S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Index Looks Poised For An Upside Breakout After Trading In A Tight Range

"Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don't." - Steve Maraboli

Being in control is a good thing. Like everything else in life, moderation is the way to proceed. When overdone it can lead to anxiety that eventually will alter our judgment. When that happens in the scope of investing and managing money it usually leads to problems.

Market participants often become their own worst enemies by focusing on financial events they have no control over. Many, including myself, look around when things aren't going our way and utter the words "this market is a setup, it's rigged, it's out to get me". That turns on the idea that there are imaginary market enemies causing us to become bitter over results. Inevitably irrational behavior soon follows. Becoming emotional and unhinged when managing money can turn into financial suicide in a heartbeat.

First and foremost it is wise to understand that we can't control many of the events that affect our finances. It is in our DNA, part of human nature though, so that is easier said than done. One thing we can do is control how we react to these issues. Therefore getting upset is understandable, but we quickly need to realize it is wasted emotion. Control it, reset, take a deep breath and move on.

Successful investors maintain a realistic approach of what is within their grasp giving them more clarity to their investment situation. There has been a distinct pattern that has been the calling card for this particular bull market. The financial media and the skeptics take the latest issue/event and it's immediately overhyped.

Since the financial crisis, most investors are nervously awaiting the next 'event' and the sellers of fear feed that apprehension very well. Overreaction usually ensues the market dips. The event that was wildly promoted turns out to be a non-issue instead of another financial crisis. The stock market rebounds and the majority are left with their hedges, short positions and loads of cash, wondering what to do next.

Guess what, the next issue is treated the same way, and the exact same pattern takes place again. No wonder so many are left scratching their head. They don't trust the market, believe it's all some huge game that the institutions control, and everyone is against them. If the cardinal rule to relax, reset and look around is employed, that pattern breaks early and the average investor is now able to match wits with the crowd that has been successful.

So, welcome to the month of May, where we all will be told again to sell, go away, and in some instance the message will be stay away.

Economy

Scott Grannis weighs in on first quarter GDP and take a look at what may lie ahead. GDPnow model now forecasts 4.2% GDP growth for the second quarter.

The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index measures how economic data is coming in relative to expectations. The surge from last October peaked and now has fallen back toward the zero marker. Perhaps a reason for the choppy stock market that we saw in March and April.

There is no need to panic just yet as it is more than likely a reversion to the mean. I took the liberty of drawing that rising trend line on the chart indicating that the uptrend is still in place. I would start to get concerned if we see a break below.

The reason I can draw that conclusion is in part due to the Leading Economic Indicator chart posted below.

Chart courtesy of Charles Schwab

The gray bars are official recessions and the LEI has never failed to roll over in advance of recessions. The LEI just last month finally took out its prior 2006 high.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI continues to come off the highs that were achieved in January. The index was reported down at 52.8, down from the March read of 53.3.

A pleasant surprise this week when the ISM Non-Manufacturing report for the month of April came in better than expected. While economists were forecasting the headline print to come in at a level of 55.8, the actual reading came in at 57.5, nearly erasing all of March's decline.

The early reports coming in from the U.S. auto market's volume currently in our tracking is suggesting that sales will miss for the month. Economists were estimating a 17.1 million seasonally adjusted annual rate sales pace for the month, but results from Ford, Toyota, and GM (all of which missed estimates) suggest that there's a low probability the industry can beat that estimate.

Source: Bespoke

Non farm payrolls gained 211K for the month of April reversing the disappointing March report. The Unemployment rate ticked down to 4.4%. Average hourly earnings rose $0.07 to $26.19. They are up 2.5% on a year over year basis.

Global Economy

With the exception of Canada and China, equity markets around the world have surged recently, as they are pricing in a higher likelihood of Euro area stability and improving economic results. France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI), and Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP) all rallying 4-5% or more.

Source: Bespoke

Fastest, best, highest are the words that are found most in the reports coming out of the Eurozone lately.

The final data release of the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI results showed the quickest pace of expansion in six years. A solid start to the second quarter. Looking across all of the global results for April, the top six composites are all European PMIs.

German and French Manufacturing contributed to the positives as both maintained their growth trajectories. Italy did not disappoint as well, their manufacturing growth grew at its fastest pace in six years.

Eurozone Retail Sales beat expectations, as France and Germany led the way. The April read was 52.7 up from 49.5 in March.

Eurozone Markit Services PMIs for April surprised to the upside. Services PMI for the U.K. was strong with a read of 55.8 versus 55 for March. Germany, France, and Italy followed that lead with strong reports for April, signaling further growth ahead.

Eurozone GDP for Q1 was unchanged at 1.7% year over year as the first quarter came in at 0.5%.

Japanese Manufacturing PMI from Markit was lower than flash, but only very narrowly. Markit Research reports;

"The results were actually stronger than they appeared. April's survey of Japanese manufacturers indicated a further improvement in business conditions, as output, new orders and employment all continued to rise. Export sales strengthened amid reports of higher demand, while purchasing activity was raised to the greatest degree since the start of 2016."

Japanese Services PMI for April remained at the solid levels that were achieved in March. That is now seven months of service sector expansion.

Chinese official PMI for April fell to a six month low of 51.2. Remember that the March read was a five year high at 51.8, so this isn't something to get overly excited about, just yet. While growth in the services sector dipped to 54.0.

Caixin Manufacturing PMI was weak, declining at the fastest pace since the start of 2017. The Chinese Caixin Services PMI for April declined to 51.5 from the prior month's 52.2. These data points need to be monitored to see if they are speed bumps or a sign of a change in trend.

Bloomberg reports that the E.U. has taken a tough stance as the initial negotiations near. They listed demands Prime Minister Theresa May must satisfy before discussing a trade deal and warning the prime minister over her "completely unreal" expectations. The Financial Times reports;

"The EU has raised its opening demand for Britain's Brexit bill to an upfront gross payment of up to €100bn. These new stricter demands are being driven by France and Germany."

In the interim, Britain's manufacturing unexpectedly grows at fastest pace in three years. U.K. Construction PMI for April was reported at 53.1 a nice surprise to the upside from the March read of 52.2

The vote in France is Sunday, and poll trackers remain very optimistic on Macron. First round polls were extraordinarily accurate, and there's no reason to suspect a polling error to the tune of 20% in the second round. Actual results are due to start coming out Sunday around 2pm EST.

Earnings Observations

Headlines on company earnings reported each trading day are compiled for the week, and can be found here.

With nearly two thirds of the S&P 500 market cap having reported, earnings per share is on pace to rise 15.1% and sales beats are tracking at their highest level in 5 years. Credit Suisse says of S&P companies that changed guidance, 82% raised their outlooks, with management optimism during earnings calls at record levels and mentions of the word better relative to worse or weaker at levels last seen in late 2010. All of this has analysts raising full year EPS forecasts, which is highly unusual during Q1. Analysts typically cut early and raise forecasts later, near year end.

The revenue beat rate is the more impressive reading of the two. Top line numbers are tougher for companies to manufacture, and this season we're seeing companies beat revenues at their highest clip in years. That's a positive for the market.

Source: Bespoke

Liz Ann Sonders recently posted this graphic indicating top line (revenue) growth relative to expectations finally broke a 10-quarter losing streak.

Data Source: Bloomberg

As of April 28th, 290 companies beat revenue estimates. The black line in the chart above depicts the average (46%) since the great recession ended. (2nd Q 2009)

The percentage of companies raising guidance is also higher than the percentage of companies lowering guidance so far this season. That's another big positive.

Source: Bespoke

The Political Scene

Over the past weekend, Congress was able to agree to a clean funding deal through the fall, which means they will get a chance to re-raise the debt ceiling at the same time of the next negotiations.

The discussion on the recent tax proposals that were announced continue to make headlines. Whether one believes they will or will not boost the economy, increase or shrink deficits, there is one thing that is perfectly clear. Partisanship is at a fever pitch. It's okay to root for your team, everyone needs to do that, but once investing enters into the picture it is best to not let it sway judgment.

The health of corporate America is what clearly drives stock prices. Lower corporate taxes and repatriation of the overseas mother load of money will be a nice first step in keeping the pulse of corporate America strong. Ned Davis Research estimates cutting the headline rate to 15% could boost after-tax S&P earnings nearly 14%.

Health care reform, now known as the American Health Care Act, was passed in the house this week. The bill must now be taken up by the Senate. There are a bevy of scenarios that could take place. At the moment there seems to be little confidence that it will become law. The only thing we can be confident about is that healthcare will remain a Congressional issue for a long time to come, regardless of the odds it becomes law.

The Fed

No surprises, the FOMC leaves rates unchanged. The Fed has raised rates twice since the election, the most recent in March, and is expected to approve another hike in June. Traders in the fed funds futures market are anticipating a 70 percent chance of a move at the next meeting, but seem split on whether the Fed will raise again this year.

Sentiment

AAII sentiment polls sow bullish investors at 38.1%, virtually unchanged from last week. While those that fall into the neutral camp jumped to 32%. It has now been 122 straight weeks since bulls were in the majority.

Crude Oil and the USD

Crude oil continued to struggle, and has traded off as much as 15+% from its January 1 high. It was reported earlier in the year how the net long position in the crude oil market had reached extremes. Perhaps this is another sign that more are throwing in the towel on that trade. If you are a contrarian, the price may be ready to find support in the mid 40's.

Source: Bespoke

The price of WTI closed the week at $46.44, down $2.71 for the week. Long term support resides at $42.50-$43. For those that believe that crude oil is telling us something, I believe that falls into the category of searching for an issue that isn't there. On the day when crude was down almost 5% on the day, stocks did not follow and the VIX was down 2%.

The grey area in the chart below shows the Dollar's performance since it peaked on December 28th. While the Dollar index has fallen, equities have still managed to post nice gains.

Source: Bespoke

Russell 1,000 stocks that generate 80%+ of their revenues outside of the U.S. are up a median of 16% since the Dollar peaked on December 28th. The stocks that generate 80%+ of their revenues domestically are up a median of just 3.4%. Just as international markets are outperforming U.S. markets, within U.S. markets it's the companies with a big international presence that are outperforming as well. Expect that to continue as long as the Dollar is trending lower, or at least stable.

The Technical Picture

One way to measure breadth and underlying stock participation is to look at the cumulative advance/decline line of the S&P 500. Notice how it is moving right in step with the S&P 500's price.

Source: Bespoke

Another measure of underlying strength is the fact that 52-week highs has expanded with each new high for the index.

A recent survey shows that about 70% of the U.S. sectors are currently in confirmed uptrends. The same is true for the foreign markets, 70% in confirmed uptrends. All of this demonstrating that it is a global equity rally in play. Probabilities suggest the S&P uptrend should be confirmed with a new high soon. However, as we have seen before the market doesn't always act the way we believe it should.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The set up that I see today indicates a reversal in the rally brings support in and around 2320 first, then S&P 2300. Worse case scenario is what I laid out back in late March. A drop to the 2286 and 2270 pivot ranges, or approximately 5% from current levels.

Should the rally continue as I believe it will, there is initial resistance at the 2411 and 2428 pivots. Then little resistance from there until S&P 2488. Short term support remains at the 2385 pivot, then 2369, with the first overhead challenge at S&P 2401 and the 2411 pivots.

Market Skeptics

Last week I mentioned an article where Paul Tudor Jones gave all of us his warnings about a market crash. Here is a view from the other side, that disputes his catalyst for a huge drawdown in the stock market.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Investing in growth in a growth environment has been the message since the election. The technology sector had a leg up on other sectors even before we had a change in the growth outlook here in the U.S. The sector continues to impress and the prospects for this trend to continue looks favorable.

Below is a breakdown of how sectors have been doing this earnings season. Unsurprisingly, the Technology sector has the highest earnings beat rate once again.

Source: Bespoke

When it comes to technology everyone keys on the Nasdaq. But in fact technology actually comprises less than half of the index's total market value. Once the Nasdaq captured the 6,000 level, the thoughts immediately go to the idea that the run in technology has to be nearing an end. Wrong. Believing that would be the same mistake made when many assumed the same fate for the other indices that broke higher from long basing patterns.

LPL Research posted this chart recently, using the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index. It is a look at where the technology sector stands relative to historical highs. This index is still 8.0% away from its highs set in March 2000.

The graphic shows the Dow Jones Technology Index relative to the S&P 500 completing a 17 year saucer bottom formation, then breaking above resistance. They suggest the rally in Technology is just beginning. I would tend to agree. The sector has underperformed for a long time and it should be abundantly clear by now that breakouts from long basing patterns are very bullish.

None of this commentary should be taken as a straight line advance from here. Instead, a retest of the break then a grind higher over time. This commentary represents a LONG TERM situation, as I do believe we will soon see a pullback and reversion to the mean after this torrid run. Staying with solid individual companies with improving earnings will prove rewarding as time goes by.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a stock that has never traded based on the typical valuation metrics that investors like to use.

All you really need to understand is just how fast Amazon is creating value shown in the chart below. It shows three metrics, all trailing 12 month averages going back to 1998. The red line is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's how much the company earns before it pays interest on debt, the taxman, and cover the cost of depreciation on assets they own. It's accelerated in a breathtaking move from less than $3 billion five years ago to more than $16 billion today.

Source: Bespoke

Amazon has also been pouring money into build-outs of its network of distribution centers, Amazon Web Services infrastructure, and a variety of other projects. This has sent its capital expenditure surging from less than $2 billion five years ago to over almost $7.5 billion over the last 12 months. Initially, that reduced free cash flow. But EBITDA is growing so quickly, Amazon can no longer invest fast enough to soak it all up. The results? An explosion of cash that totals $10.5 billion over the last year. And it's growing at an absurd rate.

Sell in May? When I look at my worst case scene for a 5% drop in the intermediate term, that's not what I intend to do. Seasonality trends can act as a guide, I use them as part of my strategy. Yet like any data point it is far from a hard and fast investing rule that you should solely base investment decisions off of. Therefore, as long as the price action keeps acting right, it is best to not try to over think the situation since there have been plenty of good summers for stocks.

The Sell in May and go away strategy did not work in 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016; and, I'm not so sure it will work this year.

What has been the case in this bull market, while equities definitely don't go up much during the summer months, they haven't gone down much either. So it brings us back to individual stock selection. Use the opportunity that any selling pressure brings to the table.

Not much has changed in the way I am approaching this market. I remain with the thought that this bull market has transitioned from an interest rate, to an earnings driven, secular bull market. The earnings reports that are being reported are confirming that view. The results to date reconfirming that.

The question I am often asked; What is going to fuel the next leg up that I talk about? We can start by looking at the under invested pension/endowment funds. There is plenty of evidence that shows they have sat out this entire bull market. The latest upside earnings spurt is a nightmare for them, since they remain fairly under invested in U.S. equities.

I think that slowly changes. Add in investment funds which are far behind their targeted investment returns keeping the underlying bid for stocks intact. There is only one way to catch up for the two scenarios presented; buy stocks.

As the caption in the graphic presented below says, the great rotation from bonds to stocks has not occurred.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investment Strategies

The yellow line is the cumulative flow into bonds since 2009, totaling 1.15 Trillion as of the end of February. That is double the 500 Billion depicted by the blue line, that has found its way into stocks in the same time period. Perhaps stocks will play catch up in the coming months.

This renewed vigor as indices make new highs is probably once again astounding many pundits and investors who can't possibly understand how the U.S. stock market is not falling apart. Certainly there are still risks. As I try to remind everyone who comes to me with concerns, if you try to wait until all the risks go away, you will never own stocks again. That thought has held true for the better part of this entire bull market run.

Best of Luck to All!