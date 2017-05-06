Earnings Will Crash Valeant

We expect Valeant's top line to come in weak, and the stock will probably miss guidance for the full year.

Valeant will report earnings on May 9, 2017. This is a make or break moment for the company because full year guidance is already weak.

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) first quarter earnings will be a make or break moment for the embattled drugmaker because the numbers will determine if the company can finally hit guidance or if it will continue bleeding at an unsustainable rate. We believe the company will break under the pressure, and the stock will face significant downside on May 9, 2017, when earnings are released.

There are several key reasons for this negative outlook. Firstly, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) weak first quarter is an omen of industry-wide softness in healthcare for this quarter. In addition, pricing pressure is immense and seems to be worsening - particularly in the U.S generics space. Valeant's full year guidance was extremely weak, and if the company fails to hit such low targets, the floor is the limit for the stock price.

Industry Weakness & Pricing Pressure

Many investors saw Johnson and Johnson's weak Q1 result as an omen of weakness in the overall healthcare market for this quarter. This negative outlook certainly shows evidence of holding true. Several other big healthcare names like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have missed top line estimates and seen YoY sales declines over the previous quarter.

In Valeant's case, the company will face significant patent LOEs this year. And patent LOEs compounded with overall sales weakness in drugs that aren't facing LOEs is a perfect recipe for disaster.

Part of the reason U.S pharmaceuticals are so weak this quarter could be political pressure on pricing. Companies that would have otherwise hidden top line weakness with price hikes may be too scared to employ such a strategy. The U.S DOJ has recently raided Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) - Valeant's current CEO's former company - over possible antitrust violations related to generics pricing.

These sorts of actions may act as a deterrent to other companies tempted to employ aggressive pricing strategies. On top of the issues in the U.S market, there seems to be a global pushback against high health care costs including Europe, China, and Japan. According to Forbes, drug prices are growing at their slowest pace in years. Perhaps this is the real reason Siliq, Valeant's new psoriasis treatment was priced at $3,500 per month - an unusually low price point for drugs in its class. Did Valeant even have a choice?

Valeant guided EBITDA of $3.5-3.7 billion for the full year of 2017. A weak first quarter result could cause the company to fall below the lower end of the range, and that would be a disaster for the stock price. Valeant's new releases are only expected to add $100 million to the company's top line, and that clearly is not enough to make up for the company's many challenges.

Conclusion

There is strong evidence that U.S healthcare is underperforming in sales for this quarter. In Valeant's case, overall industry weakness will be coupled with patent LOEs. This could cause the company not only to miss on Q1, but also to miss on guidance for the full year - something that would put management's turnaround narrative in question. We predict significant downside in Valeant's stock in response to the first quarter result.

