Tracking The Trade: Wrap-Up And Analysis

The markets actually began with a fairly lackluster session given the overall bright jobs number. VIX printed as low as 9.99 and as high as 10.98. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), shown below, was quite indicative of all the indices' movement for the day: finishing strong.

Post-trade, ES even picked up a few more handles, closing right at 2399. As you may likely already know, this marks a new all-time closing high for the S&P 500.

This visual from Sector SPDRs shows us that XLE, XLB, and XLY led the way higher today.

Thoughts on Volatility

Rather than showing some of the more typical fare that we display in Market Volatility Bulletin, we figured we'd display a couple interesting visuals from the last several weeks.

In the visual above, Green is S&P futures and red is spot VIX.

Needless to say, the great market mover of the past couple weeks has been the Round 1 election on April 23. There were some secondary spikes for S&P, and a steady decline. Spot VIX bottomed on Tuesday and has since grudgingly moved higher.

Here's another view of the last month or so, now looking at May vs. June Futures. Observe that prior to the election, May began to "hug" June, eliminating contango. There were even some brief moments of backwardation - May trading above June. Since the election, however, the standard state of contango came back, namely via the front-month contract getting slammed harder than the second-month contract.

Finally, we have S&P futures in green, crude futures in white, and gold futures in yellow. We can understand that the Macron victory led global equities higher. We can also understand that gold falling doesn't have much impact on S&P. That said, it is quite interesting how relatively similar the paths of CL and GC have been over the past month.

The fact that crude has taken such a pounding and equities just don't care is a bit odd, since so much of this last year's price and earnings recoveries have been due to higher crude prices. S&P seemed to care about the plunge in oil prices for about a half-percent or so on Thursday, and then quickly bounced back.

We have seen one-week organic at-the-money vol pick up. Really this whole past week monthly and quarterly vol went nowhere.

Consider, though, that last Friday a one-week at-the-money contract was trading for under $16.00. And that was with a Fed meeting, Apple earnings, and a jobs number! This upcoming week we've got the official French elections, but there doesn't seem to be a lot of nervousness that Le Pen will emerge victorious (as evidenced by the major US indices closing at all-time highs going into the election weekend).

Over the last couple weeks, we saw monthly vol bottom out at about 7.8, and quarterly at 9.8. We said then and we'll say again, if we see quarterly ATM vol at 9.3, that's a buy to our minds.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

As can be seen, Friday was time to close our position.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370. We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol. Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update (written after close): ES actually ran its largest range for the week in just the past 28 hours as of Friday close: 2376-2399.

Tactics:

To open, we sold one straddle and bought another

Sold the Apr28 2375 straddle

Bought the May12 2375 straddle

Above is the payoff diagram on the opening spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes (large moves up or down before Apr28 expiration). As such, this was not a high-exposure trade.

Note that for most ES levels, the dotted line was above the solid line rather than below it. This meant that over the central range, the spread had quite a positive theta on it at initiation.

Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

This spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta: you can see that due to the fact that visually, the trade was symmetric (i.e. in the payoff diagram above, the P&L looks the same for large moves higher as lower).

"How'd the trade progress?"

We ended up in a reasonably tight range over the two-week interval that we ran this position.

For a play-by-play, the following table may help.

We can break the trade out into a few key periods:

First Week: We didn't make any trade adjustments until the very end of the week, when we rolled out our straddle. For the rather interesting trade mechanics of just how we did induce the roll, read here. It is important to note that this trade didn't get off to a great start. Our long-vega position punished us on the opening day, and Tuesday's rip higher didn't help either. In the end, theta worked to our advantage and our trade came out a winner to the tune of a few bucks for the week

On Monday, we rolled the new Monday straddle out to Wednesday, adopting higher strikes (2375 to 2380).

By Wednesday, after the Fed minutes, the May3 options were worthless.

On Thursday we thought to chance our luck. We now effectively had just two long puts. Given that last month's jobs number came in so bad, we wondered if we'd get a redo and a plunge lower on ES. Rather than simply selling two May5 2375 and working another time spread, we sold two May 12 2360 puts, which would have given us a much better profit profile in the event of "success".

As it turned out, we got out of what was now the May12 2360-75 put spread at a pretty good time, around noonish EST. We waited after the initial up-spike, and sold around 2388 - where ES actually spent the better part of the day up until the last ninety minutes or so of trade.

"Your trade made money. Do you feel good about how everything went?"

It went pretty well all things considered. The extra whaling that vol got the Monday we entered took us by surprise (not in a good way). This condition persisted into Wednesday May3 close, and so our straddle roll premia over the course of the trade were not as rewarding as they might otherwise have been (we sold Monday vol at 4.4!).

Finally, we took a bit of an extra wager at the end and converted our time spreads into put spreads. This could have worked out really nicely for us, but the jobs number turned out to be pretty decent. The decision to convert to a put spread we think was defensible, but it turned out to be wrong.

Overall our thesis turned out pretty ok. Vol has picked up a little since Wednesday, as evidenced by the decent prices we got on our May12 2360 put sale. We made money, albeit in a pretty hostile environment. That's how trading goes just as often as not. This is where understanding how to read your exposures, and knowing how to develop reasonable tactics, can be quite helpful.

The reality is you don't always feel that badly about your losers, and you don't always feel that great about your winners. That can be confusing for "outsiders", but if you've spent much time trading options, you know what we're talking about.

Closing Thoughts

Hopefully by reading these Tracking-the-Trade segments, which run in bi-weekly trades, you can gather a better sense of how options can enhance your personal trading experience. The terminology and patterns can be confusing at first, but they can really make (or save) you a lot of money. Contrary to what many believe, depending on the way you trade them, they may or may not require your undivided attention. Note for example that we let the first portion of this past trade run for a solid week, doing nothing. That's not necessarily easy, but doing nothing ultimately accrued to our benefit.

Regardless of whether you have an interest in trading options, please strongly consider dividing your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. This will help you organize your ideas better.

Naturally it doesn't mean you'll magically be right all the time (far from it!). But you can work through some of your trade ideas in a more deliberate manner. Not only does that give you greater clarity in your entry, but it can also help when it comes to modifications or exits.

