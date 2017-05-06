EP Energy's (EPE) Brent Smolik on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EP Energy Corp. (NYSE:EPE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Baerg – Director-Investor Relations

Brent Smolik – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Carrell – Chief Operating Officer

Kyle McCuen – Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer

Analysts

Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets

Phillips Johnston – Capital One

Jason Gilbert – Goldman Sachs

Bill Baerg

Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2017 investor update. Our speakers for today’s call will be Brent Smolik, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EP Energy. Joining him will be Clay Carrell, our Chief Operating Officer of our company; and Kyle McCuen, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, we posted slides to our website, epenergy.com, which we will be referring to on this call. Also on our website in the Investor Center section, you'll find a first quarter financial and operating reporting package that includes non-GAAP reconciliations and other relevant information. This information is a helpful resource, which we hope you will download and review.

During today’s conference call, we’ll make a number of forward-looking statements and projections. We’ve made every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, there are a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements and projections expressed during this call.

You’ll find those factors listed under the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2 of this morning’s presentation as well as in other SEC filings. Please take time to review them.

Finally, EP Energy does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Thank you. And it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Brent. Brent?

Brent Smolik

Thanks, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today.

To kick us off this morning, I’d like to note a milestone event for us. This month marks our five-year anniversary as a standalone company. It’s important to acknowledge anniversaries and the passage of time. Even more importantly, I’m very proud of our many accomplishments over that period. We are fortunate along the way to build a high-quality set of assets with a deep drilling inventory and a team that’s executed very well over the last five years. It’s even more exciting to think about where we are today and the path that lies ahead.

With that in mind, I’m happy to report that we’ve gotten off to a really fast start this year, and we’ve delivered strong results in Q1. We continue to make improvements in all areas of all of our asset programs and further improved our financial position. This morning, Clay Carrell, Kyle McCuen and I will update you on the first quarter and then provide some insight on the rest of the year.

I’ll start on Slide 4, which summarizes some of our 2017 operational and financial achievements to-date. I don’t want this to sound like a first 100-day political rally, but I’m pleased with how active and successful we’ve been so far this year. Operationally, we’re beating expectations in delivering oil volume growth in the quarter after returning that metric to growth in the second half of last year.

A key driver of the oil production growth was our Eagle Ford program, where we capitalized on a lower cost structure and increased completions of both DUCs and new wells in Q1. In the Wolfcamp, we announced our drilling JV in January, added a second rig and began to accelerate that program in a capital-efficient way due to the drilling carry.

Our asset and operating teams continue to identify areas of improvement, and compared to the first quarter of 2016, we’ve increased completion counts in all programs, improved well results in all programs and reduced LOE. And by improving operating efficiencies primarily by reducing cycle times, we’ve been able to keep well costs in check in all areas.

In Q1, we generated $172 million of adjusted EBITDAX, which exceeded our expectations and consensus estimates. We also added financial flexibility by increasing liquidity to $1.2 billion at quarter-end and extending our debt maturities with $1 billion refinancing in February.

And then more recently, in early Q2, we reaffirmed our RBL borrowing base and extended covenant relief and added additional 2018 oil hedges at attractive price levels. Considering our 2016 progress and our 2017 results to-date, we’re demonstrably improved from this time last year.

Slide 5 is a summary of our Q1 results and our capital by program. In the first quarter, we completed a total of 44 wells. We delivered 30 Eagle Ford completions with good well results and well cost in line with the latter part of 2016. Clay will tell you more about how we’re able to keep costs down in a moment.

And the higher pace of activity in the Eagle Ford means that our total company production growth in the first half of the year will be primarily driven by Eagle Ford. In the Wolfcamp, during the quarter, we ran two rigs and ramped up drilling activity. By design, we only completed 11 wells in Q1 and expect that to increase, and we expect to increase those completion counts each quarter for the remainder of the year.

So while production growth in Eagle Ford drove our first quarter growth, production growth in the second half of the year will come primarily from the ramp-up in Wolfcamp activities in Q2 through Q4. We still expect to complete 90 to 105 Wolfcamp wells this year as we previously guided.

In Q1 2017, total oil production was nearly 47,000 barrels per day, and total equivalent volumes were 82,500 barrels per day. In the Eagle Ford, we produced 37,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, and Wolfcamp, we produced 27,500 barrel equivalents per day. In the Altamont, we completed three new wells and produced over 17,000 barrel equivalents per day.

In total, we spent $152 million in the first quarter. And the chart on the right highlights a couple of things. First, the ramp-up in the Eagle Ford completion activity resulted in CapEx of $92 million; and second, the positive impact of the Wolfcamp drilling carry on our net capital cost. The Wolfcamp total of $40 million included a $57 million credit in Q1 for the partner cost of JV wells, $17 million of which was – relates to wells that were drilled in the second half of 2016 and completed as part of the 2017 JV program.

Slide 6 summarizes oil production by quarter since Q1 2016. As the chart on the left shows, we started to realize oil volume growth in the second half of 2016 and continued that trend into Q1 2017.

As a reminder, our 2017 capital plan was designed to keep Eagle Ford and Altamont at maintenance levels of – on a full year 2017 average production basis and then allocate any excess cash flows from those assets to fund Wolfcamp growth. Q1 was on track with that plan, and we remain focused on those same allocation objectives for the remainder of the year.

Eagle Ford grew sequentially in Q1 primarily due to the fast start on completion activities and strong well performance. In the Wolfcamp, we maintained production above 11,000 barrels per day in spite of reducing our net ownership by half in the drilling JV and an increase in royalty rates due to higher oil prices in the quarter.

Our Altamont oil production continued to benefit from new well results in a very economic recompletion program, which I’ve combined to keep production essentially flat over the period shown. Also not visible on the slide but embedded in these numbers, our base production is also holding up well and was ahead of expectations in Q1.

Slide 7 highlights our continued improvement on well cost and adjusted cash operating cost. On the left, the chart summarizes well cost trends by program for 2014, 2015 and 2016. We’ve also included our 2017 estimated well cost for each program. The increases in Wolfcamp and Altamont are from longer lateral lengths and greater well depths.

In the Wolfcamp, we expect laterals to average over 9,000 feet this year and will therefore have a greater number of frac stages per well. Similarly, in Altamont, we’re drilling deeper vertical wells on average with bigger completion intervals. We expect Eagle Ford to modestly improve year-over-year well cost or at least hold the line against cost inflation due to the low cost in Q1 and from additional efficiency gains.

We guided adjusted cash operating cost to be up to $16.35 per barrel at the midpoint primarily due to lower full year production estimates in the denominator. For Q1, though, unit cost came in near the low end of our full year guidance for all categories due primarily to higher Q1 production, again, Eagle Ford acceleration and our focus on LOE and cost – and G&A cost reductions.

Although we’ve not updated guidance in the call, we expect cash cost to continue to benefit from our focus on cost management and to trend toward the lower end of the guidance range for the full year average.

I’ll now turn to Clay to review each of our asset areas in more detail. Clay?

Clay Carrell

Thanks, Brent. Operationally, we’ve gotten off to a great start in 2017 and have continued to combine fast and efficient execution with safe operations in all areas. We knew we were heading into an inflationary environment as we started the year, but we felt like our execution strategy would benefit us in mitigating inflation.

We have aligned with service providers who value safe and efficient execution and understand the revenue benefits associated with efficient operations. As a result, we have not seen significant well cost increases as we have improved our execution efficiencies and have maintained our cost structure relatively flat to late 2016 levels. I will start the asset review with our Eagle Ford program on Slide 9.

As we guided in the last earnings call, we planned on maintaining oil production in this asset at the second half of 2016 levels and continue to generate excess cash flow. In order to accomplish that, we knew we had to increase completion activities from the low levels we had in 2016, which was 39 total completions for the year, and we had the benefit of a large inventory of drilled and uncompleted wells that we could accelerate.

In addition, we expected that the lowest service cost for the year would potentially be in Q1, so we added a second frac crew and accelerated completion activities. As a result of the acceleration, we completed 30 wells in the quarter and the production responded nicely. This was the highest quarterly activity level in this asset since Q2 2015.

As you can see on the production chart on the left of the slide, we grew production to approximately 24,000 barrels of oil per day with the increased activities. This represented an 8% increase from Q4 2016 and got our production back to Q3 2016 levels. The beauty of this asset is that when you ramp up completions, the production grows and we saw that in Q1.

In addition to the completion performance, we saw improved base production performance from our ongoing optimization efforts as we continued to shallow the base decline. We delivered increased completion efficiencies by improving the number of frac stages completed per day, which resulted in lower well costs, and we continued to optimize lateral lengths and completion designs across the asset.

For example, in the southern part of our acreage, we recently tested an approximately 10,000-foot lateral with 2,500 pounds per foot proppant loading and had an IP 24 oil rate of approximately 1,300 barrels of oil per day.

On Slide 10, I will review the Altamont asset, which continues to deliver consistent results. We ran one drilling joint venture rig and picked up a second rig late in the quarter along with one daylight frac crew. We only performed three new well completions in the quarter, but due to the strength of the recompletion program and the improved base well performance, we continued to maintain oil production levels at approximately 12,000 barrels of oil a day.

As you can see from the chart on the left, we have been able to consistently deliver oil production at these levels for the past several quarters with a limited number of new well completions. We maintained the recompletion pace from last year and performed 16 recompletions.

Like the Eagle Ford, we guided that this asset would maintain production at the second half of 2016 levels and continue to generate excess cash flow. We have continued to improve the program returns in this asset as a result of the current drilling joint venture and the ongoing recompletion program performance. We also continued to negotiate new marketing agreements that have elevated our realized prices to approximately 94% of WTI in the first quarter, which is up from approximately 83% of WTI a year ago.

As a result of the success of our existing drilling joint venture, we have continued to pursue additional drilling joint venture opportunities. So for the modelers out there, when you think about the annual production for the Eagle Ford and Altamont assets, we are maintaining our annual guidance. So that means that quarterly production could be a little lumpy as we move through the remainder of the year, and it will be driven by completion activity like we saw in the Eagle Ford in Q1.

On Slide 11, I will cover the Wolfcamp asset where we continue to make great strides. We ran two drilling rigs and two frac crews for the majority of the quarter and continued to have improved performance from our latest-generation wells. We also had continued improvement in our base production performance.

As we ramped up activities coming into the year, we had some of the normal start-up delays associated with picking up the second frac crew, which started in mid-January, but we’re on track with our full year plans. We had 11 completions in the quarter and benefited from two more that were drilled out in the last week of December. Five of the 11 completions were current-generation wells that were drilled in the joint venture and have performed consistently with the 750 Mboe type curve. The other six were DUCs that were drilled in 2013 outside of the joint venture area, and they have performed more in line with our earlier generation wells.

Despite the fewer completions, we maintained oil production of 11,100 barrels of oil per day. We brought online the initial wells associated with our drilling joint venture, which are at a 50% working interest, and we had higher royalty interest associated with the 2016 wells that are part of the sliding scale royalty agreement with the university land system.

The agreement had royalty reduction tiers tied to a trailing six-month average oil price. And in March, that average oil price exceeded $50 a barrel. And as a result, the go-forward net revenue interest decreased by 6.25%. This results in an 18.75% royalty interest, which is still improved over the original 25% royalty, and it means we are getting higher revenues on the rest of our production due to the higher oil prices.

On the production chart on the left, we restarted the development program late in the second quarter of 2016, which began the production growth that you see on the chart, and we are positioned for continued production growth in this asset in the second half of the year with increasing completions each quarter for the rest of 2017.

On the next couple slides, I’m going to discuss the drilling and completion efficiencies we’re achieving in this asset, which are both improving well performance and helping mitigate cost inflation. I’ll start with the drilling efficiencies on Slide 12.

The chart on the right shows our drilling spud to rig release performance since 2014. The green bars reflect the number of days from spud to rig release and the gold line shows the average lateral lengths over the same time periods. We have dramatically reduced the time period from 11 days in 2014 to a little over six days in 2016 and in our estimate for 2017. This reduction has been achieved while our average lateral lengths have gone from 7,700 feet in 2014 to greater than 9,000 feet in our 2017 estimate. As I mentioned earlier, efficient operations have been a key part of our strategy from the beginning and this focus continues to result in lower well costs.

Other key drilling results that we have achieved are shown on the left of the slide. Our estimated cost per foot drilled is under $300 as compared to over $400 per foot in 2014. Our best spud to rig release is 4.1 days. For that well, we drilled approximately 15,000 feet of measured depth, 7,000 feet of it vertical and then 8,000 foot of lateral in four days.

The most lateral footage we have drilled in a 24-hour period is 7,483 feet, which is a daily lateral footage record for our drilling rig contractor. And the fastest we have drilled a complete lateral section is 284 feet per hour. On that well, we drilled a 9,800-foot lateral section in 35 hours, which is about 1.5 days. That is really fast considering that we are staying in a plus or minus 10-foot drilling window. As we’ve said, the landing zone matters and staying in it throughout the length of the lateral is very important.

So how are we accomplishing this high-end drilling performance? It starts with the teamwork, collaboration and planning between our in-house drilling, geology and engineering teams and our drilling service teams. We utilize realtime monitoring of each drilling operation. This enables our drilling engineers in Houston to be in constant contact with the rig supervisors, which allows for quick decisions and adjustments to benefit the wellsite operations.

Our geoscience team provides detailed well planning on the landing zone and then geosteer’s the bit to stay precisely in the identified landing zone throughout the length of the lateral. This enables us to drill the well in the highest oil-in-place landing zone with the best rock properties to maximize the fracture stimulation.

In addition, we video some of the key activities associated with the drilling operation and track performance metrics to identify go-forward efficiency improvement opportunities. All of these examples are contributing factors to the success of our high-performance team.

On Slide 13, I’ll discuss our completion operations. The chart on the right shows our progress with our frac crew performance. The blue part of the bars shows the average pumping time for each completion stage, and the green bar shows the average time between stages.

In the time between stages, we are moving wireline work to the next well and performing some equipment maintenance, which we consider downtime because we’re not pumping. The longer the time between stages takes, the less pumping time you have on a completion.

The solid black line shows the number of pumping hours per day and the gold circles show the number of stages pumped per day. In 2017, we have line of sight to reducing our average stage pumping time to 2 hours from 2.2 hours in 2016 and significantly reducing the time between stages from 1.8 hours in 2016 to half an hour in 2017. This improvement should allow us to get more frac stages done in a day and more pumping hours in a day.

We expect to improve the number of stages pumped per day from six in 2016 to 9.5 in 2017 and increase the number of pumping hours in a day from 13 hours in 2016 to 19 hours in 2017. These efficiency improvements should reduce cost because we get it done faster and results in wells coming online faster, which improves production performance.

We are accomplishing these improvements by incorporating numerous efficiency items, such as the incorporation of sand silos that can be filled while we are fracking. That also reduces the silica dust associated with moving the sand and results in a safer work environment for the frac crews.

We have incorporated automatic fueling systems that keep the pumps full and eliminates the downtime associated with refueling, and we’ve increased the available pump horsepower or backup so that we can perform preplanned maintenance off-line in the field to improve pump reliability and reduce downtime.

And we’re also doing realtime monitoring on the completion activities to improve the communication between the completion engineers and the completion supervisor on location. So in summary, all three of our programs are performing well, getting more efficient and off to a great start in 2017.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Kyle to review our financial highlights. Kyle?

Kyle McCuen

Thanks, Clay. And good morning. Before I start, I’d like to remind you that in addition to the materials we posted for this call, we expect to file our 10-Q by end of week.

I’ll start on Slide 15, which provides some financial highlights for the quarter. In line with Clay’s earlier comments on our operations, we’re off to a strong start financially as well. Our Q1 financial results met or exceeded our expectations and Street consensus. We generated $172 million of adjusted EBITDAX driven by higher-than-expected oil and equivalent volumes. Adjusted cash operating costs were down 3% from first quarter 2016, resulting from lower transportation, LOE and G&A. We also benefited from improved physical oil price realizations, which were up approximately 10% from first quarter 2016 and up across all programs versus fourth quarter 2016. We think this illustrates the quality of our assets, where they are located and strong capability of our marketing team.

And since we are not fully hedged in 2017, the improved realizations flow through to our bottom line. Our adjusted EPS was a net loss of $0.10, which was consistent with our expectations, and our operating cash flow was in line with capital spending. Finally, we continue to make progress improving our financial position and flexibility, which I’ll discuss on the next slide.

Moving to Slide 16. In February, we completed a $1 billion secured note financing. This transaction enabled us to extend approximately $940 million of maturities to 2025 and reduce go-forward interest cost. In fact, over the last 15 months, we have completed $2 billion of refinancings and eliminated approximately $1 billion of debt.

This reflects our continuous focus on improving our balance sheet and increasing our financial flexibility. I would like to thank our finance, legal and accounting teams as well as our banking partners for the execution of these transactions in an incredibly efficient manner.

In April this year, we achieved an excellent outcome with our semiannual RBL redetermination. Our borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.44 billion. We also reached an agreement to extend the total leverage covenant relief period another full year to Q2 2019. We completed the amendment with minimal cost, revising our first lien debt to EBITDAX ratio covenant down from 3.5x to 3x and paying a $1.2 million fee.

Recall we would have reverted to a total debt to EBITDAX covenant in April next year, so we view this change as a big success to improve our flexibility through 2018. This is a great outcome for the company, and I’d like to thank the RBL banks for their continued support.

During the quarter, we also enhanced our financial position by reducing RBL borrowings and growing our available liquidity to approximately $1.2 billion. Our liquidity, combined with potential select asset sales and drilling JVs, gives us confidence to fund our CapEx plan and continue our success.

Slide 17 is our current hedge position, which includes recent enhancements to our 2018 oil and natural gas positions. For the balance of 2017, we have 7.7 million barrels of approximately 63% of our estimated oil production hedged at a floor price of $60.52. We have 26 BCF or approximately 76% of our estimated natural gas production floored at $3.28.

For 2018, we more than doubled our oil hedge volumes to 8.9 million barrels. We accomplished this by exchanging the value on approximately 2 million barrels of May through December 2017 WTI swaps for 5.6 million barrels of 2018 50 by 60 by 70 WTI three-way collars. Using the midpoint of our 2017 guidance as a proxy, we are now over 50% hedged on our 2018 oil production.

These hedges have a floor price of $60 with upside to $68. We also have approximately 44% of our 2018 natural gas production floored again using our 2017 guidance at an average price of $3.07. We’re pleased to have price protection on approximately 50% of our estimated 2018 oil and natural gas volumes this early in 2017. This provides further financial flexibility for us into 2018 and significant downside protection as we work through the commodity price recovery.

Wrapping up on Slide 18. We’re off to a great start and we’re excited to continue the strong momentum we gained in 2016 into 2017. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Thanks. Just a question and maybe off of some of Kyle’s kind of comments on what you’re doing for hedges. And – with the relative high volatility we’ve seen in oil prices now going back to $45, can you just give us a broad view of – as you look forward, you’ve got this massive inventory to go through, and with oil at $45 and certainly more challenging now to reach out in the strip and hedge, how do you think the best way – what is the best way for you guys to provide some operational momentum in the future along with growth without, obviously, needing to define extra liquidity elsewhere?

Brent Smolik

Yes, Scott, this is Brent. If your question is even broader than hedges on how do we think about funding all that potential growth that we have from very massive inventory, I think we’ve got to keep all the tools available to us. We’ve got plenty of liquidity at the end of the quarter. It’s up a little bit from the fourth quarter. We’ve got the ability to do other asset sales or other drilling joint ventures like we’ve done in the past. And although it’s not very appealing probably today at current commodity prices, we got to keep open capital markets as an option for us. All of that would be consistent with the returns that we’re getting in these capital programs. And as long as well performance holds up and the cost structure holds up and those returns hold up, then we’re going to keep looking for ways to be able to fund the growth in development.

Scott Hanold

And how do you look at prioritizing some of those?

Brent Smolik

Some of that’s got to be what the market will give us. The last year, I think, Haynesville auction was a really good one for us because there was demand for those kinds of gas assets, and so we were able to sell a really good asset but into a really strong demand for that kind of inventory. We see the same kind of thing out there now. There’s a lot of capital in the M&A market looking for good oil assets that have running room and future development, and so we’ve got some of that kind of inventory in the Eagle Ford and the Altamont areas. And then we’ve done a couple of drilling joint ventures. We did one last year up in the Altamont, and we’ve done one – we did one that we announced in January this year for the Wolfcamp, as you know, and so that market’s – there’s a lot of capital looking for those kinds of opportunities right now. So those seem to be the ones that are kind of near term right in front of us to be able to take advantage of.

Scott Hanold

Okay. And a follow-up question. In the Altamont, it sounds like price differentials have remained pretty favorable relative to where they’ve been in the past. And could you give us some color on where you think that market is going to go? Is it going to remain pretty attractive, and obviously, it helps the bottom line as that does continue.

Brent Smolik

Yes, it feels like in the near term, when you look at the combination of the base in production, which looks like it might have been very slightly up in January based on public data but only very slightly for the whole basin, and couple that with the multiple refinery expansions that have come on line, it feels like we’re going to be in a pretty good window here for the long-term foreseeable future that we’re going to have a bid on that Altamont crew.

So there isn’t any reason why it can’t go to even parity to WTI, and we’ve been trending toward that over the last multiple quarters, and it got better again in the first quarter. So feels like we’re in a better place there than we’ve been in a long time for netbacks in Altamont. And then across the board, we had – netback prices improved in the Permian and they improved in the Eagle Ford in the quarter. So geographically, it feels like we’ve got assets that are in the right places to be able to take advantage of any – an improvement in differentials.

Scott Hanold

Is there any way you all could quantify what differentials maybe even getting better in the Altamont means? How much is that of a – I don’t know if the right word’s windfall, but how much of an upside is that?

Brent Smolik

It’s hard to say. I think we averaged 94% of TI in the first quarter. And so it feels like there to parity is the opportunity. Now some of that takes time because of we’ve got some of those volumes contracted over longer periods, but as we get the opportunity to improve contract to pricing, the average will improve over time.

Scott Hanold

Okay, I appreciate that. Thank you.

Brent Smolik

Yes. Thanks.

The next question will come from Phillips Johnston of Capital One. Please go ahead.

Phillips Johnston

Hey, guys. Thanks. I wanted to revisit your maintenance CapEx. I think back in October, you estimated around $600 million or so of capital to keep production flat. In the last four quarters, you’ve spent closer to $510 million, and yet you’ve slowly grown volumes in the last couple quarters versus the third quarter trough. I think you’ve had some help there on the acceleration of the Eagle Ford DUCs and also the Wolfcamp JV carry, but it looks like you’ve also gotten more efficient, so I just wanted to get an update on what you think maintenance CapEx is going forward?

Brent Smolik

Yes, I think your observations are good, Phillips. The main reason in the first quarter was the Wolfcamp – I mean, the Eagle Ford performance of those new activities was good across the board, and we got them done early in the year and we got a pretty significant impact on the first quarter. And that impact will be – over into the second quarter, will benefit again from the early start and the good performance of the Eagle Ford activities.

So yes, the $600 million in total across the enterprise is probably getting better. The other things that benefit it are the JVs. So to the extent that we’ve got more capital that’s being promoted, it improves our maintenance capital estimate because we get the benefit of the promote. That didn’t affect first quarter much because we just had the three Altamont wells and the JV, and then we’re just getting started in the Wolfcamp JV. But over time, that’ll tend to drive down our maintenance capital number.

Clay Carrell

Another small contributor is just the recompletion performance in Altamont that continues to outperform our expectations.

Brent Smolik

Yes, that’s very efficient capital on those recompletes because the well’s already drilled, so we’re not suffering the well cost. It’s just the recompletion cost and the existing wellbores. So that’s a good point, Clay. That’s very efficient capital.

Phillips Johnston

Okay, that makes sense. Thank you.

Brent Smolik

Thank you, Phillip.

Operator

Jason Gilbert

Hi, guys. I was wondering if you could elaborate a little bit on your comment about potentially pursuing asset sales and/or JVs?

Brent Smolik

Yes, I don’t know if there’s much more to say than we’ve already said. Our behavior has been if we get an opportunity to sell parts of our assets into really good M&A markets, then we’ll take advantage of that, and we got to keep that open as an opportunity. And I think we said a few times in these kind of calls that there seems to be a lot of capital chasing higher-quality oil assets right now. So it feels like that window is open more as much now as it’s been in a long time.

Jason Gilbert

All right. I mean, one of the challenges or hurdles you’ve spoken to in the past is the need to highlight the value of the Southern Midland acreage. I mean, can you talk a little bit about what you’re doing on that front? To be honest, some of the disclosure I thought has been a little light on that front.

Brent Smolik

Yes. A couple things here. We’ve done a field trip out – we took a field trip out there a couple weeks ago, and there’s quite a lot of disclosure, and that’s still up on the website with the materials that we presented there. We’ve been at several conferences recently, and those materials, I think, are still available. We didn’t have as much in the discussion today because we only did the 11 total completions in the first quarter, so there isn’t that much news.

The Wolfcamp news is going to grow Q2 through Q4 this year. The thing that we did do in the January that I think was a significant valuation marker in the Southern Midland basin was we announced the drilling JV, and when you look at the implied acreage value that you can calculate from the promote on that deal, you get to around $20,000 an acre.

So I think in terms of illuminating the value of it, our well results have continued to get better. Our costs have stayed in check. We’ve improved efficiencies. Netback pricing is up. LOE is still relatively low. And we’ve gotten a JV done. And so I think all those things help illuminate the value of that asset. We also showed last year that if we increase activities in capital, then we can quickly return that asset to growth.

So I think we’ve done a lot to get the message out over the last few weeks. It’s not all in one single place, but I think there’s a couple sources we can point you to, to be able to see the data. So the other thing I would add, beyond our asset, is that I think we’re starting to see the market activity and the market focus of that Southern Midland basin pick up. And so we saw the announcement this week on Permian resources that I think will create another significant valuation marker for the Southern Midland Basin.

Jason Gilbert

Yes, I mean, that was actually my next question. I mean, we all read that press release. How do we think about the read across from that transaction to your Permian acreage?

Brent Smolik

It’s in very close proximity to our acreage. So geologically and from a Wolfcamp perspective, productivity, it’s very similar to us. We don’t have any more information than what we’ve been able to see publicly. But if you look at the map on what – when we look at the map on what’s been announced publicly, we get the valuations that are north of our $20,000 per acre, maybe significantly north of our $20,000 per acre for the Southern Midland Basin. So similar asset quality, similar subsurface, similar geology, new valuation marker. We’ve been talking about it for a while that we think the Southern Midland Basin has been overlooked, and that at some point, we’ll see a revaluation or re-rating, and I think we may be seeing it real-time.

Jason Gilbert

That’s it from me. Thanks so much.

Brent Smolik

All right. Thank you.

Brent Smolik

Thank you, operator. So we’re not declaring ultimate victory here, but it always feels good to get off to a great start to a year and do business, and we’ve done that this year. So thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

