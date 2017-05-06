Collectors Universe's (CLCT) CEO Robert Deuster on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Robert Deuster - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Wallace - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Dustin Henderson - Eagle Assets

Robert Deuster

Thank you. And welcome to today’s third quarter conference call for fiscal year 2017. I want to summarize the highlights during the quarter and then give you some commentary on the outlook going forward into our last fiscal quarter of the 2017 year.

Particularly encouraging this quarter was that our performance during the normally strongest quarter of the year for us had improve results from nearly all of our U.S. business segments, at a time when we expected a relatively slower Asian contribution due to holidays and yet we still eclipsed last year’s record performance.

While we are off -- while we are still growing our business in Asia overall, we expected a bit of a dip in the January and March timeframe, because of the Chinese New Year effect and that will probably occur to some extent every year.

Consequently, during the quarter we were able to deliver another record revenue and profit performance. Revenue came in at $18.6 million, up 7% from last year, gross profit was strong at 60% and operating profit rose to $4.7 million, again a new high for the company in a quarter, producing a 25% profit margin, earnings per share was $0.35 for the quarter.

I will let Joe review year-to-date financials a little later, but year-to-date through our third quarter we are significantly ahead of last year’s pace. I am very pleased with the implementation of organic growth strategy. In particular, our international expansion as it is continue to show the strength of our brand and the potential that exists in our core markets.

I think that our performance of the company in Q3 also shows that we are diversified and balanced in our pursuit of that growth. As it highlight some of the stronger areas within the Collectors Universe business mix.

This last quarter came off of an extremely strong Q2. One that was aided by a very active China grading environment, because of the Chinese holiday period occurring in January and February, we expect a less activity and lower output from China during the quarter. Thus considerable effort and planning was put into place to focus on market share gains in U.S. coin and sports card market during this period to compensate for the lower sequential international revenues.

With the introduction of the 2017 U.S. coins in January, our operational teams are ready to receive grade and return a record number of U.S. gold and silver eagle submitted to us in the January and February time period.

Nearly half of the more than 500,000 modern coins graded in the quarter, were completed within five weeks of receipt. This expanded capacity and rapid turnaround gave our dealers a competitive edge in distributing the new coin issues and minimize their working capital requirements to do so. This call couple with some many PCGS marketing programs to help differentiate graded coins for dealers made this the most successful modern coin introduction period for PCGS ever.

We also graded a record number of vintage U.S. coins during the quarter, a significance series that while modern coins are very popular with the larger consumer market in the U.S. vintage coins which are pre-1970 have the most appeal to coin collectors. Circulated and uncirculated these coins with the highest market value and historical relevance.

We’ve seen a steady increase in the submission of vintage U.S. coins throughout fiscal 2017, which indicates that the market dynamics are robust and PCGS is the chosen brand for the most valuable U.S. coins. Our significant grading presence at major U.S. coin shows augments our total vintage grading capability and again supports our market leadership in this segment.

Our sports card business also experienced several new high marks in cards graded and revenue realized, extending a record of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth to 26 quarters out of 27 quarters. More than 445,000 cards were graded and shipped to dealers and collectors in the quarter, making this the busiest quarter for PSA ever.

When you wonder what drives that volume, it comes back to the vast information provided to the collector community. Our PSA web traffic during the quarter hit an all-time high with nearly 250,000 visitors viewing nearly 3.3 million pages of PSA developed content.

As I stated before, collector interest is supported by information and more information increases collecting activity, hence more card grading and growth for PSA. And this association seems to be validated every quarter.

Also we are supporting both the coin and the card hobby with a completely new Set Registry mobile app, which was introduced this last quarter. This app now optimized for mobile devices allows constant review of coin and sports card collections by individual collectors online anywhere.

Beyond the passion many collectors have for baseball and other sports cards. They have a passion for the sport and the history of the sport. Many collectors are bona fide experts and know-how the genesis and development of the sport evolves. The physical attributes of that are seen in the importance of sports memorabilia and the artifacts that bring to life the important events of the past in sports.

Baseball, of course, has a rich and long history in the U.S. and it seems every day there are some long-lost forgotten artifact that is found that reminds us of that history. This is where DNA. The autograph certification component of PSA comes in. They provide the confidence that is valuable finds are real and appropriately characterized.

A recent example that occurred last quarter was the discovery and now pending auction of one of the most important documents in baseball history, the original constitution of Major League Baseball. PSA/DNA has certified that original document, which outlines the foundation of the original teams put in place in 1876 to form the MLB we know today. It’s slated to be auctioned in June of 2017. Well, it’s not known how much it will sell for. Its importance and rarity will almost certainly suggest several millions of dollars.

Last year a PSA/DNA certified document, the Laws of Baseball, another foundation document of the MLB sold for $3.2 million. It seems with the accessibility of information on sports cards, the continued popularity of baseball and especially the increasing value of rare sports cards, this hobby remains strong and is attracting new collectors.

I would say that card collectibles as an investment is also viable and is attracting new entrants looking for an interesting long-term yet liquid vehicle. That interest has driven up auction prices for the most desirable cards. Dealers likewise are responded by submitting increasing numbers of cards to us for grading to realize the increase market value of a graded item. It seems to be as a virtuous cycle that sustaining the hobby well.

I feel that the key investments we’ve been making in the company on services, capacity and globalization these last several years are beginning to payoff and give us substantial momentum in the global coin market and further establish our clear leadership in the sports and memorabilia market.

Supporting our intrinsic growth strategy and looking beyond our borders, we believe that the Chinese coin market has the potential to rival the U.S. coin market in size and scope, and we are well on our way to realizing the leading market position for grading all types of Chinese coins and currency.

Now let me turn it over to Joe for a more detailed review of the financial performance. Joe?

Joe Wallace

Yeah. Thank you, Bob. I will now give a brief overview of the financial results in the third quarter fiscal ‘17. For the third quarter the company generated record service revenues of $18.6 million, earned record operating income of $4.7 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $3.0 million or $0.35 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $17.3 million, operating income of $4.4 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $2.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal ‘16.

For the nine months, the company generated record revenues of $52.2 million, earned record nine months operating income of $12 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $7.5 million or $0.87 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $44.6 million, operating income of $9.3 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $5.7 million or $0.66 per diluted share in the nine months of fiscal ‘16.

For the three-month and nine-month periods of fiscal ‘16 benefited by a previously reported $0.7 million reduction in warranty expense. The revenue increase of 7% for Q3 and 17% for the nine months included coined revenue increases of $0.8 million or 7% in Q3 and $6.2 million or 21% for the nine months. In addition, cards and autographs revenues increased by $0.4 million or 11% in Q3 and $1.4 million or 12% in the nine months.

Our overseas operations including China were substantially unchanged in Q3, represented 7% of revenues in the quarter. For the nine months, revenues from the overseas operations increased by $3.7 million or 108%, represented 13% of revenues.

11% increase in cards and autograph revenues to $4.4 million in the quarter, represented a record third quarter revenues for that business, which is achieved quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in 26 quarter out of the last 27 quarters.

Our coin business represent 69% of revenues in the third quarter and nine months of fiscal ‘17, and reflects the continued importance of our coin business to our overall financial performance. As previously disclosed, our third fiscal quarter is typically our strongest seasonal quarter of the year, due to the release of gold and silver eagles by the U.S. Mint in that quarter.

The record revenue is generated in this year’s third quarter as discussed above follows record revenues generated in this year’s second quarter, which included record quarterly revenues of $3.7 million in China. By contrast in this year’s third quarter China revenues were $0.5 million and were down as compared to the third quarter of fiscal ‘16.

As discussed in our quarterly filing for the three months ended December 31, 2016, our China revenues are impacted by the success of our customers marketing programs in the banking channels in China and in the third quarter by the Chinese New Year holidays that occur in the quarter.

Our expectation is that overall we will generate a higher level of revenues in China in future periods, although, it is uncertain as to the level of revenues to expect on a quarterly basis. With respect to United States, at this time we continue to see strong momentum in the business, although remains uncertain as to the level of revenues we will generate in the fourth quarter fiscal ‘17.

The gross profit margins were 60% and 62% this year’s third quarter and nine months, as compared to 64% and 63% in the same periods of last year. Excluding the warranty benefit discussed above, the gross profit margins would have been 60% and 62% in Q3 and the nine months of fiscal ‘16.

Selling and marketing expenses were about 12% and 13% of revenues in the third quarter and nine months, as compared to 12% and 14% in the same periods of fiscal ‘16. In dollar terms, selling and marketing expense increased by $0.1 million and $0.6 million in the current periods, reflected increased costs incurred for payroll, business development incentives and travel costs in support of our -- in support of the growth of our operations in China and Hong Kong, and in the U.S. increased trade shows and general marketing costs.

G&A expenses represented about 23% and 25% of revenues in the third quarter and nine months, as compared to 26% and 28% in the same periods of the prior year. In dollar terms, G&A expenses decreased by $0.2 million in Q3 and increased by $0.8 million in the nine months. And the increase is included higher bonuses and incentives, primarily based upon the improved performance of the business and increased ongoing legal and litigation fees.

The resulting operating income represented 25% and 23% of revenues for the third quarter and nine months, as compared to 25% and 21% in the same periods of the prior year. Excluding the warranty benefit of the prior year periods the operating margins would been 22% and 19% in Q3 and in nine months of fiscal ‘16.

Turning to our balance sheet, the company’s cash position was $10.8 million at March 31, 2017, as compared with $11.9 million at June 30, 2016, and $10.1 million at December 31, 2016. Net cash used of $1.1 million in the nine months, included cash generated from continuing operations of $9.8 million, offset by dividends paid to stockholders of $8.9 million, $1.6 million used for capital expenditures and capitalized software costs and $0.4 million used for discontinued operations.

In January 2017, the company obtained a three-year $10 million unsecured revolving line of credit from a commercial bank. There were no borrowings outstanding under the line of credit as of March 31, 2017.

On April 24, 2017 we announced our quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, which it will be paid on May 26, 2017 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2017.

With that, I’d like to thank you for your attention.

Robert Deuster

Thanks, Joe. Before we conclude, I’d like to make a few comments on our outlook and activities for the balance of this fiscal year. Realizing that we primarily grow within the markets we now serve. Collectors Universe is intently focused on making investment -- the investments required to be the best innovator and service providers to the collectibles market for grading services.

Equally important, the strength of our operational model must give us the ability to fund these growth initiatives and provide a good return to shareholders with the dividend we pay. These last few quarters were a good example of how we can scale our business to meet market demand, improve cash flow and keep a strong balance sheet in place to sustain our growth and shareholder return goals.

During 2017 we’ve enjoyed excellent momentum in our served market and a preference for our brands. The results so far this year are stronger than last year and above our expectations. To achieve those results and anticipated future gain, we are processing and grading increasing numbers of coins and cards each quarter. We have reached the physical capacity of our facility in Southern California and it’s time to lay the foundation for the next 10 years of growth for our businesses.

We are relocating to a new facility in Southern California late in 2017. This new physical plant will incorporate many of the ideas and solutions we’ve been -- we have developed to make the most efficient grading operation anywhere in the world available to our customers.

We’ve pioneered many data center tools to accurately and confidently, identifying great coins, cards and autographs in large numbers and this new facility will bring online many new lean manufacturing concepts to our industry. We are excited about our future here and strongly believe the return on this investment will be quickly realized, more on this later in the fall.

Our relationship with our partner Guojin got off to a fast start in Q2 and we laid the foundation for 2017 programs during this last quarter Q3, which we now expect to rollout through the remainder of calendar 2017, 2018.

In preparation for this we’ve substantially increase the capacity of our Shanghai operation, the technology and staffing with the intent of delivering on the potential of this opportunity we jointly pursue. Of course, all of our expectations are governed by several factors not in our control, such as the price of precious material, the overall state of the economic climate, primarily in U.S. and the possibility of changing international trade policies worldwide.

Thank you for joining us today and I look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Now I’d like to open it up for any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we can take our first question from [ph] Kenny Ackerman, a student (19:44). Please go ahead

Robert Deuster

Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I was curious about the competition you guys have with NGC and others in China, and how you’re viewing that both within the contract you have and outside of it?

Robert Deuster

Well, NGC and ourselves have been in China for a number of years. NGC slightly longer than we have and the basis of sort of the competition is very similar to what it is in United States, both companies have been in the grading business for 30 years. We have historically focused on different segments of the market. But today we focus on all the segments at the same time together.

We feel that it’s a healthy competition if you want to say it that way. The contracts we have in China are -- really don’t change that basis of competition anymore or any less, and so we’re pursuing our strategy uniquely in China to serve both large customers and small vintage and modern coins and currency. And so we’re really focused on our strategic plays and while competition is there, we think it’s healthy for the industry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Deuster

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We can take our next question from Dustin Henderson with Eagle Assets. Please go ahead.

Dustin Henderson

Hi. The primary relationship with -- in China with Guojin…

Robert Deuster

When you…

Dustin Henderson

Is there, I am sorry, is it the largest customer by far?

Robert Deuster

Yes. It had -- it is now currently the largest customer we have in China.

Dustin Henderson

Have you ever broken out what it is as a percentage of revenues in -- for the international revenues?

Robert Deuster

No. We typically don’t break up the U.S. and international numbers by into forecasts or results by customer. We just group them together in terms of segment activity.

Dustin Henderson

Okay. I didn’t hear how much CapEx would be involved in building out the new plant in Southern California, is it going to be pretty large relative to your current PP&E?

Robert Deuster

No. It isn’t. It’s going to be consistent with the level of spending what we have today.

Dustin Henderson

Okay. Terrific. And do you think you’ll be renting the building or buying that?

Robert Deuster

It’s going to be a lease.

Dustin Henderson

A lease.

Robert Deuster

Over a 10-year period.

Dustin Henderson

Okay. And then it sounded like baseball cards were or just the cards in general we’re doing pretty well like kind of outperforming according to the press release, is there anything special any trends you aware of there?

Robert Deuster

Well, I mean, it’s -- the only trend that we see is that, I guess, one would consider a bit surprising, but for a hobby as old as it is, it consistently grows and I guess, that indicates that there is more and more people and interest in these -- in cards both modern and vintage. And so we’re very encouraged by the trends.

I don’t think you can single out any particular event that’s happening. I mean, we get seasonal interest that peaks during the start of the new baseball season, which is right now. So there is new stars that enter the sport and new rookie cards and so it just seems to create an ongoing interest in this really terrific little hobby. So we’re glad it is and we’re ready to serve.

Dustin Henderson

Terrific. Thanks for answering the questions.

Robert Deuster

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears we have no -- we do have another question from [ph] Kenny Ackerman (23:47). Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Just one last question, you guys have a very high return on invested capital and you pay a large portion of your income out as a dividend. How do you think about reinvesting the capital that you guys get in future potential for reinvestment going forward?

Robert Deuster

The reason we have the large dividend is because, we came to the realization quite a long time ago that for us to grow in this industry, it would probably not be through M&A. And so we’ve chosen to take an intrinsic growth strategy and what we’re doing is balancing what we believe to be a prudent use of the cash, which was quite sizable on our balance sheet a number of years ago, with the investments we need to do the expansion overseas to these facility moves and still return excess cash to shareholders.

So, that is, I think, a formula that’s been in place about four years, five years now and it seems to work well. So we’re committed to keeping it in place as long as we can and as we grow, we find it easier and easier to do. As you could see last quarter, we had fairly healthy free cash flow that came from operations and we expect that if we’re successful that will continue to increase. But we don’t see in front of us a very large capital investment profile developing in order for us to keep the company growing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Do you guys have thresholds for like what percent IRR you want on a project that you invest in or do -- anything you can say around the thresholds you have?

Robert Deuster

No. We don’t really put, I mean, every opportunity we see for investment is usually incremental to the base strategy we have. So the return on investment could be very high. But we don’t have a fixed formula that we use and as you can see, our investment trends that we’ve experienced in last few years is, we don’t spend a lot of money on capital, considering the size of the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Deuster

Sure.

Operator

Robert Deuster

Great. Well, thank you very much for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

