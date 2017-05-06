Unit's (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Larry Pinkston – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Merrill – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Young – Senior Vice President-Operations, Unit Petroleum Company

John Cromling – Executive Vice President-Drilling, Unit Drilling Company

Bob Parks – President-Superior Pipeline

Analysts

Marshall Adkins – Raymond James

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust

Brian Corales – Howard Weil

Charles Robertson – Cowen and Company

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Victoria. Good morning, everyone. We want to thank you for joining us this morning. With me today are David Merrill, Frank Young, John Cromling and Bob Parks. Each of these gentlemen will be providing you with updates concerning their segments. And then after their comments we will conclude by taking questions. Before we get into the individual segment reports, I would like to offer some comments about the quarter and our thoughts going forward. The improvement in the outlook for the commodity process continues to spur industry activity levels. This has been visible in the weekly increase in rig count.

However, service cost inflation and the continuing trend for increasing U.S. oil production has provided some headwinds to market sentiment. Overall, we are fairly optimistic at our outlook for commodity prices. And we’re excited about a return to growth mode in all three of our segments. During our year-end call, we indicated the first quarter production was going to be down from the fourth quarter levels. This was largely due to the natural decline rates on the existing wells and third-party or weather-related outages in addition to the timing of new production coming off from our drilling and completion activities. Although production for the first quarter was down, results were in line with our expectations.

Going forward, we anticipate benefiting from the momentum in our increasing activity level, which we expect to result in sequential production growth throughout the remainder of the year. After the end of the first quarter, we announced the completion of an acquisition of certain oil and gas assets in Grady and Caddo counties in Western Oklahoma. The package included approximately 8,300 net acres in our core Hoxbar area. That acquisition brings our net acreage position in this area to approximately 28,000 acres.

As of January 1, 2017, effective date of acquisitions, the estimated proved reserves at the property totaled 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The purchase price was approximately $57 million in cash plus a small amount of acreage in McClain County. In conjunction with this acquisition, we announced that we had established a asset market equity offering under which we may offer and sell up to an aggregate of $100 million of shares of our common stock. As of April 21, 2017, we have sold 770,660 shares under the program for $18.3 million, net of offering cost.

We believe the ATM is a very effective means to obtain funding for our capital requirements and preserve flexibility as we live forward. We saw a remarkable rebound in activity levels for our contract drilling segment. The increase on our drilling company activity largely mirrored the increase in the industry activity. Putting site rigs back into operation required additional reactivation expenses, and in some instances, relocation expenses to move rigs to higher demand basins. This took place during a relatively short period of time when day rates were lower than current levels.

Accordingly, we had higher expenses and lower day rates. Our average daily margins for the quarter declined. Fortunately, most of this is behind us with some of the expenses being nonrecurring. More recently, we have had the opportunity to obtain some day rate increases on contracts that have rolled over. These factors should provide the opportunity for margin improvement as we move forward.

Our midstream business had a better, solid quarter. Although gas processing and gathered volumes declined, the segment managed the expense side of the business well. As nearby operator activity levels increase as a result of their expanding capital expenditure plans, improvement in gas gathered and processed volumes should follow. Our systems have ample available capacity to take advantage of growth opportunities with minimal capital required. This segment is also well positioned to take advantage of natural gas liquid price improvement.

All in all, it was a solid quarter and we have a positive outlook for the future. We believe we’re taking the steps for the company to take full advantage of improving market conditions. We continue to maintain the financial discipline that our shareholders have grown to expect as we make every effort to grow our business.

I will turn the call over to David Merrill.

David Merrill

Good morning. We reported net income for the quarter of $15.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter, which excludes the effect of non-cash derivatives, was $7.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation is included in our press release. For the oil and natural gas segment, revenue for the first quarter was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter, with higher commodity prices being offset by lower production.

Production decreased because of the declines from existing wells, reduced drilling activity throughout most of 2016, and production in the Wilcox plain being shut in for 5 days because of maintenance on the third-party processing plant and weather-related events impacting wells in the Texas Panhandle. Operating costs for the first quarter increased 6% over the fourth quarter because of higher lease operating expenses primarily associated with workovers.

For the contract drilling segment, revenue for the first quarter increased 12% over the fourth quarter because of an increase in the number of drilling rigs operating, somewhat offset by lower average day rates. Operating costs for the first quarter increased 35% over the fourth quarter because of more drilling rigs operating and the additional startup and mobilization costs associated with reactivating the stacked rigs. For the midstream segment, revenue for the first quarter decreased 4% from the fourth quarter because of lower volumes.

Operating cost for the first quarter decreased 2% from the fourth quarter because of lower fuel direct expenses. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with long-term debt of $790.7 million, a reduction of $10.3 million from the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Long-term debt consists of $640.7 million of senior subordinated notes net of unamortized discounts and debt issue cost, and $150 million of borrowings under our credit agreement.

Our current credit agreement borrowing base is $475 million and is unchanged from the lender’s previously redetermination. The borrowing base consists of our oil and natural gas properties and the midstream business, but not our fleet of drilling rigs. Our senior leverage ratio was 0.45x at the end of the first quarter and the maximum senior leverage covenant is to be no greater than 2.75x EBITDA.

At this time, I’m turning the call over to Frank for the oil and natural gas update.

Frank Young

Good morning. For the quarter, total production averaged 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a decrease of 15% from the first quarter of 2016 and an 8% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2016. Liquids production represented 46% of total equivalent production. Our production for the quarter was in line with our expectations. During January, planned maintenance of the third-party operated processing plant required the Gilly Field in our Wilcox area to be shut in for 5 days, resulting in a production loss of approximately 0.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The processing plant was back to full operational capability by the end of January.

During January and February, loss of electricity due to a severe ice storm in the Texas Panhandle resulted in a production loss of approximately 0.3 Bcfe for the quarter. Our original 2017 production guidance was 15.9 million Boe to 16.4 million Boe, a decrease of 5% to 8% year-over-year. Because of the recently completed acquisition of oil and gas assets in our Hoxbar play, production guidance for 2017 is being increased to 16.1 million Boe to 16.7 million Boe. In the Wilcox area, we continued the recompletion program in and around Gilly Field and picked up a Unit rig and started the first of 4 wells in mid-January. 3 of these wells, which include the first exploration well in the Cherry Creek prospect, an extensional well to Gilly Field and a development well in our Wing area just east of Gilly Field has been drilled and completion operations will begin soon.

The fourth well, a 5,800 feet horizontal well in our Village Mills Field has been fracture stimulated and is currently in the early stages of flowing back to frac loads. Initial test rates from this well are encouraging. Village Mills has four sands that are horizontal targets, allowing us to drill approximately 5 horizontal wells per sand for total of 20 potential horizontal wells.

We have released the rigs to evaluate the production results for these 4 wells and then plan to take the rig back up in the third quarter of 2017 to drill 3 or 4 additional wells before year-end. In the Granite Wash play, we continue to extend the lateral drilling program in our Buffalo Wallow field using a Unit rig. We planned to continue this drilling program throughout 2017. During the quarter, two extended lateral Granite Wash wells were fracture stimulated, one in the A-2 interval and one in the C-1 interval. The A-two well is now on production and, while it’s too early to make any conclusive statements about the performance of the well, current production rates are meeting expectations.

The C-1 well has not been brought on production yet. During the second quarter, we executed an acreage trade that added approximately 1,200 net operated acres to the Buffalo Wallow Field, increasing our potential extended lateral well count by more than 30 locations. We are continuing to evaluate additional deals to add acreage surrounding our Buffalo Wallow Field.

Taking up a second rig in this area during 2017 is a possibility. In the Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend area, we completed two horizontal Marchand oil wells during the first quarter. The first well was drilled to test the down dip limits of our Hoxbar play on the western edge of the play area. While this well is productive, the performance of the well does not, at this point, justify further down dip delineation of the field. The second well, which is drilled to test the southern extension to the play area, has been on line for two months and is currently producing approximately 550 barrels of oil equivalent per day with 90% of that being oil.

In late April, we picked up a Unit rig and resumed drilling operations. We’re planning to drill six to seven wells within our core Hoxbar play area with this rig during the remainder of 2017. And we’re considering adding a second rig in the second half of the year. As Larry previously mentioned, we’ve recently announced the completion of an acquisition within our core Hoxbar play of oil and natural gas assets. This acquisition increases our Hoxbar total core area position to approximately 28,000 net acres, an increase of our working interest in many sections in many of our existing operated wells. Additionally, the acquisition will provide us with a much larger working interest in future water flood units within the area.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to John for the drilling company update.

John Cromling

Good morning. The first quarter was a very exciting period for the contract drilling segment. We reactivated 8 rigs that had been stacked for several months and were able to rehire many of our former employees. Of course, this rapidly deployment of rigs comes with a price, considering the cost of the initial startup and the still relatively low day rates prevailing in the market. The average day rate for the first quarter was $15,835, a decrease of $1,031 per day from the fourth quarter.

The average total daily revenue with no elimination of intercompany profit and early termination fees was $16,142, which was a decrease of $2,271 from the fourth quarter. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in day work and count had under revenue. The day rate decrease was the result of eight rigs being put into service at rates below our current average day rate, plus the reduction of rates on two BOSS rigs completing long-term contracts, one mid fourth quarter and the second early first quarter at a rate higher than current market rates.

Our total daily operating costs with no elimination of intercompany profits increased by $737 for the first quarter as compared to the fourth. The increase was due to $227 per day increase in payroll taxes, resetting at the beginning of the year, a $233 per day cost for moving a rig from the Bakken to the Permian, and other cost increases, including property taxes. There were also increases in various costs which were directly related to reactivating stacked rigs. However, these will not be a continuous cost. The average per day operating margin for the first quarter with no elimination of intercompany profits and bad debt expense was $3,474, which is a $3,004 per day decrease from the fourth quarter.

We began the quarter with 21 operating rigs and ended the quarter with 29. We presently have 28 active rigs. Our activity level has remained relatively consistent with the industry activity level. In addition to the 28 rigs currently operating, we have recently received contracts for three additional rigs that are scheduled to return to service this month. Currently, all nine of our BOSS rigs are operating, with seven of them under term contracts.

We have recently extended the contracts on three of the BOSS rigs through the end of 2017. Our recent increase of cash flow has allowed the CapEx budget needed to build another BOSS rig while remaining within cash flow. We were awarded a long-term contract for our 10th BOSS rig, which will be completed and put into service in June in North Dakota. We already own the major components for this rig, which makes this a very attractive investment while continuing to grow our fleet of BOSS rigs.

During the last nine months, we have either put into service or contracted for the second quarter of 2017, 14 1,500 horsepower SGR rigs and 1 1,000 horsepower SGR rig. 9 of these 15 did not require any upgrades or initial equipment. The other 6 rigs were upgraded to varying degrees with walking systems, 7,500-psi mud systems, dirt pumps and/or hydraulic catapults.

Last quarter was a very important transition period in which we were able to put eight rigs back into service and to make many valuable additions to our rig fleet. We are confident that additional SCR rigs will be contracted as we make the necessary modifications to them to make them more competitive. We’re optimistic that the current demand for rigs will be sustainable, but it will certainly be dependent on commodity prices. At this time, I’ll turn the call to Bob for the Superior Pipeline update.

Bob Parks

Thank you, John. The midstream segment results for the first quarter of 2017 continue to remain relatively stable despite operating in an oppressed commodity price environment that will reduce drilling activity. Our operating profit before depreciation was $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2017, 10% lower than last quarter, but an increase of 63% over the first quarter of 2016. This result is primarily achieved due to our fee-based contract structure and by controlling and lowering operating expenses.

Total throughput volume remained relatively stable at approximately 390 million cubic feet per day, while gas process volume declined to approximately 127 million cubic feet per day, mainly due to connecting fewer wells for processing facilities as a result of decreased drilling activity. While 65% of our gross margin is made up of fee-based contracts, 35% of our gross margin is made up of contracts that are impacted by commodity prices.

NGL prices continue to be depressed in the first quarter of 2017, but should ethane and propane prices improve in the future, we will see higher gross margins from our processing systems with exposure to commodity prices.

I will now focus on several key midstream assets. The Pittsburgh Mills gathering facility located in Pennsylvania continues to be our top income producing system. During the first quarter of 2017, our total throughput volume for this system averaged approximately 142 million cubic feet per day. We did not connect any new wells during this quarter, but we are completing construction efforts to connect the next well pad. This well pad is located on the northern end of our system and will have 5 wells on the pad. We expect to complete construction and begin gathering the production from this well pad by June 1.

Additionally, in the Appalachian area, at our Snow Shoe gathering system located in Centre County, Pennsylvania, the average throughput volume for the first quarter of 2017 was approximately 9.2 million cubic feet per day. We’re completing preliminary construction activity related to the building with compressor stations for this facility. When completed, this will allow us to add compression when it is required.

At our Hemphill facility in the Granite Wash area, our total throughput volume averaged approximately 54 million cubic feet per day for the first quarter of 2017. And we produced approximately 128,000 gallons per day of natural gas liquids. Natural gas liquid volume was lower this quarter due to operating in ethane rejection mode and due to less volume available for processing at this facility. Several wells have been drilled in the Buffalo Wallow area, and we are in the process of connecting these wells to our system. Additionally, there are several more wells in the areas that are scheduled to be drilled that we will connect later this year.

At our Cashion processing facility located in Central Oklahoma, our average throughput volume for the first quarter 2017 remained at approximately 33.6 million cubic feet per day. Our total processing capacity at this facility remains at approximately 45 million cubic feet per day. At this facility, we successfully negotiated an agreement with a third-party operator to gather and process 10 million cubic feet per day. This contract is expected for five years and includes a shortfall provision that applies if the gas is not delivered. Any shortfall amount will be settled on an annual basis. Construction has been completed to connect this new production to our system and we were able to commence delivery on January 1, 2017.

In summary, despite the depressed price environment, our financial results for the first quarter of 2017 remained relatively stable, mainly due to our fee-based gathering systems, primarily in the Appalachian base. With 35% of our margin exposed to commodity pricing, as prices improve, we expect to see increased margins at our processing systems. As we continue to connect new fee-based wells to our systems, and with the potential for improved results at our processing facilities due to improving NGL prices, we are optimistic for our continued success for our midstream segment.

I will turn the call back over to Larry.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Bob. Before we move to the Q&A, I’d like to once again just highlight a few points. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016, we initiated steps to move the company’s focus from capital preservation to growth due to an improving commodity price outlook. Growing the 3 business segments is a process which takes time and a steady hand. I believe that we’re making strides. And we are setting the stage for growth as move forward.

Our Hoxbar acquisition added 13 additional drilling locations in addition to increased operatorship and working interest in one of our core plays. We completed the acreage swap in the Granite Wash, as Frank described, increasing our potential drilling location count by approximately 30. Drilling activity in the Wilcox can potentially lead to a new development opportunity in Village Mills prospect. All these actions served to expand our inventory in areas that we have demonstrated we can achieve strong economics in a challenged commodity price environment. Drilling rig demand continues to grow. Our activity level has remained relatively consistent with industry activity levels, with a few more rigs under contract that will go into service in the near future. And we continue to have additional inquiries.

With continued day rate increases, we would expect margin improvement as we move forward. Our midstream business is adding yet another pad to its Pittsburgh Mills gathering system, positioning it to remain at maximum capacity. Our systems are positioned well to take advantage of increased operator activity levels.

Although we’re moving into a growth mode, we will continue to take steps necessary to maintain the physically conservative approach that our shareholders are accustomed to. I now would like turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Marshall Adkins from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning, guys. So the biggest miss to our model in the quarter was on the drilling side. I guess we probably should have seen it coming better with neighbors seeing something similar with higher move costs and higher reactivation cost than they thought. It looks like the same thing kind of happened to you here. Help me understand, what margins – daily margins do from here. And there’s a lot of moving parts. Do you have more reactivation cost? Is that going to continue to press things? Are we done with the contract rollovers? Help me understand all of those moving parts to get to where we should think of the daily margins in Q2 or Q3, et cetera?

John Cromling

Marshall, this is John. The reactivation cost for the rigs that we have operating now, of course, is over. It is our hope though that we will continue to add rigs, and our expectation that we know we have three more that are coming out this month. And our expectation is that growth will continue. So on one level, yes, cost will continue to increase in that regard. However, as we have a greater base of having now 28, 29 rigs running, and the income from those as compared to 19 or 20, we have a greater base of those rigs operating on a more normal cash flow basis. So we will still see these kind of costs.

But the ones on the rigs that have already been employed, that’s done. And we will see more normal margins of what we’ve been used to as those increase. We’ve also already absorbed the loss from the two BOSS rigs going off of long-term contract, now to a more normal, as normal is for today, day rates. So we won’t have to absorb that again.

Larry Pinkston

This is Larry. Let me add a little bit too, if I can. We moved rig from the Bakken into the Permian in the first quarter. We’ll have another rig that we’re moving currently now from the Bakken into the Permian.

John Cromling

Oklahoma.

Larry Pinkston

Into Oklahoma, excuse me. So we will still have that relocation type of expense which will hike the impact in the first quarter with a little over $200 a day to our overall fleet. As John said, now we know the three rigs that will be reactivated. We had eight in the first quarter. Hopefully we’ll have more than three. But it is still going to be impacted. Margins without question are still going to be impacted with the reactivation of the rigs and relocations for the second quarter.

Marshall Adkins

All right. So let me come at it a different way. So last year we averaged daily margins of $5,300 a day. It bounced around because you had a lot of contract rollovers and different issues there. We’ve fallen now to $3,500, roughly. Should we model – should we thinking this is going to be a $3,500 a day margin business for the next couple of quarters and then start to pick up later in the year? Or should we see improvement – modest improvement from here?

Larry Pinkston

I wouldn’t expect a whole lot of improvement in the second quarter, Marshall. After the second quarter – again, depending on how many rigs continue to be reactivated. If you assume no more rigs reactivated, then the margins ought to improve. Your fixed costs are going to be spread over a larger amount of days as you put more rigs to work, but I wouldn’t expect second quarter margins right now to be much different than what first quarter margins were.

Marshall Adkins

How much lower are the margins on the SCRs you’re putting out? Excluding all the of the move costs and that stuff, just on a contract basis, how much lower are the margins for the SCR rigs versus the larger number of BOSS rigs as per – in percents from the running the last few quarters?

Larry Pinkston

It’s really a hard comparison to make because some of the – a couple of the BOSS rigs are still under primary contract at a much higher rate. So their margins are going to be much higher. On the contracts that were renegotiated for the BOSS rigs to continue on, the margins run about $1,500 a day higher on the BOSS rigs than the SCR rigs.

John Cromling

There’s one more clarification, Marshall, I think that’s important. Many of the SCR rigs that have not had significant upgrades may not garner the same – they will not garner the same rates as those that have a third mud pump or 7,500 pound mud system, walking system, et cetera. So you still have that blending in of what I would call a more plain SCR rig, 1500-horsepower. So you really have 3 mixes of rigs that we have to contend with.

Marshall Adkins

Okay. Good. Last one for me on the E&P side. Your guidance, obviously, went up with the acquisition. But it seems like you’re still very comfortable with things improving back half of the year. On my E&P numbers, you are a little bit below this quarter. It seems like weather and I guess thing, the outage in the Gilly field were the two big issues. But you all seem very – still very confident things will improve on the E&P side in terms of volumes going forward. Just give me a broad brush perspective there as to what gives you confidence that the things improve meaningfully on the E&P side from here?

Frank Young

Marshall, this is Frank. So when we did our budget forecast for 2017, the half of Bcfe reduction we saw in the first quarter from the Wilcox was already figured into what we – what our production guidance was. So our production guidance included that down time. And then after that, the primary reason we’re going to see growth is because of our drilling program.

So as you know, we hadn’t picked rigs to start drilling, we picked up a SOHOT rig in October, drilled two wells and dropped it and now we picked it back up again. And in the Granite Wash, we picked up a rig in November and started running it then. And then in the Wilcox, we didn’t pick up a rig in January. And so we have well – we have 1 well awaiting completion in the Granite Wash, 4 wells being completed in the Wilcox.

And so – and because we have had drilling and the timing to bring in all those on, those wells, the wells that did come on, of course the wells that are still being completed had no impact on the first quarter production. And so because of those things, we’ll see a pretty – we’ll see several new wells coming online in the second quarter. And then in the third and fourth quarter, they’ll have a full quarter to produce plus additional wells coming on from the rig program we’re running now.

Marshall Adkins

Perfect. That’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Larry Pinkston

Welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, gentlemen. Larry, for you or John, just a question on kind of follow up with Marshall’s initial on rigs. Just as you’ve seen the year progress and now as we’ve said, how do you see sort of rig bidding activity in it, and is it still pretty brisk out there? We continue to see rig count week after week continue to obviously increase. I’m just wondering just in sort of broad or general terms, how you foresee the bidding activity of today versus let’s say even beginning of the year?

Larry Pinkston

The activity – the inquiries is not at the same pace as what it was during late December and January. You have to keep in mind that the rig counts that we see today and last week and the week before were probably contracts that were made a month or two ago. It takes time for those things to come to fruition. And we still see a lot of interest, however it lags behind, many times because of the commodity prices. As we’ve seen in the last two weeks, people are not – those operators are not going to be as aggressive today as what they were two weeks ago when the price of oil was on the upswing. And now as it declines, well, the activity level decreases. And you won’t see the results of that in rig count for probably another four, five, six weeks.

Neal Dingmann

And, John, as more rigs do get bid and contract redrawal, I was just wondering about rig refurbs. How much work – again, I think you have, what, 60 odd rigs or so that could potentially come back. Is it the first next 20 that you would have to do a minimal amount of work? I’m just trying to get a sense of what you could bring on sort of in short order versus having to do more work in more expense to bring on?

John Cromling

It’s not so much how many rigs we have that – in either one of those categories. It’s more dependent upon what the operator desires. Maybe the operators on wells where on don’t have the need for a walking system. Many of the wells don’t need a high-pressure mud system with three pumps. So that’s more a function of what the operator wants. The way we combat that on a quicker turnaround is by moving rigs that are already equipped that way from one basin to another.

That’s why we’re moving the one rig – already have moved the one rig from the Rockies to the Permian. We’ll be in the process of moving another from the Rockies to the midcontinent. But those rigs already have that equipment, walking systems, high pressure mud pumps and so on. So we really solve it in two ways. One by having the time, the four, five or six weeks to make modifications or move the rig from the Rockies down here.

Neal Dingmann

Lastly, Frank, don’t want to leave you out. Just a question more on your Granite Wash, the Buffalo Wallow field. I’m looking I guess at one of the most recent slides that shows just that type curve outperformance, particularly of like the Dixon well. I guess my sort of two part question, one, with enhanced conditions do you anticipate that kind of run rate on those wells? And then secondly, as NGL prices, particularly in the Midcon, tend to rebound, how does that play into the economics of these wells in that area?

Frank Young

So the first Dixon well extended lateral that we fracked, we fracked with about 1,200 pounds per foot of sand – 1,200 pounds per foot of lateral – 1,200 pounds of sand per foot of lateral, I’m sorry. The last two wells that we fracture stimulated, we fractured – we pumped 1,500 pounds of sand per foot of lateral. So we saw a pretty good increase in our EURs by going to 1,200 per foot. And we’ll just have to wait and see, Neal.

We believe we’ll see an increase because of that, but we’ll see. I can say that the A-2 well that we have drilled, which hasn’t been producing very long, we’re up to gas rates in the 4 million to 5 million day range now. And our type curve I think has us getting up to 6 million or 7 million for that land. And we’re still only have 19% of our frac load back. So we still feel good. We feel good about how that well is performing. The second C-1 well we drilled is not – it’s fracture stimulated, but it’s just not online yet.

And then your second question, as far as the NGLs go, the Granite Wash is a wet gas play. It’s sensitive to NGLs prices. I would say that right now, at current NGL prices, our rates of return with the Superior margin added in are in the 60% range, without that it’s a little over 40%, maybe 45%. And let’s say propane prices increase from the current $0.60 to $0.65 up to $0.90, which it was earlier this year, then that rate of return of the Granite Wash moves up from 40% or 45% for the petroleum company up to more in the 60% and 70% range. So it’s sensitive to NGL prices.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Corales from Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Brian Corales

Yes. Good morning. Just on the step-outs at the Gilly Field, it sounds like you’re about to complete one of the wells. What are we – one, when are we – when do you think you’d get timing, and drilling, did you see anything that was positive? Can you give us any more details on there?

Larry Pinkston

One of the step-outs from Gilly Field, I guess one is the horizontal well we drilled in our Village Mills field, which is not – just east of Gilly, is that – are you asking a question about that well, Brian?

Brian Corales

That and the – I think it was Cherry Creek, or?

Larry Pinkston

Right. So first on the Village Mills field side, that was our first full linked collateral. We previously drilled a lateral in that field that gave us some promising results, but we only got 1,500 foot of lateral completed in that well back a couple of years ago. So now we drilled a 5,800 foot horizontal well and fracked it, and that well was looking very strong.

It’s early that – the current rates from that well are around 690 cubic feet of gas a day with around 3,700 pounds of flowing casing pressure and 200 barrels oil a day. And we’ll continue to see those rigs increase. So that’s looking strong. And we have additional wells we can drill there. There’s four potential sand targets. So we would need to test those other sand targets, but they look good on logs. And we could have up to 20 horizontal locations in that field.

In the Cherry Creek prospect, which is a purely exploration area that’s a lookalike to Gilly Field on seismic, we’ve now drilled the exploration well. And we have got logs and they were encouraging enough for us to set pipe. And we’re going to be testing that. We’re starting the first – to test the first zone, started that completion yesterday. So I have no results from that. All I can say about that is that we have drilled it and we have encountered several sands in that well that will be stack intervals that we’ll be testing.

Brian Corales

And do you think we’ll have results by next quarter?

Larry Pinkston

We’ll have results for some of the sands, but in terms of – there is one primary sand that we really, really – that we like. And we won’t be up to that. We may not be up because we have several sands before we get to that one that we need to test and we potentially complete and put online before testing the primary sands. So I can’t say that we will have full results by the second quarter. It maybe be the end of the year or even later before we would know the full results from that well.

Brian Corales

Okay. And one other one. On the E&P side, you have talked about potential on the water flood with Hoxbar. Where does that sit? Are you still studying it or has the determinations being made?

Larry Pinkston

We’ve done the study and the study indicated that we have a couple of different options there to – that are both really good options. One is injecting water, one is injecting gas. And we’re evaluating both those options, but we’re proceeding with the unitization work, the regulatory work to form our Phase 1 unit. So that’s going to happen. It’s just the time it takes to get the uniform and then doing the works to convert – some oil injections. So we’re still on pace there to get the unitization done sometime probably first or second – first quarter of 2018, top timeframe for the unitization to be completed. And then after that, we’ll do the operational work. And we hope to have either gas or water injection going before 2019.

Brian Corales

Okay. All right. Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Okay. And our next question comes from Charles Robertson from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Charles Robertson

Hi, guys. Little bit further clarification, I guess, sort of on your guidance, Frank. You’re confident in the pace of ramp from here and into the second half obviously with the completions of wells coming on. Is any part of your guidance dependent on the additional rigs that you noted in the press release?

Frank Young

No.

Charles Robertson

And when you’re looking at your guidance right now and the present commodity market, not that anyone of us can predict where the prices go, do you see any real change in your program throughout the year that would not allow you to execute on this?

Frank Young

Not at this point. If oil fell below $30 or something like that, then I don’t know what would happen. I’m not sure what decisions we would make at that point. But our economics for the wells are plenty strong enough to keep the rigs running at current prices and if prices fell some we can still have really good economics in those plays.

Charles Robertson

Right. And I guess one question on the drilling side. Looking at the BOSS rigs over the SCRs, what are you seeing as the interest level for additional new builds there?

Larry Pinkston

We have a lot of interest in building additional BOSS rigs. The big question will be – and the operators like that rig. The ones that are running them now, they have been very happy with them. The bigger problem is, right now will operators be willing to sign long-term contracts at higher day rates. And so we’re not at that stage right now. Overall, we have had a couple of instances, as we had with 410 or 411. But those are harder to come by right now for anyone to get long-term contracts just by the building of it.

Charles Robertson

Thank you very much.

Operator

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Victoria. That concludes our comments this morning. And we very much appreciate the opportunity to update you on our operations. Thanks.

