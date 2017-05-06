Diversicare Healthcare Services' (DVCR) CEO Kelly Gill on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Kelly Gill - Chief Executive Officer and President

James McKnight, Jr. - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Analysts

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital Management

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Diversicare Healthcare Services 2017 first quarter conference call. Today's call is being recorded.

I would like to remind everyone that in addition to historical information, certain comments made during this conference will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and these statements involve risk and uncertainties. These could cause actual events, results and other performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

You are encouraged to review the risk factors in forward-looking statements disclosures the company had provided in its annual report on Form 10-K. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, as well as other its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today's call, references may be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review those non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of those measures to the comparable GAAP results in our press release furnished under Form 8-K.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kelly Gill, the President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.

Kelly Gill

Thank you, Tiara. Good morning and thank you for joining Diversicare’s 2017 first quarter earnings call. Also with me this morning is Jay McKnight, our Chief Financial Officer, who will provide the financial details later in the call.

To begin this morning, I’d like to start off by providing an update on the integration of financial performance of the 22 skilled nursing centers we acquired from Golden Living.

First, as a quick reminder, we successfully implemented the first round of ten centers in Mississippi on October 1 and the final 12 centers in Alabama on November 1. With the completion of this transaction, we now operate almost 8,500 licensed skill beds in 76 centers across 10 states.

Now that we've operated these centers for a complete quarter, I'm pleased to report that the integration process continues to exceed our expectations and our operations teams in both states are in place and conducting normal operations activities.

As for the financial metrics, net revenue for these centers was $45.7 million and operating expenses were $35.3 million, which are in line with our previous estimates. Also, occupancy rates and operating expenses were generally consistent with our expectations at this stage of operating the centers. Therefore, the overall financial performance of these centers continues to be in range of our pro forma estimates.

We have also received all of our regulatory, operating and billing approvals for these centers and are successfully moving through the CHOW process.

Now, I'd like to discuss the results of the quarter. Total net revenue for the quarter was $141.5 million and operating expenses as a percent of revenue was 78.2%. Overall, our combined occupancy for the quarter increased to 80.1%, with the skilled mix of 15.7% compared to 76.7% and 16.2% for the first quarter of 2016.

Weighted average rates per day were slightly soft, but still well within historical ranges. Our average Medicare room and board rate decreased $2.25 from Q1 2016 to $451.26 for Q1 2017. However, our Medicaid room and board rate increased $6.41 over the prior year to just under $174.

The revenue growth of $43.6 million was primarily the result of the new centers, offset by one fewer operating day in the 2017 first-quarter compared to last year.

On the expense side, our operating expenses, as a percent of revenue, decreased by 210 basis points to 78.2%. The result is that our quarterly net income grew from a loss of $111,000 a year ago to $1.3 million of income this year.

Finally, in a broader context, our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, excluding the transaction costs and gain on sale of our pharmacy joint venture, was $5.5 million compared to $3.5 million last year.

We also continue to excel in our delivery of quality care and service to those patients and residents entrusted to us. Our aggregate first quarter quality measures domain was 3.51, which exceeds the industry average of 3.49 and the for-profit peer group average of 3.45. We take pride in being an industry leader in quality care and it continues to be among our most important strategic priorities.

Equally important is our residents’ perception of the care and services they receive. Accordingly, we are proud of our results from the patient resident satisfaction surveys recently conducted by National Research Corporation, which reveal that we exceed the industry average in both patient and resident satisfaction.

In fact, we score in the 90th percentile of all providers for short-stay patient satisfaction over the last 12 months. Our mission statement is to improve every life we touch by providing exceptional health care and exceeding expectations.

Through the CMS five-star metrics and the results of an independent satisfaction survey, it is tremendously gratifying to have objective validation of our success in performing to our mission. And once again, this is a tremendous testament to the professionalism of our staff and their commitment to providing industry-leading quality of care outcomes in a manner which meets or exceeds our patients’ expectations for customer service.

With this perspective in mind, I'm gratified that our performance over this quarter constitutes a very good start as we move into 2017.

Now, with that, I’ll turn the call over to Jay.

James McKnight, Jr.

Thank you, Kelly. Revenues increased significantly over 2016 from $97.9 million to $141.5 million or about 44.5%. The centers we added in 2016 contributed $45.7 million more than the revenue for the year-ago quarter. As Kelly mentioned, having one less operating day this year affected our revenue by roughly $1 million.

At the operating expense line, our facility level operating margins, as a percentage of revenue, improved from 19.7% to 21.8%. Total operating expense increased by $32 million or 40.8% compared to last year's first quarter.

The centers we acquired in 2016 contributed $35.3 million of this growth, while the same-store group operating expense decreased by approximately $3.2 million.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2016. Total G&A, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 6.3% in the first quarter compared to 6.9% last year.

Our professional liability expense for the quarter of $2.7 million represents a decrease from 2.1% of quarterly revenue in the prior year to 1.9% of revenue for the current quarter. Our lease expense in the quarter increased by $6.5 million from the first quarter of 2016 to $13.7 million or 9.7% of revenue for the quarter compared to 7.4% during the first quarter of 2016, the increase resulting from the Golden Living acquisition completed in Q4 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million compared favorably to the $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. For the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.3 million or $0.22 per share compared to a loss of $111,000 or $0.02 per share last year.

Finally, I’d like to make a couple of brief comments on our balance sheet before Kelly’s closing remarks. Receivables increased $4.7 million to $66.9 million at the end of the quarter compared to $62.2 million in 2016.

As you likely remember from our past deals, we go through a complicated change of ownership process for each of the centers we acquire. For the Alabama and Mississippi Centers, we have various phases of this process with each center. Today, we’ve not experienced any unusual or unexpected delays to this process.

That concludes our review of the quarter’s financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over to Kelly for some concluding remarks.

Kelly Gill

Thank you, Jay. I’m pleased that we’re off to a good start this year. To provide a broader context, our year-over-year performance has improved considerably with a 45% increase in revenue growth and EBITDA improvement from $3 million to $6.2 million.

Occupancy improved from 79.3% to 85.9% of available beds year-over-year, representing a positive trend compared to the industry-wide slump last year.

Despite our successes, however, we know we have more work to do on the quality of care outcomes scores of our new acquisitions, but I have confidence in the ability of our staff to accomplish the goals we have set.

As we look forward to the year ahead, we're pleased with our operational progress and forward momentum on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

I would like to conclude by recognizing all of the Diversicare healthcare professionals for their hard work towards demonstration of our mission and achievement of our goals to be a recognized industry leader.

This concludes our prepared remarks today. With that, I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Patrick Retzer from Retzer Capital. Your line is open.

Patrick Retzer

Good morning, guys.

Kelly Gill

So, congratulations on a great quarter. How should we think about growth going forward? Obviously, you’ve just swallowed a huge chunk. You’ve got work to do on those yet. How should we think the company is likely to grow over the next one, two, three years?

Kelly Gill

Look, we’re cautiously optimistic with the quarter. We’re pleased with the results. But I'm always mindful of the seasonal trends. I just referenced a moment ago the industrywide slump that our industry went through last year. It was a difficult year. There are contributing factors to that. It could be flu trends and the like. There's a lot of external factors that can affect these kinds of trends.

So, we’re, again, optimally or cautiously optimistic about our trend moving into the new year, but we always have to be mindful of the external trends that can affect that. So, we’re a stable organization, with good leadership in place, that’s been in place for many, many years and we’re confident in our internal approaches, but again external factors are always an issue.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So, you’re one of the best operators in the industry, yet you’re selling at above 3.5 times annualized EBITDA and 11% of revenue. Have you considered buying back stock or doing anything else to unlock the shareholder value?

Kelly Gill

Look, we have an actively engaged board. We continually evaluate opportunities available to us. We certainly aren’t going to comment on any specific options available to us on calls like this. But as you might imagine, we have a fully capable board and we understand what our options are, what our challenges and potential opportunities are.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Well, thanks. Keep up the good work.

Kelly Gill

Thank you. Appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Kelly Gill for closing remarks.

Kelly Gill

Thank you, operator. I just want to once again thank all of you for joining our call today. We appreciate your interest in Diversicare and we look forward to sharing our results with you in future quarters. Thanks so much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

