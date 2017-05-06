Alphabet: Winning Through Innovation

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 5, 2017.

YouTube is the Smart Bet for Internet Content Delivery

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced on May 4 that YouTube would be premiering 40 new advertising supported TV-style shows. This is in addition to the subscription service YouTube Red and YouTube TV which provides a cable style package of TV programming.

For investors wanting to avoid the traditional media conglomerates and get into Internet content delivery, I can't think of a better investment than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). Alphabet has a number of advantages over its streaming competitors such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Hulu.

Google's YouTube has scale. YouTube reports that it has over a billion users, which dwarfs the 90 million subscribers of Netflix. Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated at the 2017 Q1 earnings call that users watch a billion hours of YouTube every day.

Google provides financial muscle that Netflix lacks. Google segment revenue in 2017 Q1 was $24.5 billion with operating income of $7.6 billion. In comparison, Netflix had $2.67 billion in revenue and operating income of $257 million. With Wojcicki's announcement, it's clear that Google intends to deploy some of that enormous profitability to enhance its YouTube content. Unlike Netflix, Google can do that without having to borrow billions of dollars.

Google controls what is becoming the world's most used personal computing platform, a main platform for YouTube. According to Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, Google's advertising revenue growth was "driven by mobile search, with ongoing strength in YouTube and programmatic."

Google segment revenue grew by 22% y/y in Q1, and operating income about the same percentage. This has all been fueled by the growth of Android. As of September 2015, there were 1.4 billion active Android users. Control of the platform enables optimization of the YouTube app, as well as numerous opportunities to funnel viewers into YouTube.

Google remains the leader in AI, which is deeply embedded in the Android platform, and is committed to maintaining that leadership and putting it to work for its users through Google Assistant. Google is creating a truly intelligent recommendation engine for its digital content at various levels. If only Netflix had anything like that.

The fact that Google isn't exclusively a media company as Netflix is should be appealing to investors as well. Google is diversifying into self-branded mobile device hardware, various mobile operating systems, a curated app and content store, in addition to the core function of search. Google's diverse businesses nevertheless have a unifying framework in advertising as the key form of monetization, and search as the key service.

Android Partners Fulfill the Promises of IO 2016

In my coverage of last year's Google IO developer conference, I highlighted what I felt were the most important innovations Google was planning for the next releases of Android and Android Wear.

Cross platform, Google planned for a more powerful and useful Google Assistant. The concept was to make search itself more "assistive". But Google Assistant wasn't just about making search a little easier. It was going to be deeply embedded in Google's Android 7.0 and Android Wear 2.0. It would provide intelligent voice recognition in noisy environments, enabling voice control of many functions.

Android 7.0 (then N) also offered its own set of innovations, the most important of which I felt was free form windows for apps to run in. At the time the capability was in its infancy, but I observed that Google was positioning Android to become a universal personal computing platform, capable of serving both for mobile devices and on the desktop.

Android Wear 2.0 was the third major innovation introduced at IO. It had been built to enable standalone operation of the smartwatch through an LTE connection.

It would be many months before these key innovations in Android 7 and Android Wear 2 would come to fruition. We wouldn't see the windowing capability exploited fully until Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 which featured an elegant desktop mode called Samsung Dex. Dex was easily the most important and innovative development in mobile devices in the past year.

Android Wear 2 itself was delayed until February of this year when LG finally released the LG Watch Sport. Wear 2 is now slowly being rolled out to existing compatible Android Wear watches and new devices have been announced. The key feature of the Watch Sport is its LTE connectivity, which allows it to be used as a full fledged stand-alone mobile device. Users can make and receive calls, and Google Assistant can be accessed through the cellular network.

There are now three personal computing platform companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet. All of these companies are distinguished by their control of the basic operating systems that power their platforms. They also have varying levels of hardware development and product offerings, as well as app stores and cloud services.

But Alphabet stands out for its bold innovation. Like Microsoft, Alphabet is embracing rather than resisting convergence of mobile and traditional computing. But unlike Microsoft, Alphabet has the mobile computing platform that most people want to use. Google will have an easier time extending Android to the desktop than Microsoft will have extending Windows desktop to mobile.

Alphabet is also looking ahead to the next mobile device disruption, which will come from wearables. Supporting LTE connected smartwatches at such an early stage is a calculated risk, but it positions Google to capture most of this market if and when it starts to take off. It's that kind of risk taking that is necessary to innovate in tech, and it sets Alphabet apart.

Looking Forward to IO 2017

Even though it was a long wait for some of the key innovations first shown last year at IO, that's also the cool part about IO. You're looking a year or more into the future.

I find I'm looking forward to IO more than I am WWDC, because I'm sure that Sundar Pichai is going to unveil exciting, innovative, and forward looking technology. He wouldn't do anything else. He's just that kind of technologist, and probably the most tech-savvy CEO around.

What will we see? More Google Assistant for sure, smarter and more useful. Probably not a new Android Wear, since they just got 2.0 out the door. But almost certainly the capability we see in Dex will be incorporated into a main stream Android O to be available to other OEMs and developers.

And there will certainly be some surprises. Google IO is scheduled to kick off Wednesday, May 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.