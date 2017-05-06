Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Paul Van Riel on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2017 2:00 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Fugro First Quarter Trading Update 2017 Conference Call.

Catrien Van Buttingha

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this call. My name is Catrien Van Buttingha, Investor Relations. With me today are Paul van Riel, CEO; and Paul Verhagen, CFO. Paul van Riel will start with providing a short explanation, will last about 10 minutes, about the most important elements in this update. After that, there will be more than enough time to ask a question. Paul, I'd like to hand over to you now, and next slide, please.

Paul van Riel

All right, Catrien, thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for attending this call. On the first slide, just an overview, and it will be no surprise to you that the current market circumstances remain tough. This is the fourth consecutive year of an exceptionally deep downturn in oil and gas services market, and of course that's the market that Fugro is most dependent on.

This is a reality that we have to deal with, and we continue to focus on everything that is in our power to do so. We are addressing these still challenging market circumstances by continuing to reduce our cost base and improve efficiency. At the same time, we are making good progress with the implementation of our strategic program. We started the year operating in our new organizational structure designed to provide more integrated and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

Over 2017, benefits of this reorganization will continue to improve. We will complete the integration of the inspection, repair and maintenance services coming from the previous Subsea division into the new Asset Integrity business line of the Marine division. We will capture synergies from having all marine assets under a single Marine division, and similarly, all land assets under a single Land division. And we'll continue to implement further opportunities to standardize and improve operational efficiency. Client reactions have been very positive, as indeed this strengthened our ability to more effectively provide integrated new intelligence and asset integrity solutions.

Next slide. As we stated, it was a seasonally weak quarter and that was further impacted by work volume reduction and price pressure due to the continued underinvestment in the offshore oil and gas market. So we see a revenue decline year-on-year of 16%, but noteworthy, that's less than the decline that we saw same time last year.

At the same time, we're seeing that the revenue in the building and infrastructure market grew, supported by strengthening global economy. We're also benefiting on the continued work on wind farms.

In terms of EBIT, we realized negative high single-digit EBIT margin, and this mostly was the result of the impact of market circumstances on the Marine division. The margin of the Land division improved and turned positive because revenue growth and performance improvement measures.

Geoscience division, which mostly relates to our stake in Seabed Geosolutions, generated positive margin. Cash flow from operating activities after investments was marginally negative. Working capital performance was strong, improved compared to the year-end and same period last year. Perhaps some numbers there, days of revenue outstanding improved to 91 days compared to 92 at year-end of 2016 and 100 at the end of March 2016.

Of course generating positive cash flow for the full year is our core priority. We're well within our covenant requirements. Net debt-to-EBITDA was 1.3 compared to a covenant requirement of three. Fixed charge cover was 2.3 compared to the requirement of above 8.

Next slide, please. Some of the highlights to improved performance, maybe one to point out, headcount reduction continues, we've been doing this now for several years as the market declines, that we reduce our cost base accordingly. Days of revenue, I already mentioned that, outstanding, down, and of course still continuing to pursue partnerships for divestment opportunities for our marine installation and construction.

Next slide, please. Moving to the outlook – next slide, please. So we're now on the backlog slide, the 12-month backlog. I think it's important to note that the stabilization of the backlog continues. If you compare at the end of second quarter 2016 with the end of quarter one this year, we have had a very modest decline. Overall, if you look at the graph, it's pretty clear that, that backlog is beginning to stabilize. This, obviously supports our outlook.

Next slide, please. So for our outlook, first, a couple of remarks on general trends. As expected, we see a further decline in our offshore-related oil and gas services for the first half of the year, but as we also saw from the revenue decline, less than in 2016. The market is expected to bottom out towards the latter part of the year as the oil and gas companies move from cost savings mode to cautious preparations for new investments.

If we look even further ahead, we expect that offshore marine environment, that any recovery is going to be gradual and that we will probably be living in be living in lower-for-longer environment as it takes time to restart an investment cycle in the offshore environment. On the positive side, we see modest growth in building infrastructure, power and mining markets, basically on the back of growing economies worldwide.

Next slide, please. In terms of outlook, what that means is that, for the first half significant decline in revenue, however, less severe than in 2016. And for the first half of the year, a negative low single-digit margin, and that's of course due to the fact that we expect a much bigger quarter two than quarter one.

During the latter part of the year, we anticipate bottoming out of the revenue decline, which is supported by what we're seeing in the backlog development since 2016. We will continue to rigorously adjust our cost base to the market reality. For the full year, we expect positive cash flow, and this takes into account CapEx of around EUR120 million. With this brief overview, I'd like to hand over to the operator so we can go into the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Wim Gille

Wim Gille

Yes good morning, I got a couple of questions first of all, if you look at the first quarter, we see that the cost of goods sold is coming down less fast than the revenues on a currency comparable basis. So that would indicate there's some severe gross margin pressure in the first quarter. Is this something which is isolated to the first quarter or is this something we should expect for kind of the coming quarters as a kind of the low-hanging fruit by squeezing your suppliers has been picked? So that would be the first question.

The second question is that you indicated that the marine installation and construction activities are still for sale. However, you moved quite a significant part of the inspection, maintenance and repair business in the former Subsea line to the new Marine division, and they are now core again. So can you give us an indication on the size of assets that you still have available for sale or partnerships in the more construction-related activities?

And the last question would be on the Geoscience division. Despite the fact that you had only two crews operational, you're still at a positive margin there. So assuming that for the rest of the year, you would have only two crews operational, would you be in positive margin territory for the Geoscience division? Thanks.

Paul van Riel

Yeah Wim thank you. Perhaps Paul, if you could take the first question about the third-party cost and I'll take the other two questions Wim has asked.

Paul Verhagen

However indeed third party costs came down approximately 10% less than the revenue decline. It is still the reasons to support that, one is it becomes vastly more and more difficult to get the same amount of price reductions that we still face from our suppliers, it is obviously the target.

Two, we have some, in certain regions, some specific extra third-party costs contracted equipment, people to meet certain project deadlines and, in one case, believe it or not, it was growth projects for, I think, 1.5 months in the Middle East. We had to contract even one or two vessels because it was not economic to steal the vessel from another region into the Middle East.

That of course brings an immediate increase in third-party costs. We have in other projects some weather standby where, as a percentage of revenue, you'll see our project cost increase though your segment is doing nothing for a period of time. So there were a few specific reasons that have contributed to this. But also, in general, it is more challenging to go into the fourth year to keep up with our top line development. It will be a challenge to get the same decline in third-party costs as we will see in revenue for the remaining part of the year as well.

So there is a risk that we might not fully be able to have the project costs decline in line with revenue as we see it now. Another point to take into account is that certain costs are like a staircase, like a chartered vessel. You have it until you have it, work or no work, it doesn't really matter. And once the charter period comes to an end, the stronger you see a staircase drop in third-party costs. That's also an element to take into account. But there is clearly a risk that we not fully be able to achieve third-party cost reduction, fully in line with revenue, for the remaining part of the year.

Paul van Riel

Okay Wim, then your question on the construction and installation activities, there are two blocks left, and the majority of what we were doing in the Subsea related to inspection, repair, maintenance and drill asset integrity work. And like you already said, that has indeed moved into the Asset Integrity business line, and many areas actually forms the core of that business line. Among others, that's where we won the two very large IRM contracts in Australia, multiyear contracts. So that indeed is core to us. The construction and installation part that are remaining are the larger vessels. We have two of those operational in the North Sea, around the trenching, mostly for wind farms, but also oil and gas. And that is an activity as such that is up for either a divestment or a partnership. We have a much smaller activity related to construction and installation in Australia, that concerns one large vessel. That will either wind down over the next year as the charter ends or if we find an earlier solution in some form or fashion, we will try and wind that down and/or dispose earlier.

Wim Gille

I am sorry, when does the charter end?

Paul van Riel

That charter ends December 2018. And in Geoscience for Seabed, yes, a bit hard to judge. But if we have two significant crews continually active, if that would be the case, I think doing – if it would be the case, then one, we had a very good performance on, let's say, the crews that we're active in Q1. By the way, that is consistent good performance. Also during last year, the teams have done exceptional performance in actually all the work that has been executed. It will be that there is a clear risk that we will not have two crews active for the full year. We have seen it, it's not been coming out with new awards, although we are tendering on certain awards, so things could change. But the way it looks now is that there's a clear risk that there will be some serious idleness risk in Geoscience, and that will have an impact on the bottom line.

Wim Gille

Well, thanks.

Operator

Quirijn Mulder

Quirijn Mulder

Yeah, good morning everyone, can you hear me.

Paul van Riel

Yes Quirijn.

Quirijn Mulder

Can you tell me something about your further cost savings you have in mind? And also, with regard to exceptional items, you have – you're considering because you're mentioning them in your press release anyway. And the third question is about pricing. How is the pricing environment in general, especially, let me say, in the old survey business? Can you maybe elaborate on that situation?

Paul van Riel

Okay. Quirijn, I'll start with your question on cost savings. There is still quite a lot of work that we can do internal to the Company, and part of that is the result of moving to our new organizational structure, which allows us to collapse like-for-like businesses together. So I think that is one aspect, we flagged that also last year. We're expecting that to at least kind of take off 1% out of our cost base by completing that over the course of this year and a little bit next year, winding down these operating companies from which, of course, the activities just takes time.

That is one element. Another element is that we are still working on getting all the benefits of transitioning the vessels to fleet central management. So definitely, cost savings will be achieved in that area. Other areas that as we collapse groups together and concentrate into regional headquarters and/or global headquarters, for example, just to give you an example, the old organization, OpCo-centric organization, we had, for example, 6 green warehouses in the Lafayette, Houston region, and we will reduce those, for example, to two.

So there’s still, yes, quite a lot of cost that we can take out of the business as we go forward. By now, these are no longer immediate costs, but these are costs that take half a year or a year or sometimes a bit longer to realize. In terms of special items, Paul, you maybe want to make a comment there?

Paul Verhagen

Yes, indeed, Quirijn, there are a few special items. We will disclose the numbers with a full set of figures with the half year publication. But just to give you a flavor at some restructuring costs that we have and an onerous contract provision on the charter. It’s not comparable to, let’s say, things that you’ve seen in the first half of the last year, but there are some exceptional items. But again, this is trading update focused on revenue and backlog and operational performance, so we will report this with a full set of financials during half year.

Paul van Riel

Yes. Quirijn, and then lastly, your comment on pricing, still a little bit early to tell if, indeed, with stabilization of the market, pricing is also beginning to stabilize. We do have a couple of projects that I’m aware of where, actually, pricing is steady relative to last year. However, there are also still projects where there is continued price pressure, yet we don’t think we’ll be seeing drops that we’ve seen before. [indiscernible] still a lot of work being finalized through quarter 3. So I think we’ll be able to give you a more firm answer in that area with half-year.

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Dirk Verbiesen

Dirk Verbiesen

Yes, good morning. Some questions left, also following Quirijn’s question and where you ended with on pricing. But more generally, in volume terms, the discussions – are the discussions with clients you’re having and also on leads that already started in 2016, are they becoming more concrete in terms of potential FIDs? And that’s more a general question in the offshore industry, do you see any changes to the positive there in recent months? And the second question I have is on Seabed Geosolutions. You’re mentioning that midterm visibility is improving with a solid pipeline of potential projects. Also referring to your earlier comment, do you have any concrete leads for significant projects already to occur in 2017 or is the pipeline more skewed beyond 2017? Thank you.

Paul van Riel

Okay, yes, Dirk, it’s clear. What we are seeing is certainly a series of new FIDs coming, active or anticipated, quite shortly. To give you a feel for that, for example, these are developments in Guyana from ExxonMobil, they are going at an incredible rate to get the fields developed in that area. And that’s, I think, a very good example of opening up a complete new area in the world and a company of the size of ExxonMobil investing heavily in that. Anticipated for more next year, I think there will be quite a lot of activity picking up in East Africa as well, as FIDs start to come through, as government permissions are granted. So we definitely expect to see activity there as well. So yes, FIDs for large projects are either there or on the horizon.

What we – where we are seeing more work is, let’s say, work around existing infrastructure, well extra here, a well extra there, and a small connection pipeline would be put in. For example, where we’re seeing that quite actively is in the North Sea, and that’s also one of the reasons why we anticipate quite a busy quarter 2 or quarter 3 North Sea. There’s also an element on the OpEx side that where we are seeking that clients just need to maintain their existing infrastructure, and you cannot push that out forever. I think that’s one of the reasons we’re seeing those 2 multiyear IRM contracts that we won in Asia Pacific, but also in the North Sea, where we’re seeing quite a lot of pickup on inspection work.

However just want to point out that, for example, in the North still concentrated seasonally. So we see a – we’re looking at a pretty busy quarter 2, quarter 3, but too early to tell what we will see in terms of overflow or additional work for Q4 and Q1. So it just seems that the seasonal volatility is the next step that we want to try and get out of the way so that utilization is spread more evenly, but that is not yet quite there.

Dirk Verbiesen

Thank you.

Paul van Riel

Yes, and then Geosolutions, the pipeline of projects. They are – it’s a pipeline – its potential, that’s why we call it a pipeline. There are projects in there with various degrees of getting closed. What we are seeing in the Seabed side of things is that the, I’d say, the pipeline of potential projects is very large. However, there’s some still uncertainty of the timing of award. And we are seeing some projects moving to the right, and we don’t quite know yet how things are going to fall out. As Paul already mentioned previously, feasibility on how that’s going to develop in quarter 4 is quite unclear at the moment.

Dirk Verbiesen

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Quirijn Mulder

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, thank you. My final question is about the outlook statement. On the first page, you speak about – you indicated the decline of revenue from oil and gas markets to bottom out towards year-end. And in the official outlook, you say something, yes, that you expect still the bottoming out of the revenue decline in the latter part of the year. Is that the same or is that not exactly the same? Do we speak in the first place expected in oil and gas?

Paul van Riel

Yes, Quirijn, it’s intended to be – we have been quite mathematical to use the exact same terminology. But this is A equals B, in other words, A is B. So they’re intended to be the same.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay, thank you.

Operator

As there are no further questions in the queue. That will conclude today’s question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Paul van Riel

No, no, thank you, everybody, for attending. And thank you for your questions, and look forward to seeing you at the half year results. Thank you.

Operator

That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

