LendingClub: Unleashing Platform Growth

After the close on Thursday, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported Q1 results that again established that the company has completed the turnaround from the ouster of the founding CEO last year. The online marketplace is now ready to unleash the platform back into growth mode.

Despite this plan for returning to growth, the stock is trading down over 7% at around $5.65. The price is actually lower than prior to the pivotal Q4 results back in February. The real question is whether anyone should avoid the stock at this attractive price?

LendingClub slightly beat estimates as revenues of $124.5 million topped guidance and analyst estimates. The company reported a small loss that isn't meaningful at this point as the online lending marketplace focuses on returning to growth.

The real key is that the company guided to Q2 revenues of up to $137 million. The high-end estimate is more meaningful considering the Q1 revenues flew past the original guidance of a range of $117 to $122 million. A similar beat in Q2 would result in revenues reaching $140 million as easily surpassing analyst estimates.

Due to the financial issues last Q2, LendingClub only generated revenues of $102.4 million. The new guidance assumes revenue growth in excess of 30% and reaching the second highest quarterly revenue in company history only topped by the $152 million last Q1.

The story is incredible considering an analyst like Mark Palmer of BTIG is forecasting revenues in Q3 of $152 million and a Q4 that reaches $171 million. Basically, LendingClub is forecast to blow past record revenues, yet the market is generally looking backwards at the lack of loan origination growth so far since the scandal.

Source: LendingClub Q117 presentation

The valuation proposition remains very appealing on historical basis despite returning to solid growth. At a market cap of roughly $2.3 billion now, investors will start focusing on the 2018 revenue estimates of over $725 million (BTIG is up at $785 million) that makes the stock very appealing at these levels.

LC PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

When factoring in the $781 million cash balance, the enterprise value dips to only $1.5 billion. The EV/Sales multiple dips to a meager 2.1x '18 estimates. Most platforms growing in excess of 20% trade at much higher multiples.

The stock traded is trading down as investors probably fret over flat loan originations. LendingClub didn't provide a ton of details surrounding the initiatives to return to origination growth outside of auto loans, but investors need to keep in mind that the company reached $2.75 billion in quarterly originations prior to the CEO scandal or nearly 35% higher.

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub remains a cheap stock. Investors should use this dip to own the premium fintech still trading near the lows despite returning to fast growth during this quarter.