Primero Mining's (PPP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Primero Mining Corp. (NYSE:PPP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Conway - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim President and Director

Kevin Jennings - Chief Financial Officer

Damien Marantelli - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Don MacLean - Paradigm Capital Inc.

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Jeff Killeen - CIBC World Markets Inc.

After the completion of managements presentation we will open the lines for Q&A. Question will be filled from the phone lines first and then from participants connected via the webcast.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Joseph Conway, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joseph Conway

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Primero's Q1 2017 conference call. You'll note that we did put out our results last night, and I will encourage you to – or this morning, I should say I'd encourage to read in detail our press release and then gives a lot more information and you'll be provided here.

Just to outline who will be speaking and the agenda, if you like. I'll take give the highlights, Kevin Jennings, our CFO, will take over the financial side of it; and Damien Marantelli, our COO will take on the operations themselves.

Just a quick highlight, I think, we acknowledge that 2016 was a challenging year, but I think it's important to note that particularly with our guidance as we come out. We are producing operation and we have a production in the range of 140,000 to 170,000 ounces this year. And while last year was a challenge, this year will be much more of a reset if you like. And we see a lot of good things that can happen over the next six months to 12 months.

As you know, as the cost-cutting exercise, certainly reduced personnel at our corporate office as well as both of our sites. But we have enhanced our management team and we've added a number of experienced senior management group people including Kevin and Damien.

We also are certainly blessed with a large land position as proven world-class gold districts certainly in Timmins Camp and where we are in the Sierra Madres with San Dimas, and both of those land packages got demonstrated exploration potential that we see.

Certainly, where we see the real opportunity, though, is certainly the valuation disconnect. And while we have to acknowledge 2016 was a challenging year, we do expect with the reset of operations during 2017 that we'll achieve improved operating results, which should also lead to improved trading multiples and an improved share prices as we go forward.

Looking at the highlights of Q1. Clearly, our production for Q1 2016 was down from 36,000 ounces in 2016 to 26,000 or 27,000 I should say, in a gold equivalent basis. Clearly, that was the impact of the two-month strike that we had with respect to – at San Dimas. And where you see it most is certainly in the silver production where it dropped by one/third on a year-over-year basis.

Looking at San Dimas in particular. We did have a strike in the middle of February and then we were back to work in mid-April. So some of the – while we do see improving cost on a cash cost basis on a year-over-year basis, it must recognize that the operations were much reduced during that period of time.

Certainly, it starts to show up on a tonnes per day basis as well, so if you look at the underground mining rate. So on a year-over-year basis, it has improved but I think it's more important to look at Q4 2016 and Q1 2017, where the throughput did slip on a daily basis largely because of the fact that the company and the union we are in negotiations prior to the strike and that led to work slowdowns.

When we look at Black Fox results, really, the mill is in a pretty steady state year-over-year. Where the changes have come has certainly been in the underground mining rates. First quarter is typically a tougher quarter, because of the winter conditions and if you will note that in Q1 – despite that in Q1 of 2016 we were about 423,000 tonnes per day from the underground and up to – almost 600 tonnes per day in Q1. March was a particularly strong month, but I'm going to allow Damien to touch on that as we go forward in a moment.

Well, looking at our guidance. Just to put it in context, as I've mentioned about 140,000 to 170,000 ounces on an equivalent basis. So certainly, below last years production rate. But I think it's important to note, if you look at the gold production for example, that we are projecting for San Dimas, 75,000 to 90,000 ounces, last year we did about 93,000 ounces.

So we are still progressing along in the right direction, I believe. Despite the fact we have two months off from the calendar year's production ability. But I think it goes back to the plan that Damien is touching – will probably touch on is the whole reset is focused on a much more different scale of operations, focused more on quality of ounces and quality of tonnes and cost structure.

I would say that we have taken a conservative approach, and you will note that in our guidance for San Dimas, in particular, there is a fairly broad range in terms of production, cost and all-in sustaining costs. Obviously, as we go throughout the year, we will be refining those numbers and we thought it was important to make sure that we were giving ourselves a fairly broad range at this point, given the fact, that it is a significant reset going forward.

In many ways it's – part of the reset is actually a catch-up from 2016 in terms of the exploration and development side. When we look at Black Fox, last year, we did about 62,000 ounces and this year, we are projecting 50,000 to 60,000 at good cost structure. So that operation has changed a lot over the last 12 months. It certainly has – it has its challenges there is no doubt, but the progress has been going forward better. It has been improving, I should say.

Now I would like to turn it over to Kevin to take you through the financial side of the business.

Kevin Jennings

Thank you, Joe. As most of you have read the financial results press release and filings, I'll provide a brief overview of Q1 financial results. We had revenue of $33.7 million in Q1 2017. This was lower than 2016 primarily due to lower ounces sold from the six weeks of work stoppage and poor productivity during and leading up to the San Dimas strike action.

The Company had net income of $13.5 million or $0.07 per share in Q1 2017 compared to a net loss of $13.2 million or $0.08 a share in Q1 2016. So it's largely due to a $19.5 million tax recovery to reflect the foreign exchange revaluation of the Mexican denominated tax assets and reflection of unused loss carryforwards from 2016.

Also we had higher mark-to-market gains on convertible debentures and warrants. And this was partly offset by higher charges relating to the San Dimas strike. The adjusted net income was only slightly positive for Q1 2017 compared to the adjusted net loss of $7.4 million or $0.04 a share for Q1 2016. Negative operating cash flow before working capital changes of $1.5 million or $0.01 per share. This included a $4.1 million in cash payments for income taxes in Mexico for the 2016 tax return and 2017 tax installments.

Turning to Slide 10 and the balance sheet as of March 31. We drew $10 million from the line of credit on March 31, after negotiations of an extension with the lenders and guaranteed by Silver Wheaton. This included waving all financial covenants until end of maturity at November 23, 2017. The interest rate terms remained the same other than the guarantee fee paid to Silver Wheaton in the amount of $2.6 million at the end of maturity.

The Company opted to go with the extension versus the [indiscernible] transaction to provide the most flexibility at the time when the outcome of the strike was still unknown and the restart plan was in the process of completion. We ended the quarter with $16 million in cash, another $15 million remains available for drawdown on the RCF for use towards the San Dimas restart plan for total liquidity of $31 million.

The total liquidity does not include approximately $49 million of the tax receivable, which includes $33.2 million in VAT and another $16.1 million in corporate income tax refunds from 2016, which we expect to receive 90 days after the filing date of March 31, so in and around the end of June.

Primero has 192 million shares outstanding for the total market capitalization of approximately CAD125 million.

Now, I will pass on to Damien for the operations review.

Damien Marantelli

Thanks, Kevin. So let's start with San Dimas, our flagship asset. As you know, it is located in the border area of Durango and Sinaloa states, in the town of Tayoltita. This is a textbook epithermal deposit. We've got over 100 years of mine production history. We've got 120 known epithermal veins in the area, highly prospective for exploration potential and one of the most productive gold, silver areas in the world. We move on and talk about the key points in terms of our performance over the quarter and clearly the strike is the main issue to touch on.

So the bargaining process with the union concluded on the 14th of February at which we filed to reach agreement on some critical aspects of what we need to see change at San Dimas going forward. So the strike being ensued. Over the period of the next two months, we were able to negotiate with the union that was tough work, tough going. But in the end, there were five key parameters that we needed to see come out of that negotiating process and we were able to achieve success in each of those five.

Those five were associated with first and foremost, changing the roster arrangement in the underground mine from a 5.5 day three panel per day roster through a continuous form to roster arrangement with two shifts per day working 10.5 hours a day and covering 365 days of the year. So we were able to achieve that roster change in the underground. That effectively adds 80 plus days of operations to our capacity.

And coupled with that, because we are now working longer hours in a mine like San Dimas, which has 500-plus kilometers of underground development, getting to and from the workplace is one of the critical productivity issues. Now that we've moved to 10.5-hour shifts as opposed to 8-hour shifts, we've reduced the amount of lost time we have from that three panel arrangement moving to do a two panel arrangement. So that also gives us the opportunity to increase available productive hours and capability.

So that was a great result coming out of the negotiations. The second thing that we needed to achieve in the negotiations was to move to a system where the monthly bonus that the – or production bonus that the workers achieve was more closely tied to the success outcomes for the Company. So we were able to move away from a straight tonnage basis and an individual shift by shift performance basis to a more collective arrangement where, particularly in the underground, for example, we focus on the ounces of gold and silver to produce at the end of the month.

The development meters have been achieved overall and the absenteeism rights. So much tighter alignment with the things that drive Company performance. And the other thing that we did, we were able to achieve with the bonus discussions was to get an arrangement, where if we exceed the plan there is an incremental amount of bonus that the guys get. If we fall behind on the plan, there is an incremental reduction that they get.

So we are now in the position where we can better motivate the employees to drive the Company's performance. We also had a couple of other issues that we needed to make sure we achieved. And that was to remove some of the previous agreement and some of the previous practices that had build up over period of time. We were successful in doing that.

And overall, in terms of manpower, we also achieved an agreement with the union to reduce manpower in the unionized workforce. As Joe mentioned, we've previously reduced manpower levels at the corporate level at Black Fox mine in Stock and contracted with San Dimas. So now we've been successful across all areas of the operation and of the Company in terms of reducing people.

So the strike finished we reached agreement on the 18 of April and work is now progressed. And in the period of the strike the most significant activity that we were undertaking across the San Dimas site and also the corporate area was putting together a restart plan that phased the operation into the most productive mining areas, the most profitable mining areas and focused on the key success criteria going forward, which is getting development rights up, getting exploration activity up and focusing production in the most suitable areas of the mine.

So a lot of the smaller veins that we had been mining over in the Tayoltita mine or in some of the Central Block, we've moved away from those now and we're mining in the five key veins plus the critical exploration areas. So there's a lot of work that's gone on looking at how that restart operation goes. What are the key support that we need going forward to make that successful.

As part of that obviously, we need to focus clearly on production efficiencies, getting the benefits that we agreed with the union we would achieve. So that's clearly the work that as we move forward now underlies the guidance, and we will progressively move over the next two to three months to reset San Dimas back to somewhere near where it needs to be going forward.

There is other work beyond that. So looking beyond 2018, we know we have to catch up on exploration. We know we have to catch up on development rights. So this is a sort of an 18-month to two-year program to get us back to where we need to be at sustainable and consistent rates of production going forward as you see on that slide.

We move to Black Fox. A couple of critical issues to talk about at Black Fox, and again, Joe has mentioned them. We didn't have a very good start to the year at Black Fox, but we've certainly seen in recent months, the two 2 months that performance has significantly been improved. We've been able to identify a number of issues in the underground that we can debottleneck and we've been successful in doing that. So the performance in Q1, where we were able to generate enough cash to pay for the exploration activity going forward was largely based on performance in March and we've seen similar performance in April as we go forward.

So I'm now more optimistic about Black Fox. I think we have a very good plan going forward. We have a clear understanding on what we need to do on the underground. The key focus now is on consistency and stability. And then moving forward, it's to look at the significant exploration potential we have in that location. So we know there's exploration potential at depth. We know there is exploration potential and Froome-like discoveries that we can pursue. So as we move forward, a key focus at Black Fox now is to convert that exploration potential into something that draws future performance.

There is a bit of a schematic in the slide deck that looks at the exploration activity that we have planned for the remainder of this year. We are targeting two horizons, the extensions down to about the 1,100 or 1,200 level which is part of the ongoing budgeted program that we have for underground exploration. And we have a deep drilling plan, which will also take us down to about the 1,500 feet level. And that's really to convert the exploration potential that we believe is at depth and identify the target, so we can focus on going forward.

So with that, I'll hand back to Joe to close out.

Joseph Conway

Thanks, Damien. Just on the slide you'll see near-term catalyst and news flows. Certainly, we've had – started in February and there is continued to be a focus of certain – getting our costs down and that's, I think, our operating cost but certainly our G&A cost. And we are not complete there yet. We still got a number of things to do at the site as well as corporate where we can go with that.

The RCF as Kevin talked about, we just felt it was more appropriate to extend the term, if you like, and get that backstop arrangement with Silver Wheaton. Why? Because we think we'll ultimately get better terms as we show better operating results and we don't have the overhang of the strike in front of us. So that's where we see it.

The new CBA is, I think, as Damien certainly has mentioned, it's a milestone for us and we think it's going to be very important for us from a long-term perspective and getting the much needed changes that we've been looking at for, as many of you, a number of years, particularly on the roster.

The operational side of it, as Damien mentioned, Black Fox is coming along reasonably well and San Dimas is really our priority. We have to demonstrate the results that we expect to get on that over the next couple of quarters in particular. Many of you know, we have an ongoing strategic review, which looks at asset sales, joint ventures, potential stream restructurings. All of that has been ongoing now for about three months and we expect by the end of June we will have a resolution or resolutions on that side of the business.

When we talk about Mexican tax, obviously, last year in February, we were hit by a very unexpected attempt to reverse the Advance Pricing Agreement we had for the previous five years. So that dialogue is continuing. We also obviously, if you look at the comments by Kevin, we do have a significant amount of income tax and VAT in particular is outstanding. And more recently, we have spent a lot of time focused in Mexico and making sure people are very aware of that: One, it is a large amount of money, particularly for a company of this size and we anticipate we will some resolution with that in the near-term.

In many respects Mexico has historically been slow in term of delivering on the VAT payments. For us, it's been slightly longer than normal. But again, we've made people aware of that in Mexico. We anticipate some resolution of that shortly. So to really wrap up, in terms of the investment highlights. Despite, our small market cap – our modest market cap over US$100 million. I think, it's important to note that we do produce around 140,000 to 170,000 ounces a year and we continue to focus on improving our cost structure as we go forward.

The management team, while we have reduced, we've got a very focused group of people now. In our mind, in terms of the exploration potential, despite if you look at the land packages that we have and the results that we've gotten not only at Black Fox on a regional scale but also at San Dimas, you are in a two large camps with a lot of opportunity in the future that we see.

Then in terms of opportunity, again, while we have to acknowledge our past results, we do believe that we can unlock value for shareholders and improve our share price and our returns for our shareholders. As we go ahead and improve our operations going forward.

And with that, thank you for participating and I'll turn it back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

Hi Joe and team. So 2017 guidance was reasonably healthy considering what you've been through. Just wondering if you can give us a bit more detail in terms of mine throughput and grade going through the year at San Dimas?

Joseph Conway

Sure, Rahul, thanks for the question I'll turn it over to Damien to give you some sense on that.

Damien Marantelli

Okay. So as we went through the reset plan, obviously, some of the things we've taken into account is the additional days that we have available, which is a significant amount. And if you actually look at that just on a straight balance, you've got 80 odd days of additional operations and we've lost 60 something days in the strike. So you're slightly on a positive balance there. We did have a slow start to the year.

But in that reset plan, we've taken a cautious view as we restart because we've got a number of things that we need to change in the way people behave. There are management, they have supervision in their workforce. So if we race back in and focus immediately on tonnage and getting production out. What we lose is some of the opportunity that we have by changing the way that place operates. So we have to be cautious about how we do that.

In terms of the grade. You will see in the package we have the reserve information, which gives you a gold grade of about 4 grams in the reserve. We're planning somewhere between 4.5 to 5 grams per tonnes over the remainder of the year and somewhere in the sort of the 300 to 320 grams to silver. That will be subject to some change as we go forward. There always are changes in the plan. But that's what we see coming out.

In terms of production rates, we're obviously ramping up from zero. We expect to get somewhere around the 2,000 to 2,400 range by the end of the year. But it's important to note that our focus is no longer going to be on tonnage. Our focus has to be on ounces that we produce and it has to be on mining the correct material at the correct time in the correct sequence.

And there are some of the things that if we look back over a period, some of the lessons we've learned are if we chase tonnes, the guys can certainly find tonnage. But we got to get the right tonnes.

Rahul Paul

Okay. Fair enough, thanks, Damien, that's helpful. And then on the balance sheet set of things. Now, that you have a budget in place. I think, Joe, you mentioned this a little bit as you spoke about this pre-peak. Now that you have a budget in place when do you expect to conclude discussions at the banks on the final extension to the year on the facility? Or is that somehow linked to the strategic alternative costs as well.

Joseph Conway

It is partially. But I'll let Kevin answer the question.

Kevin Jennings

Once we restart San Dimas and we basically have that completed and derisk within about three months, we will be in that ideal position to reengage with lenders to term out the loan looking for that additional maturity. And so that extension gave us that time and flexibility to reengage.

Rahul Paul

Okay, and then on the tax dispute settlement. I think, Joe, you suggest that you still sort of expecting some sort of a resolutions shortly. I'm just wondering if you could talk a little further about what progress has been made in the last six months or so?

Joseph Conway

Sure. Just to clarify, when we say resolution on the tax, I'm mostly speaking about the VAT, right?

Rahul Paul

Okay.

Joseph Conway

Yes. I mean the long-standing tax dispute with respect to the historical side of things that's ongoing. It's kind of a two-step approach or two phased, if you'd like. One is the court system, if you like, which continues to go forward. But the reality is, the focus is also from a political solution side. And some of that gets caught up in the strategic review process, I would mention. But at the same time, what we've been told consistently by various folks there's an economic and political solution.

So what we've been focused on over the last 12 months is really focused on, making sure that there is a high level of awareness throughout Mexico at all levels of government. So that when the time is appropriate for the political solution side there is a high level of awareness. So in terms of that ultimate settlement, it's very uncertain as to when that will happen. But we're very comfortable, though that in terms of our position, we're spot on.

And, I think, again, the whole concept of retroactivity is well-established, and you can't do that under an OECD country and Mexico was part of that. So that's the first part of the situation if you like and then it's the future, where that's where the political economic solution probably comes into play.

Rahul Paul

Okay, thanks. That’s all that I had.

Joseph Conway

Thank you.

The next question is from Don McLean from Paradigm Capital.

Don MacLean

I guess, it will be helpful for us to hear from Kevin and you, Joe, about – you are planning to spend $25 million for the restart of San Dimas. Your cash flow was slightly negative for the quarter. And how are you going to tie that together with your current funds available? How is that all going to balance out and what's your margin for error?

Joseph Conway

Kevin will answer.

Kevin Jennings

As you know, the reinvestment in the restart, obviously, we have high conviction on that that helps us in the medium-term. We expect to fund that with the drawdown of the $15 million of the remaining RCF. We are getting that $16 million for the corporate income tax refunds, which we expect at the end of June.

As Joe was saying, we are pushing very hard on the VAT refunds. All VAT claims have been reviewed by the Mexican tax authorities and they've communicated the deal to us that shortly. And as you know, a part of the restart we are spending heavily on exploration, which we have a strong conviction, but those benefits are obviously, in the medium-term. If we had any type of shortfalls, we'd obviously prioritize that exploration, that also free of cash. The budget for the remaining as you see in the guidance is about $26 million and most of that – 90% of that is in San Dimas.

Don MacLean

Of the $25 million for San Dimas, say what portion of that is exploration?

Kevin Jennings

No, that is all exploration.

Don MacLean

Okay.

Kevin Jennings

Diamond drilling and drifting...

Damien Marantelli

Drifting and some development, which is associated in a couple of the areas we need to develop some of the [indiscernible], some of these vein structure. So there is a portion of it that's catch-up development for operations and there is a large proportion, which is exploration drilling and exploration drifting.

Kevin Jennings

So that is total budget of $26 million - $22 million is from San Dimas. And basically $20 million of that is diamond drilling.

Don MacLean

It's diamond drilling, it's not development per se if necessary.

Kevin Jennings

Yes.

Don MacLean

Okay. So that gives you some flexibility on that. And then, when it comes to – just to go back to the tax, there is two components, the income tax and how much again is that, Kevin that you expect by the end of June?

Kevin Jennings

$16 million.

Don MacLean

$16 million. Okay. And what's their track record of actually coming up with the refund?

Kevin Jennings

The refund should be immediate. It tends to be more of an immediate process than the VAT process. So different departments within the Mexican Tax Department.

Don MacLean

Okay. And then the VAT is how much?

Kevin Jennings

$33 million.

Don MacLean

Okay. And this one was a loosey-goosey as far as timing. But your sense – you've talked about that it wasn't too far off. Can you explain the thinking there?

Joseph Conway

Yes. I mean, we were in Mexico City and met with the head of tax department on a number of things, obviously, and the comment was that, we will look into this. I mean, they are a little overwhelmed, I think, and if you talk to most mining companies down there in Mexico, virtually, all of us have complained at one time another about the VAT being slow.

And we I guess, in normal circumstance, let's say, you get back in four to six months, I've seen a number of my colleagues have waited kind of where we are now. But then what often happens is through advocacy by our side and others who are advisers to us including the embassy, they helped us make sure that the awareness within the department, hey, this is becoming critical. So that's where the discussions have been. Again, they won't give you an exact date, but when we've had that happen in the past, it was within a couple of months things started to move along pretty quickly.

Don MacLean

So you've some experience with this squeaky wheel approach?

Joseph Conway

Yes. Yes, unfortunately.

Don MacLean

Okay. And then maybe for Damien, when you're looking now at San Dimas, you've got an interesting mix now of more days available and substantially higher percentage time at the phase per day. How does that impact on what you think the sustainable tonnes per day might be for the mine?

Damien Marantelli

Look, I think, the two things we have to balance – or the three things we have to balance there is, yes, we have additional time, but what we do need to focus on our people on is the quality of the work that gets done in the underground. So there's an element in our restart plan of training and looking at productivity and minimizing dilution and maximizing ore recovery and all of those things that you would expect.

So those two things might mean in the short-term that whilst there is more time, and the overall tonnage per day may in fact drop a little bit, but if we improve the dilution levels then we get slightly better performance anyhow. But the key going forward really for whatever the sustainable rate you want to pick for San Dimas is around our exploration potential. You would have seen are not exploration potential, it's around exploration activity.

And you would have seen in the announcements of the reserve that the – we took a hit on the reserve this year as we went through because we haven't done some of the exploration work that was required in previous years. We know and you would have seen announcements of some reasonable intersections that we have had in Jessica or in Victoria or in the period of time since we closed off the model in for the reserves.

But our most critical medium-term activity that we have to do going forward is get the exploration drifting done, get the exploration drilling done, particularly need the existing infrastructure and find those next veins that they're going to support production levels going forward.

So I certainly don't have in the short to medium-term aspirations that we are going to get to 3,000 tonnes per day rate. I think that might happen at some point in the future or after we get exploration activity indicating that that's feasible when we've increased the reserve numbers and we know that we can sustain that going forward.

But our first and foremost target has to be around productivity and reducing unit costs and getting better underground performance, probably at around that 2,300 to 2,500 tonnes per day rate in the short to medium-term.

Don MacLean

And just sort of tying that in with the target 4.5 to 5 grams higher grade, you are back – you say into the five key veins. How sustainable is that tonnage from that? How long can you carry on at that kind of 2,000 to 2,400 tonne per day level from those five key veins? And how do you go about getting the grade up from those veins?

Damien Marantelli

So I guess, the answer to that is obviously without identifying new veins and without supplementing the existing reserve, eventually you get to the point where those veins have very limited resource that ore reserve what's in them and you start to see that fall off. The two things that we have up our sleeve if you like is, we deliberately stopped mining in 23 veins that we've been mining in 2015 and 2016. They are the smaller veins. They’re the higher cost veins and we said in 2017, we’re going to move away from those and we're going to get our house in order. And then progressively as we go forward, we're going to reintroduce those veins.

As we get production or productivity levels and efficiencies back to where they need to be, reduce the dilution et cetera. So the guys on site have now already started looking at the first one or two priorities in those veins. So they will start to come back in and our plan will be that when we mine those, we are going to mine those in such a way that the dilution levels are lower than they've historically been. So that gives us some material that can come back in, in the short-term to supplement. But as I've mentioned, the key is what we find going forward in that exploration program and that's why it's so important that we aid and fund it, but we deliver.

Don MacLean

Okay. Thanks very much guys. I’ll let somebody else ask questions.

Damien Marantelli

Thank you.

The next question is from Dan Rollins of RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Rollins

Yes. Thanks very much. Joe, I'm just wondering if you could confirm the strategic review. Do you expect to announce something by the end of June or do you expect to have sort of your options in front of you and then proceed, putting something in place in the next few – the quarters after that?

Joseph Conway

Probably closer to the latter, it's obviously, a dynamic thing, Dan in that sense. But yes, I would say, we'll know where we stand if you like and what's available to us and what the alternatives and options probably by the end. And it wouldn't be much longer after that, that we would obviously come out publicly and say, here's where we at. Here's what we're going to do or not to do in that sense.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then maybe just a question on the VAT, I know it's been a challenge for a lot of companies in Mexico to get it back. We have seen a number of companies put together VAT loans, short-term receivable loans and where they can get that cash and then pay it back when they get the refunds. Is that something you guys looked at or is that tough to do right now given the current balance sheet?

Joseph Conway

I'll say that we’re starting to look at it again, let's put it that way. It's not typically cheap, right? But we've gotten to a point where it has been quite extended. But I do take the tax authorities when they say that they are focused on resolving this quickly then – quickly in Mexico can be something different than we might think so, but it take some comfort for that in that sense.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And just quickly on Black Fox. I see you noted that the stockpiles will be exhausted by July. Could you maybe just provide a little bit clarity on how much of the current all-in sustaining cost at Black Fox is basically non-cash, as known as it's the mining cost associated with the stockpiles that cash right at the door a couple of years ago, but you're benefiting from that right now?

Joseph Conway

Yes. I mean, I think the real question is what can be the sustaining level of production from that underground, i.e. if you had no stockpile. What can you run? Can you run the mine at a lower level and is there also opportunities for feed in the area? And in the latter, particularly, we believe there is one situation where we are in discussions with, part of our review process if you like. And so that can help us feed the mill and on the underground sustainability, I'll perhaps turn that over to Damien to touch on.

Damien Marantelli

I think, the clear focus for the team at Black Fox at the moment is and has been to put a plan around what will happen when that stockpile depletes. Part of that has now started to come to fruition with the improved performance that we've seen most recently the last couple of months, where as opposed to the previous sort of boom and bust cycle where you get a very good period from the underground and then you got to wait until you get other developments coming through and all of a sudden you have a bit of a trough.

What we've seen in the last two months is very consistent performance in any of those troughs have been on a much shorter cycle, so that over a monthly period of time, we've been able to meet our targets. The key going forward is, it will be a different operating model when the stockpile depletes.

We will move the mill to a one-week on, one-week off operation cycle. We will continue the underground running. We'll build stockpile. We'll crush the material, we will send it down. When we got enough material, we will start the mill up and we will process through at sort of consistent feed rates to what we're currently doing.

The key then at Black Fox becomes – because some of that then will put some pressure on unit operating costs is the ongoing process that the guys up there have been working through in the back end of last year, and early this year in terms of how they reduce cost, and we've had significant step forward in terms of that and there is more work to be done.

So at the point in time that the stockpile is depleted, there will be a number of people that will depart Black Fox. And clearly, again, if you look at the reserve position, a lot of the future operating model for Black Fox is going to depend on what we find as we continue to explore below the existing level of reserve. So that, clearly, as I've mentioned before is our focus going forward.

I don't know if Kevin has got any information on the proportion of previously cash or whatever, but...

Kevin Jennings

The drawdown of the stockpile is about $2 million for the quarter. So really it comes out to about $30 per ounce.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Just on Black Fox, right now obviously, it's breakeven before you drill. How long do you continue to run the operation at that level? I know you can run it as a breakeven operation and have production on your topline and run it nice and dandy, but the reality is, if you're just reinvesting to get zero money out of it, is that the investment you should continue to make?

And I guess the question I'm asking is, when do you need to draw the line in the sand here at Black Fox? Is it with the stockpile? Is it six months after the stockpile? Is it 18 months after, given the exploration you're doing? Where do you really need to put a hard line and a stop here on the asset?

Joseph Conway

I'd say, Dan, to be honest with you is when we get to the end of a stockpile that's where the issue will become very clear. So we've got – obviously, we've got some hard slugging to do over the next few months to see where we go.

Dan Rollins

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much. Good luck.

Joseph Conway

Thanks.

Kevin Jennings

Thank you.

The next question is from Jeff Killeen of CIBC.

Jeff Killeen

Yes, good morning and thanks for your time. Just starting with San Dimas, I'm just wondering if you're starting to see now that you've shifted the workforce onto this longer cycle. Are you starting to see a commensurate impact in development rates or is that something that is maybe yet to come?

Joseph Conway

Too early to tell, Jeff at this point, we've only been back up for a couple of weeks, right. There's some really reorientation that we have to do, so it's a little too early for that.

Jeff Killeen

Okay and then switching to Black Fox. It was kind of touched on previously by Dan. Once the stockpile is down or gone and you're exclusively running at kind of stop-start. Do you expect to see recoveries dip at all or do you think those will be consistent through the back half of the year.

Joseph Conway

I'll let Damien answer that one.

Damien Marantelli

We're expecting those to be consistent. We're obviously taking some ore grade material of the mix, so we'll feeding high grade material. That will give you higher recoveries anyhow. I don't see that the stop-start cycling is going to have a significant impact on recovery. It's a small mill we can manage that.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, and then just thinking about the cost at Black Fox. You're fairly close to the top end of your guided range in the first quarter and then thinking about that stockpile going away in the second half. What are the other levers you are hoping to pull on to keep those costs at that level or possibly lower. And once you get into the second half, is it higher grades in the underground, or is it just an improvement in the production rate, any thoughts there?

Joseph Conway

Big thing is consistency, but that has been the struggle in the past. And I think, as Damien mentioned in the last couple of months, it's been better, and I'll turn it back to him.

Damien Marantelli

Yes, so we've done a number of things with – looking at contracts, looking at costs, looking at labor costs, looking at all of our inputs into that. There is no question at all, that when we take that stockpile away, it's a step change in terms of our operating parameters. And it will be a step change in terms of our ability to manage the impact of that and where we see our cost position going forward. That's the challenge that the team has.

And as it was mentioned before, when we get to that point in time, Black Fox needs to be able to deliver. So the team there is entirely focused on that. So it will be a portion of reducing labor costs, it will be reducing contractor costs. It will be increasing efficiencies in the underground and there is already some things we've done there. But at the end of the day, that's the challenge those guys have to deliver on. And as it has been mentioned before we will monitor this very, very closely and actions that need to be taken will be taken.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, thank you. And then just thinking about the drilling at Black Fox, you did provide one slide that showed some of the planned drilling you have for the current program. Just in review, it looks like it's quite geometric in how you look to drill the down depth extension here, which I found a bit surprising. I thought maybe you would have a little bit more of a strategic type of drilling given your understanding of the deposits have been growing. So can you just give us a sense of what's driving that drill program and selection on where your targets are?

Joseph Conway

Jeff, go ahead or Damien.

Damien Marantelli

So, it does look very geometric. It's a five dice pattern is what our geologist would describe it as. The reason it looks like that is because we've identified that it's cheaper to actually – and some of the very deep holes in fact, all of the very deep holes have been drilled from the surface. So the reason for that is, we put one part of hole in and than we can branch off and do the other four holes. It's cheaper, quicker and more efficient to do that.

Now clearly, as with any program that we do, it will depend on what we find, how that program changes over time. So that is the – if you like it's the first pass plan. Once we get the funding for that and we start doing the drilling, we will then tailor that program according to what we find and what the modeling indicates as we go forward. But the reason it looks geometric is because it's designed that way because it's cheaper to drill a pilot hole and then add four daughters or son, I'm not sure if it's a daughter [hole] or a son [hole], but that's why it's designed that way.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, great thanks. And then lastly from me, if I interpreted correctly in the release, it sounds like there could be one more subsequent bonus payment for the workers at San Dimas for 2016. Can you give us any clarity on maybe the scope of what that payment could be and when it may come?

Joseph Conway

It's part of the negotiation or discussion we will having with union between now and the end of June. And it's obviously, based on profitability and that's what that bonus payment is. And as you know certainly in 2016 the bonus – the profitability at San Dimas is quite substantially down. So what we anticipated – it is an annual payment, but it will be substantially less than where it was in the past.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. Thank you very much. That’s it from me.

End of Q&A

There are no further questions registered at this time. I'd like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Conway.

Joseph Conway

Okay. Thank you, operator and again for those on the line thank you for your participation and we look forward to updating you in August on our second quarter results.

This concludes the meeting for today. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.

