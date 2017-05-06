What Happened With Mobile TeleSystems?

Previously on «Investing in Russia»

A former chief of Putin's administration and Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF)(LSE: ROSN) CEO Igor Sechin, who is notorious among those who invest in Russia, loves to use court system to punish his opponents and to grow his power and Rosneft's empire. He sued Russian newspapers (local Forbes, Vedomosti, RBC, Novaia Gazeta) that questioned his business decisions or investigated his fancy lifestyle. He won all these cases. The company he manages acquired assets of Yukos and Bashneft after government sued their controlling shareholders. Moreover, recently he took part in the arrest of the former Minister of Economic development Alexey Ulyukaev. Ulyukaev spoke several times against the Bashneft privatization and was detained in the office of Rosneft and accused of bribery.

So, Igor Sechin is outstandingly efficient at exploiting Russian law and his next target is once again Sistema Holding (LSE: SSA). It's controlled by the Vladimir Evtushenkov who had been arrested in 2014 and was released only after he gave up to fight for his stack in Bashneft that was later acquired by Rosneft.

The suit

Debt-heavy Rosneft is seeking to retrieve 107 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) from Sistema. The case is rather illogical and confusing. It concerns Bashneft restructuring in 2014; according to Rosneft, Sistema exchanged Sistema Invest for shares of Bashneft. Sistema Invest belonged to Bashneft and is estimated at 57.2 Billion Rubles. Afterwards the shares were canceled, thus Bashneft supposedly suffered a loss. Additional losses are attributed to debt restructuring and minority shareholders' buy back. Another dubious fact is that technically Rosneft bought shares from the government. So, it should sue the seller - the government - not Sistema. However, the reality is that Rosneft is suing Sistema and Sechin has exceptionally strong Russian court track record. So, the chances that Sistema will have to pay are substantial, but the sum may be decreased and the payment can be postponed.

Implications for MTS, Sistema and Russian market as a whole

AFK Sistema (LSE: SSA)

The stock is down 40% after the news, losing more than $1.6 billion in capitalization which is close to the worst case scenario if a loss is limited to the amount of the present claim. Company has around $1 billion in cash and can borrow the rest. Based on the assumption that nearly the worst case scenario is already priced in I recommend holding your position given the deep discount to the book value and high chances of a technical bounce. Opening new positions here is gambling. The ultimate worst case will include additional claims, impaired ability of the company to distribute dividends, substantially increased debt burden rise and a looming bankruptcy.

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT)

The stock is down 10% because of the risk that Sistema will have to sell MBT shares in order to pay the bill. In this case the probable buyer is the state, which would be a disaster for MBT valuation. Deep government control discount would be applied to the stock price. However, I consider this scenario to be the low-probability event, several conditions should be satisfied simultaneously:

the suit is won by Rosneft, Sistema is not able to sell other assets or borrow funds, no other private buyer is found.

Moreover, Sistema may boost MBT dividends to fund the claim thus benefiting all other shareholders. I think MBT will continue to outperform the whole market; more detailed analysis may be found in this article.

MBT (white line) vs Russia ETF (NYSE: RSX) Source: Bloomberg

Russian market as a whole

Russia-specific discount is once again justified, nothing particularly new happened. The nature of this discount was discussed in this article.