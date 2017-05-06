Eclipse Resources' (ECR) CEO Benjamin Hulburt on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Eclipse Resources' First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Benjamin Hulburt, Chairman, President and CEO; Oleg Tolmachev, Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew Denezza, Chief Financial Officer.

If you have not received a copy of last night's press release regarding our first quarter 2017 financial and operating results you can find a copy on our Web site at www.eclipseresources.com. We will spend a few minutes going through the operational and financial highlights, and then open the call up for Q&A.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call today.

Over the course of the first quarter of 2017, our industry has continued to slowly recover from a difficult downturn that many companies, especially our size, did not survive. Throughout that downturn Eclipse focused on operational enhancement and cost discipline in order to enhance our EURs and improve our returns. As we in the industry return to a more growth-oriented path, I would like to congratulate our team for achieving substantial operational success during the quarter, which resulted in record production and revenue levels which exceed our internal projections as we continue to develop and enhance our highly economic acreage footprint.

With the team's ability to leverage their expertise across our type curve areas, we have increased our optionality to capture highly attractive returns from oil, NGLs, and natural gas at today's commodity prices. We have continued to add to and optimize this acreage through our leasing efforts, and are highly intent on growing through the drill bit and through acquisitions. We remain well positioned on our organic growth strategy to provide a three-year compounded annual growth rate in production of over 25%.

During the first quarter, our average daily production of 290 million cubic feet equivalent per day exceeded our guidance range. This was the 10th consecutive quarter in which we either met or exceeded this target. Additionally, our total revenues increase approximately 105%, to $101.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016. This milestone of over $100 million in revenue allowed the company to achieve its first ever quarterly net income of $26.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Our adjusted EBITDAX grew to $50.2 million for the quarter. All of these metrics were above analysts' consensus expectations. Additionally, our per-unit cash production cost for the quarter were $1.43 per Mcfe. And excluding firm transportation expense, we're just $1.01 per Mcfe, also below the low end of our previously announced guidance range and analysts' consensus estimates.

During the first quarter, the company drilled four wells, completed seven wells, and turned five wells to sales. These five wells turned to sales during the quarter were located in our Utica condensate type curve area, and utilized our Gen 3 completion design. We continue to see positive results from these wells that are performing at or above our recently increased type curves in this area. Eclipse is constantly striving to become more efficient and innovative in order to improve our well results. We have demonstrated that we lead the play, and arguably lead all plays in terms of lateral length, and have been consistently the lowest cost producer in the core of the Utica in terms of cost-per-foot of lateral.

With our Generation 3 completion techniques we have observed higher fracture conductivity and stimulated reservoir volumes. When combined with the demonstrated pressure management benefits, and our recent initiatives of engineered flow back designed to minimize proppant deterioration during the initial production periods of higher water concentration, we are seeing further improvement in well performance. As a result of the pressure and production observed after approximately 145 days on our Holiday pad and the successful application of these techniques, we are increasing our Dry Gas Type Curve area EUR to 2.2 Bcfe per 1000 foot of lateral, or by approximately 13%. At the company's anticipated well cost assumptions, these wells are expected to generate internal rates of return in excess of 70% at current strip prices.

The Holiday pad is located on our Utica Shale Dry Gas eastern acreage position in Monroe County, Ohio. It includes our longest dry gas well to date, with a total measured depth of 24,578 feet, and a completed lateral of over 13,300 feet. On this pad we pumped approximately 151 million pounds of proppant with sand concentrations of between 2,600 and 3,000 pounds per foot. Oleg will touch on a number of additional operational milestones we have recently achieved.

During the first quarter, we began completions on our first seven well pads in our Dry Gas Type Curve area on which we tested several new Gen 4 completion techniques. This testing program incorporates higher proppant volumes, tighter stage spacing, engineered frac lengths, diversion techniques, and engineered flow back. We recently finalized the completions work on this pad, and anticipate it being turned to sales late in the second quarter of 2017. The significant production from this pad, as well as from four other wells that will be turning to sales as we move into the third quarter, will allow us to substantially grow production when compared to both the first quarter and second quarter daily production levels, and have allowed us to increase our full-year production guidance.

We are continuously focusing on extending the lateral length of all of the wells we drill during the year, and continue to estimate that we will have an average lateral length, in 2017, of over 13,000 feet. We plan to drill 11 Super Laterals in this year's program, with lateral extensions in excess of 15,000 feet, and have just finished drilling our longest lateral to date, at over 19,300 feet. We are thrilled to announce the team achieved this feat in less than 17 days from spud to TD. We believe that the company has validated the Super Lateral concept not only by demonstrating that we can drill laterals at a cost structure that provides robust returns, but also with consistent recoveries per foot as compared to historical shorter lateral results.

With the Super Lateral program, our Generation 3 completions design approach, we have redefined the return profile of our operations in the Utica Shale. As our type curve expectations demonstrate, we now estimate we can generate very attractive rates of return across our entire core acreage position that are in line with, and competitive with the best plays in the country, even at today's low commodity prices. Our acreage is approximately 50% condensate-oriented and 50% gas-oriented, providing a very good mix of commodity exposure. And with the addition of our second operated rig, we have the opportunity to remain active in both areas simultaneously, along with allowing us to shift activity as commodity prices dictate to exploit this core acreage position.

For 2017, our established $300 million capital budget remains intact, with approximately 87% of this capital being dedicated to drilling and completions. We expect to spud approximately 20 net wells with average lateral lengths exceeding 13,000 feet for the full-year 2017, and turn approximately 21 net wells to sales during the full-year 2017. We remain committed to appropriately managing our liquidity as we increase our level of activity and this capital spend can be fully funded through our balance sheet. Given the application of our innovations in the well performance we have been able to achieve, we remain highly confident in our expectations for the full-year 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Oleg.

Oleg Tolmachev

Thank you, Ben. As was mentioned, during the first quarter, we successfully drilled the newest record-setting Super Lateral well, the Great Scott, located in the company's Utica Condensate area, with a completable lateral length of 19,315 feet in less than 17 days from spud to GD. The well is located in the same type curve area as our original Super Lateral, the Purple Haze well, which continues to exceed even our new type curve expectations after about a year of production data. Unlike the Purple Haze well, which was completed utilizing the older Gen 2 Completions design, the Great Scott will be completed utilizing our Gen 3 Completions design, and we are excited about its potential. Additionally, we are in the process of drilling another Super Lateral well, the Outlaw, from the same pad.

During the second quarter, we began drilling two Marcellus wells in the area of Monroe County, where we anticipate highly attractive results. One of the wells is already drilled to GD, was a 10,000-foot lateral, and we are in the process of drilling the second well. As we put these wells online we are excited for the potential to further prove up the area which we have generally not focused on, and potentially add another dimension to our condensate well inventory.

We think this activity in Marcellus is important as the market has not ascribed any real value to that acreage, which would generate returns as attractive as those on our core Utica footprint, especially as we apply our innovative Gen 3 techniques. This acreage includes over 70 risked 10,000-foot lateral locations that we expect to develop in conjunction with our Dry Gas Utica position in this area of Ohio.

I am very pleased with the performance of our operations team, and the completions techniques we have pioneered. And I want to emphasize that we have established a strong corporate culture focused on the relentless pursuit of innovation. We encourage all of our team members to embrace and create new technologies, and to never rest on yesterday's accomplishments. In our opinion, we have a fantastic asset base, but our greater competitive advantage is our highly technically capable team, and our culture of innovation.

With this, I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew Denezza

Thanks, Oleg. For the first quarter of 2017, we achieved record revenue and solid cash flow generation, while increasing our operating margins.

Revenue for the first quarter was a record $101.9 million, and our adjusted EBITDAX was also a record, at $50.2 million. These metrics exceeded our guidance range as well as consensus estimates, and were driven by higher-than-planned production, strong realized prices, and lower-than-planned cash production costs. During the quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.39 per Mcfe before the impact of cash settled derivatives at $3.23 after this impact. This compares to $1.88 per Mcfe a year ago, or approximately an 80% increase.

Our natural gas price differential before transportation expense was negative $0.15 per Mcf to the average monthly NYMEX settle price, slightly below guidance as winter weather was weaker than anticipated in January and February and weakened Northeast pricing. Moving forward, the company continues to maintain optionality in its natural gas pricing, with the flexibility to access out of basin pricing, along with the much improved in-basin prices we have seen recently. This tightening of Appalachian bases was something we anticipated and factored into our firm transportation strategy, which seeks to balance in and out of basin access in order to create flexibility and enhanced realized prices after transportation expense.

Turning to our oil sales, our realized oil price during the first quarter, of $46.13 per barrel, implies a negative $5.49 differential to WTI. This differential is substantially better than the tight end of expectations, and was driven by attractive supply/demand situation in the basin.

Additionally, as we have previously outlined, we have further enhanced our economics as we began to market our condensate volumes, and sell directly to local buyers during the second quarter of 2017. With the contract that we have in place through year-end 2018, we have locked in differentials that are inclusive of trucking costs. The expected result will be a reduction in condensate-related operating costs, while still achieving strong differentials through 2018. Given this dynamic, we have set our second quarter 2017 oil differential guidance range at $6.50 to $7.50 below WTI, and the reduction in oil transportation costs has factored into our decision to reduce operating expense guidance.

As we look at our NGL sales during the first quarter, we realized a $25.66 per barrel NGL price equating to 50% of WTI. This price realization was positively impacted by enhanced pricing across our NGL barrel. During the quarter, NGL prices were positively impacted by the moving crude price, and by the increasing movement of ethane and other products to export markets. As we move into the second quarter we have shifted back to the summer pricing market, and see our quarter-over-quarter price as a percent of WTI declining. That said, when compared to differentials to Mont Belvieu that we experienced last summer, we're pleased to see the strengthening in the overall market, especially with the backdrop of slowing increasing crude prices.

Moving to our cash production costs, we achieved per-unit costs of $1.43 per Mcfe. This included $0.42 per Mcfe at firm transportation expense, and we below expectations due to across-the-board improvements in per-unit expense line items including direct LOE in both liquids and firm transportation expense. Given our continued ability to achieve better than anticipated operating expenses, and with the reduced condensate-related operating costs associated with our taking [indiscernible], we have lowered our full-year operating expense guidance to $1.40 to $1.50 per Mcfe. When we consider the impact of these various metrics relative to where we stood a year ago, our cash flow profile has improved considerably.

This improvement is driven by a number of factors. For example, in the first quarter of 2016 average monthly NYMEX settled natural gas pricing was $2.09 per MMBtu. This price improved by 59% to $3.32 in the first quarter of 2017. Additionally, the company has experienced improvements in pricing for oil and natural gas liquids, and has achieved substantial increases in production volumes, and continued to reduce per-unit operating costs. These conditions and accomplishments have allowed the company to generate record adjusted EBITDAX of $50.2 million for the quarter, a 146% quarter-over-quarter versus the first quarter of 2016 improvement, which equates to $1.92 per Mcfe.

For the first quarter, our $78.7 million of capital expenditures consisted of $55 million in drilling and completion capital, $2.5 million in midstream expenditures, and $21 million in land-related capital. This land-related capital included a substantial number of leases that were taken in '16, but did not close until the title review process was complete during the first quarter of 2017. As we move forward through the rest of the year, we would anticipate this land cost to drop, and we remain on track with regard to our annual capital budget.

From a liquidity perspective, we ended the first quarter of 2017 with $302 million of liquidity. This consists of $161 million in cash and $141 million of availability on a revolving credit facility after giving effect to the $34 million of outstanding letters of credit.

This liquidity reflects the increase in borrowing base related to our recent bank extension process, which we previously announced. This liquidity puts us in a strong position to fund our expected capital requirements, and allows the company to continue to grow cash flows. As we consider our current capital budget, we anticipate funding this spend with cash on the balance sheet and cash flow from operations. Current forecasts suggest minimal, if any, revolver utilization will be required to support this 2017 budget.

To conclude my remarks, I would say that our higher than anticipated production drove significant financial milestones, including our first quarterly reported net income. We beat production expectations while keeping focus on cost control. We exceeded EBITDAX guidance and consensus levels, and continue to be well positioned with ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet.

On that note, Ben will wrap up our prepared remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Matt. I believe we continue to distinguish ourselves through our operational execution, our relentless pursuit of innovation, and through our ability to efficiently develop and maximize returns from our asset base.

I am pleased with our team who has once again delivered a strong operational performance, and positions us to provide one of the most exciting growth profiles among our peers. Our 16 years of drilling inventory, the continued expansion of our Super Lateral drilling program, the increase in our Utica Condensate, Utica Rich Gas, and Utica Dry Gas Type Curves, the implementation of our Generation 4 Completion methods, and the drilling activity in our Marcellus acreage continue to illustrate the strong potential for continued growth over the coming quarters and years.

Operator, at this time, please open the phone lines for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Marshall Coltrain with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Coltrain

Hi, morning guys.

Benjamin Hulburt

Good morning.

Marshall Coltrain

Just a question on the longer laterals, where you guys have done a good job of pushing things longer and longer and you weight out the inventory case on these 13,000 footers. Just kind of wondering around color on maybe what that inventory looks like in the 15,000 foot case that you give us in your type curves or even what percentage of the acreage will be amenable to the 18,000 foot - 19,000 foot laterals?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I don't know if we have a full drill out model at 15,000 foot laterals. On our three-year plan that we laid out at our analysts day, in February, where we laid out every well that we plan to drill over that three-year period, the average lateral length of that program exceeded about 13,300 feet, which means there certainly are wells in there, quite a few of them that are substantially longer than 15,000 feet. But we would have to go calculate exactly how many are that long. We're really at the point now where every well that we drill we spend extra time on the land side to attempt to make the lateral length as long as possible because of our confidence and our ability to drill it, and in the recovery per foot being the same as shorter laterals. So it's an ongoing effort and one of the major focuses of the company.

Marshall Coltrain

Got it. That's very helpful, thanks. And then just one other quick one, when I think about the full-year guide rate [ph] implies a liquids cut that's moving down throughout the year as you work through the dry gas stuff. Just wondering how you see that trending in '18 and beyond and how you think about the liquids mix on the three-year plan or further out?

Benjamin Hulburt

What we see is -- obviously as you think about the near-term churn to sales, for instance, we discussed 11 wells coming online in kind of the end of June-early July, those are made up of basically seven dry gas wells, two rich gas wells, and two condensate wells. So, as we work around and look at '18, what I would say is over time, let's say, that's about an 80%-ish of natural gas for '17. I mean, I could see as we become more active in the condensate area that moving down into the mid-70s kind of over the course of '18. But it takes a little time as you drill on the condensate side to catch up, especially with the large volumes we're talking about out of the dry gas.

Marshall Coltrain

Got you. That's very helpful, guys. Thanks very much, and congrats on the quarter.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

Holly Stewart

Good morning, gentlemen.

Benjamin Hulburt

Good morning, Holly.

Holly Stewart

Maybe, Ben, just on the 25% CAGR, should we think about that really as sort of a base case, because I'm just -- I'm looking at roughly 40% growth right now in '17 on the new guidance. You added the rig here that started working essentially in the second quarter. So, just trying to sort of think about that 25% CAGR, and how those assumptions factor in, in those next two years.

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure, it's a great question. It is absolutely a base case assumption. What, at our analysts day, in February, what we wanted to lay out to the market was very much a base case assumption that could be financed internally at very predictable results using our current balance sheet, and absolutely does not represent what our stronger growth case could very easily be. I mean, it's pretty obvious that we routinely underpromise and over-deliver, and that's part of our culture. But in addition to that, certainly as commodity prices dictate, we can grow much faster than that 25% CAGR. So it is, as you say, very much a base case assumption.

Holly Stewart

Okay. And then maybe for Matt, just the appetite, I mean, the revolver was increased. Just the appetite in '18 to maybe dip into that, I mean it looks like you're going to do it this year without -- just within cash flows. And again, just kind of thinking about that base case?

Matthew Denezza

Yes, I think there's certainly a willingness to touch the revolver. I wouldn't want to stay on it as a permanent form of financing. So, to the extent we were utilizing the revolver, I would certainly think about, okay, how am I going to churn that out, and it certainly feels like things like the high-yield market are a little stronger than certainly they were a year ago. And that form of capital is back as we think of debt-related financing options.

Holly Stewart

Got it, okay. And then maybe just one final one from me, just on the services front, we're kind of hearing mixed messages on how that is going in Appalachia. So just maybe your kind of latest and greatest on how those services contracts the evolving.

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. I mean, I would say there is definitely pressure on the service side from service companies trying to increase their pricing. For us as a company, it's part of why we did everything we could to lock in our service costs over the next 12 month to 18 month period. And actually, our second rig was quite a bit cheaper than what our original day rate on our first rig which rolls off in October. So, we have factored in to our budget and our type curves about a 5% increase in those service costs, especially on the completions side. But the same time we can factor in the lower day rate on the rig, that absorbs some of that, so our total well cost doesn't increase much. But there is definitely pressure, I would say, more on the completions side than anything else from the service industry.

Holly Stewart

Great. Thanks, guys.

Kyle Rhodes

Hi, good morning guys.

Benjamin Hulburt

Good morning.

Kyle Rhodes

Ben, you've indicated the desire to be little more active on the M&A front, especially in the condensate window, where you think you can add significant value to the drill bit and maybe the competition is not going to be as high. A couple of operators have made public their plans to exit the area in the near term. With your current share price, how aggressive can you be on those potential opportunities? And are there any creative solutions you could employ that wouldn't require equity? Just seems like you guys have been the operator of choice for some financial partners out there?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. We look at absolutely everything that is either on the market in Appalachia or that we think should be on the market, with an eye towards how can we add value that maybe some other peers don't, or won't attribute the same value predominantly through our operational expertise. So if we determine there is an area we can add value, we are very interested in it. We're not interested in just trading dollars for the sake of getting bigger. So we do look at every acquisition idea we can think of. We also are very actively leasing in an effort to extend laterals across our whole acreage position and are continuing to find acreage that has expired in our core areas, which probably aren't as core to other operators.

In the condensate area, there certainly is some acreage that we'd be interested in picking up and are continuing to evaluate. In terms of how we fund it, I mean you're absolutely right. Where our stock trades right now, which is probably four times forward cash flow it is clearly not a currency that we want to be using. We are trading on a per acre value substantially below what you have to go pay for acreage in the Appalachian basin, and I think CNX's sale of some of their acreage at over $12,000 an acre that they announced earlier this week easily demonstrates that. So, creative forms of capital to fund acquisitions is more what we're inclined to do and we do have constant discussions with those forms of capital to make sure that it's there and that they are confident and happy with our operational ability so that we have it available to us when we decide to move on something.

Kyle Rhodes

Great. That's -- appreciate all the color there, Ben. You also mentioned flexibility on capital allocation between the dry gas and the condensate areas. What's your current thought on the rig split for the rest of 2017, if oil prices stay in a $45, $50 range. I know you guys are well hedged, but just curious what that mesh point is price-wise where you would maybe just shift all activity to the dry gas area?

Benjamin Hulburt

Ideally, we would prefer to have one rig in the liquids area and one rig in the dry gas area. Ultimately, we'd love to have one rig drilling on the Marcellus as well. It's hard for any of us to predict which commodity might move more in the future. If you can, let me know. So I think what's important to us is having that optionality. Also, I think one of the things we have to remember is because we do only pad drilling and longer laterals, what oil price is in the next eight to nine months is completely meaningless to what a condensate pad that I'm drilling today is. So we're constantly having to figure out what is the oil price 12 months out, 18 months out versus the gas price, which again, I think is next to impossible to do. So I think in our opinion, the better strategy is have that constant diversity of commodity mix.

Kyle Rhodes

That makes a lot of sense. And then just one final one from me; on the Gen3 dry gas wells at the Holliday pad, have those pressure drawdowns stayed in that 150 psi per week range? Just wondering if you can provide an update there?

Oleg Tolmachev

This is Oleg. Yes, so all the wells are staying at or shallower than 150 PSI drawdown range and so far they are tracking to before or exceed our expected flat periods and consequently before type curve expectations with regards to our new type curve.

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, one thing I'd like to add with the new dry gas curve that we alluded to a little bit, but something I'd want to remind people of is our type curves are intended to be the midpoint of expected results and the dry gas fairway of the Utica at least in these core counties, is still a rather wide.

The new type curve that we put out again is that midpoint. These Holliday wells and this pad is farther east than the midpoint. So it will actually -- looks like it will exceed this new type curve by a rather wide margin. However, again to be conservative and not overpromise we set the type curve at the midpoint despite the fact that as you can see in our most recent investor presentation, these Holliday wells are flowing substantially above even the new type curve.

Kyle Rhodes

I appreciate the color guys.

Ron Mills

Good morning. Again, the question just around Gen3 versus Gen4 completions; can you give us a little bit of color in terms of how much Gen3 increased in terms of proppant loading and what you're thinking in Gen4? And did you say that the first -- that the 7-well gas pad that's coming on in June are utilizing the Gen4 completions?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. So our Gen3 completions design in the condensate portion of the play averaged proppant loading of about 2,300 pounds per foot. It also involved tighter stages than all slickwater. But on the proppant side, our Generation 2 design was more like 1,400 pounds per foot, which is what our first super lateral, the Purple Hayes, utilized. So Gen3 in the condensate area was almost a doubling of the proppant concentrations. We did however, in that data set have a couple of wells where we tested all the way up to 3,000 pounds. We are now in the process of trying to determine is 3,000 pounds better than 2,300 pounds, and if it is, does it justify the additional cost. Until we have enough data to determine that, we're not just going to continue to drill more and more proppant into it before we figure out whether it's economic to do so. On the dry gas side, the Holliday pad averaged about 2,800 pounds per foot which is what we consider our Generation 3 design, and the results look fantastic.

So should we go higher, that's again what we're trying to determine. On the Generation 4 pad, all of the wells were done with 3,000 pounds per foot. In addition to that, each of the wells tested another variable, whether that was stage length or engineered frac lengths or diversion chemicals. So it's a series of different techniques, trying to determine what might be optimum going forward. So clearly, we don't have any results yet on those techniques. But does that answer your questions, Ron?

Ron Mills

Yes, it does. And just the 7-well pad that you're bringing online, are those all the Gen4 3000-pound wells?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes.

Ron Mills

Okay, great.

Benjamin Hulburt

So -- and obviously, all of those things, there's a cost. So in my opinion, there is little doubt that we will continue to see higher EURs with higher proppant levels up to a point, but we're all seeing not just how do we maximize production, it's how do we maximize returns.

Ron Mills

And kind of along those lines, when you think about lateral lengths and you continue to push the envelope and successfully drill these wells, is there do you think there is a terminus there that we can get to here in terms of lateral length? And how much variation do you think there will be between the condensate where you're drilling up to 19,000 foot and in the dry gas area where you're drilling a little bit shorter laterals?

Oleg Tolmachev

Ron, this is Oleg. We think that in practical terms we probably would not go over 20,000 to 21,000 foot lateral length and this is driven primarily by our wireline models that would cap the length at which we can successfully pump down our guns and pull the wireline out of the hole. To the extent that we're looking for other completion techniques that will allow us to go beyond the technical limit of our wireline those lengths could increase. But at this point, we probably would not go much over 20,000 feet.

Ron Mills

And is there a different limitation in the dry gas window just due to greater depths and greater pressures? Or do you think it continues to kind of evolve even longer in the dry gas area?

Oleg Tolmachev

I think it's primarily driven by the geometry of the well and how many wells are drilling off the pad, curve sections, back-drilled et cetera. It's not from the standpoint of the wireline. It's not really that big of a difference between dry gas and wet gas. So we have a number of wells planned at 18,000, 19,000 and 20,000 foot lateral lengths in dry gas coming up in 2018 and 2019 and we feel pretty comfortable with that number.

Ron Mills

Okay. Great. And then just to the Marcellus. I'm glad you're finally starting to test that play. To the extent the Marcellus does what you hope in terms of competes for capital, how do you think about folding Marcellus activity into your dry gas Utica, into your condensate activity when you think about your -- from a portfolio capital allocation standpoint?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. It's a great question, one that we're internally modeling. One we want to see the results and figure out how good are they. That Marcellus acreage is in an area where you also have dry gas Utica.

It's also is an area with rather rough surface terrain. So pad costs are quite high. So the ability to drill both formations off of the same pads has a lot of economical benefit. At the same time, putting nine and 10 wells on a pad, hitting both formations going in two directions off of the same pad, reduces your cycle times. So it's really a balancing act from that standpoint.

From a land standpoint, lot of leases the Marcellus doesn't hold the Utica rights. However, the Utica rights always hold the Marcellus rights. So it's another part of the planning cycle. In addition, these Marcellus wells have a very high condensate yield. So it's also going to be a function of oil price. So I know that's a very big answer, but it's part of the considerations that we're going through trying to plan future years drilling programs really doesn't affect this year, but more into the 2018 and 2019 planning range.

Ron Mills

Okay. And Matt how does that fold into? I agree on the 2017, it looks like cash on hand and cash flows more than -- and really even through the earlier part of 2018, your planned activity, how do you think longer-term about funding 2018 program?

Matt Denezza

Well, I mean I think we have to be balanced in our approach to it, right? I mean, when you think about the options on the table and just from a simplicity standpoint, you're talking about debt and equity options. I think, certainly, we want to see and we've been able to achieve quarter-over-quarter reductions in our debt metrics and leverage metrics. And so, we want to continue to progress in that fashion. As we look at 2018, certainly to Ben's point, if you're doing some Marcellus development, you want to make sure that you are not basically sitting on a pad for 10 to 12 wells before you see any cash flow out of it.

So that plays into it. I mean, I think as we look at this year, my bias longer term is as you're trying to move debt metrics up three, if the environment supports us doing that and allows us to use debt capacity to support the growth, we do that. Alternatively, hopefully at some point, people will recognize that there is some values being missed in the story and we'll see some tailwind in the stock instead of the headwinds we've been facing more recently. And so that could become a portion of the funding plan as well. But yes, I think where we sit today, it's more of a, let's continue down the path, let's continue to grow cash flows, see how the world stands later in the year, early next before we make that call.

Benjamin Hulburt

I think, Ron, just go to the earlier question we had about our three year plan and 25% compounded annual growth rate in production, again, that's a plan that we can fund with our current balance sheet and keep the debt-to-EBITDAX ratio to be very conservative. This is a great example of additional value that really isn't affected, reflected in that number. And I think it's simplistically, our net asset value that most of the analysts are running and we run internally is based on our current rig count, which could very easily be accelerated and have substantially increased value by adding additional activity and accelerating that activity. But we need to do it in a way that one, doesn't give our equity away, which, right now our equity is in my opinion ridiculously cheap, but at the same time, doesn't overburden the balance sheet. So that's just the struggle, I think, the industry is in right now and we're not the only ones.

Ron Mills

Great, thank you so much.

Karl Chalabala

Good morning, gentlemen.

Matt Denezza

Good morning.

Karl Chalabala

I'd like to talk margins and marketing for a moment if you wouldn't mind. Nice work on the trucking side for the NGL barrels, but I'm going to have to assume that's more expensive than the Mariner East 2 tariffs. So, should we be assuming that the lower guide for 2017 for on the OpEx, is that going to go lower in 2018 once that pipe comes on service and you're moving less of the NGL barrel on trucks?

Matt Denezza

Yes. No, I think we're effectively talking about different products there, right? The trucking barrels that I'm talking about in terms of the savings there for the condensate side and then with regard to Mariner 2, you're really looking at propanes and butanes, which will shift over to that pipe. So we'll retain certainly, the trucking expense reductions that we expect to see as we move into 2018. For the most part, we're selling our NGLs at this point net of any trucking expense. So the realized price you're seeing is basically a net price in the statements.

So you're not seeing a lot of OpEx on NGL trucking right now in our numbers. So I don't think you'll see any incremental savings as Mariner 2 comes on from that perspective. Certainly, what we'd hope to see is some revenue uplift as we sell propane and butanes into international markets, but I wouldn't expect to see a change from an OpEx perspective.

Karl Chalabala

Got it. But it'd be margin improving. Okay. And then second to that, differently, looking at your firm transport utilization rates, you now have access to TCO and commitments on Rover. Both systems have potentially a lot of excess capacity so to speak and you've indicated a willingness to step up into that release market. Have you guys been looking at any of the packages out there and what about picking up extra FT? And if so, at sort of what prices would you be looking at?

Matt Denezza

I mean, the answer is, yes, we're constantly talking to folks with that have excess capacity on different pipelines, whether it's Rover or REX or really any pipe to any market where we see that there's the ability to potentially enhance margins. The quick math on how to think about value there is how do I do relative to selling in basin and so when you look at down south prices in the $0.50, $0.60 area, that probably gives you a sense for where you would hope to see the implied transportation expense if you were to get Rover down to the Gulf basically at a Henry Hub flat price, right?

So I think the answer to the question is, we are certainly looking at that as options and where we feel like we can make some incremental margin and can make it a win-win with the other side of the owner of the capacity we want to go down that path. So we're thinking through those options. When the Rover comes on for us, which is anticipated at the - late at the end of this year, we anticipate our production to be relatively full as we move into 2018, and at least through the first half of 2018 before we see our production base grow beyond our firm capacity again.

Karl Chalabala

Got it. Okay, thank you gentlemen. Great quarter.

Matt Denezza

Thank you.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Matt Denezza

Good morning, David.

David Deckelbaum

Ben, you, I think, kind of addressed this earlier, but I just wanted to make clear with this thought process on the type curve raise and dry gas window. It doesn't necessarily fully reflect Generation three completion. It looks like it's kind of a mix of historical results realized to date and some of the recent completion activity you've had instead of what you might be averaging in 2017. Is that fair?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. I mean, really, we do a lot of rate-transient analysis, a lot of the Cat [ph] modeling, maybe more so than most, rather than just simple decline curve analysis. And we've done an extensive amount of analysis based on the Holliday pad to determine P90, P50, P10 probabilistic recoveries on those wells. The P50 probable recovery on the Holliday pad is probably more in the 2.45, 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot of lateral. And the Holliday pad is the Generation 3 design, our new type curve, which implied roughly a 15% increase over our former dry gas east curve. So essentially we apply that same increase to our midpoint, which is the dry gas central curve and that's how we come up with the 2.19 per Bcf as a midpoint. However, expectedly, the wells that we drill east of that midpoint are expected to exceed that number and vice versa, as we drill farther west in the dry gas window. So it does reflect Gen3 results. It just doesn't reflect the absolute best piece of your acreage.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that. And then, I guess, the second quarter guide, I guess, without putting it differently, the downtime associated in the second quarter, I mean, I think we understand, like the trajectory of the completion activity. But is the downtime experienced in 2Q more outsized than what you've seen now in the last 4 or 5 quarters?

Benjamin Hulburt

In Q2, just in the area where we're fracking, we had a lot other producing wells relatively close by as well as some offsite operator's fracking in the same area. But this is 100% expected. One of the things I'd point out is if you go to our investor presentation, there is a graph in there of our projected production and we haven't changed that graph. And as you look at it, you'll see we projected all along a reduction in production going into Q2. So this is 100% planned out as expected, and nothing is out of the ordinary. It is one of the drawbacks and I think the ramifications of having a 1 rig program where these things are more impactful. So as we continue to scale up activity, these sort of things get smoothed out. But this has gone actually better than we had actually even expected.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that, Ben. And last one if I might, just on the acreage additions that you guys have been making. You kind of highlighted that cost of entry is kind of pretty low here. I guess, are all of the acreage additions you're making now on explorations, because I think we've looked at in the past that there's tens of thousands of acres expiring, if not over 100,000 acres expiring in and around your area over the next year. Have all of your Greenfield leasing efforts been on explorations and how competitive has that been?

Benjamin Hulburt

Well, most have been on expiring acreage. However, we have picked up couple of thousand acres from recent federal auctions in the dry gas and Marcellus area. Most have been on leases that are expiring from other operators, whether letting it expire just because it's too scattered for their position and incidentally, we've done the same thing. I think one of the best benefits of the acreage we've picked up is as we have let acreage expire almost into the oil window and very scattered, we're replacing that with acreage that's directly in our drilling plan and far more contiguous. So essentially, we're high-grading the acreage position as we go.

There continues to be acreage pop-up in near-term drilling units, again, because other operators, I think, were focusing on their own area. And we're doing the same. So it's a continued process. I'd say the pace is really hasn't really changed much, and so we continue to pick it up. Obviously, as you are in the dry gas areas, it's far more competitive than being farther west into the condensate areas. But our results and some other companies' results in the area, at least those of us drilling there are seeing very good results. So there is competition in every area that we're leasing.

Matt Denezza

So David, from that competition perspective, I mean, it's relatively clear in any given area who your competitor is because they are generally - you kind of border on another operator and where you have acreage between the two, it tends to be those two folks. It's not like - we're not seeing new entrants coming in and competing with us. It's more just us and operators that are nearby.

David Deckelbaum

Thanks, guys. Nice quarter.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you.

Ian Sinnott

Hey guys, just one question and you guys historically haven't really pushed on the borrowing base for the revolver, but the equity markets seem to be concerned about liquidity. How do you expect that borrowing base to trend going forward, given the one year growth and three year growth in production?

Matt Denezza

Certainly, I think that we anticipate it continuing to be able to grow substantially. I think our focus is as you look to grow the revolver, obviously, you pay the banks to grow that capacity and so to some extent, I don't want to necessarily pay for capacity that I don't intend to use. That said, certainly, as we look at either the end of 2017 or early 2018, I'd expect an increase kind of along the lines of what we just did. And I don't see why those types of increase if we're on kind of same pace that we've been at aren't possible every - either every other borrowing base re-determination or if we wanted to push it, we could probably push some incremental capacity on the order of, say, $25 million to $50 million, almost every quarter - sorry, every re-determination, which would be every six months.

Ian Sinnott

Thanks.

Matt Denezza

And that's one last thing I'd say about that. That assumes no incremental terming into, say, a high-yield market where putting in place some senior notes tends to create a bit of a deduct off your borrowing base for the incremental fixed charges you are taking on.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you. We would just like to thank everyone for participating today and hope to see some of you next week for the Morgan Stanley Conference in Houston. Thank you.

