been achieved with sales spread within our portfolio in proportion similar to those of our stock, both in quality and in location. Obviously, to extrapolate conclusion from the quarterly sales to the full portfolio requires much more granularity and we are working on achieving it.

Turn now to Slide 31 to conclude this section about NPL reductions with its impact on the coverage ratio. This has marginal increase 0.2% points in the quarter to 45.2%. Please note that we do not include here provision for mortgage floors. The ratio improvement has affected both NPLs and foreclosed assets. The coverage ratio for NPLs has reached 51.4%, slightly above the peer average at the end of last year, though still below those with higher coverage at 38.5 % shows a different picture, as it stayed 14% points below the peers average. We are assessing the coverage level on a 2-side approach. On one hand, by looking at updated valuations by independent experts for our portfolio of circa 40,000 properties.

On the other hand, by reassessing the strategy for the asset sales and the right haircut for it. Operating strategy will be put in place with our consistent financial strategy when both are ready to be implemented. And this leads us into our capital availability.

Turn to Slide 32 to discuss it. Core equity Tier 1 phase-in has grown 12 basis points in January 1, as pre-provision profit has had a 49 basis point, asset reduction added 30 basis points and treasury stock sales another 31. So 110 basis points have been added towards more than the negative impact of provisions.

However, phase-in, calendars subtracted 164 basis points from capital with the new year, so that our CET1 phase-in was 10% as of March 31. Our total capital was 11.91%, so 53 basis points above the regulatory requirement, while our fully loaded Tier 1 core equity was 7.33% at the end of the quarter. Although, the regulatory view is of course the key driver for us when assessing the capital needs, I want to remark, anyway, that the accounting rules show a more comfortable solvency position, as shareholders equity stands at 18% of risk-weighted assets, an 8 % points [indiscernible] now in the regulatory framework.

And now I turn the call to Ignacio for the concluding remarks.

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

Thank you, Miguel. Please turn to Slide 34 for those. In our opinion, this quarter shows proof of the value and resiliency of our franchise, both in revenues and expenses as well as in the commercial thrust of our branch network. We have also been able to progress on the nonperforming assets that have been reduced and provisioned higher. We believe segregating management of NPAs through NITA, together with last year’s provisioning, will allow us to significantly increase the pace of NPL reduction. We want to build on this to improve transparency, so that you can better assess the value of our franchise and the value of the assets on our balance sheet.

Transparency means not only information, but also future actions that prove and discover the value of our portfolio, and that allow us to concentrate in our core business, where we believe we have differentiating strengths. We’re working hard to build a business case that can attract investors, both for our NPAs and equity, and we firmly believe that there will be interest in the market. The cornerstone is a quick and great assessment of our present situation. On that, we will structure a comprehensive strategy with consistency between the operating and financial plans.

Thank you for your attention. And now we open the floor for questions.

Carlos Berastain

Thank you, Ignacio. Thank you, Miguel. In order to take as many questions as time permits, I would please ask to limit them to a maximum of 2 questions per analyst. Please state your name and company name and ask the questions at the same time, please. Operator, please let’s open up the floor for Q&A.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Alvaro Serrano from Morgan Stanley.

Alvaro Serrano

First question is on disposals, then on NII. On disposals, you’ve clearly made good progress in Q1. You [indiscernible] 400 NPLs and more than that in REOs. Obviously, you’ve shown a progression during the quarter, how much of that was the Easter effect in March? And how much do you think we can assume you can set on a run-rate basis going forward? You mentioned that cutting price 10% in retail could increase the sales by 30%. I don’t know if you have a similar data point that you can help us with on the wholesale market. Just generally the question around what the run rate could be going forward? How quickly you can run it down? And the second question on NII, obviously, you had €400 million in Q1, the guidance at the beginning of the year was growth. That seems to make it difficult. So I don’t know if you can give us a bit of color, bit of guidance on what kind of NII levels you could expect the next few quarters and for the full year? If it’s good to be possible to grow the NII?

Miguel Escrig

Thank you, Alvarro. Taking your question on the NII, I would say that, we expect some recovery going forward. We think that the €500 million we see – we saw in the third quarter is the bottom and that – we expect to grow on that. Regarding the trends in the recoveries and sales, I can tell you that the recoveries of REOs were around €100 million in January, growing to €300 million – more than €300 million in February, and more than €500 million in March. And the sales stayed around €100 million in January and February and doubling in March. We count with improving trends on sales and recoveries over the year, but I cannot tell you what is the exact level of that trend.

Operator

The next question today comes from Ignacio Ulargui from Deutsche Bank.

Ignacio Ulargui

Just have 2 questions. One is on the contribution of Barclaycards, Spain and Portuguese business in the quarter, [Indiscernible] we expect from the JVs into the years. And the second one on the disposal of noncore assets with the – I mean, the timeframe that you have in order to fix the capital or the current capital levels, if there is anything of guideline – deadline in that disposals?

Miguel Escrig

Well, starting by the second question, we are preparing a comprehensive strategy that is consistent on the capital front on the financial needs and on the disposal. Certainly, they are linked. We see that with the current valuation we have, we are being able to sell our NPLs, our REOs at prices similar to the book value, so we think that this – the valuation is adequate for this strategy. We are clearly willing to increase the pace of reduction, but this cannot be done on an insulated basis. This has been consistent with the capital availability and the plans we set there. Regarding your question on the contribution of Barclayscard, I think it’s in the neighborhood of around €15 million in the quarter.

Carlos Berastain

€16 million precise.

Miguel Escrig

€16 million precise.

Carlos Berastain

Ignacio, as a follow up if you wish, once we finished the call, we can share with you the contribution of the different entities. We think which is the entity that actually acquired Barclaycard had a contribution in the quarter, as Miguel said, of €16 million, but we can give you more details after the call. Okay?

Operator

The next question comes from Carlos Peixoto from BPI.

Carlos Peixoto

A couple of questions. The first one of the risk-weighted assets evolution in the quarter, there was a strong decline in risk-weighted assets. If you could get some color on the rationale and the reasons behind it? Also the second question would be regarding NII and volumes. Basically trying to get a bit your expectations on the evolution of NII, particularly taking in consideration that I noticed that there was a pickup in the deposit costs in the first quarter. Should we expect this for the year?

Miguel Escrig

Thank you for your question, Carlos. Regarding the risk-weighted asset reduction, this has been mainly due to the reduction in NPAs as we have been – as mentioned in the presentation, selling 500 – well, reducing it by €569 million. That’s the major driver. Also, we have played with – increased a little bit some provisions, but the major driver is that sale. Regarding the net – the NII, what we are envisaging is to keep, if not to increase that figure, as I was telling before. I think that the increase in term deposit is freely negligible, just 3 basis point when we have increased the commercial activity by a couple of millions.

It’s not something that is creating any trouble. And as I also mentioned in the presentation, the prices of our front-book are 25 basis points below the average of the stock. So this is a positive trend that should continue influencing positively our NII. Another component here is the result of financial operations. We have €530 million this quarter and this we think that is a sustainable level that can be well extrapolated, taking into account that there are volatility always in this kind of results. That’s it.

Operator

The next question comes from Ben Toms from RBC.

Ben Toms

Two questions, please. Your coverage levels currently measure lower than your domestic Spanish peers. Do you think you need to further increase them from here? And question two is, also in the discussion in the press over the last quarter which your stakes are for sale, which part of your business do you currently see is nonstrategic in all these assets inside or outside Spain?

Miguel Escrig

I didn’t get your second question, while there is some noise on the line. Sorry, for that.

Ben Toms

And in your discussion you talked about stakes after sale, which parts of your business do you currently see as nonstrategic assets? And are these assets inside or outside of Spain?

Miguel Escrig

All right. Thank you. Well, regarding your first question, as I was saying, the level of coverage that we have is right for the kind of strategy we are selling in the divestiture of NPAs. But I must say that we are not happy with the level of divestiture that we want to accelerate the pace. So we will analyze what is the right phase and then the right haircut to be applied to the current valuations. I also mentioned that we were assessing now all the – all – our property portfolio for 40,000 REOs, and this will also provide a better view, but certainly, this has – our goal is to be more aggressive, so increasing it.

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

As far as the second question, currently, in our core business, we believe to be retail and commercial banking in Spain, especially our SME position. Any other non-core asset as we said before, we’ll be looking to see what the disposal possibilities are but we’ll only take decisions or make decisions based on shareholder value.

Operator

The next question comes from Javier Echanove from Banco Santander.

Javier Echanove

Just one thing on the deposits, there has been reduction in total retail deposits in the quarter. I’d like to know how much of that do you think is an erosion in the core franchise, how much do you think that can be taken back and what are the kind of measures that you are taking to improve on that? And my second question is on loan spreads. There has been some improvement in the yield to the loan book in the quarter. Can you please comment on where are you seeing improvement and what segments of your loan book are you seeing improvements in loan deals and where are you seeing declines, if you see any?

Miguel Escrig

Okay. Regarding your first question. As we have been saying, we see a lot of resilience in our franchise business. It is true that we have lost €800 million in deposits in the quarter but this has been mainly driven by bad news in February regarding our P&L, the early P&L, also with grade – rating downgrade affecting the volume. It is also affected by – in January mainly by the personnel restructuring, so that we have some lack of traction in January in some of our offices. But there are a lot of positives signs also within the quarter.

As a matter of fact, in March, we recovered more than €1 billion of deposits due to the greater focus of our branches. And also, as mentioned, we have been receiving deposits, increasing them, from SMEs, which is our core value within our franchise, even. So we think that we have the ability to manage this and the value of our franchise will be kept. Regarding – hold 1 second. Okay, regarding the rates in segments.

We are seeing some increase in corporate and also in public administration. We see some stability in SMEs. There, the prices are in excess of 3%. So good news. And we are seeing some slight decrease in individuals. But the great news is that we continue in SMEs comfortably above 3%.

Operator

The next question comes from Ignacio Cerezo from UBS.

Ignacio Cerezo

[Indiscernible] last year as well. But I mean from the last numbers you reported in Q4 to the Q1 number, the core capital, on a fully loaded basis, is down almost €800 million. So if you can break down the impacts, actually explain the decline?

Miguel Escrig

Well, really, the core capital has been stable. It has just increased one basis points in the quarter. It is true that we have had the impact, relative impact, of provisions of – which have been slightly different on a fully loaded basis that what we show in the presentation on the phase-in. But the impact – the whole impact has been 1 basis point up and the negative part has been the provisions of minus 1.01%, while the pre-provision profit increased 50 basis points, and the treasury sale, 31 basis points. The risk-weighted asset reduction had a different impact at the phase-in level of being positive by 21 basis points.

Operator

The next question comes from Iason Kepaptsoglou from HSBC.

Iason Kepaptsoglou

Just one question from my side. If possible, can you give us some color on how you balance out 2 items? One is the progress you’re contently seeing on real estate sales and net NPL increase that would alleviate any pressure you have on the restructuring plan. And on the other side, the pressure you potentially have from both the markets and the regulator to deliver a restructuring plan. So is it possible to wait until year-end before you reach any concrete decisions for the strategic plan in order to have more visibility on real estate sales or is the pressure from the regulator just too great?

Miguel Escrig

Well, thank you, Iason. We are not really having a pressure from the regulator to act on a specific timeframe. We are assessing our capital needs. We are complying with the regulatory requirements. And so within that framework, we are working to put a plan in place and certainly, the reduction – the pace of the reduction in NPAs is key. If we want to accelerate much more than what we are able with the current sensitivities to we are perceiving, as I was mentioning, we could add around €130 million per quarter just by 10% discount on some REOs. We want to grow much beyond that, then we will need to raise capital and we have to fine tune both of them. We are in a position where we can continue divesting. We are succeeding in this NPA reduction, but we want to be quicker than that. So you can expect that before here and for sure, we will have come with a concrete plan to accelerate that. Ignacio?

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

Just to add on that. We don’t feel that the pressure is external, we don’t feel that the pressure is either regulator or market. The pressure is ours. It’s our own management pressure because we want to deliver regarding the strategy as soon as we can. However, we feel that Popular lacks confidence in the market, therefore, we need to understand the present situation really well before just laying that strategy. So the pressure is ours.

Operator

The next question comes from [Rita Schmidt], Autonomous Research. Please madam go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got 2 questions. The first one is relating just to the last one. If I understand it correctly, there will be more real estate provisions going through the P&L. Of course, you can book them allowing for the capital impact. I mean that should accelerate NPAs, but mathematically, that could come at a cost of the capital ratio. So am I right in assuming that you can only accelerate the real estate asset disposal if there is, let’s say, capital gain on an asset sale?

And in that context, can you help us a little bit with the provision run rate for the rest of the year and whether there will be any capital generation by the P&L? And secondly, on the NPL inflows, considering that you’ve booked €1 billion of projected NPLs in Q4, there’s still been a meaningful inflow in the first quarter. I do see that in March, the numbers look better. But what do you expect is the run rate going forward?

Miguel Escrig

Okay, regarding to NPA strategy. We see that the current level of divestments of around €2 million per year can be executed with no impact on the P&L. We have assessed the sensitivity for possible increase in 1 quarter, but any figure that goes substantially above that will have an impact. And probably for doing big portfolio sales, we would need to go to, more or less, to the average of peer.

But we are assessing that because, I mean, that analysis requires a lot of granularity, requires a lot of knowledge and just taking an average is not enough. It’s just a clue, and it’s a reference that we know that we deviate significantly from that. We will have to explain and explain on a theoretical way but also to prove with deals. So we will build a consistent price proof both with disclosure and with deals, if we, in the end, deviate from the average when trying to assess the situation. But our priority there is to be clear, transparent and credible. So we will provide you with the answer when all the elements are there. Your second question was about the

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

NPL inflows going forward.

Miguel Escrig

Inflows. I mean that’s too soon to say. We are – we have seen some improvement recently, but this is a part of the analysis we are doing to have a strict view on the portfolio. We think that we will be able to generate capital, obviously, from the preprovision profit, a current base of around 50 basis points per quarter. It’s something pretty normal but the key is if the provisions are related to NPLs or to REOs are going to be higher or lower than this quarter. To some extent, especially on the REOs area, this is a decision that has to be made regarding the speed of the sale. So still too soon to answer what is going to be the level of provisions in both areas. Thank you Miguel. Next question please.

Operator

The next question comes from José Abad, Goldman Sachs. Please sir go ahead.

José Abad

Hello, good morning. Thank you very much. And I thank you also for making yourselves available despite to the market, there are only few weeks after your appointment at the Now 2 questions from my side, one on the liquidity position and the other on potential litigation legal cost for the bank. On the first one is a follow-up question. I mean we’ve seen – you’ve commented, I think, extensively on that.

But we’ve seen a deterioration in grip of funding of the bank also in funding from central counterparty entities. We’ve seen an increase in the cost of funding in term deposits. Now could you give us some colour on what has happened, actually, in April as opposed to Q1, given that the last bout of market volatility around the stock of Popular took place after the EM and that was already Q2, that would be quite appreciated.

And the second on litigation, legal costs. We know from a number of press reports that there are a number of law firms in the United States, Mexico and Madrid looking to the possibility of actually initiating civil and/or criminal actions against the bank or [Indiscernible] to you. Could you give us or update us on the status of this and maybe tell us how the bank is thinking about these risks going forward? Thank you very much.

Miguel Escrig

Okay, Jose. Thank you. Regarding your question on deposits, I must remark that deposits saw monthly volatility and we have 2 bad news from the bank as we had in February, I’ve mentioned, and also in April, with downgrades with the Relevant Fact as reflected on the stock price fall. But again, let me remind that this volatility is up and down. And when we put focus in recovering, we’ll recover.

And our mart is a case of success in covering deposits. So we are not a particularly concerned about what happens in 1 month. It is not possible to extrapolate on 1 month to set a trend on deposit, neither on volumes, neither on the P&L, on the NII in the quarter. You have seen all the volumes and rate effects in March – sorry, in the first quarter, have been compensated each other. Even with volatility in the deposits, we are able to manage also the long wholesale funding. And so no possibility to extrapolate.

Regarding your second question on litigations, we have no news about any demand, any lawsuit that – on the capital increase. There has been, as you were saying, a lot press news, press rumors, but nothing that has been addressed to the bank. And if the problem is the – what we are priced with Relevant Fact just with €100 and x million impact on the P&L, I mean, I think there is no basis for any litigation on that. For sure, regarding the future, we will act in the best interest of our shareholders so we do not expect to give any reason for litigation.

Operator

The next question comes from Mario Ropero from Fidentiis.

Mario Ropero

My question is on the figure for NPAs in the fourth quarter. It’s steady at €37.4 billion. Now in the first quarter results, you show a rested figure of about €2 billion higher than the almost €36 billion last quarter. So I just wanted to see or to understand this statement and whether the evaluation process that you are doing is also including a re-evaluation of these figures so we may see this figure potentially going up as a result of the process? And then the second question is the amount of foreclosed assets that you are seeing – new foreclosed assets going to the stock per quarter?

Miguel Escrig

Thank you. Regarding your third question, we are not doing anything special on the NPA or trying to increase them in a hidden way or being more, whatever, strict, if you want. It’s – part of the increase on the figure is that we are including, as NPAs, those assets that have rentals because in the end, these are not performing 100%. So it is true, we are showing a stricter picture but in a normal way.

Ignacio Sánchez-Asiaín

Foreclosed assets per quarter.

Miguel Escrig

The foreclosed assets trend is difficult to assess. We have seen some stability recently, and I would not be particularly concerned about an increase there. In the comparison versus last year, there are some specific and one-off factors of 1 year ago which are not really indicating a trend for this year.

Carlos Berastain

Mario, you have to call – you need to give us a call at the office to go to specifics on the NPA and the comparison versus Q4 with our rentals. You guys have all the information on the quarterly report. But in any case, we are more than happy to help you on that. Next question please.

Operator

The next question comes from [Andy Crimson] at Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Benjie Creelan-Sandford

It’s at Benjie here at Jefferies. Just 2 quick questions for me. Going back to the nonstrategic assets for disposals. I was just wondering if you could give an update on the overall front of capital that you’re hoping to raise via those transactions. And then second question is just on slide 11 on the issue of the collaterals, which was still under analysis from the audit. So there’s €304 million involved in that. I just wanted to clarify exactly how much of that downside has been reflected in the Q1 capital figure and therefore whether there’s any sort of upside or downside risk to achieve new capital figure once that process is finalized.

Miguel Escrig

Okay. Regarding your second question in the – question of the account. We have just included the figure that was estimated on a statistical basis when we disclose this, which was €160 million. So there is a potential increase if when we conclude this investigation that we expect to do in this month of May. We discover that the final figure is higher and as I say, we mention in the Relevant Fact there was another €145 million under investigation. Regarding your sale of nonstrategic assets, I do not want to be very specific about the total improvement that we could have in capital. That’s something that, obviously, will depend on what deals we want to close at the right price but it could also easily go beyond 100 basis points.

Carlos Berastain

In any case, Andy, after the call we can, as I think we have already done in the past, share with you the specific figures by subsidiaries, how much goodwill they have, how many assets they have, so you guys can make a proper assessment of the potential capital uplift that could be derived from the sale of any of these assets individually or on a combined basis. Next question please.

Operator

The next question comes from Francisco Riquel from Alantra Equities.

Francisco Riquel

Two follow-ups on provisions and coverage. The first one, coverage ratios in NPAs are flattish quarter-on-quarter, 45%. So despite the reduction in the NPAs, suggesting that this reduction has come with this P&L cost that you have reported in the provision in line. You mentioned that the sale of the assets are coming above the net book value but I wonder if it is the net book value after taking these provisions. So in general, if you can comment on the loss experience that you are seeing in the reduction in the NPLs and the real estate assets.

Miguel Escrig

Okay. I mean we were selling at book value, on average. I was mentioning that there is probably dispersion around that. But essentially, the book value is a good reference. It is true that there are some costs regarding to the divestment and we are paying some fees to our affiliate, Aliseda, when selling. So there are some costs that arise in other areas of the P&L but are just transaction costs. So there is nothing which is really related to P&L. The evolution of the NPA is just the pure sales at close to the book value.

Operator

The next question comes from Marta Sánchez Romero from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please madam go ahead.

Marta Sánchez Romero

My first question is regarding the funding to shareholders. Have you committed the audit? Is there a risk that the €221 million that you’ve already taken becomes a larger figure? And is there also a risk that the auditor may go into the 2012 rate issue? And the second question is regarding the cost of time deposits. When I look at your Slide 16 and compare it to Page 13 on your report, when you talk about your deals and costs, I see a big gap between the cost of the front book. A year ago, you were saying that your deposits were at 40 basis points. But today, when I look at your report, the cost of time deposits is around 60 basis points. So struggling to tally that downward trend with what you actually have in your stock. So maybe you could tell us what’s the difference between that 60 basis points on your report and what were you saying in the slide?

Miguel Escrig

Well, regarding your first question, we have concluded the analysis of the financing of shares. Our understanding is that this €221 million is the final figure. But we are pending the conclusion of the external auditor. These figures are unaudited. We have been dialoguing with him from the very beginning of this investigation. We agreed with him, the initial figure and we have continue on that basis progressing on the analysis and then the needs of the – there should be no major surprise.

But I cannot say that this 100% sure until the auditor has concluded. But we are confident that there should not be any surprise. Regarding the deposit cost, the figures we have is this front book has gone down, has gone down 20 basis points, and we have just so much special contribution to benefit deposits which are around €415 million in the quarter, and we can give you some more specific details on it.

Carlos Berastain

Martha, if that is okay, in the interest of time, we’ll answer you specifically to that question right after the call. Is that, okay? Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Sofie Peterzens from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sofie Peterzens

Sofie Peterzens from JPMorgan. I was wondering if you could give us the impact that you expect from IFRS 9 on capital and also your provisions going forward. Some of your domestic peers have said that the impact could be relatively large. So if you could give us the impact as well. And my second question is could you give us the ratios that you have for LCR and NSFR?

Miguel Escrig

Well, regarding the impact of IFRS, we will just disclose in June when it’s mandatory. We have made some assessment on that, and we are not particularly concerned about the impact, but I cannot be more specific. Now on the LCR, as I was – mentioned it at the end of March, we have 146 and the NIFS was around 100%.I believe we have time for one final questions, please go ahead.

Operator

The final question for today is coming from Andrea Filtri from Mediobanca.

Andrea Filtri

Could you please provide the latest state of your customer deposits, and what is the difference between the customer deposits reported on Slide 16 of the presentation and Page 17 of the quarterly report? And also, on what time frame are you working for the disposals and to restore capital ratios?

Miguel Escrig

Okay, you have a reconciliation of the customer deposits between the figure we have in the presentation and those in the quarterly results – report, precisely on the quarterly report in Page 18. So we see that in the presentation and that’s a figure we use for management purposes, we are including site deposits, term deposits and small amount of commercial paper placed among on our customers. In the accounting figure, you have also these deposits on clearing houses. We have repos and treasury.

And so the difference are – the figures are different. We have been reducing the amount of deposits from clearinghouses, which is not really related to our customer activity. So our customer activity is properly reflected by this €800 million drop in the – as shown in the presentation. And regarding the future capital evolution, as I just can repeat the message that we will be working to assess the proper needs, to make this compatible with the pace of divestment of NPAs.

We will try to get also some good news from the selling of strategic assets – nonstrategic, sorry, assets and try to foster a little bit more our preprovision profit so that it helps. But the timing of everything has to be just announced when we have concluded about the final plan, both on the operating and the financial front.

Carlos Berastain

Thank you, Miguel. Thank you, Ignacio. I know that there is still some questions pending on the queue, but I’m afraid we don’t have time for more. As always, any query or data or information that you guys may need, please contact the Investor Relations office. We are at your disposal from this moment onwards. Thank you very much, and good morning.

