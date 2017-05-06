Vascular Biogenics: Initiating Coverage With First Price Target Of $13

Interim results of the pivotal phase 3 trial of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma are expected in mid-2017 and full data will be available in early 2018.

(Vascular Biogenics, common stock price chart)

Technology:

The company's innovative, proprietary Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology enables systemic administration of gene therapy targeting abnormal blood vessels in different cancers.

The VTS platform technology comprises three components: a modified adenovirus vector that is used as a delivery vehicle for the promoter and the transgene (licensed from Crucell); a promoter (called PPE-1-3X), that specifically targets the endothelial cells of angiogenic blood vessels; and a transgene (a genetic sequence designed to yield a specific biologic effect). The promoter initiates the expression of the transgene in the blood vessels.

Product Pipeline:

(Vascular Biogenics, product pipeline)

VB-111 is a gene-based novel targeted biologic agent. Malignant glioblastoma (GBM) is a highly aggressive form of brain cancer that affects about 74,000 people annually worldwide and about 10,000-12,000 new cases arise per year in the US. It has a 90% recurrence rate despite treatment. The size of global GBM market is about $2.5 billion.

In a phase 2 clinical trial in recurrent GBM, VB-111 +Avastin (standard of care chemotherapy) showed median overall survival (OS) of 59 weeks which was significantly higher than that shown in a meta-analysis of Avastin trials (32 weeks), p=0.0295. The results are also better than that shown by Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) TTFields therapy (median OS=31 weeks when combined with temezolamide, TMZ chemotherapy) and also higher than TMZ chemotherapy alone (24 weeks). Only Ziopharm's (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Ad-RT-hIL-12 therapy has shown comparable results (median OS=12.8 months) in a phase 2 trial.

In this phase 2 trial, one-year survival was 57% with VB-111+Avastin which was significantly higher than Avastin (24%, p=0.03) and comparable to Ziopharm's Ad-RT-hIL-12 (54%).

VB-111 (now commercially named as Ofranergene obadenovec) has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from FDA for the treatment of recurrent GBM as well as Orphan Drug designation in the EU in this indication. Various patents protecting it extend till 2033.

The company has already completed patient enrollment in a pivotal phase 3 trial (randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter) comparing VB-111+Avastin to Avastin control in recurrent GBM. Unlike the phase 2 trial that used historical Avastin trials data for comparison as a control arm, the phase 3 will use a real-life Avastin control arm. Interim results of this trial are expected in mid-2017 and full data will be available in early 2018. Based on the phase 2 results, we are optimistic about successful outcome of this pivotal trial which is a binary event.

Financials and valuation:

Vascular Biogenics had $45.3 million in cash reserves at end of 2016 and had no long-term debt. It had operating cash burn of $13.4 million in 2016 and the management expects the cash reserves to be enough till 2019. We assign 65% probability of VB-111 reaching the market in recurrent GBM market indication and expect it to be priced in the range of $150K-$200K per year (average wholesale price, AWP). Assuming US launch in 2018 and peak 25% market penetration, we estimate about $160 million risk-adjusted US revenue (after 2% royalties payable to Crucell) in 2023. Our first price target is $13. HC Wainwright analysts assigned $11 PT last month while Piper Jeffrey analysts assigned $11 PT in February this year. We have not yet included future potential revenue from other clinical indications like recurrent ovarian and thyroid cancer where the therapy has shown spectacular results as well. We expect a stock price run-up and suggest buying shares at this level.

Risks in the investment:

It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, that regulatory agencies might not approve the products, that unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, that clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or that insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also need to raise additional capital in future.

