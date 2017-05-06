Craft Brew Alliance's (BREW) CEO Andy Thomas on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Andy Thomas – Chief Executive Officer

Ed Smith – Corporate Controller

Ken Kunze – Chief Marketing Officer

Scott Mennen – Chief Operating Officer

Joe Vanderstelt – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vivien Azer – Cowen & Company

Doug Thomas – JET Equity Partners

Andrew Walker – Rangeley

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2017 Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Andy Thomas

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. It’s my pleasure to present the Craft Brew Alliance investor conference call to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2017. This morning, I’m again joined on the call by three other members of the CBA leadership team: our CMO, Ken Kunze; our COO, Scott Mennen; and our CFO, Joe Vanderstelt. But before we begin, I’ll ask Ed Smith, our Corporate Controller, to read our Safe Harbor statement. Ed?

Ed Smith

Thanks, Andy. As a reminder, this call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those described in any such forward-looking statements. The Risk Factors section in our most recent 10-K lists some of the factors that could cause Craft Brew’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. Craft Brew undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Andy?

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Ed. In offering my remarks during prior earnings calls, I have often mentioned that I looked forward to the time when our results spoke for themselves, for the time when this call was more about what we accomplished and less about the spin surrounding our environment end market and for the time that clarity and consistency prevailed over murkiness and divergent results.

While perhaps it’s fitting that after one of the Pacific Northwest wettest and murkiest winters in history, the sun is shining here in Portland this morning. Because just as the parting clouds have given way to clearer skies, Q1 brought a clearer picture of CBA’s progress and confirmed the bright outlook for the future.

As I generally do, I’ll begin with just a few reflections on the marketplace in Q1 before turning our attention to CBA’s results for the quarter, first, with a high-level overview and then with the customary double-click from Ken, Scott and Joe.

So as for the market. Less than eight weeks ago during our Q4 call, I spent a fair amount of time outlining just how competitive and dynamic a marketplace we operate in, and I remarked that it was “messy out there.” Suffice it to say that in Q1 2017, the market was everything we thought it would be, and market conditions and peer performance come as no surprise.

The accelerating competition was evidenced by the slowest growth for beer and for craft beer in decades and by increased evidence that adjacent categories, including wine, spirits in lead, are indeed reshaping the consumer landscape. And as for the dynamism in our industry, that was evidenced by everything from the continued entry in churn of brewers and brands to the record-breaking numbers at this year’s Craft Brewers Conference in Washington, D.C., where attendance passed 13,000 people.

But as I’ve often said, our job is not to use the competitive environment as an excuse. It’s our job to use it as the foundation for our strategy and tactics. Our job isn’t to find solace in disappointing peer company trends. Our job is to learn from and distinguish ourselves from them. While it would be easy to blame our challenges on the continued growth of the proverbial long tail of small local brands or on the stepped-up efforts of large brewers and importers or on the governmental factors that continue to govern our vibrant regulated industry, doing so would be as misguided as the proverbial elderly man shouting at a cloud.

Slower craft growth and changing consumers and retailers are our reality. What’s different about CBA, both in absolute terms and in our relative Q1 performance, is something I’ve claimed for well over 2 years now. Our strategy has been evolving in anticipation of that reality, and as the clouds part in Q1, the results are finally beginning to positively distinguish themselves.

Indeed, I firmly believe that our first quarter 2017 results are rooted in the best antidote for world of change and uncertainty: Relevance, a strategy relevant for the marketplace, brands relevant to consumers and business decisions relevant to value creation both on the top and bottom lines, both for today and for tomorrow.

Some high-level highlights for Q1. On the top line, the relevance of our Kona Plus strategy continued to shine through the clouds with a one-two punch of lifestyle and local craft brands, delivering consumer relevance to fuel the top line. Kona grew by plus 14%, and it grew both at home and nationally, again distinguishing itself in the marketplace, where many national brands are struggling and where super regionals are relying exclusively on geographic expansion.

Kona’s relevance as a strong brand with great beers, expressive marketing and solid sales and distribution execution shown through clearly. Our local brand portfolio also distinguished itself as we saw strong performance despite our conscious actions to constrain commercial efforts to more limited geographies for more – for both emerging brands and legacy brands alike. Our particular note are the break in the clouds for Widmer Brothers in home state Oregon, where the 34-year old brand continues to not only compete formidably but to grow share.

Driving through to the bottom line, our gross margin expanded by over 600 basis points, partially due to better brewery utilization relative to the year ago brewery shutdown, but moreover, due to our execution of a relevant and deliberate plan to evolve our brewery footprint and ensure that our remaining own brewery assets are the most efficient they can be. As a result, we recorded record first quarter gross profit in Q1 2017.

Continuing to make our way to the bottom line, we further invested in our brands, balancing short-term financial realities with the longer-term importance of brand and marketing investment to support our brands’ relevance and as for those business decisions especially relevant to today’s market.

Firstly, we continue to focus on realizing benefits from our new agreements with AB, including those things already evident, such as more prominent visibility for our brands and their wholesaler meetings and with our shared in-line wholesaler network; and those things less evident, such as work to advance our contract brewing relationship and cede international markets.

Secondly, there’s our significant decision and accomplishment in rightsizing wholesaler inventories. To be clear, the 10 days of wholesaler inventories that we consciously took out of the system negatively impacted our shipments and top line today, but we are confident that doing so will ensure more synchronicity and consistency in results to come. And back to consumer relevance, we are also ensuring fresher beer for all. And then there’s the ongoing work to rationalize our brewing footprint, evident in two ways.

Firstly, in our decisions surrounding the Woodinville brewery, to work with Pabst on a wind-down of the brewing relationship and to definitively close Woodinville and remove it from our footprint.

And secondly, our work to ramp-up AB’s Fort Collins brewery to replace Memphis with an even more strategic, high efficiency, more cost-effective brewery in our footprint. There’s a lot there.

So without further ado, let’s get into some detail from the team, beginning with Ken.

Ken Kunze

Thanks, Andy. Good morning, everyone. For those of you who’ve been following CBA’s story, Q1 depletion performance was consistent with our ongoing Kona Plus strategy and consistent with the past few quarters. As Andy mentioned, Kona had another strong quarter, posting depletion growth of plus 14%.

In addition, Kona was supported by significant incremental growth cases contributed by new partners, Cisco Brewers and Appalachian Mountain Brewery. This is true despite a very competitive marketplace that continues to evolve rapidly, creating a difficult operating environment, which had been increasingly negative and surprising for some.

In Q1, the Craft segment saw a fairly dramatic slow down, which has been evident for the past few quarters, with larger national legacy craft brands struggling to post growth and with the long tail of ultrasmall less than 10,000-barrel local breweries driving most of the limited positive momentum in this segment.

In Q1, craft depletions were down 1.5% as measured by the Beer Institute for both on and off premise combined supplier reported data. Nielsen reported the Craft segment down 1.2% in the quarter. In this tougher environment, with our evolving Kona Plus portfolio strategy, CBA’s entire portfolio was flat, outperforming the market.

In Kona specifically, it was able to again post double-digit depletion growth domestically, internationally and its well developed home market, that little island sitting in the Pacific. Kona has now grown double-digits for over 21 consecutive quarters. Big Wave Golden Ale continued to fuel Kona’s growth, with depletions up plus 33% in Q1, and it surpassed Longboard in the quarter to become Kona’s number one brand as planned.

As previously reported, the launch of our new Island Style IPA, Hanalei, made with the Island’s staple of POG juice, passion fruit, orange and guava, got off to a strong start in Q1 as the 11th largest new craft item launched in grocery in 2017 as measured by Nielsen nationally and as the number eight new craft item in California.

As measured by Nielsen xAOC or all channel, Kona brand family was up plus 11% for the quarter, tracking with our overall depletion growth. We continue to see a healthy mix in both distribution velocity growth driving Kona. California was the only soft spot in Q1 performance. We have a number of activities planned to accelerate California in the remaining three quarters of the year.

Kona exceeded 55% of the portfolio in Q1 for the first time ever. This continued strong growth provides further proof of Kona’s unique positioning and its ability to resonate with consumers’ plane as both a lifestyle import brand and a craft brand, sourcing volume from both the craft and the import segments. These two segments give Kona a large pool to plan as these two segments combined account for almost 40% of the dollars and over 25% of the cases in the entire beer market as measured by Nielsen in Q1.

For the remainder, the Plus in the Kona Plus portfolio. Let’s start with the strong performance of our new partners. Appalachian Mountain Brewery grew depletions plus 80%, building distribution in its home state in North Carolina, led by Long Leaf Pine IPA and a significant on premise craft performance.

Appalachian Mountain brewery, the three years young brand, moved up to a Top 25 rank craft brand in North Carolina, now had a brand like Ballast Point. Cisco Brewers contributed to the portfolio, growing exponentially on a very small base as an overlap initial depletions within CBA’s portfolio from late in Q1 of 2016.

With almost the year-end, the brand demonstrated significant summer seasonality, given the current reality of the brand’s penetration and seasonal markets of Nantucket Island and Massachusetts. Q1 saw the alignment of Cisco wholesaler network to the AB network. Extending the brand seasonality will be part of the growth plan as improved brewing quality gives us an opportunity to further penetrate the broader New England market for this brand within the aligned network.

In the end of Q1, Omission began the introduction of new more impactful graphics that improved the communication of Omission’s key benefit of being a gluten-removed craft beer. And in the end of March, we began the launch of a new product, Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale, a gluten-removed beer with 99 calories and five carbs, targeting active lifestyle consumers who care about what ingredients they put into their body.

While some of the energy behind the gluten segment is slowed with the segment flat in the first quarter, Omission maintains a dominant share position with a 35 share. We believe the Omission Ultimate launch gives us an opportunity to see how much broader we can take the Omission proposition.

Widmer Brothers whole market stabilization continued to make progress, with the brewery gaining share in Oregon on flat off premise sales in a declining Oregon craft market. Closing the gap in our pursuit of Widmer Brothers brewery to be the Oregon share leader, building on Hefe’s strength as the largest craft brand in Oregon.

In Q1, Widmer Brother brewery began a formal withdrawal of the brand in all its SKUs from our northeast, southeast and central regions, leveraging the power of our growing portfolio by replacing the brands with more local relevant brands within the portfolio.

Credit stream remains a long-term work in progress. The Capitol Hill brewery in Seattle and the beers we will brew there, like the new buzzed about initial Redhook’s small-batch beer bi-coastal, an innovative mash-up between a hazy New England IPA and a tropical West Coast IPA will be the cornerstone that’s strengthening the brand. The Capitol Hill brewery is on track to officially open the beginning of August joining Woodinville – the Woodinville brewpub, which is planned to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

Brewpub cap line performance across our five locations in Q1 was down 4.3%, driven by lower traffic counts, which were affected by weather, weather related closures and outside construction interfering with guests’ access to the local pub.

International volume was up plus 60%, driven primarily by Kona and by further penetration of our top core markets, with further international distributions still to come. Net Q1 was a solid quarter based on the continuing strength of the growing Kona brand and the progress in rebouncing the remainder of the portfolio, all within a changing and challenging competitive environment. We remain confident and committed to leveraging our Kona Plus strategy, the strength in our topline and to deliver our topline guidance.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Scott Mennen, CBA’s Chief Operations Officer.

Scott Mennen

Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. Before moving into results, I want to remind everyone of the focus areas I outlined on the Q4 call that will make 2017 different from 2016, thus, driving positive results. First, the team has a sharpened focus on delivering results, and we’ll quickly and aggressively adjust our cost structure as our brewing footprint evolves with the shifting in volume to AB winding down Memphis and streamlining our own breweries.

Second, the efforts to redesign our supply chain planning process are providing a better harmonization between depletions and shipments, driving a more efficient brewery and logistics operation, while enabling a reduction in wholesaler inventories.

Third, and most significantly, the team has focused on the start-up of production with AB, where we will be shifting production to Fort Collins at cost savings of $10 per barrel. We expect to produce close to 150,000 barrels of beer in AB’s Fort Collins brewery in 2017. I’m happy to report that these areas are starting to bear fruit.

Now to the results. Shipments in Q1 were 153,000 barrels, an increase of 2.1% over Q1 2016. In Q1, we reduced overall wholesaler inventories by 10 days, better harmonizing shipments with STRs while improving wholesaler management and driving efficiencies into our supply chain. In Q1, brewing gross margin was 32.4%, an 820 basis point improvements over Q1 of 2016.

This improvement can be attributed to lower cost of goods sold, short run fees paid as a result of lower than expected contract brewing volumes, the AB incentive payments as well as lapping a poor Q1 in 2016 due to the Portland Brewery shutdown. CBA’s Q1 gross margin was 28.6%, a 640 basis point improvement over Q1 of 2016.

Looking beyond Q1, I see positive momentum as our key initiatives take hold to drive reduction in cost of goods sold. The operations team is more focused than ever on delivering results. In Q1, we kicked off a continuous improvement initiative we call World-Class Craft.

WCC is an umbrella initiative capitalizing on process control and benchmarking to drive results. WCC has been embraced within the operations group, driving ownership, accountability and results. This initiative is focused on driving efficiencies and lowering the variable portion of COGS.

Supply chain redesign efforts are having impact and have allowed us to proactively remove the 10 days of wholesaler inventory mentioned earlier, supporting our goal of reducing wholesaler inventories in the first half of the year by one-third, all the while keeping adequate inventories on hand to meet the demands of our consumers. In addition, this effort will help smooth production, enabling a more efficient brewery and logistics operation, driving reduction in our logistics costs with the added benefit of providing fresher beer in the marketplace.

The contract brewing portion of our AB agreements is progressing very well. Kona Longboard and Kona Big Wave have fully been qualified with production underway and shipments commencing this month. Redhook’s Long Hammer will be qualified this month, and we are on track to meet our objective of producing 150,000 barrels of beer from Fort Collins in 2017.

As volume shifts to Fort Collins, we are streamlining our brewing footprint to ensure we have the right cost base, the right beers and the right breweries. Brewing in Memphis is being wound down as we bring up production in Fort Collins. The last production in Memphis is in Q2.

Evolving our brewing footprint has been a significant initiative for CBA over the last two years. Yesterday, we made a major announcement to take this evolution to the next level. CBA and Pabst have agreed to terminate the contract brewing agreement as well as Pabst option to purchase the Woodinville brewery due to lower than anticipated contract brewing volumes.

As a result, we are taking steps to wind down production in Woodinville, shifting volume to our more efficient Portland brewery. As of July 1, all brewing operations in Woodinville will be ceased, and the facility will be placed up for sale. As Ken mentioned, the Woodinville pub will remain open. The closing of Woodinville brewery will positively impact our fixed cost structure as well as improve our overall capacity utilization.

As we move through Q2 into Q3, our mainland brewing footprint will consist of 3 brewery locations: the Portland Brewery, where we will take advantage of the expanded capabilities and efficiencies to brew the majority of our volume; the Portsmouth brewery, which is the centerpiece of our emerging business strategy, growing AMB, Cisco and now Wynwood as well as a considerable percentage of our export volume; and Fort Collins, where we will brew our larger volume beers, Longboard, Big Wave, Long Hammer, at significant savings while removing Memphis and Woodinville from our footprint. This is our new normal.

To wrap things up, the renewed focus of the organization, enhancements in the supply chain, AB contract brewing and the shutdown on the Woodinville brewery give me confidence that we will be – we will achieve our gross margin target of 30.5% to 32.5% in 2017.

Now to Joe, who will give us more insight on our results.

Joe Vanderstelt

Thank you, Scott, good morning, everyone. During my remarks, I’ll share our Q1 2017 financial results and provide our balance-of-year outlook. You’ll see that we’ve increased revenues while successfully reducing wholesaler inventories, stabled COGS per barrel to improve brewery efficiencies and have taken another big step toward improving capacity utilization and reducing brewery costs.

Q1 2017 depletions were flat versus same period last year, while shipments increased 2.1% versus Q1 2016. Shipment performance was favorably impacted by Kona, Cisco Brewers, the Appalachian Mountain Brewery, partially offset by Widmer Brothers, Redhook and contract brewing. The shipment increase in Q1 of 2017 was also favorably impacted by the lapping of our Q1 2016 Portland Brewery shutdown, partially offset by wholesaler inventory reductions. Our objective to reducing wholesaler inventory days ahead of the summer selling has now been achieved, and we’ll continue to monitor wholesaler inventories for balance of year.

Net sales for the first quarter were $44.3 million, up $5.1 million or 13% versus same period last year. Gross profit for the quarter increased 45% versus Q1 2016, and gross margin increased 640 basis points to 28.6%. Net loss for the quarter was $1.8 million, an improvement of $1.4 million versus same period last year.

Net loss per diluted share for the quarter was $0.09, an increase of $0.08 above Q1 2016. The improvement in net income and EPS as a result of increased revenues and gross margins partially offset by higher SG&A expenses and lower gross profits from our pubs.

First quarter net sales growth was driven by expected Pabst contract fees of $1.7 million, partner brewing fees, AB international incentive revenue and higher shipments at Kona. It’s important to note that we have deferred $2.7 million in revenue associated with Pabst fees until the end of calendar year 2017.

Net sales per barrel for the quarter increased 2.8%, excluding Pabst contract fees, partner brewing fees and AB international incentive revenue. Net sales per barrel were positively affected by brand and package mix, partially offset by higher distribution fees and price promotion expenses.

Q1 2017 cost of goods sold per barrel improved 30 basis points versus Q1 2016, due to improved brewery efficiencies, partially offset by higher material and distribution costs. As Scott said earlier, the operations team is laser-focused on cost control, supply chain redesign and delivering our annual plan.

Q1 2017 SG&A costs were $15.5 million, an increase of 11% versus same period last year. The increase in SG&A cost is primarily due to sales and marketing expenses as we invest in our brands, compensation and professional fees. As a result of our first quarter performance, we’re reaffirming our 2017 full year guidance.

For Q2 2017, it’s important to keep in mind the following factors. First, Q2 2016 included a ramp-up of shipments and production coming off our Q1 2016 Portland Brewery closure, which favorably impacted revenue growth and brewery cost absorption for the quarter. Second, as we transition to AB’s Fort Collins brewery, there is both risk and opportunity depending on the speed to which we can execute our optimization plans. And third, there is a potential for increased investment behind the Kona brand in Q2, which could increase SG&A costs.

Potential risk and opportunities for full year 2017 are as follows. First, there’s a potential for increased competitive discounting activity due to slowing Craft segment growth and excess brewing capacity. Second, the closing of our Woodinville brewery in July this year will drive cost reductions at both fixed and variable costs, which we continue to quantify.

In addition, we’ll be actively marketing this facility, and the sale will favorably affect our cost of capital utilization and cash position. 2017 savings due to brewery closures estimate at $1.5 million. The total annualized savings once the brewery is sold is estimated at $3.5 million.

Third, like Q2 2017, there is a potential for increased investment behind the Kona brand balance of year, which could increase SG&A costs. And finally, our defense of the Kona class action suit could cause SG&A cost to increase should legal fees materially exceed current estimates.

In conclusion, Q1 2017 results are very consistent with our plans for the first quarter. We’ve increased revenues while successfully reducing wholesaler inventories by one-third, which stabilized our cost of goods sold per barrel due to improved brewery efficiencies and have taken another step in closing and ultimately selling our Woodinville brewery.

At the same time, we still have significant work to do in order to achieve our gross margin objectives and improve the profitability of the company. Q1 2017 results are a big step forward in executing that plan.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Andy.

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Joe. So in reflection, we believe that the results for Q1 are remarkably solid. Perfect? No. Progressive? Yes. To be clear, let me emphasize a few points. We believe that the Kona brand is strong with significant upside. We believe that our topline has traction, and we can now focus on efforts to gain momentum. We believe in our committed to investment in our brands. We believe the relationship with AB has always been a strategic advantage, and with contract brewing in place, it’s becoming a more visible operational benefit in the short term as well.

We believe that on the Mainland, a three brewery footprint of Portland, Portsmouth and Fort Collins is better than our former four brewery footprint of Portland, Portsmouth, Woodinville and Memphis. We believe that a lower inventory burden for wholesalers and a tighter synchronicity with demand will add more sustainable results. And we believe that this is all guided by the strong combination of a relevant strategy and the talented workforce with disciplined decision making bringing it to life.

As we look at the year ahead, as evidenced by our confirmed guidance, we expected to stay messy out there. But we will continue to work our plan, a plan developed in anticipation of that messiness and a plan that we’re confident we’ll continue to distinguish itself in the marketplace by continuing to strengthen our topline, improve the core health of our business model and actualize our future.

In closing, back to my opening metaphor, while the sun is peeking through the clouds today, we are not naive that weather patterns will continue to change. Storm clouds will inevitably blow through. While we’ll get our share of raindrops, we are confident that as we effectively execute our Kona Plus strategy, we have a strong umbrella, under which we can continue to grow value for all of our stakeholders, consumers, retailers, wholesalers, partners, employees and shareholders alike.

Before moving to questions, I’d like to again say thank you to all of you: to our investors; to those analysts who cover us; to our interested parties; and importantly, to our hard-working, passionate and engaged employees and partners be they at our own locations in New Hampshire, Oregon, Washington, California and Hawaii and our partners in North Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida or working remotely somewhere in between.

And with that, I will open it up for questions. Brian?

Vivien Azer

Hi guys, good morning.

Andy Thomas

Good morning, Vivien.

Vivien Azer

So I joined the call a couple of minutes late, so I apologize if this was covered in the prepared remarks. But I did want to talk about Kona, given the robust growth that you saw in the quarter, in particular, in light of a challenging backdrop as it relates to craft beer specifically. So Andy and team, can you talk about two things: number one, the drivers of the growth, kind of unpacking that distribution game versus underlying velocity; and bigger-picture question, number two, as you now have national distribution on Kona, how are you thinking about managing that and leveraging insights from the experience that you’ve had with Redhook and Widmer?

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Vivien. So I’ll pass off to Ken for color on this, but maybe I’ll just try to frame out the two areas. So in terms of drivers, I think – as Ken talked about a little bit, and he can double click on, we feel really good that we’re seeing growth kind of across three main engines on Kona. And I won’t necessarily talk about geography. But we’re seeing distribution growth, we’re seeing velocity growth, and we’re seeing innovation on the brand.

And I think that’s pretty remarkable, Vivien, that we’re seeing all three at the same time without necessarily playing just their expanded state card. And I’ll talk about national distribution in a second, but Ken can add some color on all three of those areas. But be it Hanalei on the innovation side, be it distribution gains on Big Wave or see velocity gains on Big Wave, we’re basically seeing kind of the – all three of those move in the right direction.

With respect to national distribution, we talked about that a lot, and I think I’ve used the term relevance. I don’t know how many times in my remarks. But I think what’s different in what we’ve learned from our experience with Redhook and Widmer Brothers, and candidly, with observing a lot of what our peers are dealing with, just getting there first isn’t enough anymore in a market with 7,000 brewers.

You’ve got to have a point of differentiation, and there’s got to be a point of relevance that resonates with consumers and retailers in that geography. And with the Kona brand, I think we are just very fortunate in that the brand is imbued with that naturally. Basically, the ethos of the brand, we like to say, from Hawaii, the spirit of Liquid Aloha, is something that speak to a lot of consumers in the same way that finding your beach speaks to consumers of Corona.

So we think the national distribution game – indeed, actually, we think the global distribution game for Kona is one where the brand has run room because the brand is relevant to consumers outside of limited geographies and kind of across a lot of different demographics and psychographics. Some brands speak to consumers because they are very niche. They’re niche because of the geography. They’re niche because of the inside jokes they can tell about a certain geography or kind of a certain niche. Kona doesn’t have that. Kona is pretty universal in its appeal.

And the analogy I’ve been using on that – and then I’ll hand over to Ken for a little bit of color on the first three. The analogy I use is – I’m not a great joke teller. But what I learned is the more universal the punchline is, the more people laugh. What is an inside joke, you might get two or three people laughing pretty heartily, but you’re only going to get two or three people laughing. When people get the punchline, it’s universally funny, and then they can tell that joke. And I think brands are like good jokes. When more people get the punchline easily and you don’t have to explain it, the joke’s funnier and the brand’s stronger. So with that, it’s kind of an odd metaphor. I’ll toss it over to Ken.

Ken Kunze

Thanks, Andy. Andy hit kind of the brand proposition and the brand positioning, but I do think it’s important to emphasize that relative to Widmer Brothers or Redhook or relative to the other 7,000 craft brewers, we think that’s probably the biggest differentiator for Kona, is that essence of Hawaii and the culture and spirit of the Hawaiian people and how that translates into a message that really resonates with people. That probably is the single biggest difference in terms of kind of the breadth and the scope and the reach of the positioning to be able to drive relevancy with consumers.

In terms of distribution velocity, my answer is going to be somewhat based on geography, Vivien. So if we go to Hawaii, where Kona has almost 11 share of total beer market, it’s almost exclusively velocity-driven in Hawaii. And if we jump across the ocean on the West Coast, it tends to be more of a mix between distribution and velocity. Then we go all the way to the East Coast, it’s largely distribution-driven.

So I think within sort of the brand life cycle, the brand is in very different stages in each one of the geographies. And for me, as a marketing person, the national term is a little bit of a misnomer, honestly. Because in terms of how do we really connect with the consumer and build the brand out, that you really have to do market-by-market.

And so Hawaii is our base, and we’re moving west to east, and we’ll continue to try to leverage both distribution and velocity. And even though we have national distribution, so to speak, in terms of the brands available in all 50 states, we still have distribution opportunities even in Hawaii. So that would be, I think, how I’d answer your question.

Andy Thomas

Yes. And Ken, if I can just – one other thought, Vivien, as Ken was talking. I mentioned also upfront in the prepared remarks. There’s a lot of nuts-and-bolts thinking that kind of goes into the Kona brand, too, and what I talked about were kind of four elements. We believe the brand is really strong for the reasons that Ken articulated. We can’t forget that the beers are outstanding. And the beers deliver, not only outstanding liquid experiences, but they deliver great experiences relative to the brand positioning.

And that’s not by accident. When you drink a Longboard Lager or a Big Wave Golden Ale or a Hanalei Island IPA, you’re basically able to experience the liquids that go along with the brand proposition. And kudos to the brand team and to the brewers for being able to make those two things work. The marketing on the brand, I think, is also something that speaks very sincerely to the brand.

On the Dear Mainland campaign is a television campaign, but is one that actually speaks with the Kona voice. Last but not least, the sales and distribution efforts can’t go unheralded in today’s marketplace we’re able to really target the accounts we want to be and then execute. So I really do think, if I look at the Kona brand, while it’s not insulated from a lot of things, the cylinders are all basically cranking pretty well.

Vivien Azer

Very helpful. And just a follow-up question. Andy, your commentary around potential competitive activity as you head into the key summer selling season in light of the deceleration that we’re seeing in Craft, is there a helpful analog that you’re thinking about in terms of shoring up the business for intensified competition? Are you thinking back to the craft beer bubble from the 1990s? Kind of how are you thinking about the potential risk?

Andy Thomas

I think we talk about risk a lot, and I think there’s some things that make me sleep pretty comfortably at night. And hopefully, for all of you on the call and anybody who’s interested, it would give you a little bit of solace as well. So if you look back to the craft beer bubble before, I do think there are a lot of fundamentals that the category failed to deliver, and quality was one of them.

So I think if you take a look at our beers and if you take a look at the quality standards we have and the excellence we have, not only in brewing, but in our supply chain and then packaging and even some of the moves like taking inventory out of the system, those all make me feel good that even as things slow down, people aren’t going to pick up a beer and have a bad experience with it, which was something that accelerated the craft beer bubble before.

I think if I look at it competitively as well, I think at least for CBA, and I can speak to all of our brands, we’ve been pretty open on these calls, and we’ve been pretty clinical and critical with each other about making sure we’re playing where we think we can win. And it’s a matter of, basically, they’re not being kind of accidental fields of play, where, all of a sudden, somebody comes in who’s got more relevant brand or better execution or better beers for that occasion. I think that’s very – that’s the minority for us in our portfolio right now.

Something Ken said pretty subtly in his script, as we pull Widmer Brothers out of the east, that’s been a deliberate three-year plan to do so, but it’s also been doing so in concert with basically growing Cisco and growing Wynwood and growing Appalachian Mountain as Redhook and Widmer Brothers come out of there.

So we really do with ourselves in relevance, and I think I feel really good that the brands that we’re trying to win less in the geographies we’re trying to win in, in the channels are a much more formidable combination. The last thing I’d touched on as I look at the summer selling season, I feel good about quality, I feel good about where we’re trying to win. I think we’re being really prudent in terms of – and very sensitive to kind of what’s going in the pricing environment.

I am less bullish that a lot of my counterparts would be that we aren’t going to see a lot of dramatic pricing over the summer. I think it sounds nice, but we’re hearing rumblings out in the trade as people start to get the Memorial Day programs booked. And if they’re already talking about a Memorial Day, a Labor Day, it will be even louder. And we’re also seeing people using packaged – packages as proxy for pricing. I think the 15-pack discussion is charming, to be candid.

As we look, a lot of people have gone the route of selling more cans, trying to hit a price point. And look at the proliferation of 30 packs now. And our 15 packs going to be craft beers 30 packs, I don’t know, but it’s something that we spend a lot of time talking about in a scenario that I can assure you we’re very disciplined in making sure that we deliver a good value proposition to consumers and that we basically can price accordingly and we can drive value accordingly.

So those would be the three thoughts through my mind, Vivien. Really feeling good about quality, feeling good about the marketing and commercial programs that we have targeting the geographies in a really candid and open posture towards what might happen pricing-wise.

Vivien Azer

That’s really helpful. Thanks again and congrats on a solid quarter.

Andy Thomas

Thanks very much, Vivien.

Doug Thomas

Hey guys, congratulations on a terrific quarter, Andy.

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Doug.

Doug Thomas

A couple of quick questions. Just on Woodinville, what does the closure of Woodinville do to – how does that accelerate your margin improvement further over the next year? And I guess, related to that, what’s the shape of that plant? And what are the prospects for a near-term sale to somebody who may want to have a facility in that geographic location?

Andy Thomas

I’m going to pass it off to Joe, and Scott can kind of fill in. But I’ll tell you, Woodinville is a big deal. We’ve been transparent about trying to rationalize it out of the footprint because it’s significant. It’s significant and allowing us to get the rest of the footprint the right way, and we tried elegantly as much as we could over the last couple of years to do that in as least painful away for everybody as possible. So it is a big deal, and I’ll let Joe fill in the details on kind of what it means financially. Joe?

Joe Vanderstelt

Sure. Doug, I think I would start with – you go back three years ago or almost three years ago when the 35% gross margin target was established for the end of this year. The closure in sale of Woodinville accounted for 200 basis points of that margin. And given where we were at towards the end of last year, the beginning of this year and some of the uncertainty, we basically reflected a fully burdened Woodinville brewery into our guidance as a means of being conservative.

So what I would say there is basically, long-term, it means 200 basis points. I think what we’ll see this year with the savings of about $1.5 million is probably about a 50 basis points to 80 basis points of gross margin improvement. And just going back to how we started in terms of what does this mean to me, at the end of the day, we’ve got a brewery that we have invested significantly and in terms of its upkeep and maintenance, which sits on a beautiful piece of property.

And from our perspective, in order to bring our strategy to life or plans’ life and get those gross margin improvements, we need to sell that brewery, and we’re moving forward with that. And then just maybe I’ll pass it over to Scott just to give more color.

Scott Mennen

Yes. So Doug, to answer your second question, really the condition of the brewery itself, it’s a very, very nice brewery. Been well maintained, well kept, and it’s really a hallmark of our brewery footprint in producing high-quality beers. It’s also in the location in Woodinville, Washington that brings a lot of tourists, a lot of attraction. I think once we get the property – properly marketed, we’ll get a lot of interest around it. So it’s both as a brewery and as the facility and the property itself.

Doug Thomas

There is a big tobacco alcoholic beverage company right there that might have an interest, I guess. But I – Andy, I wanted to talk – Vivien brought up Joe’s comments about pricing, and it seems like it’s more – a little more complicated. It was interesting because you have the Chairman of SAM, Boston Beer, write a column in The Times in which he was sort of critical about the fact that some of the mainstream brewers were using their have-to-raise prices.

At the same time now, we have a situation where it looks like there might be some price competition at the higher end in the craft space. And I’m just wondering, what is your – probably nobody knows more about this than you do. What’s the elasticity look like? And the – what’s the relative, I guess, pricing elasticity between the various segments? In other words, I don’t want to put words in your mouth, but if bud is raising prices on the low end and some of your competitors are lowering prices on the high end, that’s got to be good for the craft segment, I would guess.

Andy Thomas

Yes, it is a complex point, Doug, and this a great conversation over a beer sometime. I think if I look at it, what we’ve experienced is, in the short-term, there is a decent amount of interaction as there would be in any kind of consumer package goods category. Long-term, we actually see that things will normalize.

So the analogy I always use is, for somebody who isn’t interested in drinking a glass of water, the fact that you put a glass of water on a table for free at a restaurant doesn’t make it any more attractive to them, because they’re not interested in drinking it. So in that sense, I’ve always been a little bit precious with pricing. Because if somebody wants to buy something, it’s up to us to drive value into that proposition, so they’re willing to pay what we want to charge them for it.

And the short-term, of course, you induce them with promotional discounts to try it or you give them continuity discounts to come in a second time. But the way to build a good, long-term healthy brand franchise is to continue to drive value and charge a fair price for it.

So that said, as we look at it, I think some of the short-term tactics are not exclusive to the big brewers. I think you’re absolutely right. I think all’s is fair in competition. Smoke and mirrors is a great thing. We all have employed it before, so I’m not going to point a finger at anyone. People in glasshouses shouldn’t throw stones.

So I do think you’re seeing a lot more competition on price. Some people are disguising it, like I said in the pack size discussion. I think in the short-term, that will have impact. But I don’t think, long-term, it’s a good strategy for anybody. I’d rather see it that as people start to take price up, that it rises – raises all ships, and it starts to make beer a more valuable category not only for shareholders but in the eyes of consumers. Whereas if it’s always something that’s on deal, I don’t think that bodes well in the long-term.

Last thought that goes through my mind is we’ve been doing a lot of switching analysis on the Kona portfolio, in particular, and what we find is there’s a good level of interaction between some of the Kona brands and adjacent categories like cocktails or like spirits and wine as well as within the beer category.

So I think I’m actually a little bit more interested as we go into the future months, looking at kind of crossed-price elasticities between spirits and wine and beer than within beer. Because I think we know whats going to happen in beer. It’s just going to make it ugly for everybody if people start playing the price card. But I do think there’s some opportunities if we take a look outside of the category, and that’s something we’re actively doing.

Doug Thomas

And you guys seem to be advantaged with respect to distribution. But just wondering, just to finish the thought on this, what – this has been a kind of an odd winter. It’s been rainy. It’s been cold in California. It’s been sort of terrible for all consumer companies. What is the sort of relationship between the companies that seem to be spending the most on promotion and not price? Like for example, Constellation with Modelo and Corona. I guess, Modelo is now the number 1 brand in most – much of Southern California. What is the relationship between those types of offerings and the higher-end craft portfolios?

Andy Thomas

Yes. So I think anecdotally, Doug, without giving some specific details, because I’d be making it up if I were, and we don’t have exact studies to kind of point to this, but I think, again, there’s a long-term/short-term discussion. So the people who are investing more in the brand and investing more in the long-term will, I think, do better. And I think the short-term spend on promotional activity will have a short-term benefit to the extent that is effective. And it’s kind of renting share, we used to joke about.

People talk about buying share, but nine times out of ten, you’re not buying it, you’re renting it because somebody else is going to come in and just carry a little bit deeper. And I think if I look at the weather, where you started, I kind of – I think it’s ironic. I say to everybody, I don’t want to hear about the weather, and I start out talking about the sun coming out this morning in my earnings script.

But the weather, it’s a reality. My God, it’s like complaining because the sun is warm. The weather is going to come and go. Did it affect it? Yes, it affected it. But if all we were going to do is sit here and be at the whim of weather, I’d be able to cut my cost base pretty significantly because I wouldn’t need any employees. We’d just worry about whether the weather was good or not.

So I don’t think the weather is something we should really be talking about. It has a macro effect. But to the extent that you don’t want to get into a discussion about global warming and climate change, it’s a long-term impact on our business. And in the short-term, our job for you guys, for the shareholders, our job to honor the brands, our job for our consumers is to basically accept that as the reality we operate in and deal with it.

And one of the things we’ve got going for us is when it’s not really nice out, who doesn’t want to do drink a little bit of Liquid Aloha? So I think that’s another area where the Kona brand actually distinguishes itself as if it’s not particularly nice outside and the sun is not shining, you can make your own sunshine inside in a pint glass.

Doug Thomas

Appreciate it and I often do. And I think you want I do it, so. Thanks very much, good quarter. And thanks for your time.

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Doug.

Andrew Walker

Hey guys, congrats on a really nice quarter. Just a couple of quick ones, so just starting off on capital allocation. When I look at this, if you sell Woodinville, get margins where you’re talking about, by the end of the year, it seems like you’re going to be kind of close to net debt free or maybe net cash. So can you talk to me about what you plan on doing with that balance sheet?

Joe Vanderstelt

Sure, Andrew. This is Joe. At the end of the day, I think the team is very cognizant of the fact that it’s our job to really optimize and generate as much value as possible through how we allocate capital. And if you go back to the beginning of 2015, I guess, one of the things that we were trying to do really was to improve the operating leverage of the company, right? We have very low gross margins. We had high variable costs, high fixed overhead costs. And then we announced some strategic projects, frankly, to get to the 35% by the end of this year.

So I think what you’ve seen historically really is CapEx in place to facilitate both the footprint optimization and the efficiency improvements, and we’ve made progress up to this point. But we’re a little behind schedule, and Woodinville is kind of a big piece of that. The Portland expansion is completed. We’ve got two kind of big efficiency projects here this year that needed to be wrapped up in Portland. We’re exiting Memphis. We got the closure of the Woodinville brewery that we announced yesterday.

Next up is a sell that you just talked to. We’ve entered the craft – the contract brewing agreement with AB. And we feel like we’re well on our way but slightly behind. And again, the wildcard is Woodinville. So as we start looking at capital allocation, all the CapEx really is largely to support our gross margin initiatives. That’s a nice forward step in terms of getting operating leverage. And if you look at it, we’ve exceeded the operating cash flow the last couple of years as we invested in those projects, which not – which obviously isn’t sustainable. But at the same time, we’ve invested against strategic projects to improve our gross margin.

So when you say, "Okay, well, what is your objective?" Let’s say, we want to get to a maintenance level of CapEx by 2019. We want to pivot, I would say, away from infrastructure projects and more towards top line opportunities as they become available. And I think if you combine the top line growth and along with the operating leverage, we think we’ll get to that point where we’re generating much more value through our capital allocation than we are today.

Andy Thomas

Yes. Andrew, I’d just underscore. Joe did a really nice job, I think, of walking you through that in terms of giving some good color. If I pull back a little bit, to me, the punchline is we hope that we’re not going to have to invest as much on the infrastructure as we move forward and that we’ll be able to be a lot more forward-looking on the top line, and candidly, a lot more opportunistic as the market conditions change around us.

I think one of the byproducts of the way the market is evolving, the market has gone from being basically kind of cemented before if you look from kind of an M&A activity or from a traditional business development activity whereas then a couple of years ago, somebody was willing to sell you their house but they were afraid to put a sign out in front. And now all of a sudden, you’ve got four sale signs going up left and right as people are getting foreclosed on.

So I think we’re not blind to that, and I don’t want to signal anything one way or the other. But what I do want to say is we’re not basically hedging the sands saying, "Hey, the market around us isn’t changing." So I think it’s fortuitous for us that I think we’ll be in a really good capital position as we come out of this year. I think our infrastructure will be the healthiest it’s ever been, and I think our financial house will be in order as best as it will be. I think our top line will be moving along, and I think we’re moving all those things exactly the right time to be in a market where there’ll be opportunities that we can take advantage of.

Andrew Walker

Okay. So it sounds like capital allocation going forward is more based around – you’ve got the growth CapEx on, but it’s more based around maybe like acquisitions versus just being a return of capital play. To the extent that it is acquisitions, is it – are you guys looking to do things that are bigger than the partnerships that you’re striking up? Are you looking to buy another national brand to go with Kona? Or can you kind of talk a little bit about that?

Joe Vanderstelt

I think it’s interesting, Andrew, from a standpoint of – I think it all starts with our Kona Plus strategy, and I think that there is a place for as you look at acquisitions both in terms of scale opportunities but also those for strategic investments, and those strategic investment side being more of looking for innovative opportunities or different longer-term opportunities that we might want to make an investment in. But kind of looking at both in terms of scale and strategic investments.

Andrew Walker

Okay. That’s perfect. And then just diving into capacity a little bit. Just confirming. So there was no brewing activity out of kind of AB or Fort Collins this quarter?

Scott Mennen

That is correct.

Andrew Walker

Okay. So obviously, selling Woodinville helps a little bit. But with the shifting of capacity over to Fort Collins, and you guys have the expansions coming on, can you walk me through kind of where do you guys see capacity utilization going long-term?

Scott Mennen

We see owned capacity utilization increasing, and so as part of this is we’ve brought up Fort Collins, which is in the process now of producing, shipments will begin this quarter. Memphis production will cease. So there will be some balancing that goes on there. And as now that we’ve announced the Woodinville, we’re transitioning volume in Q2. So you see our capacity utilization between our brewing footprint really talking about Portland and Portsmouth begin to move in the right direction.

Joe Vanderstelt

Yes. And if I could just add on to that, Andrew, something that we have talked about often, I would say in the last three months in particular, is it’s something we’re always monitoring. But if you look at right now with all the capacity that we have and the add-in 150,000 barrels this year of AB capacity, we’re at 1,300,000. And if I do the math wherein terms of our guidance on shipments, that capacity availability probably puts us somewhere between 58% to 61% utilization.

So if we do nothing, that’s – those aren’t good numbers, right? It’s hard to generate profitability value from that. And I think as you start looking at the steps we’ve announced, we take out Woodinville and we take out Memphis, we jump to somewhere between 75% to 80%. So one of the things that we’ve talked about is the sweet spot if we want to be above 80%. Now our challenge will be is that next year, we’ll add another 150,000 barrels of additional capacity from AB. So our work this year is to ensure that we take out enough costs, where we’re able to continue to improve our margins.

Scott Mennen

Yes. And I don’t think it’s something we’re buying to as I alluded to in my comments. It will be aggressive as our volume shift to make sure we have the right cost base.

Andy Thomas

Andrew, I mean, you’re hitting on such a great point. It’s something – I referenced the Craft Brewers Conference this year down in D.C., and I thought one of the most interesting spaz that didn’t get a lot of airtime was overall capacity for the craft brewing industry as defined by the BA. It was still in the low 60% range. I don’t know if it was 61% or 64%, but it was in that range. That’s not a good place to be. And I think it’s interesting if you look overall kind of in an industrial level, there’s overcapacity in the industry, and we’ve seen that coming.

So what we’ve been doing is trying to be clever about it so that we can kind of grow our way into it while we’re scaling back. So with that as an overarching kind of industrial look at it, for us, as I look at some things that give me a lot of confidence, we’re racking a couple hundred thousand barrels out from Woodinville, and we’re also – don’t forget, the Kona brand is getting to scale.

So Kona shipped about 400,000 barrels last year, to make the math easy. If that’s occurring at double digits, you’re looking at another 40,000, 50,000, 60,000 barrels of growth out of the Kona brand. And we’ve got new partners coming online. We haven’t shipped a case of Wynwood yet. We’ve got AMB scaling. We’ve got Cisco continuing to grow, stabilization in the others.

So that on the top line, right, in terms of filling up the bucket, along with making the bucket smaller by taking out Woodinville, when you start to play around with that Rubik’s Cube, you feel a hell of a lot better. The last thing is a term we’ve used a lot more internally, and you’ll probably hear us start to message more on the call, I think it’s important to understand there’s a difference between capacity and capability.

And there’s a lot of brewing assets that we might put out there for capability reasons that we don’t necessarily do to help improve our capacity footprint or our capacity levels. So I’ll use, for example, we have a pilot brewery for Wynwood Brothers. The new Capitol Hill’s small batch brewery for Redhook. Those are capacity plays. Those are capability plays for us to be able to produce really interesting innovative beers that reinforce the brand positioning and help to basically bring the brand to life in a greater way, so that then the call on the capacity breweries, Portland, Portsmouth and Fort Collins, can be a little bit stronger.

So if you think just to think about overall industrial capacity, I think it’s an issue for people. I feel good both about what we’re taking out, about what we’re adding on. And capacity and capability are two different things. And as we look to spend capital, I think we’ll be very, very mindful of letting everybody know, hey, is it the capacity play that’s going to exacerbate your capacity utilization issue? Or is this a capability play to actually help you to grow your brands and to grow the value of your brand positioning?

Andrew Walker

Perfect. Well, I appreciate the time, and just a quick request going forward. It might – I appreciate the color on the international. It might be helpful to start breaking out kind of shipments domestic versus internationally as that kind of growth opportunity ramps up as well. Thanks again. And I’ll hop back in the queue.

Andy Thomas

Great. Thanks, Andrew.

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Brian. I appreciate everybody’s continuing support of CBA and being available for this call. We look forward to discussing the results of the second quarter of 2017 with you soon. Thank you, and have a great day.

