Jones Energy's (JONE) CEO Jonny Jones on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017, 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Page Portas – Investor Relations

Jonny Jones – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Bob Brooks – Executive Vice President and CFO

Eric Niccum – Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Mike McConnell – President

Analysts

Welles Fitzpatrick – Johnson Rice

John Aschenbeck – Seaport Global

James Magee – Stifel

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust

Page Portas

During the formal remarks, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Following today's formal remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The webcast replay and a downloadable audio file will be available shortly following the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

I would like to remind everyone that today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current views, forecasts, and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable.

However, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business prospects and results are available in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

During the call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures was provided in our first quarter 2017 earnings release filed yesterday, and will also be provided in our Form 10-Q to be filed on Friday.

Participating with me on today’s call will be Jonny Jones, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mike McConnell, President; Robert Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: Eric Niccum, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. After our formal remarks, we’ll open up the call for questions.

I will now like to turn over the call to Jonny Jones.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Page. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for your interest in Jones Energy. We have been extremely busy this quarter as we continued to transition from a Cleveland focus to our recently acquired Merge asset, and I look forward to providing you with an update today.

Yesterday, we reported strong first quarter results with production exceeding the high end of guidance despite a severe ice storm, which had a 775 boe per day impact in January. Base production outperformance in the Cleveland drove the beat.

I’d like to remind people that while we have acquired a world-class asset in the Merge, our Cleveland asset still competes for capital. Further, we are continuing to see Cleveland outperformance today as we are already more than third of the way through the second quarter.

Chief Operating Officer, Eric Niccum, will go over our Western Anadarko operations in more detail in a moment, but I’m proud to announce that we have a major step out discovery in our Cleveland asset that could have a significant positive impact to the Cleveland production expectations.

We intend to drill this new area primarily using long laterals and believe we have about 60 new drilling locations. This week, we signed a significant new gas gathering agreement to support this new area of development.

We have already drilled more than 6,000 lateral feet on our first long lateral and expect to reach TD very soon. I’ll let Eric provide you with more details, but it’s sufficient to say, we continued to find additional resource potential even in our well-developed Cleveland asset, reminding you that the Cleveland is still the foundation of this company, an enormously valuable resource.

Now looking to our new Merge position. Our Merge drilling program is underway with one rig running, and we intend to build to a three rig program as soon as possible. We have completed our first three wells. And our first Meramec well from the BOMHOFF pad is planned to begin completions this week.

The three Merge wells we have on production are in the cleanup phase, with rates still increasing. IP30 has not been reached yet on any of these wells. We expect to report IP30 on the first batch of wells after peak production is reached.

Bob will speak more to our financials in a minute, but I would like to note that we have several non-core asset divestiture processes underway as we look to continue to high grade our portfolio, reduce our debt and focus our efforts on the Merge.

I am extremely proud of our operations team here in Austin, as they continued to enhance current development in the Cleveland and our folks in Oklahoma City who are working tirelessly in the highly competitive Merge play.

We continued to actively grow the Merge position through leasing, forced pooling and evaluate potential M&A opportunities. To date, we have grown our position to 21,700 net acres and counting. Since our initial acquisition of 18,000 net acres last September, we have added 3,688 net acres in an average price of $7,500 per acre. We continued to see significant deal flow in the Merge, and Jones Energy will be a natural consolidator in the play.

I am confident in the Merge’s potential to become the flagship asset in the Jones portfolio, and reiterate my belief that the STACK, Merge, SCOOP trend is one of the best plays in the Lower 48 today.

Long-term returns in the Merge continue to rival those in the Permian, albeit at a much lower cost of entry today with some of the lowest breakeven prices across all known unconventional shale plays.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bob Brooks.

Bob Brooks

Good morning, everyone. You can find the results from our first quarter in our earnings press release announced yesterday and in our 10-Q filing, which we expect to file tomorrow morning.

Today, I’d like to address some of the actions we’re taking to manage and improve our balance sheet and discuss our divestiture program. First, I’d like to provide you with an update on the actions we have already taken to lower our debt levels and then discuss through any levers we have to continue to manage our balance sheet.

As I’ve said previously, by exercising these levers, we believe that we can remain compliant with our financial covenants, and over time, we’ll improve our credit metrics as production from our Merge asset increases.

The first action we took in the quarter was to redeploy cash at JEI to pay down our revolver. As a reminder, the cash was distributed to JEI as a result of required cash tax distributions under our LLC agreement that were in excess of what will be required to pay taxes.

We transferred $17.5 million from JEI to JEH, paid down the revolver and issued approximately 5 million shares to existing Jones shareholders in a stock dividend in exchange for the cash. While this was likely a one-time event, it had a significant effect on reducing debt.

The second step we took in the quarter was to monetize a portion of our previously crystallized hedge gains. As a reminder, we had previously entered into offsetting hedge transactions in the second quarter of 2016 before commodity prices began to recover, in order to lock in $45 million of hedge gains in respect to 2018 and 2019 hedges. Locking in these hedge gains provided us with financial flexibility giving us the option to monetize those gains, moving forward in time in the current quarters as needed.

The effect of the hedge unwinds is twofold. It both reduces debt, as the cash is used to pay down revolver. And is also count as EBITDAX in the quarter where the unwind takes place. You’ll note in our press release that we’ve highlighted the value of these offset hedges as a separate line item since our value does not fluctuate with commodity prices.

We plan to bring forward some of these gains each quarter throughout 2017 to ensure compliance with our debt covenants. In the first quarter, we unwound approximately $21 million of these hedges. Our third lever is non-core asset sales, which we have already initiated. We have hired an advisor and have an active process underway for our Oklahoma asset with bids due later this quarter.

In addition, we have several smaller assets, primarily small acreage parcels where we are pursuing a combination of marketed and negotiated transactions. In aggregate, we believe that we will realize over $75 million if we choose to sell these assets, and the sale will be accretive to our borrowing base and our credit metrics.

Our expectation is that we could begin to announce divestitures as early as this summer. And the combined effect of these three levers would fully fund our projected budget outspend. Our final lever is the capital markets, which could serve to provide additional capital to develop our Merge or Western Anadarko assets or to delever the balance sheet.

While we don’t like where stock price is today, we do have the ATM program in place and have access to the equity and debt markets. In addition, there are several ways in which we could attract external capital into our asset areas directly, and we continue to evaluate the best ways to raise capital, develop our assets and create value for shareholders.

In addition to these levers, we want to reiterate that our 2017 budget is flexible and could change under the right conditions. For example, we have been conservative with a number of assumptions, including our projected level of inflation. We’ve budgeted a 15% across-the-board increase in D&C costs. And while we’ve seen some cost increases, particularly in well completion services and tubulars, the level of inflation that we are seeing so far is well below this budgeted level.

Likewise, our actual non-D&C spending is running below budgeted levels. Taken together, these factors mean that we are currently on trend to spend below budget levels. In addition, we have the ability to reallocate Cleveland capital to the Merge or reduce our total spending if warranted by commodity prices or to manage debt levels.

Speaking to our balance sheet. As of March 31, we have senior unsecured notes outstanding of $559.1 million, outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of $155 million and approximately $9 million in cash, resulting in liquidity of approximately $279 million. As a side note, our lending group is still finalizing our semiannual spring borrowing base redetermination, but we anticipate a positive outcome that should be fairly close to our existing $425 million level.

Yesterday, we provided initial second quarter production guidance of 20,700 to 21,700 boe per day and reaffirmed our full year guidance. Based upon the capital budget of $275 million and 2017 operating plan, we are projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 23,000 boe per day for the year, with an exit rate of approximately 26,000 boe per day. As a reminder, the midpoint of this guidance represents approximately a 14% increase in production compared to 2016.

Looking ahead, we will remain focused on continuing to improve our balance sheet, maintain our liquidity position and capitalize on opportunities to grow our Merge position.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Eric.

Eric Niccum

Good morning, everyone. I would like to take a few minutes to highlight some interesting project we have at work in the Cleveland and speak to the recent uplift in production we are seeing. While the Merge is our newest asset, the Cleveland is the foundation of our portfolio that continues to compete for capital and provide the cash flow for new opportunities. Our team continues to enhance base production through well work, downtime mitigation and compression optimization. This work, combined with strong production results, has contributed to a significant outperformance in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, the wells that we drilled last year in the Cleveland are showing flatter declines than expected. This uplift in 2016 production is driving some encouraging base outperformance that we will continue to monitor.

With respect to Cleveland drilling activity, the 2017 development program is off to a great start. As we noted in the release yesterday, approximately 60% of wells we brought online this year are above expectation. We have 6 wells in the group that have an IP30 rate of over 600 barrel of oil equivalent per day, with 31% oil on a three stream basis.

Two of these wells have IP rates above 1,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day. These recent wells illustrate the upside that still exists in the Cleveland development program, even after drilling more than 550 horizontal wells.

As a result of the strong outperformance, and base production and our drilling program, we are guiding to higher second quarter production expectation. As Jonny mentioned earlier, we have identified a significant step-out Cleveland opportunity offsetting our Coble 496 well. This well has an EUR of 870,000 barrel of oil equivalent and achieved an IP30 of 790 barrel of oil equivalent per day for 63% oil. This is an outstanding result for a $2 million Cleveland well. This well has been online for nearly 20 month and continues to show strong production relative to initial expectation.

Over the past few months, we have quietly acquired over 14,000 net acres around this area, which is very blocky, and we believe that there is many as 60 potential drilling locations around the Coble well. While the Coble was drilled to a single section lateral length, Jones Energy plans to develop the area using 7,500-foot laterals. For a reference point, that is 76% increase in lateral length in the Coble well, and we anticipate production from the longer lateral to naturally reflect this.

We are currently drilling our first of these long laterals, which is almost at TD. The existing Coble well, which is the standard length lateral, has an IRR greatly exceeding our average Cleveland well. We anticipate drilling as many as 12 gross long lateral wells in the 2017 program. We have budgeted a conservative production profile for these longer laterals, and we’ll update you as we get new results. If successful, this new area could have a meaningful impact to Cleveland production forecast.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Eric. I’d now like to turn the call over to our President, Mike McConnell, who is joining today from Oklahoma City, home to our Merge program. Mike?

Mike McConnell

Thank you, Jonny. Good morning, everyone. I’d like to just give you a brief update on our activity from the Oklahoma City office. In the first quarter, the BENNETT, HARDY and BELYEU were all successfully drilled, completed and are currently on initial production from the Woodford. We have several weeks of early time production data. However, the wells are still inclining in rate. We are encouraged by this, and we’ll update you with the IP30s in the future.

Our one rig running today just moved off the BOMHOFF pad, where we had finished drilling our first Meramec target and a fourth Woodford target. Completion operations are scheduled to commence this weekend. With all the recent results in the play, we are amending our drilling program to include more Meramec targets. We believe this new schedule will allow us to provide better insight later in the year to both Woodford and Meramec intervals.

The activity level on the Merge continues to accelerate with 15 rigs running. Due to the fact that we have an interest in over 220 sections in the Merge, we have already elected into 58 wells where we are not the operator. We also see more activity coming this year as we have 33 non-op proposals in the queue. This data is helping us to refine our well design and gives us a robust data set to analyze.

We see the industry is moving to larger fracs in the play, and we plan to continue to leverage our extensive horizontal drilling experience to optimize our well design as well. With our first Meramec completion, we are using a generation three frac design, with 35-foot cluster density and 2,800 pounds per foot of proppant.

Deal flow in the Merge is also happening at a rapid pace. We remain an active participant in data rooms and negotiations with both large and small packages alike. While we want to grow our Merge position, we are not just growing for the sake of growth. Our teams are highly selective in our leasing and M&A evaluations.

Additionally, our land team has closed several acreage trades with other operators that have added operated units to the Jones inventory. We are creating value through turning non-operated sections into operated sections and locking up areas. This is a hard day-to-day fight on the ground, but we have been successful with roughly 3,700 net acres added to-date and more in the pipeline.

It’s important to note that we have a very disciplined approach to acquire acreage only in our oil-prone areas and not buying down dip gassy acres just to increase our acreage count. I continued to believe there will be consolidation of the acreage positions in the area in 2017. We fully intend to be the natural consolidator in this play as we make the Merge a flagship asset for the company.

Well, I think this concludes our formal remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick of Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good morning.

Jonny Jones

Hi, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

You guys briefly mentioned something about bringing in capital directly in the prepared remarks. Is that implying that you guys will be open to some sort of JV structure in the Merge? Or am I just reading too much into that?

Jonny Jones

So Welles, I’ll let Bob take that one.

Bob Brooks

Yeah. That’s certainly one of the ways that, that could happen. We’re not saying we definitely will, but I think that, as you know, there’s been a lot of questions about capital and spending and capital formation. And I just want to highlight the fact that there’s a lot of different ways to do that even in the face of a low stock price. And so certainly, a JV type structure is one of the many ways that capital could come in directly. But obviously, what we’d be looking to do is not just get capital to make sure that it was accretive and helpful to shareholders.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, perfect. And sticking on the capital stuff, are there any minimum volume commitments or growing obligations we should know about with the new gathering contract in the Cleveland?

Eric Niccum

Yeah. I’m looking – sorry, Welles, I’m looking at the others in the room. We actually just signed that agreement, I think, yesterday. So, probably, I would hold off on disclosing the details of it. But I think the main thing to note is the confidence that the provider has in spending the quantum of capital that they are to come down to this new area, because it is a pretty long distance from existing gathering.

And one of the reasons it’s been so slow in us announcing this discovery, I think, we’re now in the 20th month of production from the major discovery of the well. We’ve been able to keep this completely quiet, because we own the 100% working interest in the well and we had one royalty owner involved who was willing to do that.

So there is really – you’re not going to find any public data on this well. But really sort of getting someone on board with the idea of the magnitude of this discovery was the critical aspect of this. We’re actually outbuilding infrastructure today.

So we’ll be back to the market probably about the same time that we have some results from our first long lateral down there with some specifics around what that looks like from a gathering perspective.

Welles Fitzpatrick

That’s great. And, obviously, you guys are ramping up those three rigs in the Merge pretty quickly. Can you talk a little bit about – has the permitting got any easier there, and how many do you have in hand? And do you think that that will be able to keep pace with the rig program?

Jonny Jones

Yeah. That’s a great question. On the last quarter’s call, Mike spent a fair bit of time speaking to just the process that’s going on up the Corporation Commission in Oklahoma, and I’ll say this it’s not getting any easier. One of the interesting things to note – and you probably can feel this and everybody on the call can intuitively – we’ve bought the asset with roughly three rigs running last fall, and here we are with 15 rigs.

And we’re talking about a pretty small footprint. That’s a really strict definition of where we define the Merge, which is where our acreage position is. And when you think about 15 rigs of activity and the number of wells that we’ve talked about electing into – I don’t have it in my fingertips the number of Merge wells that have been drilled since we’ve been in the play. But it’s an enormous number. And it’s one of the things that we’ve got to watch.

And as I mentioned in my remarks, we would be at three rigs today if we had – from a capital perspective and an operating perspective, if we had the ability to. But just the delays we’ve seen with the commission getting pooling orders out has been difficult.

I feel confident that we can deliver on what we’ve said we can do in our plan. And as a reminder, our current plan considers having a second rig coming in, I believe, in July and the third rig at the end of the year. And we feel confident we can deliver on that, but it’s not going to be easy. And we need to be careful promising anything over and above that today with just where the activity is in the play.

It really ties into the M&A activity though. What’s happened in the Merge is there is a number of folks that have small acreage positions that have gotten trapped, if you will, with a non-opposition. So deal flow is actually increasing. I think there is about seven announced deals in the market today, and they’re primarily companies that are unable to operate and they’ve sort of recognized this.

And one of the things when Mike mentioned, we’re the natural consolidator simply because we have a rig running and have a position that we can operate to. And so I think that’s really what’s going to be the driver of the pickup in activity as sort of this settles out over the next quarter or two where people really start recognizing they can’t operate, you’ll see them stop being as aggressive as they have been in terms of protesting pooling.

So we’re hopeful that this is actually going to get better and that we’re sort of seeing a crescendo of that right now. And it will actually improve over the next quarter as opposed to get worse.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. And then actually speaking of what other folks are doing – and I promise this is my last one – one of your competitors, I noticed, at the Southwest put up some good Springer rate. Any plans to drill that formation in the near term for you all?

Jonny Jones

Yeah. If we define near-term as this year, I would say no. One of the things that Mike mentioned in his prepared remarks is that we are going to pivot this year to a larger Meramec position in terms of drilling. The initial plan was about a third Meramec, I think. And I think, right now, you should think maybe in a 50/50. We really think it’s important for us to present a very derisk Meramec and WoodFord story as we go into a three-rig plan for 2018.

When we have three rigs running in 2018 that gives us the flexibility to add additional benches. We clearly have a number of other targets that are prospective on our acreage, but you’ll probably at least for this year with only one rig running now and a second rig coming in towards the middle of the year, probably stick just to the various landing zones in the Meramec and the various landing zones in the WoodFord. I think that’s sort of proven for us right now given the fact that we have an interest in 220 sections. I think that’s really about all we’ll be able to do with effectively a 1.5 rig program this year.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Perfect. And thank you all so much for the time.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Welles.

Your next question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck of Seaport Global. Your line is open.

John Aschenbeck

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just, kind of, follow up on the Merge results, might be a good one for Mike, actually. I understand the wells are still cleaning up, but it sounds like there’s some pretty encouraging early results as it pertains to the oil mix being over 50%. So I was just trying to really get a better understanding for early performance. So if I look at your current type curve right now, you’ve got a 30-day IP of 780 boe per day, which would suggest that the well ultimately peaks at a daily rate above that. So I was just curious if you’re starting to see rates approaching that level or perhaps maybe even higher, or if it’s just still too early in the cleanup process? Thanks.

Jonny Jones

Yeah. We’re not prepared to announce any specific result. I think two things are important for us today, and this is spelled out and there’s a lot of Woodford results right around us, no really big – no real surprise for us here.

As we’ve seen wells in our type curve and in surrounding areas take as long as 100 days to reach peak rate, we’ve got less than that on the wells right now that are continuing to see increases. I think the real read through for us at least as we start thinking about whether Woodford fits into the portfolio and what we’re really going to see long-term from it is the oil cuts.

We went to the Merge area because of the historical oil cut data that we had seen, and that is a really big factor and what has got us excited about the whole story of quality over quantity, and we’re considering to see that today. And we have three wells with data, so an average of three wells. But the weighted average and the actual average is both north of 50%.

And that’s extremely exciting for Jeff’s team who is just thinking about really how we want to go out and tackle the Woodford, because we’re in the up dip oily portion of the Woodford with just about all of our acreage. And when Mike mentioned the discipline we’re having on where we’re buying acreage, we could have easily have doubled our position here had we felt that down that gassy acreage was some a place we wanted to be.

I think these first three Woodford wells with over 50% oil cut tells us we got about the right acreage, and we’re going to stick to that discipline. And just wanted to be able to provide you with really good clarity on what type curve expectations are and we are able to give you IP30s and so forth on these wells, we’ll be able to create a lot of clarity on what our future expectations are, not only for these wells, but for the Woodford program as a whole.

John Aschenbeck

All right. Appreciate that, Jonny. And then just a follow-up on the Meramec. I was curious to get some additional color on the recent offset results you’ve seen. It sounds like some pretty encouraging recent results. So I know previously, with the initial thought was these wells were potentially higher IP, but higher decline, potentially a smaller EUR. So I apologize if I missed it, but I was wondering if you could just potentially share some of the recent results you’ve seen from the Meramec?

Jonny Jones

No. That’s a great question. There’s a big story behind why we would take capital from the Woodford and put it to Meramec. A part of it is what you just described. I think what’s happened is the Meramec has really been a focus of our partners, and we’ve got a lot of data from the wells we’re in and our partners data in the Merge area specifically. And then when we bought the asset, there really wasn’t – as you can recall, we don’t even have a published Meramec type curve. That’s how sparse the data was, I guess, if you will, back in September.

But if you think about all the wells that have been drilled since then, there has been a lot of Meramec focus. I don’t know exactly the split between Meramec in Woodford wells during that time period, but I do know that we are very close to being in a position to publish a Meramec type curve. And I think the only way I would characterize it different from what you described is the EUR is meaningfully high.

We’re seeing not only a higher IP and a steeper decline, but the EUR probably is going to exceed the Woodford EUR. We’ve not drilled the Meramec well. Let’s be clear here. And in fact, we’re rigging up on completion operations on our first Meramec well this weekend. Very excited about it.

We talked about the gen 3 frac we’re going to use. That’s nothing we invented, especially based on the data in the nearby area, and there’s been some eye-popping results. We actually put some of those results on our last public slide deck. I think it was the IPAA conference, and there were some specific wells.

I don’t have that in front of me right now. We’re in a number of those wells, but we’ll be able to speak to that as soon as we get the Meramec results from our well. And obviously, the well we’re drilling right now is a Meramec well. So we’ll have a couple of Meramec wells that are frac along the lines of what we described in our notes today, which is meaningfully higher than the average of what’s done in the Meramec wells in the area.

There had been some wells that utilized a similar design. But if you’ll look on Slide 12, I actually had somebody just handed to me from our last slide deck, you can see some Meramec wells that were approaching 1,000 boe a day with 60% type oil cuts.

So you can imagine what the EUR on that type of well would be. So we’re excited about this. We’re also excited about the fact that we’re seeing high oil cuts in our Woodford play. So it really gives us a feel that we have two equal value benches to develop and really have a struggle as we think about 2018 as to where we want to spend our capital between the two because that’s a high-class problem.

John Aschenbeck

Got it. That’s really helpful. That’s it for me. Thanks.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, John.

And your next question comes from the line of James Magee of Stifel. Your line is open.

James Magee

Hey, everyone. Congrats on the quarter.

Jonny Jones

Hi, James.

James Magee

Just a quick one for me. Another operator to the north of you recently mentioned wanting to test the Caney interval. And I was just wondering if you think that interval could be perspective on the Jones Merge acreage and if you believe it to be materially different in methodology from the Meramec. I believe there is similar time age equivalent?

Jonny Jones

Yes. The Caney is actually south of us, and I know the operator you’re talking about. We basically have a similar zone. We don’t call it the Caney. The Caney happens, and I'm not going to get into too much detail, but it happens south of Mill Creek any time which is about, is that 5 north, Jeff?

James Magee

Yes.

Bob Brooks

Yes. So south of 5 north, so that’s down in the SCOOP proper area. We have a Caney equivalent, but we call it Meramec. There is, actually, I think five Meramec targets in our area. We’re drilling – it’s our first well in the same one as our second well, I’m just trying – yes.

We’re actually testing two – I’m doing this live right now, sorry. We’re actually testing two different Meramec benches in our first two wells. And when I talk about benches, they’re really close together. The Caney would represent the time equivalent of one of those benches. So as you think about the stratigraphy coming from the north to the south, we believe in the Meramec terminology, and which you have down in the south is Sycamore and Caney, and we lap that all into Meramec into 5 Meramec targets. So we would be testing a similar zone to what they’re calling Caney, but it’s time equivalent, we would call it one of our Meramec benches where we are.

James Magee

Thanks. That’s all for me.

Bob Brooks

Yes, thank you, James.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys.

Jonny Jones

Hey, Neal.

Neal Dingmann

Jonny, could you just talk about the drilling time and just the cleanup time on these typical wells? Thanks.

Jonny Jones

Yes. I don’t have the drilling time. What’s in our -- what have we budgeting for drill time, guys at 20?

Bob Brooks

22 or 25, sort of in that range.

Jonny Jones

Neal, 22 to 25 days spud to TD, and that’s presuming a 5,000 foot lateral, and that’s what’s in our plan as we think about how we’re forecasting going forward. And cleanup time, what’s the total spud cleanup time that’s forecasted? I don’t have that in front of me. Hang on a second. Let me get that for you.

Bob Brooks

I think we’ve used...

Mike McConnell

Yes. It’s 18 to 21 days, Jonny.

Jonny Jones

Yes. Thanks Mike. And what’s the cleanup time that we’ve used? I’m sorry. I should have looked to you. You guys know what the answer is.

Mike McConnell

The cleanup time, I think what we had in there was 14 days, but it’s taking a lot longer. In fact, you made the comment about some wells take 100 days, we certainly seen a lot longer than we had envisioned in our plan.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. And then could you just talk about – I want to make sure I got the plan right, Jonny, for the remainder, I guess, remainder of this year and as we sort of enter 2018, just how you see the cadence for both Woodford. And I don’t know if it’s too early to do this, just kind of laid out, what the cadence for both Woodford and Meramec. I know you talked about drilling the next Meramec. But assuming – let’s just assume that plan where you have that second rig coming in July, how we should think about wells for the rest of the year versus Woodford and Meramec?

Jonny Jones

Yes. A great, great question, Neal. So I’ll give a little clarity there. So far, obviously, we’ve drilled four Woodford wells, one Meramec well, and our sixth well is a Meramec well. But I think if you just wanted to say, what forward was going to be is in the year with an equal number of Meramec and Woodford wells, which means we’ll drill a couple of more Meramec wells just to catch up, if you will. So I think the next couple will be. But if you look at the total number at the end of the year, which I – and we’ve putting that guidance on the total number of wells, so of 29 wells that we’ve got planned for the year, I think in terms of 15, 14 either way.

We’re not going to really specifically target a rig to be this or that, but I think, I think when we bring on the second rig, you’ll probably see, just in reality, one of the dedicated one zone and one to the other just because there’s a little bit different well design for the two zones. So just think about it in those terms. So for the rest of the year, a touch more Meramec just because we’ve got a couple of Meramec wells to drill the catch up, so we can give you good clear data. Because what we want to be able to do, Neal, is the thing is obvious is to be able to create a very clear plan for 2018 as to what the type curve is and as to what the balance is going to be from where we’re at three rigs. Because right now, I don’t think we could really give a very intelligent answer given the fact that we have no Meramec results and we’ve got only really early time data.

So hopefully, fall timeframe, we can really break this down for folks that this is our Meramec type curve, this is how many we plan to do in our 2018 plan, this is our Woodford type curve, our Woodford type curves, if you will and this our Woodford plans. So right now, the safest bet, I think, is to end the year with sort of an equal split between the two zones.

Neal Dingmann

No, makes sense. Then last question, Jonny, for you or Mike in the other office. Just looking at cost for this Merge wells, how you anticipate or kind of – I know you had budgeted I guess in that last plan, I think you and Bob and the guys, I forget it was 10% or 15% sort of inflation you’d anticipated. One, what you’ve sort of seen to-date just on the wells you have drilled? And then just as you’re now out there bidding for both rigs and looking at obviously completions, how you’re – if you still envision that that’s on par?

Jonny Jones

Yes. We forecast for the entire year 15% inflation across our entire CapEx, so that includes Cleveland and the Merge asset. And today, we have a fair bit of money in our hip pocket as a result of not seeing that 15%. I will tell you that in the Merge specifically, we’re seeing pressure on two specific areas. We’re not going to see a 15% across the board increase because it doesn’t work that way. But when you think about frac costs and you think about rig rate, that’s where the pressure is in that play. We’re not seeing near the pressure out in our Cleveland asset that we are in the Merge just because of the activity level.

It’s really hard to speak to exactly where we’ll be, and we’ll be able to provide a lot more clarity as we see costs actually coming in sort of in the middle of the year. So right now, we feel good that we’re below sort of our expected CapEx for the year for the reasons Bob discussed, our non-op is below, our expectation of capital, and we’ve not gotten to the 15% inflation number on an overall basis. But we are really seeing some pressure, especially OKC guys around two specific areas of fracking and the well costs.

So as we get to a 2-rig plan, that will really matter a lot more, because right now, there’s not a high percentage of our capital on a day-to-day basis going to the Merge. But when we get a balance between the two, which we’ll have on the back half of the year, we’ll be able to give you some clarity on where we really expect that to end up. But right now, we do have some money in our hip pocket, if you will, around the fact that we did forecast a 15% across-the-board inflation for all of our CapEx items for the year.

Neal Dingmann

Great. Thanks for details, Jonny.

Jonny Jones

Yeah. You bet. Thanks Neal.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Jonny Jones

Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for listening today and your interest in the company. We have a high degree of confidence in building our Merge program this year. And I’m sure that with our Mid-Con expertise and best-in-class operations, we will be successful. I look forward to providing you with updates in the near future. Operator, you may now bring the call to a close.

As a reminder, the webcast replay and downloadable audio file will be available shortly following the call through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.jonesenergy.com. Thank you for listening to today's call. You may now disconnect.

