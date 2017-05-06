Nationstar Mortgage's (NSM) CEO Jay Bray Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Incorporated (NYSE:NSM)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Amar Patel - EVP and CFO

Jay Bray - President and CEO

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Michael Kaye - Citigroup

Vik Agrawal - Wells Fargo Securities

Fred Small - Compass Point

Kevin Barker - Piper Jaffray

Henry Coffey - Wedbush Securities Inc.

Bose George - KBW

Mark Hammond - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nationstar Mortgage Holdings' First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Amar Patel, Chief Financial Officer. Sir you may begin.

Amar Patel

Good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our quarterly press release and earnings supplement are available from the Shareholder Relations section of the website, www.mynationstar.com.

In addition, we will be making forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today, containing our earnings release and quarterly supplement.

Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can also be found in our SEC filings, in the earnings release and in the quarterly supplement available on the Shareholder Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman, CEO and President, Jay Bray.

Jay Bray

Thank you, Amar and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us. Today, we announced first quarter results that continue to demonstrate strength of our platform and our leadership position in the residential mortgage marketplace.

We reported $47 million in adjusted pretax income for the quarter or $0.30 per share. Servicing operations kicked the year off strong by delivering 5.6 basis points of profitability and is preparing to board $155 billion this year.

Our originations segment right-sized operations to future volume expectations and is expected to improve earnings from $27 million to $40 million plus -- to $40-plus million in the second quarter.

Xome delivered solid bottom-line results and has significant growth prospects with existing and new customers across all segments. Lastly, we have taken action to achieve over $200 million in expense savings in 2017 versus 2016, which will have a positive impact on future earnings.

Let's turn to slide four and talk about servicing. Servicing posted one of the best first quarters in years from an operational perspective, as evidenced by the $65 million or 5.6 basis points of adjusted pretax income for the quarter.

Our key servicing metrics are all moving in the right direction. The 60-plus day delinquency rate dropped to 4.1%, the lowest delinquency rate in the history of the company. We also continue to find solutions to keep customers in their homes, affirmed by the completion of over 15,000 workouts throughout the quarter.

Prepayment fees continue to meaningfully decline. CPR net of recapture declined 27% quarter-over-quarter to 11%. These improving metrics reduced loan service expenses and extend cash flows.

In addition, I'm especially proud of the team for earning Fannie Mae's Highest Servicing Rating for the third year in a row. It is worth noting that our peer group includes many center banks, as well as other non-bank servicers. This truly is a testament to the team's dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and solutions that preserve homeownership.

This quarter, we boarded over $18 billion, and we presently have approximately $155 billion scheduled to board throughout 2017. The boardings are primarily subservicing portfolios with low delinquency levels and opportunities for originations and Xome.

Subservicing loans contribute less revenue than MSRs, but generate higher margin and significantly higher return on equity due to the limited capital deployed. While expenses may be elevated in the short-term, as we prepare to board the portfolios, we remain confident in achieving five basis points or higher on an average for the full year 2017.

I want to briefly touch on our announcement to rebrand later this year as Mr. Cooper. As we have discussed before, we embarked on a journey two years ago to rethink the way we do business. The mortgage industry is not known for great customer service and we had a significant opportunity to challenge the status quo.

We realized that in today's competitive landscape, our almost 3 million existing customers are most valuable resource. We wanted to increase our customer retention rate and increase our customer self-service rate. To do that, we had to give our partners, team members, and customers, a reason to believe in us. And that is what Mr. Cooper is all about.

This new identity leverages a key research insight, when a consumer has a positive experience with their home loan, it's usually because of one person typically, a realtor, mortgage broker, customer service agent, or loan officer, who solve problems on their behalf and he or she made the experience positive.

So, we are planning to change the brand name for our servicing and originations business to Mr. Cooper this summer, while the legal name will remain Nationstar and our ticker will remain NSM.

We will consolidate our core servicing and originations offerings under one brand meant to represent our commitment to service. We have launched an enhanced website and mobile app and we will continue to our customer-friendly features, as well as launch new products and service offerings.

In addition, we are focused on empowering our team members to resolve customer concerns on the first interaction. A happy customer is a win for Nationstar, our counterparties and regulators as well as shareholders.

Now, let's go to originations on slide five. Originations posted $27 million of pretax earnings during quarter based upon the funding of $4.6 billion in loans. While the banks averaged 30% declines in quarterly volume, our funded volume was down 13%. Given the significant change in interest rates last November, adjusted pretax income was down quarter-over-quarter due to the imbalance in lower locked volume and higher funded volume.

As you know, we recognize revenue on pull-through adjusted lock volumes and incur the majority of our expenses when the loans are funded. Once we fulfilled the higher funded volume in our pipeline, we appropriately scaled operations for expected future volume and have already realized the benefits.

In March, we achieved a balance of pull-through adjusted lock and funded volume of approximately $1.4 billion and generated $15 million in pretax income. With current volumes and revenue margins, we can achieve $40 plus million adjusted pretax income per quarter.

Lastly, our recapture rate improved to 32%, while still over 20% of our portfolio can still achieve significant payment savings through refinance, we're also focused on increasing the recapture of purchase transactions from our growing customer base and providing expanded product offerings.

Let's turn to Xome results on page six. This quarter, Xome earned $13 million in GAAP pretax income. Earnings declined as expected due to lower property sales and lower completed title and appraisal orders due to seasonality and lower market volumes. However, we added a number of new third-party clients in the quarter and the business has strong growth opportunities across all three segments.

In exchange, we launched our referral program with a leading sale by owner platform and have already generated 150 plus listings in the first month. These listings produce revenues from the exchange platform, real estate agent panel, and transaction-related services.

SaaS' unique technology-driven offerings have received additional interest, since the successful launch of our white label product last year. We believe the platform will be powering 30% of the mortgage market over the next year.

In our services segment, we added three financial institutions as customers for our title business and two digital real estate customers for evaluation services. Along with increasing capture with existing customers, these additions will drive increasing third-party revenues.

Now, let's discuss our capital position on slide seven. We work every day to provide a great experience to our customers and improve shareholder value. We firmly believe we have the best platform in the industry and our current share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of the company.

By adding the estimated value of Xome, our ability to recapture loans and the profitability of our subservicing contracts to our book value, the intrinsic valuation is $28 to $31 per share, well below the current trading level.

A strong capital position is necessary to capitalize on existing market opportunities and we remain well above all industry standards. We remain prudent and focused on delivering solid financial fundamentals that allow us to thrive during various economic cycles. The expansion into subservicing, as well as the continued improvement in portfolio performance, is expected to deliver strong improving cash flows.

During the quarter, the company purchased $46 million in senior notes, due between 2018 and 2022. Our capital position as well as those of our various capital and financing partners make us well-positioned to continue to grow our portfolio. Since we will need only limited capital to grow the portfolio, we will be able to continue to delever or return value to shareholders through share buybacks, if appropriate.

In closing, let's turn to slide eight. There is no doubt that our industry remains inundated by an extraordinary amount of news. Despite the noise, we remain confident in our ability to execute and we're focused on investing in a manner that best positions us to capitalize on the many opportunities within both our growing customer base and the changing industry dynamics. We completed the first quarter as one of the largest residential mortgage servicers in the country and achieved adjusted servicing profitability of 5.6 basis points.

Our servicing business is arguably the best platform in the industry, as evidenced by earning Fannie Mae's Highest Servicing Rating for the third year in a row.

In 2017, we plan to board at least $155 billion more, while producing consistent servicing profitability. In addition, we remain committed to our stated goal of exceeding five basis points of profitability, on average, for 2017.

Our originations team did a fantastic job managing the pipeline in the platform. We expect originations to generate $40 plus million adjusted pretax income this quarter.

Exchange in Xome, which is the most profitable segment is increasing third-party listings from GSE, REOs, FHA foreclosure sales and referrals by sale by owner. Xome continues to be a valuable asset that will generate increasing cash flow off a broader customer base.

In any operating company, effective cost management is a way of life. I'm proud of our team who have taken steps to reduce our overall expenses by over $200 million from 2016 to 2017.

Finally, we are transforming ourselves into a consumer-first home loan company and working hard to be known for service in and out of the mortgage industry. We are excited about Mr. Cooper rebranding in August and we believe our technology and customer initiatives will facilitate continued strong earnings.

I want to thank our employees for their dedication to our customers and the Nationstar. We're off to a good start, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. I'll now hand it over to the operator to open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

And our first question comes from Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Just wanted to get your thoughts on share buyback, given that stock trades significantly below the intrinsic value that you show?

Amar Patel

Yes, I think Doug, as in the past, it's something that we're continually discussing and thinking about. As you know, we have approval to buy back, I think its $150 million of -- is that right?

Jay Bray

$100 million.

Amar Patel

$100 million of share repurchase. But I mean we're going to balance that with some other things that we're looking at in the marketplace, as well as continuing to delever. So I think it's just something that we will continue to look at.

Doug Harter

Got it. And then, I guess, staying on the capital structure. Can you talk about your thoughts about refinancing some of your higher cost debt?

Amar Patel

Yes, I think, we certainly plan to pay-off the 2018s, as we discussed, I think, on the last call. We have actually spent a lot of time looking at the refinancing. And we think it's attractive. But we continue to think -- look at strategic alternatives around Xome and look at other things that could potentially lead to more deleveraging.

So, I think we're going to take a little more time to kind of make a final decision on when it makes to refinance some of that debt.

Doug Harter

Got it. Just a follow-up to that. Can you just update us on kind of where you are in looking at those strategic alternatives for Xome and kind of what you're considering?

Jay Bray

Yes, I think, as I said, Xome is an amazing asset and it will generate within Nationstar family and its third-party customers, $100 million to $125 million in EBITDA for 2017. I think all the interest that's been expressed in Xome clearly, a 10 to 12 multiple is not a crazy number for the value of Xome.

And like I said last time, we do have a lot of interest and we're spending time as we speak evaluating that interest. And I would expect we'll have some updates in the coming quarters.

Doug Harter

Great. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Michael Kaye from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Michael Kaye

Hi. Can you just talk about the trajectory of servicing profitability in the coming quarters, with more subservicing bordering and elevated expenses that you mentioned? And what you think you'll end the year, in terms of servicing profitability once everything is boarded?

Amar Patel

Yes, it's a great question. I think the -- for the year, we're highly confident we'll end above five basis points. And for the year, we'll have -- on average have five basis points of profitability. And I think when we look at our overall expenses for the year, if you compare 2016 to 2017, servicing will be down somewhere between $30 million and $50 million.

And so I think the second quarter, we are -- that's where you'll see the biggest kind of short-term bulge and expenses as we board lot of the Citi loans. We've also got two other portfolios coming on in second quarter. We're also really transitioning one of our sites, so we'll have some expenses there as well. But -- so that's the way to broadly think about it, Michael.

Michael Kaye

Okay. And a follow-up question. The recent announcement with NRZ and Ocwen. The agreement of principle seems to give NRZ a little bit more control in -- of downstream operations for the Ocwen portfolio, is that an opportunity for Xome to provide some potential services to -- for that portfolio?

Jay Bray

Well, I mean, I think, as I said before, I think Xome is, by far, the industry leader in the exchange business as well as the other services. And I don't know that there are any opportunities coming from that portfolio.

Obviously, NRZ is a large partner of ours. They have other servicing portfolios even outside of Ocwen. And it's something that we certainly had dialogue around what are the opportunities for Xome, but I don't know that anything is imminent, especially on the Ocwen and NRZ situation.

Michael Kaye

Okay. All right. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Vic Agrawal from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Vik Agrawal

Hey good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Jay I think you're talking about $200 million of expense reductions for the year. And I think you just mentioned the $30 million to $50 million on the servicing side. Is the majority of the remainder coming from amortization reduction or how should we think about that relative to your historical expense initiative?

Jay Bray

No, it's a great question. The $200 million, none of its amortization. So, the way it will breakdown is, call it, $100 million to $120 million will be from originations and some of that is a combination of lower volume and frankly, a lot more efficiency within Tony's operations.

I think those guys have done a masterful job of managing down the pipeline, delivering a great customer experience. And we are highly confident in the profitability going forward there. So, $120 million will come from that, $30 million to $50 million will come from servicing, and the rest will come from corporate.

Amar Patel

And Xome.

Jay Bray

And Xome, there will be some in Xome. That's right.

Vik Agrawal

Okay. And then turning quickly over to the originations side. Thanks for the March data. What did April kind of look like? And then what would be the associated potential uptick in the amortization?

Amar Patel

Amortization right now is holding flat. So, I think that's at least for sure in April, and when we look at kind of pay-off request, et cetera, we would expect it to be flat. I think the originations for April were as strong as March from a profitability standpoint.

So, I think that's why we're highly confident in -- and the great news there is we've right-sized the operation. We're -- our turn time on close now is between 40 and 45 days, which is a great sweet spot for us. Our lock volume is consistent with our funded volume. And we just have a lot of visibility and a lot of confidence in the $40-plus million for the quarter.

Vik Agrawal

Okay. And then how has the flow volume has been for USAA in Q1? I think in the past you'd said that you are expecting about $29 million from USAA contribution in volume for 2017?

Jay Bray

I think it's -- maybe I don't know if I've said that. I have a number. I think.

Amar Patel

I think that might have been for the entire, all of our subservicing clients.

Jay Bray

USAA is around $1.5 million to $1.8 million a month, is that right?

Amar Patel

That's right, yes. It's about $18 million to $20 million.

Vik Agrawal

So, USAA is $18 million to $20 million and then, when you add in Seneca and some others, you can get to the $29 million.

Vik Agrawal

Okay. And then lastly, I think you're talking about initiatives to increase the purchase penetration, can you tell us a little bit about what you are doing there? And how quickly do you think your -- or do you think that that percentage could increase?

Jay Bray

Yes. I think it's clearly in the correspondence channel that is predominantly purchase, so that will continue. And we frankly see some more opportunity there. On the customer base, the direct-to-consumer, we have launched a number of initiatives. One is we call it, Street Smarts. So, it's part of our mobile app and part of our web, which is all around educating the consumer.

Any time a customer comes to us to make a payment or comes to us with a question, Street Smarts is going to enable them to look -- and we're using all the tools in Xome to power this and to allow them to look at the value of their home, allow them to look at what's going in their neighborhood, allow them to look at their credit score, what their equity is in your current home, and what options they have to refinance or buy or sell a home.

And so Street Smarts is starting to drive more leads into the purchase channel. And then we now, for the first time, are marketing to our customers from a purchase standpoint saying, with the power of Xome and with the power of Nationstar, we can provide you really a one-stop shop.

We can help you, we can assign you a realtor, because we have obviously 10,000 large realtor panel. We can help you search through Xome. We can help you -- preapprove you for the new loan, obviously, it's seamless, and close you with our title and close business.

So, we're starting to see -- we got a really strong response rate on our first mailing, Vik. And I think over time, we are hoping to grow that. It's probably in the 2% to 3% recapture and purchasing today. Our goal is to get it in the 10% to 15%.

Vik Agrawal

Okay. Well, appreciate it. And thanks for answering my questions.

Jay Bray

Sure.

And our next question comes from Henry Coffey from Wedbush. Your line is open.

Jay Bray

Henry, are you there? We may have lost Henry.

Henry, your line may be muted. And our next question comes from Fred Small from Compass Point. Your line is open.

Fred Small

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. On -- just two more on the cost savings. On the $100 million to $120 million from origination, how much of that is actual expense reduction as opposed to volume, lower volumes?

Jay Bray

I would say about 20% of it, 20% to 30% of it's related to actual cost reduction, which was at originations cost and the other portion is volume.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And that's -- is that baked into the $40 million plus that you expect from originations, the cost cuts?

Amar Patel

That's correct, yes.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And so those are--

Amar Patel

Baked in is the increase in purchase volume potentially as we're talking about, that's not in the volume numbers, but the cost reduction is.

Fred Small

Okay, cool. And I mean, it sounds like you're already sort of -- if we're just -- is there anything unusual in March or because it sounds like you're already there from that March run rate. Is that right?

Jay Bray

Yes.

Amar Patel

That's right.

Jay Bray

The only thing that's different is there is an extra business day. But I have had it that nothing.

Fred Small

Okay. And then on Xome, the -- two things, one, the -- you talked about in the 2017 initiatives growing the listings from different partners, GSEs, FHAs or sale by owner, how much are those now of REO sales or listings?

Jay Bray

Very small percentage. I mean, there is probably less than 5% total, but growing considerably.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And then on the -- so the margin was down, but REO, say for this for Xome, but REO sales were actually maybe a little bit higher than I was expecting. Just now that the info from the presentation is out, it looks like the revenue per sale on the REO sales wasn't down.

So, I guess on the services segment was the margin lower there or what's going -- the Services revenue, what's sort of going on there? Or why was the margin lower if REO looks like it sort of held up or exchange held up?

Jay Bray

Yes. So, with services, we got the trend of what's typical in the industry. Obviously, volumes came down with what happened in rates in the fourth quarter. But with March, March activity actually increased.

So, we got an inflow of volume coming in on title and close orders. And with how that works is that, you'll incur the cost when you get the orders and then when you fulfill them that's when you recognize the revenue. And so that's what led to a margin decline in March, but its timing, it'll be picked backup in April.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. Is it sort of -- is it more than picked backup because you've already had the -- I mean, if you assume like overall, when you're at $15 million and if my overall assumption is $18 million, does this Q2 reset higher to balance out at $18 million because of the trend you're talking about? Or is it just sort of you get back to where you were on the services margin, but you don't back above.

Amar Patel

Sorry. There is a little bit of incremental pickup in month of April, but it would -- likely will average out to the expectation.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. And then I think I dropped off for a second when you were talking about Xome valuation. The footnote in the presentation says that that's based on the previous disclosure of Xome's valuation estimate. Can you just say what that was again?

Amar Patel

Yes, I think Jay went through the math earlier as well. I mean, we expect EBITDA in 2017 to be $100 million to $125 million, applying the 10 to 12 multiple on that gets you to a number that's in excess of $1 billion.

Fred Small

Okay. And how much -- I mean, if I just look, on a pretax basis for Xome, what does that EBITDA sort of correspond to?

Amar Patel

What does the EBITDA translate into from a pretax standpoint? So, the $100 million to $125 million is how much?

Fred Small

It just seems like there is a big gap, I mean, you were at $70 million last year also.

Amar Patel

That's right. Now probably it's probably equal to $80 million to $90 million of EBIT.

Fred Small

Okay, awesome. Thanks a lot guys.

And our next question comes from Mark Hammond from Bank of America. Your line is open.

And our next question comes from Kevin Barker from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Kevin Barker

Thank you. In regards to your intrinsic value, it appears that $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion, given your guidance on the $120 million to $125 million of EBITDA on a 10 to 12 multiple for Xome, it seems like Xome is most of that value. Could you provide a little bit of color around how you build up to that and different parts of the $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion?

Jay Bray

Yes, sure. I mean, Xome is $1 billion; that is majority of it. But we have value for recapture. So, assuming 30% rate on recapture and we ended at 32% last quarter. That is worth about $300 million to $400 million.

And then we got subservicing contracts that are in place right now, there is approximately $130 billion of subservicing and assuming the profitability and the term of those contracts, what we have today that could be in the range of $100 million to $200 million.

And then we have the deduct, if you will, for corporate overhead. So, if you factor that out, taking that over five years and discount it back, that's a deduct of $200 million to $300 million.

Kevin Barker

Okay. Thank you. And then in regards to the pretax -- adjusted pretax earnings of 5.6 basis points this quarter and the mark-to-market of $31.8 million, how much of $31.8 million was related to amortization expense?

Jay Bray

I think the majority of it, right, Amar?

Amar Patel

Yes, the 75% to 80% of that was related to the amortization difference between the fair value and our cost basis.

Kevin Barker

So, was there any mark-to-market fair value due to interest rate changes or was that or was that flat quarter-to-quarter.

Amar Patel

Minimal.

Jay Bray

There was some, but-

Kevin Barker

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Henry Coffey from Wedbush. Your line is open.

Henry Coffey

Yes, couple of things. And you may have answered this. I got knocked out, operator error. I knocked myself off for a couple of minutes. The gain on sale in the quarter as a percentage of either locks or originations volume and how did that -- kind of compare to what you reported in the fourth quarter?

Amar Patel

Gain on the sale as a percentage of locks volume, actually, was fairly consistent. And so we've seen margins kind of holding there where the earnings change really has been really a function of that in balance between the locked volume and funded volume. We've been pleased that our margins have held in.

Jay Bray

And as we saw an uptick in March and it seems to be continuing, Henry, so, I think the margin is actually performing quite well.

Henry Coffey

Is that mix-related or market factors working in the right direction?

Jay Bray

I think it's predominately market factors. There has not really been a big mix change, maybe as a slightly higher government percentage, but not enough to move.

Henry Coffey

The CFPB created a lot of drama recently. And I think the two issues that come up when we talk about this with clients; number one, there are a lot of wounded portfolios out there. And then number two, everybody is asking questions about trying to figure out about operating systems. Is it -- who are your vendors, how well are you mapped in with the GSEs?

I know you've been on -- probably on the same basic platform for five-plus years. But looking at those two issues, how -- is there a lot of distress servicing that could work your way? And would you be able to board it and get it on the system accurately? And also what systems are you actually using, are they branded or in-house or?

Jay Bray

Yes, it's a great question. I think the answer is, yes. We feel like more portfolios could come our way. And yes, we have the capability and capacity to handle those in. And arguably, we're without a doubt the best servicer in the country when you look at the fall performance, especially that's what the Fannie Mae Star program is geared around.

And Henry, as you know, I mean, we got approval for to board $300 million in portfolios in the last 24 months. So, I think that's a pretty powerful to end. Not just one party has to approve that, many, many parties have to approve that. So, it's a pretty powerful testimony to our capability.

The system we're on, the core servicing system is [Indiscernible] and we've been on it for 20 years. And we've had that tested by IBM and others from a capacity perspective to -- in excess of $6 million loans.

And then obviously, we have supporting systems around that and some are Black Knight systems and some are proprietary. But suffice to say, we've had -- we are a sub-servicer for USA and other large financial institutions. And we have plenty of oversight for Fannie and Freddie and Ginnie and others. And they looked at these systems and all the components multiple times. So, we feel good about it, we feel great about it, frankly.

Henry Coffey

Now, that you have given us some pretty good insight into what to expect for 2017, especially on the servicing front. I guess what are you going to do for me? Next question, what did long-term -- what sort of servicing opportunities do you have your eyes on? What happens to some of these distressed players that are out there? Can you start -- when you think you can start putting numbers on what 2018 could deliver for everyone?

Jay Bray

Yes. I think it's a good question, I mean. Look, I think the NRZ transaction with Ocwen was a good thing. It's a good thing for the system. More stability is obviously better. But having said that, we have our eyes right now on probably $75 billion to $100 billion in opportunities that -- it's a mix right now. I would say it's a mix of subservicing and owned servicing. And it's predominantly -- I believe, some PLS, some Ginnie and a little bit of Fannie and Freddie.

The -- how these platforms shake out, I'm not sure. I think look we're certainly capable and willing to take on more, we've proven we can take on more. Once we get more visibility into that, we'll -- we can talk more about 2018.

But we're -- look, I think I have never been more bullish on the capability of the servicing platform. It's -- and frankly, I think when you look at -- there is still room for improvement there on the expense side. I mean we are now really drilling down to every cost, every leaky bucket, if you will, and how do we take cost out of the platform.

And I think we've have got long ways to go. And at the same time make it more self-service and more customer-friendly for our consumers. So, I'm super excited about profitability there.

And I -- on the originations side, Henry, I don’t think we could have done a better job, frankly, in managing down the pipeline and kind of setting ourselves up for the remainder of the year to hit that $40-plus million a quarter.

And then Xome, we get no value for Xome today, in my opinion. I mean, honestly, we could sell our MSRs today for $1.6 million, which is our book value. We get no credit for Xome, and we get no credit for the recapture capability, and we get no credit for the subservicing contracts and the share price. So, I think there is a lot of good things to come, candidly.

Henry Coffey

Great. Well, thank you.

Jay Bray

Sure.

And our next question comes from Bose George from KBW. Your line is open.

Bose George

Hey good morning. Actually can you remind us how much you are putting on, on a flow basis this year? And how you see volume from that channel trending?

Jay Bray

Yes, I'll speak to some of that and Amar you can jump in. But I think for USAA, think of $20 billion to $24 billion is probably the number. Right now, the run rate is closer to $20 billion, I would say. But they are great partner, they do a great job. Frankly, they have got a lot of opportunity when you look at their portfolio.

When you look at our other true, kind of subservicing and flow partners, right now the run rate on that is probably closer to $6 billion to $7 billion of -- so that will get you to $27 billion and--.

Amar Patel

On the subservicing side, right. And there is probably another $10 billion for the year that we have on the MSR side. And so you add all that together, there's really about -- it's almost self-sustaining really with run-offs. And so we can get $50 billion to $60 billion a year with the MSR and subservicing flow.

Jay Bray

That's really the goal, Bose. I think it's -- through those powerful partners, we can keep the platform growing at a small rate, which is just your existing flow. And -- but then be able to leverage the platform when you have other opportunities and be opportunistic when something presents itself.

But when you think about the stability of the platform now with those partners and our own originations, that's -- I like it a lot and that's why we've got to continue to find these cost levers within the servicing platform, which will just improve profitability.

Bose George

Okay. That makes sense. And actually, just on the flow side, the -- in terms of the baseline, should we just think of that, including the $10 billion of MSR, that's kind of the baseline and then you can kind of grow it from there?

Amar Patel

That's right.

Jay Bray

That's right.

Amar Patel

And one thing I didn't mention, right, is originations. The $10 billion is outside flow, but then too, there's $15 billion to $20 billion coming from originations.

Jay Bray

Yes, I think on this flow, it's a question of, like, we've spent a lot of time on what's the target return we want and how much capital do we want to deploy on the flow side. And then, how do you want to partner with NRZ or others and there is lot of optionality there, I think.

We could certainly increase the flow to above the level it is today and frankly, at quite an attractive return. But that's something we've got to continue to think about and we got to continue to focus on boarding $155 billion as well.

Bose George

Okay. Thanks. And then if you just -- on the boarding timeline, can you sort of break that out by quarter? Is that mostly done in the next couple of quarters or does it push out to the end of the year?

Jay Bray

There is -- it's going to be happening intermittently over Q2, Q3, Q4. Now, it's probably going to be about $60 billion in Q2 and then of the remaining $90 billion, most of that's going to be Q4.

Bose George

Okay. Thanks. And then, actually, just going back to the question, I think Kevin asked this, I just didn't get the answer, the driver of the MSR mark this quarter?

Jay Bray

It's the driver obviously, rates year -- quarter-over-quarter, we're down a little bit and there was a little bit of valuation change, but the predominant reason for the mark change was the difference that we have between our cost basis and our fair value mark, that difference -- the amortization differences goes through the mark.

Bose George

Okay. So, it was largely rates?

Jay Bray

Yes.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Mark Hammond

Thank you. Just one question. I was wondering if you can share what bonds you bought back during the quarter, specifically.

Jay Bray

No, we typically don't share that. We look at -- the way we think about it is from an overall yield standpoint and price standpoint, what's the most attractive purchase across the stack. But we typically don't share those details.

Amar Patel

It's all a function of the market opportunity there and the yield at which we can acquire it. And so it could be spread across all the maturities from 2018 to 2022.

Mark Hammond

Okay. Yes. Last quarter, you had mentioned that 2018 was a focus, so even just sharing qualitative focuses would be great.

Jay Bray

2018 is a focus and that will be taken out over time and certainly, by maturity. So, that is for sure.

Mark Hammond

Thank you.

Operator

Jay Bray

Okay, thank you, guys very much. We appreciate your time. Have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

