Viacom's (VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

James Bombassei - SVP, IR

Robert Bakish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wade Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Cyma Zarghami - President, Nickelodeon Group

Analysts

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Richard Greenfield - BTIG, LLC

Alexia Quadrani - JPMorgan

Doug Mitchelson - UBS

John Janedis - Jefferies

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Jessica Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Viacom First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Teleconference. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Jim Bombassei. Please go ahead, sir.

James Bombassei

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our March quarter earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Bakish, our President and CEO; Wade Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; and Cyma Zarghami, our President of the Nickelodeon Group.

Please note that in addition to our press release, we have slides and trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website.

I want to refer you to Page number 2 in the web presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC.

Today's remarks will focus on adjusted results. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial information discussed on the call can be found in our earnings release or on our website.

And now I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Bakish

Thanks, Jim, and thanks to everyone, for joining us today. I'm happy to report Viacom delivered a solid fiscal second quarter, one in which we continued to show improvement, growing revenue in both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. On the Media Networks side, increases in affiliate revenue, along with continued international strength, drove top line growth. On Filmed Entertainment, Paramount increased revenues across all of its business units. At the total Viacom level, revenues were up 8%, and we grew adjusted operating income 4% in the quarter.

Reported operating income was down 43%, driven by $280 million in restructuring and programming charges incurred as we realign and invest to fuel our new strategy. Wade will speak to all the numbers more a little later. But first, I'd like to take you through what I see as the headlines of the quarters beyond the financials. These come in four broad buckets: strategy, organization, our balance sheet and general execution, which is our increasing focus.

First, on strategy. On our last call, back in February, we laid out a comprehensive strategy for turning around Viacom. To put the full power of Viacom behind our flagship brand, to elevate our approach to content and talent, to focus on partnerships, to grow our brands beyond linear, both in digital and off-media; and to continue to strengthen our organization.

In the past few months, my team and I have spent considerable time sharing this new strategy with all of our key constituents, from our distribution, advertising and creative partners, to our employees and to you, our investors. And I'm happy to say that, throughout these conversations, the strategy was well received.

Second, organization. In the last quarter, we've made important progress on our enabling organization with the new senior leadership team now fully in place. The biggest news here is leadership at Paramount. As most of you know, we've hired Jim Gianopulos to run the studio. Jim is a smart, seasoned executive with the operating expertise to help the studio address its strategic challenges of the last several years and the strong creative relationships to help jump-start its pipeline.

Since early April, I've been working closely with Jim, and he is working closely with the senior team at Paramount to chart a new course for the studio. He is also working with leadership in our Media Networks to help map out long-term plans for co-branded films.

More broadly and across the company, we continue to take significant steps to ensure that our structure aligns with our strategy. We're breaking down the silos that have impeded broader collaboration across the company in the past.

For example, we recently announced Kern Schireson as Viacom's first Chief Data Officer and made moves to unify our research and audience science teams to further strengthen our data, media analytics and consumer insights across the company.

We also announced the creation of a new global product development group to more effectively develop and launch authenticated multiplatform products across our portfolio, principally to support the pay-TV viewing experience. That group will also ensure that we're bringing some of our international success stories, including our Play Plex mobile apps to the domestic marketplace.

Third, balance sheet. As I've said before, we remain committed to maintaining Viacom's investment-grade rating. To this end, we recently took significant steps toward strengthening our balance sheet, improving our leverage profile and enhancing liquidity. This included consummating a $1.3 billion hybrid debt deal, the proceeds of which were used to redeem $1.4 billion of our near-term maturities; and the April announcement of the sale of our 49.8% stake in EPIX to MGM for $634 million, which we anticipate to close shortly and whose proceeds will be used to retire further debt obligations.

And we moved forward with our slate financing agreement with our partners in China, which Wade will speak to later. Combined, these moves will strengthen our balance sheet, improve our liquidity and give us greater flexibility as we move forward.

Fourth, execution. Increasingly, this is what it's all about, executing. Let me share with you a few highlights from the quarter. First, MTV. Chris McCarthy and his team have been very busy behind the scenes. And I'm pleased to say that they're approaching the completion of their first phase of work, putting in place a new team, strengthening the schedules and introducing a new programming pipeline with renewed focus on unscripted content. This has already created some value.

What I'm most excited about is the second phase of work, bringing the team's hard work to the screens, to audiences. Starting this month and rolling out throughout the summer, this includes new content, new talent and return of daily live programming to the network. The first show to hit this month, a revamped and broadened MTV Movie and TV Awards airs Sunday, then a week later comes the new Promposal which is just what it sounds like, young people making pretty amazing proposals to take their intended dates to the prom. A new version of My Super Sweet 16 accompanies it. Then a reimagined Fear Factor, hosted by Ludacris, follows two weeks later and all of this is just the beginning.

There are eight new shows in the month. As part of this, we've also initiated a major expansion of our Times Square studio, best known as the TRL Studio, to power this drive into live. This will fuel a live afternoon programming block that will provide a critical on-ramp to MTV's primetime block. And by next fiscal year, the network expects to program nearly 50% more content powers. Additionally, it's pushing quickly into live experiences, including a free three-hour preshow festival for audiences to amplify the Movie and TV Awards this weekend.

Second, Paramount TV production, a real and untold success story. It launched in 2014 with the goal to create and deliver cinematic filmmaker-driven SVOD and premium cable content. Today, the studio has far exceeded its initial target of two dramas and one comedy on air in three years. They currently have the critically acclaimed series 13 Reasons Why now streaming on Netflix. It's already the most tweeted-about show of 2017.

They have renewals in the form of second seasons currently shooting on Berlin Station and Shooter and a third season of School of Rock with Nickelodeon and season three and four of the Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ on Seeso. And they are currently in production on the best-selling novel The Alienist for TNT and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, for Amazon.

This summer they begin shooting Maniac with Cary Fukunaga, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill and in the fall, The Haunting with Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV for Netflix. Paramount TV already has strong relationships with the top creators and producers on and off screen and has been recognized for its work with 10 nominations and 5 Emmy Awards with the breakthrough hit for Grease: Live.

Having a successful TV production business attached to the studio provides helpful consistency in cash flows, and I believe it is fundamental to the success of the studio. And let's not forget that this is a low capital-intensive business. We see considerable value here going forward.

Third, ad sales. Right now, we are several weeks into upfront conversations with our marketing partners. And I, along with our flagship brand leaders, sales and data executives have been meeting with agencies and clients to unveil new brand strategies and content and to discuss new ways of working together. Along the way, we've regularly heard from marketers about the need for consistency in audience targeting and measurement for advanced TV advertising. That's why we're so excited to unveil Open AP with our partners at Fox and Turner in March, creating the industry's first open platform for cross-publisher audience targeting and independent measurement, which builds on the success we've had with Vantage, our data-driven advanced audience platform.

We believe Open AP represents a considerable opportunity for programmers, agencies and advertisers and we're pleased to say that, from early positive feedback, they agree. While it's early days, I'm optimistic about this year's upfront and believe that both television and Viacom are well positioned. More on that next quarter.

Fourth, distribution. Here, we continue to move beyond one-note conversations on carriage to comprehensive discussions on how we can build more value for all parties while sustainably supporting and evolving the pay-TV ecosystem and we are not waiting until renewals to engage.

In fact, we are currently actively engaged with a number of parties all outside the traditional renewal discussions. Here, there are two things worth mentioning. First, we now have data and advertising pilots operational with two major U.S. MVPDs, whereby we are inserting some advanced advertising campaigns in their local commercial availabilities.

Second, we are speaking with several MVPDs regarding variations on the entertainment skinny pack concept, and we're optimistic that one could launch by the end of this year. Both of these are early but tangible examples of the implementation of the strategy we first rolled out to you on our last call. And whether it's marketers, distributors or other industry partners, a lot of this simply comes down to being more engaged, more accessible and more transparent. We've been and will continue to be very active on this front as we feel there's enormous potential to create new opportunities.

Fifth, international. I'm pleased to report that our business outside the U.S. continues to thrive. We are seeing continued strength in audience delivery across the pay portfolio with revenue-weighted share up 4% in the quarter. We also extended the reach of our pay brands in the Middle East with the launch of three new channels, including Paramount.

At the local level, our latest acquisition, Telefe, continued its dominance as Argentina's monthly ratings leader in every day part this quarter, contributing to our advertising and affiliate growth abroad. And Channel 5 experienced its fifth straight quarter of growth and increased its audience share in key demographics by 4% year-over-year.

Finally, last month, we announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Porta dos Fundos in Brazil. We're really excited about this one. The company is a leading short-form comedy content producer creating digital native content for Brazil's number 2 YouTube channel. These are all important moves as we continue to position international as an even bigger contributor to our overall business.

Lastly, Nickelodeon. Under Cyma Zarghami's leadership, Nick has already built a strong foundation for what we're trying to achieve with all of our flagship brands. It's fully global, fully diversified across consumer products, experiences, theatrical and digital, while consistently dominant on linear.

With that, I'll hand it over to Cyma, President of the Nickelodeon Group, to share more insights into Nick's progress and priorities moving forward. Cyma?

Cyma Zarghami

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone. As Bob said, Nickelodeon is on very solid ground. This success is the result of several strategic steps that propelled us to number 1 with kids, a position that we've held for three years and counting. And we continue to extend our lead over the competition with year-over-year ratings growth of 5% this quarter.

Nick has the top kid shows in every genre, thanks to a new generation of shows that kids love, with new hits like The Loud House and more new episodes from SpongeBob, live-action favorites like Henry Danger and a new set of popular preschool programs including PAW Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines, providing diversification across our portfolio.

At any given time, we have a strong bench of six to eight shows that power the lion's share of our GRPs, which account for 65% of all ad-based kid viewing in the marketplace. It was the strength and diversity of our pipeline that earned the network's top-rated status and ownership of the top 10 shows with kids 2 to 11, kids 6 to 11 and kids 2 to 5.

So here's a little bit more about how we got here. First, based on findings from an in-depth research study that we conducted, we acknowledged and addressed three key developments in the landscape. A new generation of kids who are very different from those who came before them, even more new platforms and devices like smart TVs, streaming players and more tablets and an altogether different paradigm in entertainment, one that puts a premium on more new content and on-demand viewing.

So with that as a backdrop, we've rolled out the results of our audience research study to the entire organization. We installed new leadership in every creative group. We cultivated a new roster of Nick talent that reflects the audience. They're smart, relatable and diverse. We redesigned our New York facilities and expanded our West Coast offices in Burbank to ensure that our teams have the best environment to support their creativity. Burbank is the home to our animation production. We have 20 shows currently in production there and more than 600 incredibly talented in-house animators and creators.

We committed to building franchises from the ground up, which includes making consumer products a part of the development process. We reimagined a marketing approach for our content and brand that is multiplatform and immersive. It's 360 degrees, 365 days a year. And most importantly, we significantly increased our content pipeline. To meet the audiences' demand for more, we created a pipeline for every genre: live-action, animation, preschool, TV movies, live events and new formats like digital and short form.

For this current season, we have almost 700 episodes of new and returning series with a mix of programming coming from multiple initiatives that allow us to generate more content with only modest increases in production budgets, like co-productions with our international divisions and experiments with new formats. This content delivers results across platforms and geographies.

The Loud House is reaching SpongeBob-sized ratings in the U.S.A. And in less than a year, globally it's already top 10 in 10 countries. We continue to prioritize growing our owned and operated platforms. For the fiscal year-to-date, we saw 31% increase in full episode streams. Preschool was even stronger, where our episode streams grew 105%. And our preschool content, in particular, is helping power our strong consumer products portfolio. We have more than doubled the number of properties in our preschool portfolio, which helps us generate $4 billion in annual sales at retail.

PAW Patrol is the number 1 preschool property. It was the number 1 show for kids 2 to 5 this quarter. It was named licensing toy of the year by the Toy Association, and it remains both a hit on TV and in consumer products internationally. Shimmer and Shine is a top 5 preschool show here in the United States, and it's already a top 10 property in 10 countries. And we're also laying the groundwork for the launch next year of an all-new animated series for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new series is a true reinvention and will energize the fan base across television, games and apps and consumer products.

Because our strategy is paying off, we feel confident in our performance, and we're now looking to make the Nick brand even bigger and beyond television. Very quickly, here's three initiatives that align with the overall Viacom strategy to move our brands more meaningfully into film, the physical world and the digital world. We're working closely with Paramount to develop IP for the silver screen and for small screen. There will definitely be another SpongeBob movie. We're developing big-screen treatments for Henry Danger and the Loud House, with more to come.

But the first example of this new collaborative way of working is Amusement Park, an animated film in theaters next summer first and then followed by a TV series. Amusement Park is a great example of the kind of movies that should be Nickelodeon. In the physical world, there's an opportunity with families to take vacations together. So we've launched a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic last year, and we have another one coming next year in Mexico. And our goal is to have a series of these license deals in the coming years.

Live tours are an important part of our franchise planning. The model right now is a PAW Patrol live tour, which has been selling out here and internationally. We're moving towards multiple tours up and running simultaneously.

Digital is another opportunity. Games are a successful extension of our franchises. We have more than 50 apps so far from seven different properties, and more than half of these have hit number 1 at launch. We recently announced the creation of our entertainment lab. It's a technology incubator for experimenting with VR, AR and AI in new, faster ways to develop and create and produce IP.

So as Nickelodeon keeps moving forward and growing, we'll continue to be laser-focused on cementing our position in the hearts and minds of the next generation of kids and families. We have a clear and growing leadership position in television and a clear path to significantly expand the brand with many, many initiatives already underway.

Thank you, and now I'll turn it over to Wade.

Wade Davis

Thanks, Cyma, and good morning. We're pleased to report our financial results for the March quarter of fiscal 2017. In the quarter, we again saw revenue growth at both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. We continue to execute on our strategic plan, and we took steps to strengthen our balance sheet and de-lever the company.

Before I take you through our adjusted operating results, I want to note that we took $280 million of restructuring and programming charges in the quarter. These actions are aligned with our new strategic plan, including our move away from scripted product on certain networks, the rebranding of Spike as the Paramount Network and the streamlining and consolidation of certain Media Networks support functions. While some of the savings from these actions will fall to the bottom line, the majority of the savings will be reinvested to fund the execution of our strategic plan.

Now let's take a look at our operating results. In terms of consolidated results, we saw growth across a number of key metrics in the quarter. Viacom generated revenue of $3.3 billion, an 8% increase over the prior year. And adjusted operating income of $612 million, which was up 4%. We generated adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, an increase of 4% over the prior year. And year-to-date, we've generated $343 million of operating free cash flow, which is up 49% over last year. Our top line growth was driven by strong performance across all Filmed Entertainment revenue streams, increases in affiliate revenue and continued strength at our international Media Networks. Slide 4 of our web deck provides the financial overview of our Media Networks segment.

Revenues for the quarter increased by 1% to $2.4 billion. Revenues included a 1 percentage point unfavourable impact from foreign exchange. Worldwide affiliate revenues increased 2%, while advertising revenues declined 1% and ancillary revenues were flat. Adjusted operating income declined to $747 million.

Slide 5 of our web deck provides a breakdown of our Media Networks' domestic and international revenue performance.

Domestic revenues decreased 2% to $1.9 billion, and we had another strong quarter at our international operations as revenues increased by 11% to $478 million. On an organic basis, if we exclude a 7 percentage point unfavorable foreign currency impact and 10 percentage point positive impact from the Telefe acquisition, international revenue grew 8%.

At our domestic Media Networks business, we continue to see growth in affiliate with revenues up 1% in the quarter. The growth reflects rate increases, partially offset by a modest decline in pay-TV subscribers as well as the decline in revenues from SVOD agreements. Domestic advertising declined 4% in the quarter, consistent with our guidance from the last earnings call. The performance in the quarter reflects the timing of the Easter holiday, which had an unfavourable impact of 100 basis points. Excluding this impact, domestic ad sales performance was in line with the December quarter. Strong pricing increases were more than offset by lower impressions.

International advertising revenues increased 11% in the quarter. Organically, if we exclude an 11 percentage point unfavourable impact from foreign currency and a 17 percentage point positive impact from the acquisition of Telefe, international advertising revenues grew 5%, reflecting continued strength in Europe.

International affiliate revenues increased 10%, which included a 4 percentage point unfavourable impact from foreign currency and a 4 percentage point positive impact from the acquisition of Telefe. The growth in the quarter reflects the impact of rate increases, subscriber growth and new channel launches as well as higher revenues from SVOD and OTT agreements.

Internationally, ancillary revenues were up 11% due primarily to growth in consumer products, driven by the strength of our kids brands, including PAW Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines as well as growth in TV licensing. Currency has had an immaterial impact on ancillary revenues.

Worldwide expenses increased 5% in the quarter and reflect an unfavourable 3 percentage point impact from the acquisition of Telefe and a favourable 1 percentage point impact from foreign exchange. Excluding these items, organic growth in worldwide expenses was 3%.

Within operating expenses, programming expense was flat due to the timing of programming premieres aired in the quarter. SG&A expense increased 11% in the quarter due to higher advertising and promotion cost and the acquisition of Telefe. Distribution and other expenses increased 9%, which included the impact of Telefe.

Overall, we continue to be pleased with the progress we're making at Media Networks. We're moving quickly to implement our flagship brand strategy, and we expect to see the benefits of this strategy and a strengthened portfolio as we progress through the year.

Turning to Paramount. The slate financing agreement that we entered into last December remains on track and is in operation. Additionally, the partners have elected to upsize their commitment from 25% to 30%. As previously announced, this is a three-year agreement with an option to extend to a fourth and covers films beginning with our fiscal 2017 slate.

Now turning to the studio's results for the quarter. Filmed Entertainment revenues increased 37%, driven by gains across all revenue streams. Slide 6 of the earnings presentation provides the breakdown of the Filmed Entertainment revenues.

Theatrical revenues increased 10% to $238 million, primarily due to the release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, partially offset by lower carryover revenues. Home entertainment revenues increased 29% to $198 million, primarily reflecting the number and mix of current quarter releases, including Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Arrival, Allied and Fences.

Licensing revenues increased 45% to $347 million, primarily driven by Paramount Television productions, including 13 Reasons Why and Shooter as well as higher revenues from pay-TV and SVOD distributors.

Ancillary revenues increased 149% to $112 million, primarily driven by the impact of the film slate financing in the quarter. Filmed Entertainment generated an adjusted operating loss of $66 million in the quarter as compared to a loss of $136 million in the prior year, an improvement of $70 million. The improvement reflects the gains in revenue, partially offset by higher print and advertising expenses related to our fiscal 2017 theatrical releases.

In terms of taxes, the year-to-date adjusted effective tax rate was 30.5% as compared to 32.8% in the prior year, driven by the mix of domestic and international income.

Slide 11 of the earnings presentation provides the components of free cash flow. Year-to-date, we generated $343 million of operating free cash flow, which is a 49% improvement versus last year. The increase in free cash flow versus the prior year was principally due to lower working capital utilization, reflecting lower film spend.

Looking at our debt on Slide 10. It remains principally fixed rate with an average cost at quarter-end at 4.8%. We had $12.2 billion of total debt and $671 million of cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end. During the quarter, we continued to take steps to strengthen our balance sheet, improve our liquidity and de-lever the company. In February, we issued a total of $1.3 billion of hybrid securities, which received partial equity credit from the ratings agencies. In March, we used those proceeds to redeem $1.4 billion of our near-term maturities. If you take into consideration the equity credit we received on hybrid securities, our adjusted gross debt at quarter-end was $11.5 billion.

In April, we announced the sale of our 49.8% stake in EPIX to MGM for $634 million, inclusive of dividends. We anticipate that the transaction will close this quarter, and we'll use the net after-tax proceeds of approximately $570 million to redeem outstanding debt. Pro forma to the sale of EPIX, our adjusted gross debt at March 31 would have been $11 billion.

Since we announced our strategic plan on February 9 and our commitment to delevering, if you take the EPIX sale into account, we reduced gross debt by $1.3 billion or approximately 10%.

We continue to be focused on strengthening our balance sheet and optimizing our capital structure to support our long-term strategic objective. And we are focused on preserving our investment-grade rating by monetizing non-core assets enhancing our cash flow as well as taking other actions that will allow us to achieve our stated objectives.

Now let's turn to some of the factors impacting the second half of fiscal 2017. For the June quarter, we expect continued improvement in worldwide ad sales driven by ongoing double-digit growth in international, offset by declines in domestic advertising in the low single digits, reflecting sequential improvement from the March quarter.

As for affiliate revenues in the June quarter, we expect that both domestic and international revenue will continue to grow with worldwide revenues showing sequential improvement from the March quarter. For the full year, we expect that the growth rate for Media Networks programming spend will be in mid-single digits, including factoring in the impact of the acquisition of Telefe.

Fences will modestly benefit from our restructuring actions. For the full year, on an organic basis, we expect Media Networks SG&A expense growth rate will be in the mid-single digits. However, including the acquisition of Telefe, recorded SG&A expense will grow in the high single digits. In terms of taxes, for 2017, we forecast a book tax rate of approximately 31%.

We'll continue to prime this as we go through the year and get a better sense for the domestic versus international profitability mix.

With that, I'd like to turn it back to Bob to wrap it up.

Robert Bakish

Thank you, Wade. In closing, we will continue to move fast, be aggressive and be opportunistic in driving the turnaround for Viacom. Our goal is to evolve Viacom into the premier portfolio of global multiplatform entertainment brand. As we stay focused and flexible and become a partner of choice in our industry, we know that goal is well within our grasp. And as we do, we'll remain focused on growing earnings, free cash flow and delivering value for our shareholders. I know we spent time with many of you over the past few months, and we will continue to do so moving forward to ensure the dialogue continues.

Thank you for all your support. We will now take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks, good morning. Bob, obviously, there's a lot of concern in the marketplace about the state of the bundle. And I'm wondering if you could talk about the improvement you're expecting in affiliate revenues in the U.S. in particular, your relationships with some of the key MVPDs, particularly Charter, where, I believe, there's been some potential re-tiering.

And then for you and/or Cyma, just on Nickelodeon. It was interesting. Hulu obviously is not carrying the network. Not a surprise. But they called out Nick's content on demand as a key part of their SVOD offers. Obviously, they see value there. How are you thinking about managing Nick's content distribution given the changing landscape?

And are there opportunities, you think, for real revenue benefits on that business in the medium term from some of these shifts, maybe touching on your strategy for SVOD with Nick, in general? Thanks.

Robert Bakish

Thanks, Ben. A bunch of questions there. But look, there's a lot going on in the industry, for sure. There was recently some data on subs that probably were seeing some softness, too. It is worth noting that, that subscribing data is differentiated by distributor. Some operators actually grew subs while others declined. So while early, it does suggest there's some execution differences going on. But I think that's also - should be a rallying cry for the industry.

We need to work together to ensure that the product and marketing better support industry performance. We're already engaging in that dialogue with really all of our partners and believe that this will probably be a catalyst for escalating those dialogues. And that, at the end of the day, is a good thing. We also think, among other things, it highlights the need for truly new consumer options. And we do think that this entertainment pack initiative fits perfectly as a low-priced entry point for some of the people that are not currently participating in the ecosystem and may have churn due to price points. So a lot going on there.

With respect to Charter, in particular, we are aware of the issue. Worth noting, it appears to affect new subs only. It's not a broad re-tiering. I read something today that suggested it might be. But suffice it to say, this is in the context of an ongoing integration there. There is a difference of opinion on what's appropriate. We have a very strong point of view and are in conversations about it and I believe this will get resolved. And again, at a macro level, we continue to be focused on partnership with Charter and where there's other conversations going on and other MVPDs and are working to build and evolve the pay-TV ecosystem.

On the Nickelodeon front, let me just touch on SVOD in general and then I'll let Cyma add some color to it. So again, we are principally focused on maintaining the value of the pay-TV ecosystem. It's why I made the decision earlier this year not to renew a set of properties with Hulu. That was something they were very interested in, to be clear. And I haven't seen Mike's commentary on that, but it doesn't surprise me because they do continue to have some product.

We have to make sure, as an industry, that we are not creating inexpensive alternatives for consumers to access our best product. And so that has very much driven our current thinking on SVOD. Clearly, within that framework, there is an opportunity to put some product in SVOD, whether it's U.S. or international. In international, there's also the dimension of country and different markets or in different places with respect to pay-TV penetration and the like. But there are some things that make sense out there. So you can expect we would have some presence, at least on some platforms, but not in a high-volume, fresh kind of way. Cyma, you might want to add to that.

Cyma Zarghami

Sure. The product that we have on Hulu right now is primarily a set of our hits that have many seasons and many episodes. And we have our own - we have a deep library of content that fuels our own channels, six of our own platforms. But as we build out our consumer products business and capabilities, it is beneficial to our hits to have them in multiple places and multiple access to the consumers. And when they work, they work almost everywhere. And performance on television is not affected at all by that performance on Hulu.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you both.

Wade Davis

Operator, we’ll take our next question.

[Operator Instructions] We'll go next to Rich Greenfield of BTIG.

Richard Greenfield

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Sort of a followup to the last one, the MVPDs, broadly, the facilities-based ones, they've struggled to create kind of more flexible bundles. They've got all of these legacy minimum distribution clauses that makes it hard to create bundles without broadcasters or without sports. But from what we can tell, it looks like they have a lot more flexibility.

They want to create so-called virtual MVPDs or over-the-top bundles where they could actually launch bundles that don't have some of the legacy sports and broadcast channels. When you talk, Bob, about kind of new skinny bundles, are these the type of things - I mean, we sense Charter has been working on one of these kind of sports-less bundles. Rutledge has been pretty outspoken about the need for lower-cost bundles. AT&T's Stephenson's done the same. Just curious, like, is that the type of thing that you think could happen from existing distributors over the course of this year?

Robert Bakish

Yes. Thanks, Rich. So we're not privy to everyone's contracts on a specific level, clearly. But your general characterization, we would agree with. We do believe there are opportunities to create these skinnier bundles. And we're in very deep conversation with one particular entity right now about exactly that. And we do believe that, as we get a breakthrough here that will be a catalyst for more. Because look, at the end of the day, when you talk to people running these distribution companies, and I have met with the CEO of every one of them, everyone acknowledges that there's a marketplace opportunity here. And that's certainly based on their own data, which we haven't seen.

It's based on international data where things exist. No one questions the opportunity. And again, I think, given what's going on in some of the - with the recent universe figures, it increases the need to provide alternative packaging options to consumers to bring them into the ecosystem. So yeah, I think there is a path where someone will create a structure that allows this to come to market, again, that's something we're working on.

By the way, that probably or potentially includes the fact that broadcast signals are accessible via antennas and that offering is integrated in. So there are things going on here. There's a little bit of complexity, but we continue to be in a lot of conversations. And I'm quite confident that we're going to get somewhere.

Richard Greenfield

Thanks very much.

We'll go next to Alexia Quadrani of JPMorgan.

Alexia Quadrani

Thank you. Could you provide a bit more color on what you're currently seeing in the domestic ad market, how pricing is trending? And I know you mentioned we should expect some sequential improvement in the June quarter. Is that excluding the Easter - the benefit of the Easter shift?

And then just a followup on the Paramount TV Studio. When you see such success as you have with 13 Reasons Why, I guess, could you just give us some color about how that may sort of maybe have an indirect benefit to the studio and your efforts there to put you more on the map? I guess, any color on that would be great.

Robert Bakish

Sure. So again, a bunch of questions there. Nice to hear from you, Alexia. On the ad market, look, we're feeling good about it. And as I indicated, we've been -- and I've personally been in a lot of conversations with the people running all the major agencies as part of a new approach to the upfront we're initiating this year, where instead of doing a single, very large presentation where we kind of broadcast information to 1,000 people, we've been sitting down in a much more intimate, kind of agency-to-agency, in some cases, client-specific setting, where it's not only sales folks, myself, it's our flagship brand presidents and talking to them about what's going on.

So we have a fair amount of read on the market. I'd say, I'm - we're definitely feeling good about it. There is, in terms of scatter market, some typical free upfront posturing. And I say this having been the Chief Operating Officer of domestic advertising sales in the kind of the first part of the 2000s. So this is not at all uncommon. I would say, big picture, the market is good. Supply is tight. I mean, that's the benefit of some of the other things that are going on. There is noise on digital, without question. And TV is well positioned. So I think the market is pretty good, and it's setting up nicely for the upfront.

As far as the comps for the June quarter and your question about Easter, Easter is worth about a point to us. It was a -- so if you look at the March quarter and the June quarter, it did -- when we have the minus 4 in the June quarter, it is equivalent to minus 3 when you adjust for Easter. So if that's your question, that's the answer. As far as Paramount goes, they're - as I said in my formal remarks, there's a lot of great stuff going on at Paramount on the television production side. It really is a great time to be in the television production business.

There is a lot of demand. And kind of one of the unique things that we have is, at Paramount, we have a deep library of stories that we're drawing on, some of them only relate to films that have been brought to market, some of them aren't. And we're really - it's early days, but we are having some great success in converting that into episodic television in a very financially attractive way to us. So I feel good about 13 Reasons. Why?

It's clearly - like I said, it's the most tweeted-about show in 2017. There's a lot of discussion on it. Wait, it is a tough topic, and there's also discussions in school. I also want to point out that it is a TV mature-rated product. It's not for young children. But it's created a lot of interest. And it's probably something that has the potential to continue. Again, we haven't announced anything on that. But does that answer your question? Or you have anything else specifically on television production?

Alexia Quadrani

No, that's very helpful. Thank you so much.

[Operator Instructions] We'll go to Doug Mitchelson of UBS.

Doug Mitchelson

Thanks, so much. Bob, you've already started to talk about shifts in your relationships with distributors and strategies with distributors. There's still a lot of concern for Viacom on affiliate revenue growth and the cadence. And you've talked about providing more flexibility to distributors, and a lot of investors think that means less distribution for some of your networks, which means less affiliate revenue, less ad revenue. Can you square that up? Is giving distributors more flexibility the equivalent of less affiliate revenue for Viacom?

Robert Bakish

So we've talked about not flexibility, per se, but broadening the partnership discussion. And what we mean by that specifically is, historically, our discussions were almost exclusively at renewal points and almost exclusively about - and really they were exclusively about carriage of linear fees and how much on-demand product was going to go along with that. Today, and again, we're in arranged conversations with very large MVPDs, kind of as we speak, the conversation is happening when there isn't a deal up, point one.

Point two is, it is including other topics that can provide value from Viacom to distributors. I mentioned in my remarks about these two data pilots we have going on where we're literally inserting Vantage campaigns in local avails and having MSOs benefit financially from that. Now clearly, that's early days, but I'm actually very happy to have two of those up and running already. So that's good news.

As far as carriage of networks goes, you can think of our networks come in 3 flat - 3 tiers, if you will. You have the flagships, which we talked about. You have another set of broadly distributed networks, MTV, VH1 and TV Land, which all have up ratings in the last quarter. They're doing very well. All have strong consumer franchises.

And then you have a set of, what we call, digital or suite services. The conversations that we had on that last category, historically was all about we want more distribution, more distribution. And really, that causes problems because they want services in tiers, et cetera. So we moved off that conversation. We're fine having those up there for hierarchy clients.

Our principal focus is ensuring ongoing broad distribution of - in our flagships and this other widely distributed tier. And we're missing that carriage in some places, and we're in conversations about hopefully getting that back. But it's not about a notion of being totally flexible per se to carry anything you want.

It is very much also about what Rich was talking about before, which is finding the catalyst for the entry point for this entertainment pack, because if you think about it, pay-TV has gotten very expensive. You're talking $100-plus ARPUs in a world where people have to pay for cellphones and the like and there's a lot of stress on that machine.

We fundamentally believe that a lower-price option will be pretty compelling to people. And again, so there's a lot of conversation about that. Now clearly, that doesn't involve all of our services. It would involve the suite services, at least at the most basic, widely distributed tier, maybe as an option for other tiers. But the principal opportunity is on widely distributed service.

And if you think about the Viacom brand in this, remember, we have the #1 preschool brand in the world with Nick Jr. Full Stop, the only kids channel Nickelodeon. Full stop. If MTV, which has had its bumps in the road, but I'm telling you, and I would encourage you to ask an advertising agency that have been in our upfront dinners, there's a lot of excitement coming, whether it's Promposal, [indiscernible] or the return of TRL, this thing is going somewhere.

And by the way, it's going somewhere in a not just linear way, all of these properties have, let's just call it, deep integration with non-television devices. In fact, the Promposal, we sourced hundreds of thousands of ideas off the Internet very quickly. So it's an integrated strategy. On the Comedy Central, the biggest problem with Comedy Central ratings in the last 18 months has been the transition of our late-night franchise.

John and Steve have gone away. Trevor is starting to hit his stride, and we got Jordan coming in the fall with a half hour. That's really - that should be the new going-forward block. Jordan's been in a lot of our effort. He has been in lot of our upfront dinners. He's really funny. We have high hopes for that. So Comedy, I believe, it's already highly valued. It's the only brand of its kind in media. And it's on a path to continued improvement. And then you got BET far and away, number 1 in the African-American demographic. It has the biggest share in the market.

We just did a series of upfront presentations there focusing on what they have coming up in some - in their late-night blocks, the comedy stuff, et cetera, it looks very strong. And finally, Paramount. That's a big story for us. So you think of just those six services, that's preschool to adults, including film, that's a killer block and a killer cornerstone at a really, potentially very attractive price point. So look, we got - we're working hard to work with our partners to evolve this business, but we fundamentally see opportunity here. And we're very focused on unlocking it.

Doug Mitchelson

Thanks, so much, Bob.

Robert Bakish

So there's one other thing that I would say, just because in the context of Viacom, and I know there's a lot of noise on this distribution point and I get it. But really you should focus on the broad range of opportunity that we're going at our company. There is distribution to recapture, and that's valuable to us.

There is viewing share to grow, and we have a clear path to that. There is upside in domestic advertising. And that's on - based on growing our viewing share, that's based on pricing opportunity, particularly in the Spike to Paramount transition. That's based on growing our yield by continuing down the data-driven advertising path, something we're continuing to drive the industry on.

There is international, additional international opportunity, and you see we have nice momentum there and there's no question that Paramount will turn. And as we're doing that, we're building a very nice television production business to go with it, which is key to having a valuable, sustainable studio.

And then finally, there's real greenfield opportunities in digital where we have very small share, and there's obviously a lot of time spent viewing. And beyond media, what Cyma talked about, what we're doing in the hotel space, now Comedy Central, MTV are doing experiential stuff. Nickelodeon is coming next year with experiential stuff. There's a lot of opportunity there. So there's no question there's growth for Viacom as we navigate this changing world.

Doug Mitchelson

I appreciate all the color Bob.

We'll take our next question from John Janedis of Jefferies.

John Janedis

Thank you. Cyma, could you talk more about how advertisers are thinking about reaching the kids in the younger demo? Is it a shift away from the TV screen? How does the toy money look broadly in? And will the original hours at Nick need to increase annually going forward, given the competition?

Cyma Zarghami

Sure. We have a bunch of categories that are consistent across our business, right? Obviously, toys, obviously the movie studios and the market looks good at the moment. So we're very optimistic with our share being up and the large sort of percentage of the share that we have in the ad market at the moment.

And I think that the advantage to Nickelodeon and all of the ecosystem that we have built is that we are able to reach kids with mass simultaneous viewing opportunities that you really can't get anywhere else. And I think that is really one of our advantages. That, and the fact that we have an incredible stable -- an incredibly stable position at the moment and a clear path to some consistency with some real hits in the market. So we're feeling very optimistic about our position and the growth of our ecosystem, particularly on the Nick app and the Nick Jr. app.

Robert Bakish

Yes. And I'd just add to that, really, kind of echo it. If you look at Nickelodeon, where it's come over the last couple of years, you could argue, two, three years ago, it was the SpongeBob network. And Cyma and her team took that as a serious challenge a couple of years ago and built this multi-genre, multi-demographic pipeline that you're seeing coming to fruition today, and among other things, delivering 10 of the top 10 shows on kids television and having those new franchises working today.

And the top 3, by the way, aren't SpongeBob. It depends on which demographic you look at and you can get deeper than that. So that's something that you can't build overnight. And as we've been seeing the benefit of that, our share lead versus our traditional competitors of Disney and Cartoon has actually grown. And so that's momentum that I'm highly confident will continue going forward.

And when you talk about advertising, you talk about supply and demand, right? So the supply is tight, and we have a larger share than we're used to. That's a great place to be going into a selling cycle. And the demand is strong, too, because you've got a couple of key categories, and Cyma referenced them, toys, films and QSR, among others, that are also in good shape. So you put that together, that feels pretty good in the context of Nickelodeon in this upfront and having a really sustainable position in the marketplace.

Wade Davis

Last thing I'd add with respect to that kid's ad market is that the characteristics around digital and the restrictions around digital for the kid's ad markets reduce the number of alternatives that are available for advertisers who want to reach children. And so it just further creates a dynamic in which Nickelodeon is must-buy for anybody who wants to reach kids.

Robert Bakish

By the way, the other thing I would say on Nick, which I think is interesting, and it goes probably to an underlying question you have in terms of, "Do you have to produce more stuff?" In the last two years, the other thing that's happened is, Nickelodeon has moved to sourcing ideas globally, not just from the U.S. And in fact, as proven, that you can have hits that come from outside the U.S.

And that's very important because, a, it gets you a wider footprint of creative ideas. And b, the economics of those ideas are substantially superior to U.S.-produced ideas. So you are getting very high quality at a more attractive price point, which, on a total mix basis, helps manage your spending as you -- in this time, we've ramped episode. And again, we're in a very unique position of being able to that given our assets.

John Janedis

That's helpful, thanks. And may be if I can sneak one in for Wade. Thanks for the update on the China slate financing. As you know, there's been a lot of noise and headlines around the payment. So is the takeaway that given the upsize commitment, that the funding concerns shouldn't be an issue and that payment is on track? And does the 30% mean that there's upside to the initial $1 billion?

Wade Davis

Yes. So despite everything that's written, we've never really had concerns about payment. There is a payment schedule in the agreement, and we're going to receive cash this quarter per the schedule that was always in the agreement. And in terms of upside, yes, there is upside too from the 25% to the 30%, given that, as I said in my remarks, the deal in the aggregate still pertains to all films released in 2017. And so to the extent that there's 30%, that's upsized from what we've been incorporating into our financial statements to date.

John Janedis

Thank you.

We'll go next to Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson.

Michael Nathanson

Thanks. I have one for Bob and one for Wade. Bob, now that you have time to take some cost actions, review programming schedules, look at the global footprint of the company, can you share expectations for cost growth over, let's say, the midterm, between programming and non-programming cost? And what's the right way to think about those two buckets?

Robert Bakish

Yeah. Look, we've done a lot of work over the past six months or so, including a restructuring. We're not giving guidance at this point on specific elements of the P&L. What Wade said about the restructuring is worth echoing, which is, yes, there are savings in the restructuring. And some of those savings will drop to the bottom line, but they're also really a funding mechanism as we continue to strengthen our company and that's both with respect to programming, but more specifically, with respect to expanding into places where we don't have significant participation today.

So we talked about setting up the digital business unit, which we're currently working on and building out some offerings there. So this is about - and I think a lot of this is story of Viacom, it's we're remixing. When you looked at - if you look at the brands - for the domestic brands, the pay-TV business, you're seeing our expense base getting remixed within brands.

So the context of MTV, where we're shifting our mix to be much more back towards unscripted, back to mix change that has economic implications that allows the production of more hours at same price point, for example, we're shifting the mix of spending across brands. So an example of that would be shifting spending to the Paramount Network as we re-brand Spike and do that in January and March.

And we've started with advertisers about - talking about programming that's coming. It represents a substantial investment on a single network basis, but it's being funded as a remix. So that's how you should really be thinking about it. I don't know, Wade, if you want to add anything to that.

Wade Davis

Yeah, it's really - I mean, it's funding investments in future growth, right? I mean, when we rolled out our strategy, we did get a lot of questions specifically around digital and live events as to whether or not people should think of us needing to invest significant new dollars in executing against those initiatives and the answer is no. We are taking efficiencies that we've been able to extract from other parts of the organization and have been able to reinvest the majority of those savings into initiatives that are going to generate growth in the future.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. And then Wade, can you just follow up on the slate financial question? So far, first half of the year, you've seen the benefit at the studio and the ancillary line. Does that continue for the rest of the year or it - was that a first half kind of catch-up due to the slate financing?

Wade Davis

There will continue to be impact in fiscal '17. And depending on how we elect to structure certain elements of the forward slates, there may be -- there may or may not be impact in the forward years.

Michael Nathanson

Okay. Thank you.

Wade Davis

Operator, we have time for one more question.

We'll go to Jessica Reif with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Thanks. I have two questions. First, I just wanted to go back to the advertising topic. Given the ramp-up in programming, particularly over the summer, can you talk about how you're approaching the upfront market, which takes place before a lot of its original programming takes place? And over what period of time do you expect the new consortium, the Open AP, to really have a significant impact?

And on a completely different topic, on the film group, should we expect more restructuring charges as Jim Gianopulos comes in and brings in his own team? And is there anything, in your view, that he can do to fix the existing slate while his develops over the next, say, 18 to 24 months? If he develops his own slate, what can he do with the existing slate?

Robert Bakish

Sure. Thanks, Jessica. So in terms of the programming path and how that fits with the upfront, we have very much been talking about, as you'd expect we would, I just think it's more significant given what's going on, about our going forward programming with all the agencies- we did a studio tour, as an example, to all the studios, showcasing the new MTV, showcasing the Paramount Network. So yes, that is very much part of our upfront process and will be part of our upfront transaction.

For example, we're in conversations with advertisers about unique opportunities to participate potentially in creative ways on the relaunch or the rebrand to the Paramount Network. And there's some interest there. Absolutely, that's part of the dialogue. And certainly, we see this clear path to MTV ratings improvement. That's going to be part of the economics, if you will. In the context of Open AP, actually, I'll flip that to Wade because he's deeply involved in it and will probably give you the more precise answer.

Wade Davis

Yes. But I think your specific question is the timing of the impact -- timing and significance of the impact of Open AP. So as you probably know, that Open AP is not yet available. It won't be available until the beginning of the broadcast year. And over the course -- between now and then, we're going to continue to build participation in that. The enrolment period is open through the end of June. I guess, as of the beginning of next week, we will have met with every major network. And based on those meetings, we expect to significantly expand participation in the initiative.

In terms of the impact that we - the magnitude of the impact that we expect it to have, even though it's not currently available, in the upfront, we're seeing Open AP as a significant factor driving interest and scale around audience-based buying. And I think, probably, it's important to point out that this is something - Open AP is something that we've done in response to advertiser demand. Advertisers were asking for alignment of process and measurement to enable them to be able to take advantage of some of the advances around next-generation TV advertising, and in particular, audience-based buying.

So the fact that we're seeing very strong interest materialize in the upfront ahead of any availability from an advertisers' standpoint, which is kind of the actual expression of their early interest that generated the initiative, and the fact that we're seeing strong interest from other networks in participating in the initiative, all cause us to continue to be very optimistic about what Open AP is going to enable for us and the rest of the industry.

Robert Bakish

And then moving to Paramount, Jim, here's a couple of things. One is it goes to the execution point. There's a lot of things you have to do once you have a film so you got to distribute it. You got to market it. You have to drive ancillary value, other window values, sales, et cetera. So there's a bunch of stuff that he will certainly - and is already working on improving execution that will create value and then on the films themselves, they're not all made yet.

So even though you have a slate and you have films in production, you do screenings, you fine-tune them. And he will certainly participate in that process. So I think we will feel - I know we will feel Jim's impact. I already have. And by the way, the employees on the lot also feel and they're very excited about it. So you'll see that value begin to feather in.

Wade Davis

I would just add, more specifically, in terms of what impact we expect to see Jim to deliver on the 2018 slate. I mean, I've been extraordinarily impressed on how fast he's hit the ground running and how he's really rallied the existing team and brought in select new talent. We brought in a very senior person in television licensing. But as said, you asked the question about, "Is he going to bring in his own new team on a wholesale basis?" And one of the things I've been most impressed is how he has come in and immediately improved and refined certain processes that needed to be improved.

But almost most importantly, he's really jump-started the culture there and engaged the existing team in ways that are really impressive to see. And in terms of how that's likely to manifest itself, if your question about his ability to impact the '18 slate, I mean, obviously, some of the films have been made, but not all of them.

As it relates to the films that have been made, he's been very, very specific and targeted around things that he can do to improve the expected performance of those films by looking at refining the release strategy. I think, based on some of the things that he's focused on, there's significant upside in the marketing and releasing costs in certain of those films.

And it's also really important to remember that Jim's roots are in international. And as the international market becomes more important overall, that that's something that Jim is bringing increased focus and perspectives on. So all those things are examples of things that we expect to have a positive impact on '18 despite the fact that, as you point out, many, but not all, of the films have been made.

Robert Bakish

Yes. And the other thing, and maybe this is obvious, but he's really in it. He's not letting this thing fly on autopilot. He's in all facets of it, and he brings deep expertise and knowledge to the table across many, many areas. So we're very optimistic about the studio under Jim's leadership.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Right. And then just one - that was an amazing outlook, really great answer. I mean very - that's a lot of color. But the last question, should we expect any more restructuring charges from Film in the next quarter?

Wade Davis

There may be some additional restructuring charges, but they'll be very modest. So a lot of times when people see a new studio has come in, they're afraid, to your first question, that they're going to disrupt the team and the operational continuity, but also that they're just going to kind of flush a bunch of the product that they didn't have their name on. And Jim doesn't bring kind of a lot of ego to that question. He's very objective in looking at the product that he thinks is going to work and how to optimize that product from an economic point of view.

So either that's translated into kind of a very practical and targeted approach that is not - we don't anticipate anything significant. There may be - really, to the extent that there's any write-offs, they're largely going to be on projects that are in kind of a earlier, mid-stage development that Jim doesn't see the kind of potential for to actually make in the movies.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Great, thank you.

James Bombassei

We want to thank everyone for joining us for our earnings call.

That does conclude our conference for today. We thank you for your participation.

