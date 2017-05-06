Apptio's (APTI) CEO Sunny Gupta on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Susanna Morgan – Senior Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Sunny Gupta – Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Shintaffer – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John DiFucci – Jefferies

Brad Sills – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yao Chu – RBC Capital Markets

Kevin Kumar – Goldman Sachs

Albert Chi – JPMorgan

Clarke Jeffries – Pacific Crest

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2017 Apptio Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Susanna Morgan, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Susanna Morgan

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Apptio’s first quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Sunny Gupta, our CEO, and Kurt Shintaffer, our CFO.

Our press release was issued after close of market that is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The webcast replay of this call will be available on our Company website under the Investor Relations link at investors.apptio.com.

We will make forward-looking statements on this conference call such as those using the words will, believe, expect, anticipate, and similar phrases that convey that information is not historical fact. These statements include our future expectations regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations, and other matters.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

During today’s call, we will review our first-quarter financial results and discuss our financial guidance for Q2 and full-year 2017. All financial figures we will discuss today are non-GAAP, except for revenues and balance sheet data. These non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful in measuring Apptio’s performance in liquidity, should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP results.

Our non-GAAP measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation. To see the reconciliation between these non-GAAP and GAAP results, please refer to our earnings press releases which are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Sunny.

Sunny Gupta

Thanks, Susannah, and welcome, everyone. I am pleased with the strong start to the year, including new business, renewals, upsells, and product innovation. For the quarter, total revenue grew 19% to $44 million, and subscription revenue grew a little faster at 20% to $36 million. We also demonstrated good leverage in our business by significantly improving operating margins and generated over $10 million in positive free cash flow.

We saw very good growth in new customer acquisitions in both the strategic and enterprise customer segments. As a reminder, we define the strategic customer segment as companies greater than $20 billion in revenue, and the enterprise segment has companies of annual revenue between $1 billion and $20 billion or over $30 million in IT spend.

Our local growth in the broader enterprise segment was especially notable as it outpaced our overall growth. Our enterprise pipeline also grew significantly. These customers selected Apptio because they are facing five major problems. First, understanding costs in hybrid IT environments is challenging due to the mix of share, operating costs, capital expenditures, and vendor complexity.

Second, IT must optimize their existing budgets to fund innovation and drive new initiatives like digitization that create revenue. Third, IT is adopting cloud services at a rapid pace and needs to manage cloud migration and increase agility. Next, IT must also turn into a data-driven business by constantly benchmarking themselves and using data at their fingertips to drive decision-making. And finally, IT must automate planning processes so they can provide higher levels of service in a business who has more choices than ever.

We have deep conviction that every customer in the Global 10,000 meets some part of the Apptio product portfolio. This portfolio includes multiple more views under five applications. We typically sell one or two applications initially, which allows our customers to deploy and realize value more quickly. We then sell additional modules or increase spend under management over time.

We are succeeding in reaching this broader market because of our smaller initial product footprint, 45-day to 90-day deployment packages, and a go-to-market strategy tailored for the segment.

I would like to highlight two significant Q1 wins to show you how Apptio solutions are being embraced across a broad spectrum of customers. The first is assailed to a large global financial services company headquartered in Asia. This video demonstrates the global need for Apptio solutions and a growing momentum in Asia Pacific, a relatively new region for Apptio. This customer’s goal is to improve their understanding of the total cost of ownership of IT assets, applications, and initiatives.

The ultimate objective is to find savings so they can fund growth projects that will drive new revenue streams leveraging technology.

The second win involves a public sector customer outside of the United States who bought Apptio Cost Transparency and Benchmarking to assist with their stated goal of being number one in digitalization in the region. To accomplish this objective, this customer needed transparency via our standard cost model also known as ATUM. So they can move maintenance costs to new initiatives and benchmark all agencies to increase efficiency.

Turning to existing customers, our renewals in Q1 were solid, which is in part a result of the increased focus on all the operational areas that drive ongoing customer ROI. We believe that Apptio customers typically save 3% to 5% of IT costs as they gain transparency into how consumption is driving IT costs and where inefficiencies exist. Apptio becomes a sticky business system of record for hybrid IT to automate manual processes like chargeback, monthly CIO reviews, cloud migration tracking, financial forecasting, vendor, and labor management. We combined analytics and decision-making with a world-class process automation in a single platform.

I would like to share a few customer stories that demonstrate the strong Apptio value proposition. The first is a sales and marketing services company with over 4000 employees and about $1 billion in revenue. The CIO had a mandate to cut costs significantly over several areas. The Company used Apptio Cost Transparency to map IT assets to expenses and capture the quantity of use by each business unit. For the first time, business managers could see the total cost of ownership of the technologies assigned to the business operations. This understanding and closer collaboration with the business allowed this customer to drive over $10 million in savings, $2 million of which they reinvested in security.

The second, a financial services company with over $8 million in revenue and over 24,000 employees bought Apptio Cost Transparency and started by improving the management of storage and other IT fixed assets. They later introduced their first IT cost show back across the organization. Recently, they used Apptio to review over 500 applications and identified over $50 million of savings opportunities.

We grow our revenue within existing customers like spending IT spend under management, serving additional business units, and selling new applications and modules. Q1 was a strong quarter for the upsell portion of our business. Let me give you some – an example.

The CIO of an existing health insurance customer had a need to quickly and accurately answer questions about the technology costs per member per month. This customer bought Bill of IT, which will allow the Company to create repeatable accurate processes and provide the CIO and the business with the clarity needed.

We closed a number of other expansion deals in the quarter as well, including with smaller companies like a technology company. We bought IT Planning and Project Financial Planning, a newly released capability which I mentioned just last quarter. This customer will use these new tools to create a comprehensive budgeting and forecasting process, which will allow them more time for analysis and in-depth insights and decrease the risk of spend overages.

While most of our deals are still closed by our direct sales force, we continue to make progress with several technology and consulting partners that are leading to joint customer wins. More than 40% of our recent deal flow was influenced by a strong and expanding ecosystem, and increase over prior periods.

For example, several consulting partners are offering Apptio to their customers and prospects to assess their PBM maturity. We are also building deeper integrations between Apptio and several technical partners resulting in joint wins. We believe these partnerships will accelerate PBM awareness and Apptio adoption.

Turning to product, we had another great quarter for innovation. We believe that Apptio has one of the world’s largest repositories of aggregated and anonymized IT costs and vendor data. To capitalize on this, we released an interactive benchmarking application powered by third-party and Apptio aggregated data. This application allows users to customize their payer selections and explore up-to-date automated comparisons between peer companies and the customers’ monthly actuals, justify spend decisions, and identify areas for improvement.

We are seeing great early adoption of this capability by our existing customers.

In addition to attractive benchmarking, we also announced the next generation of our Bill of IT application this quarter. The new application provides IT with the ability to broker hybrid IT services for their internal business partners, set rates and prices, empower the business to optimize their cloud spend, and offer choices to become a strategic business partner. Based on customer demand, we deepened our support for cloud services and added functionality to provide configurable email bills.

We saw significant interest in the new Bill of IT capabilities and closed multiple six-figure upsell transactions this quarter.

Looking forward, I am really excited to attend the Annual TBM Council Board Retreat in a few weeks where about 50 top executives will join us to discuss TBM standards and value metrics.

Additionally, the TBM Council European Summit will be held in London in June. The membership of the non-profit TBM Council grew to over 3500 people, 10% growth just in Q1. We see this as a proof point of TBM category traction.

I am highly confident that we have a very strong leadership position in a $6 billion market with plenty of room to grow. The rise of cloud and the pace of change is making it extremely difficult to manage IT budgets and spreadsheets, which I believe makes TBM and Apptio inevitable.

With that, I would like to turn things over to Kurt to give you a little bit more color on our financial results for Q1.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thanks, Sunny, and welcome, everyone. We really appreciate your interest in Apptio and in our business results.

In Q1, we were pleased with strong subscription revenue growth, improving operating margins, and significant positive free cash flow. As Sunny mentioned, in Q1 2017, subscription revenue grew by 20% on a year-over-year basis to $36.2 million. Our Q1 2017 subscription revenue accounted for 82% of total revenue, which was in line with Q1 2016.

Services revenue also grew nicely by 18% on a year-over-year basis to $7.7 million. Services declined on a sequential quarter basis since Q4 includes revenue from our TBM conference. In total, Q1 revenue increased 19% on a year-over-year basis to $43.9 million.

We typically don’t discuss quarterly billings since it is not always the best indicator of the strength of our business. However, we believe it merits some discussion this quarter due to an unusual dynamic.

In most quarters, services billing is about the same as services revenue. In Q1, services revenue exceeded services billing by approximately $1 million, which obscures a very solid quarter for subscription billings. We are providing this information because we think it will be helpful as you update your models, but don’t anticipate discussing billings at this level in future quarters.

Turning to renewals, our trailing 12-month net subscription dollar retention rate remained approximately 98%. Since this is a trailing 12-month metric, we are still seeing the impact of the large customer that did not renew in Q4. I am pleased that we recently won back one of the smaller divisions of that customer. We hope to win back more divisions, but that may take some time due to the number of stakeholders involved. We expect this to continue to be a drag on our net retention rate in the next couple of quarters.

For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation.

We are pleased with our Q1 2017 total gross margins of 66.4%, which was similar to Q1 2016. As a reminder, we look at gross margin trends year over year since there is some seasonality to our business, particularly in Q4. Our Q1 subscription gross margin was 79.3%, a slight uptick from last year. Our Q1 professional services gross margin was 6.4%, a slight decline from the prior year. This was because we invested in training our services team on new products, and we hired some new services resources in Europe who are still ramping.

As a reminder, we currently don’t view our services business as a significant profit center for the Company. We utilize our services to ensure happy and successful customers.

Moving down the P&L, we continued to see operating leverage across all of our functional categories. R&D expense in Q1 2017 declined to 19.6% of revenue versus 21.4% in last year’s Q1, even as we furthered our leadership position with innovative new offerings. Sales and marketing expense declined to 41% of revenue from 42.5% in last year’s Q1, and G&A expense declined to 12.8% of revenue from 12.9% of revenue in last year’s Q1. In total, Q1 2017 operating loss was $3.1 million or 7% of revenue. This compares to an operating loss of $3.7 million or 10% of revenue in the first quarter of 2016. We are very pleased with this improvement.

Net loss per share was $0.08 in the first quarter of 2017 based on 38.4 million weighted average common shares outstanding, a significant improvement from a net loss per share of $0.31 based on 13 million weighted average common shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2016.

Turning to cash flows, our free cash flow improved to $10.4 million in Q1 2017 as compared to $9.8 million in Q1 2016. As you know, there is significant seasonality to our cash flow, but we believe this sets us up well for the year.

Finally, we ended Q1 2017 with a strong balance sheet, including $128 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Turning ahead, let me offer you some thoughts about the second quarter and the full year of 2017. As Sunny mentioned, while our sales pipeline is robust and our competitive position continues to be strong, we think it is prudent to take a cautious approach to forecasting. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect total revenue of approximately $43.5 million to $44 million. We expect subscription revenue growth to continue to outpace services revenue growth.

Additionally, we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $4.5 million to $5 million in Q2 2017, reflecting some of the normal seasonality in our business.

For the 2017 fiscal year, we expect total revenue of approximately $179 million to $182 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $15 million to $17 million. We expect to continue to see the benefits from investments we’ve been making over the past few years and expect to reach free cash flow breakeven for the full year of 2017, an important business milestone for us.

And with that, let me turn it back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from John DiFucci with Jefferies. Your line is open.

John DiFucci

I guess I have two questions. One for Sunny and one for Kurt. Sunny, it’s great to hear you sign the division of that large customer that did not renew from last quarter, but I guess that just brings two questions at least in my mind. I guess how should we think about that opportunity going forward? How much is that – is that pretty much the opportunity to sign that division? I believe you had some of that customer that was actually utilizing Apptio, but are there more opportunity there?

And then just generally, how should we think about that kind of an opportunity going forward? And I’m just thinking how are things trending in regards to up sales and increasing – perhaps increasing IT spend under management for your existing customer base?

Sunny Gupta

Hi, John. So let me answer both pieces of that. So, look, I think from the large non-renewal from Q4, what I was really excited about is that we did win a small division. It is a smaller division, so it does not really move the overall net retention rate from a trailing 12-month perspective. But we are actively engaged with other divisions as well, and there is an opportunity for Apptio to win back that entire part of the organization.

But the timing is uncertain a little bit because as we have many different divisions and stakeholders to work through and we are actively engaged in those sales cycles. So that’s something I’m very excited about, and we have many sponsors and champions who are advocates for Apptio in that. And really it’s a demonstration that, even when we lose a customer, it never really goes away, and we have an opportunity to get that back.

The second part of your question regarding the upsell, look, we had a strong upsell quarter. We have very nice growth year over year. Even if you look at the last year alone, we have four new – net new product titles or modules which we’ve introduced under the planning, but also vendor, SaaS insights, Benchmarking and Bill of IT. We have great momentum, and as you know, John, historically, this was not really a big part of our business, and we’ve done a lot of heavy lifting both in products and our account management model, and we are really starting to see good early results. And from a long-term perspective, I do believe that this can be a significant part of our business opportunity.

John DiFucci

Great. That’s great to hear, Sunny. And Kurt, if I could, a follow-up. Cash flow for the quarter was strong. It was stronger than we were looking for. It had an uptick year over year. I realize there’s collections from the fourth-quarter deals, which is a seasonally strong deal signing, but is there anything else we should be thinking about in cash flow and thinking about it going forward?

Kurt Shintaffer

No. So Q1 from a cash flow perspective was really normal and didn’t reflect exactly the seasonality that you understand, and we look forward for the remainder of the year. We still are targeting, preaching free cash flow breakeven for the full year, and it’s likely to play out similar to how other years have gone because we typically have our largest quarters in Q4 and Q2.

John DiFucci

Great. Great. Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Sills with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Brad Sills

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask one on the effort to move into that next 10,000 account range. I believe you called that the enterprise business versus the Global 2000. How – if you had to describe both, how would you describe the quarter activity for new signings in both of those segments, please?

Sunny Gupta

Hi, Brad. This is Sunny. I will take this. So, look, we call it the enterprise segment, which is the next 10,000 companies. We have made meaningful traction – we continue to make meaningful traction in the enterprise segment. In fact, Q1 quarter was our best quarter in the history of Apptio from our new logo acquisition. And a big part of that was driven by the strength in the enterprise, even though we had good performance from a strategic segment as well.

And if you really, fundamentally break that down, the efforts are really around selling small, discrete product applications, which drastically deploy faster. So, as I mentioned, there are 45- to 90-day packages, and that has been strong. And thirdly, segment for – we have a pretty tailored go-to-market segment for the enterprise business segment, and that also is bearing fruits.

Lastly, I will say, even as you examine Apptio’s customer base as we exited 2016, greater than 77% of our customers today do sit in that broader enterprise segment and that we are pretty pleased by. And our deployment times in the last year alone have come down to 35%.

Brad Sills

Got it. Great. Well, thanks for that. And then I wanted to ask for maybe a little more color please on the upsell. You mentioned that was strong this quarter. If you could distinguish between coming into some of those accounts where you sold one or two modules, I know that has been the focus over the last couple of years to go from selling the suite to selling modules, then come back and sell more modules, how is that effort going, and then also how is the expand – spend under management expansion? If you could describe those two categories, please. Thank you.

Kurt Shintaffer

Sure. Brad, this is Kurt. I’ll take that. So like Sunny mentioned, we felt Q1 was a solid upsell quarter, showing good growth year-over-year. And what we are really seeing is just the culmination of what we have been laying the groundwork for over the last several years, which is selling fewer applications upfront to create more white space in our customers and then coming behind that with more product titles to sell into them. So it’s going to be a gradual thing, but we are seeing nice momentum in that area. So it’s really going according to plan.

Specific to your question about spend under management, that is one of the levers we have to upsell. More often, we are selling new, additional titles, but spend under management increases is a material part of our upsell piece.

Brad Sills

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Yao Chu

Hi, guys. This is Yao Chu on for Ross. Thanks for taking the questions, and congrats on the quarter. I guess this is a question for Sunny. We have had a bunch of conversations with partners, and the significant improvements in time to value for customers. And you mentioned the times coming down 35% or so. Is this a change with the level of engagement on the part of the community, improvements in product, or onboarding process? Could you speak to that a bit more?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, absolutely. This is a journey Apptio has been on since really 2014 where we evolved our model from just deploying a platform to deploying small discrete applications. And the biggest delta has been through deep I would say productization efforts and packaging efforts where we have prepackaged a lot of the reports, the cost model, standardized the cost model, and standardized a lot of the data inputs required into the platform. And we continue to make significant progress on that vector where upfront the customers are buying a smaller footprint so they can deploy it much faster. And even last year alone, we saw a reduction of 35% on that deployment time.

And as an example, our new IT Planning application has a 45-day deployment package, and we continue to make meaningful progress. And we will continue to make even further meaningful progress over the next many years and quarters on this effort. And one of the opportunities this is allowing us to do because it’s a lot more standardized to deploy. This is allowing the broader partner community to make the standard application motion and just deploy that and also drive the same type value to our customers.

Yao Chu

Got it. Thank you. And a quick follow-up, I guess. Is there anything different happening on the competitive front? You are bringing it from either ServiceNow or Digital Fuel or other solutions that are more product based, I guess. Are you – is there anything changing with regard to pricing or what competitors can offer relative to what you can provide?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, so what I would say overall in the competitive landscape are very strong win rates once again in Q1 and even stronger than historical averages. So we were very pleased of how we exited Q1 from a competitive perspective. I think as we have stated a few times before, ServiceNow is primarily a partner to Apptio.

We integrate with the service management. It’s one of the many, many disparate data feeds with customers adjusting to Apptio. And really from a Digital Fuel perspective, since the divestiture, we really haven’t seen them play any kind of role in our – in the deals from a competitive dynamic perspective. And fundamentally, customers are choosing Apptio because of our purpose built analytics and data platform, our data management standard cost model, the breadth of applications we offer, including Planning, Benchmarking, the deep support for the public cloud, as well as the strong customer references in this domain. So we feel very good about the competitive dynamic, and we don’t see that as a big factor, at least historically.

Yao Chu

Thank you. Congrats on the quarter, again.

Sunny Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kevin Kumar with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Kevin Kumar

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Regarding the slightly raised 2017 guidance you provided, are you assuming any improvement to your net expansion rate, and I guess how should we think about that rate trending over time?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, so this is Kurt. I will take that. So we are expecting in our model that the net expansion rate stays pretty stable. So we are not factoring big improvements into our guidance. But certainly, there are many, many efforts within the Company to drive that up whether it be via the upsells that we are doing or just moving the gross retention number. So clearly it gets a ton of focus within the business, and it’s a key metric that we measure. But we are not building in big improvements to that in our model.

Sunny Gupta

I will just add on to what Kurt said. We are being cautious. The upsell motion is showing very strong early signs of success, but we are really being cautious as we think about from a guidance perspective, and that is factored into the guidance.

Kevin Kumar

Got it. And are you seeing any changes or improvements to your sales cycle, and how does that very between the enterprise and strategic accounts?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, so overall, across both segments, our sales cycles have come down over the years, but are settling in around five to seven months with the enterprise accounts typically being on the shorter side and strategically on the longer side. We don’t see that getting down to two to three months in the near-term. That is feeling like a pretty typical enterprise SaaS sales cycle. Of course, we are always working to change that, but it is right now leveling out around six months.

Kevin Kumar

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Albert Chi

Hi. Thanks for the question. This is actually Albert Chi on for Mark. Congrats on the quarter. But from a broader standpoint, can you talk about the flip deals that you mentioned last quarter? And I know you mentioned that a few of them are from the federal sector. So, as a follow-up, can you talk a little bit about how that opportunity is going after the change of administration has settled in? Is there any sort of stability or color there?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, absolutely. I’m happy to answer that. So, look, maybe just the general update on the slip deals. We did close some of the smaller strategic deals in Q1, so we felt good about that. We did not close any of the larger federal government deals yet, and I will come back to that in a minute and provide you more color on the federal government deals. We have taken the conservative stance and really reflected this into the guidance. And on the positive side, we are very pleased with the new logo acquisition in Q1, which has really become part of our business model from an ongoing perspective.

Specifically, in terms of the federal government, look, U.S. federal government continues to be a massive opportunity for Apptio. There is $81 billion worth of spend there. There is great news as of yesterday where Apptio was one of the seven vendors to be selected for the Fed ramp process, and this is really driven by agency demand. Fed ramp is a higher security standard, so we had companies like Google, SAP, SuccessFactors, Accenture, Box, and really a handful of agencies are already our customers.

There are two things which are working through the system. One was really the administration change, and the second – the recent budgets in the federal government getting approved. So the timing is uncertain still of these federal government deals, but we do believe it’s a matter of when, not a matter of if, and we are very excited about this opportunity. But we are being cautious, and this is reflected in our guidance.

Albert Chi

Okay. Thank you. And I guess I wanted to also revisit the non-renewals, and you mentioned that there is a lot of stakeholders for the different divisions. And I guess if you could talk about maybe some of the socializing that you are – of TBM that you are seeing at the C level of your customers versus the champions that you typically have. Has it become more of a – I guess, more broadly accepted and socialized? Thank you.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, look, the awareness of Apptio as a company and technology business management as a category is absolutely getting bigger and bigger, and it’s more awareness. We absolutely believe the hybrid IT model where there is a lot of mix of on-premise and public and SaaS services is creating more complexity. Technology is fundamentally more strategic. CIOs are often finding themselves in board rooms, and CIO has become more strategic than ever, which we do believe will medium-, long-term kind of play it forward from an Apptio perspective.

And in terms of the stakeholders, our – they tend to be – we haven’t seen any material change I would say. We do get access to the CIO more often than not, and along with that, the other socialization is acquired through the CFO of technology function. And then sometimes we have to socialize it with the head of infrastructure, which reports to the CIO. So it tends to be more related to the different stakeholders within the CIO and IT function.

In some of the smaller organizations, I would say because the CIO may report into the CFO where we do require some level of socialization to the corporate CFO because technology is just so fundamental to every business.

Albert Chi

Got it. Thank you and congrats on the quarter.

Sunny Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben McFadden with Pacific Crest. Your line is open.

Clarke Jeffries

Hi. This is Clarke Jeffries on the phone for Ben. Sunny, I was wondering if I could get an update on how the upsell motion looks like in terms of modules? Would it be fair to say that for these enterprise customers that Bill of IT might be the next module that you would upsell rather than IT Planning? I’m just trying to reconcile maybe a change in messaging in which IT Planning was the next module that you are most looking forward in the near-term upsell?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, actually I would say there is no change from an upsell motion perspective and the strength of the IT Planning business. We are very excited about that. So maybe just at a meta level from a product portfolio perspective, what we are really seeing is customers – the majority of our customers start with one to two applications, does tend to be the Cost Transparency application, and often – more often than not, it is combined with the IT Planning module from a foundation perspective. And some customers as a second application may start with Business Insights or Benchmarking or Bill of IT from that perspective in combination. But usually we do find one to two apps. Cost Transparency tends to be in the majority of these deals.

And then from an upsell perspective, IT Planning Foundation, I’m really excited about that it has become 25% of our existing customer base. And, as you know, we have released two new modules on top of IT Planning Foundation like services, demand planning, and project financials. So that gives us a good opportunity as well to, from an installed base perspective, to upsell, and then we are seeing good traction pretty much across the board, I would say: vendor insights, SaaS insights, IT Benchmarking, and the Bill of IT.

I just highlighted Bill of IT because there were some significant updates to Bill of IT in Q1, which is creating a lot of new excitement within our existing installed base.

Clarke Jeffries

Great. Great. And one for Kurt. On the retention rate, exiting Q1, would you say that the timeline to reach 100% again has changed for you at all, or is it about the same exiting Q4?

Kurt Shintaffer

So I would prefer not to talk about a timeline to getting back to 100%. But we feel that we had a real solid quarter from both a gross and net retention perspective this quarter. And our objective is to get back to where we were a couple of quarters ago at 100% and then push pass through that mark. But I don’t want to put a timeline on that right now.

Sunny Gupta

And realistically, look, that total trailing metric is a 12-month metric. So that will take us – the net retention that Kurt talked about, that is a 12-month metric, and that will take us many quarters to work through that. But we feel good about the solid renewals and upsell progress, and that has been factored into our guidance.

Clarke Jeffries

All right. Great. Congrats on the quarter, guys.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Susanna Morgan for any further remarks.

Susanna Morgan

Thank you. So, as a reminder, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations page of our website. Thanks very much for joining us today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.