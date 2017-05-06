Pengrowth Offers Robust Long Terms Gains For Patient Investors

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) reported a noisy first quarter of 2017 with substantial progress in debt reduction through asset sales but a sizeable loss. Investors should look through the noise to see the emerging Pengrowth which should produce handsome returns for patient investors.

Pengrowth reported an operating net back of $17.11 (Canadian) per barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") in the first quarter, an improvement over a dismal $4.82 per boe in 2016 before gains on hedging. Now that Pengrowth has all but closed its hedge book, results going forward will reflect current commodity prices more or less.

Pengrowth guidance for 2017 was reduced to reflect the impact of asset sales in Q1. The guidance from Pengrowth's reported results was as follows, all in Canadian funds:

Source: Pengrowth MD&A

That estimate is slightly lower than Pengrowth guidance. Pengrowth sees full year funds flow from operations of $160 million and reported $26.9 million of that in Q1 leaving $133.1 million to be generated in the balance of the year. My estimate is $12 million less. Given the size of Pengrowth and the changing mix of its business, I conclude management's guidance is reasonable.

Within the next month or two, Pengrowth will close its most recently reported asset sales the proceeds of which Pengrowth says it will use to reduce debt. That should bring Pengrowth's total debt to about $475 million ($675 million Canadian) by my arithmetic. With the recent weakness in the Canadian dollar, realized commodity prices should be higher than Pengrowth's guidance without any drag from U.S. denominated debt which appears fully hedged.

With its balance sheet reasonably repaired, Pengrowth can begin to focus on development of its Lindbergh SAGD project which has excellent economics, and the company's Montney natural gas play which is similarly very profitable. To be in a position to do so, Pengrowth needs to complete its balance sheet repair by renegotiating its bank lines and possibly going to market for additional funds.

Pengrowth should be bringing output from Lindbergh to 35,000 barrels a day by late 2018 or early 2019.

Source: Pengrowth presentation

Lindbergh has low costs and high net backs. If Pengrowth can fund its planned Lindbergh expansion (and I have no doubt the company can and will), Lindbergh alone can contribute $250,000 to cash flow at a $20 per barrel net back. That would put a value of almost $2 billion on Lindbergh, equivalent to $1.50 a share without putting any value on Pengrowth's other assets. Pengrowth's conventional and attractive Montney plays have profitable growth potential as well.

The current softness in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") pricing will hurt Pengrowth to some degree, but it is somewhat offset by the parallel softness in the Canadian dollar exchange rate and a narrowing of the differential between WTI ("WTI") and Western Canadian Select ("WCS"). The following chart shows how declines in WTI do not necessarily translate into lower realized prices for Canadian oil companies who receive WCS price for much of their output.

Source: Alberta economic data http://economicdashboard.alberta.ca/OilPrice

Investors in Pengrowth cannot simply react to changes in WTI without regard for the effect of both foreign exchange and relative pricing. As shown in the chart, it is possible for the realized Canadian price to rise when WTI is falling if the exchange rate falls and the WCS differential narrows. There seems little doubt the Canadian dollar is on a downward path, and there are pipeline projects underway in Canada which will improve access to market for Canadian producers and very likely narrow the current discount they suffer in their realized prices.

My view is that Pengrowth will turn in results close to its guidance; will improve its financial flexibility through new debt terms and further asset sales; and, will show good growth particularly in its Lindbergh project. These positive trends will build value that will over time show up in PGH stock price movement.

I am long Pengrowth.