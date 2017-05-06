I discuss whether or not investors should follow insiders and purchase shares of each stock below.

Insiders Are Buying These 3 Gold Stocks And Selling 1

Insider buying is usually a good sign for investors, because it means insiders are bullish on their company's stock and expect it to rise. Likewise, insider selling can be a negative sign as it might mean insiders have lost confidence in their company and think the share price may decline (although there could be many other reasons for selling).

While insider trading activity certainly not the only piece of information investors should consider before making an investment decision, it can still be useful information to consider. Personally, the strategy of buying with insiders has worked well for me in the past, as I point out in detail in this article.

As a reminder, insider trading activity is freely available public information. For Canadian companies (which many gold and silver miners are) you can find SEDI filings for stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or you can use CanadianInsider.com to search for recent insider trading activity. On U.S. markets, insider trading activity can be found on SEC Form-4 documents.

Insiders have been buying shares of three gold stocks and selling one heavily. Here's a summary of the insider transactions and my thoughts on each stock.

Insider Buying at Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF)

Insider buying continues as Aurico Metals. On May 1, Richard Mark Colterjohn, a director of Aurico, bought 75,000 shares at $1.05, 25,000 shares at $1.06 and 100,000 shares at $1.08. Previously, three separate insiders purchased shares back in November.

For some background, I've been bullish on Aurico Metals for quite some time. I'm a huge fan of it royalty holdings, mainly, its 2% NSR royalty on Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville mine in Australia, where drilling has returned exceptional results.

Aurico Metals also recently reported its first quarter results and announced a 35% increase in royalty revenue to $2.2 million, plus an increase in 2017 royalty revenue guidance range to $9.5 to $10.4 million from $8.0 to $8.4 million. Other milestones achieved in Q1 include a 188% increase in indicated resources at its Kemess East deposit, as well as a granted Environmental Assessment Certificate at Kemess. The project continues to advance towards a development decision.

Aurico's stock is up 7% year-to-date, outperforming the gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), which is up 3.5%, and the junior gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), which has declined 3.17%. I think the outperformance will continue as Aurico's royalties continue to grow the company's revenue and as Kemess advances.

Insider Buying at Rapier Gold (OTC:RPGIF)

Rapier Gold is a relatively new gold explorer focusing on the 100% owned Pen Gold Project, a massive land position located west of the prolific Timmins mining district, which has produced 72 million ounces of gold to date.

The project is located nearby Tahoe Resources' (NYSE:TAHO) 144 project and the Timmins West mine, which was acquired in its deal with Lake Shore Gold (NYSEMKT:LSG), as well as Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) Borden project. Simply put, it's in a pretty great location for a gold explorer.

Rapier recently announced the closing of a $1.378 million private placement as it issued 13.78 million units at $.10 per unit. There were also some warrants attached to the deal, with each unit containing one half of one warrant; each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.13, for a period of two years. This is not a heavily diluted company, however, and the financing will help Rapier expo

I like the potential of Rapier, but it's still a very early stage project with limited drilling, as only 34 holes have been drilled to date, according to its corporate presentation. There has also been an internal takeover battle inside the company between its shareholders.

On May 3, Delbrook Capital Advisors purchased 760,000 shares at a price of $.12 per share in the public market. According to the above news article, Delbrook Capital Advisors represents a block of 40% of Rapier shareholders that are in favor of changing up the board of directors.

I would hold off on buying Rapier Gold shares for the above reasons. Mainly, I want to see more drilling and exploration results before committing any funds, and I need to do more research on the company.

Insider Buying at Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF)

Euro Sun Mining, formerly known as Carpathian Gold, saw its president and CEO purchase 30,000 shares recently, while a member on its board of directors bought 5,000 shares.

Euro Sun is an interesting company as its developing its 100% owned, 10+ million ounce gold and copper deposit called Rovina Valley, located in Romania. Its mining license was granted in May 2015 and an initial preliminary economic assessment was completed back in 2010. The company sold off its Riacho Dos Machados project to Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) in 2016 and is now focusing solely on advancing Rovina Valley.

This is a massive, but low-grade project and it is unclear if it will become an economical mine at this point in time as a lot of work still needs to be done.

According to the PEA released in 2010, the project will produce 196,000 ounces of gold and 49.4 million pounds of copper on average annually over 19 years at $379 cash costs per ounce. It carries a pre-tax net present value of $731 million, at a 8% discount and using $1,000 per ounce gold and $3 per pound copper prices. However, pre-production capital seems a bit high at $509.4 million, and to re-iterate, this is a preliminary study that uses resources (and not actual reserves) in its estimates.

I've yet to cover the company in-depth, but will do more due diligence shortly. Here's a link to its corporate presentation for those interested in learning more. As it stands, I think Euro Sun is an interesting company but I do not recommend buying shares for the reasons mentioned above.

Other notable buys include:

- Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU), where three separate insiders purchased a total of 72,500 shares valued at more than $200,000. I am long Nevsun and recently covered its earnings report.

- Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF), where one insider purchased 25,000 shares at $.65 per share. Shares have had a rough year but I still think the company will shine in 2017.

Insider Selling at Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA)

Notable insider selling has occurred at Banro, a gold miner I've never recommended due to high debt levels and a risky mining jurisdiction. In fact, back in 2015 I listed Banro as one of three gold mining stocks investors should avoid.

One insider, Jiongjie Lu, sold a total of 575,114 shares at prices between $.113 to $.126 on May 3. Lu is on the board of directors of Banro.

My concerns over Banro's debt have not changed much since I wrote that article back in 2015, even as Banro recently completed a recapitalization of its debt. This is still a highly indebted company with a massive share count (over 1 billion shares outstanding). The stock has underperformed peers and will continue to do so in my opinion.

