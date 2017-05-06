Fallen Angels: When Higher Credit Quality Matters

Fallen angel high yield bonds were up 4.8% year to date through April 30, outperforming the broader high yield bond market which rose 3.9%.1 (This follows 2016's strong performance which we wrote about in Fallen Angels Close 2016 on Cloud Nine.) Optimism over potential tax reform has helped spreads tighten recently, and they may have room to narrow further should some of the Trump administration's reform efforts play out. There is, however, uncertainty surrounding the administration's ability to get its tax reform proposal passed, and geopolitical events could stir up broad market volatility.

Given these uncertainties, high yield bond investors may want to ratchet up the credit quality of their portfolios. Fallen angels can be a source of higher quality high yield for investors, given about 77% of the universe was concentrated in BB-rated bonds (just one ratings notch below investment grade) as of April 30, 2017.2 This compares to the broader high yield bond universe's 48% concentration in BB-rated bonds. Furthermore, this higher average credit quality has been accompanied by more attractive rising star and default rates, historically. Fallen angel bonds have boasted higher "rising star" success than original-issue high yield bonds ― meaning more fallen angels have risen back up to investment grade status (5.3% versus 2.6% averaged annually).3 Finally, fallen angel bonds have experienced lower average default rates versus original-issue high yield bonds (3.5% versus 4.5%),4 making them a potentially attractive high yield option from a credit risk perspective.

VanEck Vectors® Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Consistently Outperformed Peers5

Source: Morningstar. Data as of March 31, 2017.

This chart is for illustrative purposes only. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Performance information for the Fund reflects temporary waivers of expenses and/or fees. Had the Fund incurred all expenses, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment return and value of the shares of the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance may be lower or higher than performance data quoted. Fund returns reflect dividends and capital gains distributions. Performance current to the most recent month end is available by calling 800.826.2333 or on vaneck.com. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF commenced on April 10, 2012. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The results assume that no cash was added to or assets withdrawn from the Index. The high yield bond peers category is represented by the Morningstar Open End Funds - U.S. - High Yield Bond category. See index descriptions below.

How Fallen Angel Sector Exposure Has Made a Difference

The volume of fallen angel bonds in the market is increased primarily by deteriorating fundamentals of individual investment grade bond issuers and by economic events that have weakened entire industry sectors (as seen in early 2016 in the energy sector with the aftermath of the 2014 oil price collapse). While negative events can help to broaden the fallen angel universe, they also present potential opportunities for investors to pick up discounted credits. By adopting a passive fallen angel index approach, as offered by ANGL, investors are following a contrarian investment allocation by effectively buying into the market while others are selling out. While not always the case, overselling pressure on investment grade bonds prior to being downgraded to high yield status has helped uncover value, on average, in the fallen angel high yield subset.

Past cycles of increased fallen angel volume have also resulted in differentiated sector allocations over the years that have meaningfully contributed to returns. Sector allocations, as of the end of April 2017, show fallen angels were overweight energy and basic industry by 10% and 14%, respectively. Similar to calendar year 2016, when commodities prices rebounded from February lows, the energy and basic industry sectors were among the largest overweights that have contributed to outperformance this year, as shown below.

Year-to-Date Top/Bottom Three Sector Performance Attribution

As of April 30, 2017

Source: FactSet. Data as of April 30, 2017. Source: Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Top and bottom three sector attribution of the BofA Merrill Lynch US Fallen Angel High Yield Index for fallen angels versus the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index for the broad high yield bond market. Figures are gross of fees, non-transaction based and therefore estimates only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Attribution represents the opportunity cost of investment positions in a group relative to the overall benchmark. Average under/overweights presented are from the top/bottom-three sectors illustrated and represent their average under/overweight since 12/31/2016 through 4/30/2017.

It should also be noted that sector differences versus the broad high yield bond market have been shown to help offset some of the negative impact of rising interest rates. Since the inception of the H0FA Index, fallen angels have outperformed broad high yield bonds four out of the last five calendar years when interest rates have risen 1% or more.6 This is significant, as fallen angels, which currently average about a 6.4 interest rate duration, have averaged higher interest rate sensitivity than the broad high yield bond market, which currently average an approximate 4.0 duration.7

How Fallen Angels May Complement High Yield Portfolios

Income investors may want to consider fallen angels as a complement to their high yield bond allocations given their higher credit quality. Fallen angels' higher average credit quality than original-issue high yield bonds may help absorb more of the potential broader market volatility that may occur in stressed markets. At the same time, investors should consider the group's overweights to the energy and basic industry sectors, and factor in views on oil prices, which have meaningfully influenced returns in these two sectors. Historically, differences in sector allocations versus broad market high yield bonds have, on average, helped offset some of the negative impact from rising interest rates.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF received a three-year and overall five-star rating from Morningstar, as of March 31, 2017.8 ANGL was rated against 596 funds in Morningstar's high yield bond category based on total returns. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS AND DISCLOSURES

1Source of all data unless otherwise noted: FactSet. Data as of March 31, 2017. Fallen angels are high yield corporate bonds that are originally issued with investment grade credit ratings, and are represented by the BofA Merrill Lynch US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA Index). The broad high yield bond market is represented by BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index (H0A0 Index).

2Composite ratings are based on the simple averages of ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch. This composite is not intended to be a credit opinion. Investment grade bonds are rated AAA to BBB (high to medium credit quality). Below-investment grade bonds have credit ratings of BB, B, and CCC, and have lower credit quality.

3Since inception of BofA Merrill Lynch US Fallen Angel High Yield Index on 12/31/2003.

4Source: Altman, Edward I. and Brenda J. Kuehne. "Defaults and Returns in the High-Yield Bond and Distressed Debt Market: The Year 2016 in Review and Outlook". February 2017. NYU Salomon Center. Data as of December 31, 2016. **Issuer based.

5Source: ©Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The peer group chart presents trailing total return percentile rankings against the Morningstar Open End Funds - U.S. - High Yield Bond category, which comprised 711 mutual funds as of March 31, 2017.

6Source: FactSet. Based on the Federal Reserve's federal funds rates or 5-year U.S. Treasury rate rising approximately one percent or more since H0FA's inception on December 31, 2003.

7Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates.

8Morningstar ratings: ©Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar RatingTM based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges, loads, and redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. As of March 31, 2017, ANGL was rated against 596 high yield bond funds over the last three years. ANGL received a Morningstar Rating of 5 stars for the 3-year and overall rating. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Morningstar Open End Funds - U.S. - High Yield Bond category is comprised of open-end mutual funds with an investment objective to seek returns via significant exposure to low quality bonds, those that are either unrated or rated by a major agency as BB or lower.

Morningstar ETF - U.S. - High Yield Bond category is comprised of exchange-traded and mutual funds with an investment objective to seek returns via significant exposure to low quality bonds, those that are either unrated or rated by a major agency as BB or lower.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

The indices listed are unmanaged indices and do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees, or expenses that are associated with an investment in any underlying exchange-traded funds. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Fund performance current to the most recent month end is available by visiting vaneck.com. Historical performance is not indicative of future results; current data may differ from data quoted. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

BofA Merrill Lynch US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA) is a subset of the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index (H0A0), including securities that were rated investment grade at time of issuance. Performance and characteristics of the BofA Merrill Lynch US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA) are quoted throughout this material. H0FA is representative of the entire fallen angel high yield corporate bond market. H0FA does not represent the performance or yield of the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF.

BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index (H0A0) is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch) denominated in U.S. dollars. The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be an FX-G10 member, a Western European nation, or a territory of the U.S. or a Western European nation.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and its affiliates ("BofA Merrill Lynch"), indices, and related information, the name "BofA Merrill Lynch," and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from BofA Merrill Lynch, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without BofA Merrill Lynch's prior written approval. The licensee's products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by BofA Merrill Lynch. BOFA MERRILL LYNCH MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, ITS TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(NYSE:S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY, AND/OR COMPLETENESS).

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risk which include, among others, credit risk, call risk, and interest rate risk, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will generally decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.