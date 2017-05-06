Bespoke's Asset Class Performance Matrix - Cinco de Mayo Edition

Below is a look at Bespoke's asset class performance matrix using key ETFs that we track on a regular basis. For each ETF, we highlight its total return over the last week, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date.

The star of 2017 for US equity indices has been the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), which is up 16.24% YTD. Both the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DIA) are up less than half that. Looking at US sectors, it's been all Tech all the time this year, while Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down more than 10%. You'll see a ton of red in the commodities section as well.

International equity markets have significantly outperformed the US this year, and that continued this week. Brazil was the best performing ETF in the entire matrix with a one-week gain of 3.07%.

