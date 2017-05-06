The Most Hated Asset Class On Earth

All commodity investors should be cognizant of contango and backwardation. Corn and wheat are in steep contango, meaning it's expensive to roll long exposure.

Extreme positioning should never be the sole reason to buy or sell something, but it does serve as a useful filter to see which markets are crowded.

Traders are extremely short agricultural commodities, including soybeans, corn, and wheat futures. It's the only segment of the commodity market with a bearish consensus.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my free website.

I typically write weekly summaries on Seeking Alpha about how traders are positioned in the futures markets. This is my first one-off article that dives into a big development I'm seeing: speculators are extremely short agricultural commodities. Let's dive into the individual contracts.

Soybeans

Ever since late February, speculators have both added new short exposure and reduced their longs in soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB). This positioning change is equivalent in magnitude to when traders got extremely bullish in a span of a few weeks last spring.

As you can see in the chart below, this was a great contrarian signal. The price of soybeans topped out right when speculators were the most optimistic.

What's different between then and now is how commercial hedgers were positioned. Back last spring, hedgers didn't really get that bearish when speculators were optimistic. This means that commercial soybean producers didn't actively sell futures and hedge their future production. Now, commercials are extremely long. This means that producers have removed their hedges (thinking that prices are too low) and commercial users have likely bought contracts, locking in prices for their future soybean needs.

Corn

Positioning isn't nearly as bearish in corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) futures. CoT data was quite effective in pointing out just how net long speculators were in December 2014 and June 2016.

A 5-year net CoT position percentile of 100% means that speculators are more net long than they've ever been in five years. This measure was as low as 12% in 2016 and we're currently at 28% in corn.

Wheat

Speculators are massively short in wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT), just like in soybeans.

For context, here's how speculators are positioned in other commodities:

Other Notes

Crowded short positioning, which I define as a 5-year percentile of net positioning as a % of OI < 10%, isn't simply a reason to go long. Traders who are short agricultural commodities have zero incentive to sell as long as the trend goes their way. If the price of some commodities were to start ripping higher, then that would be worth noting. This is because you would start seeing a large number of people heading for the exits (to close short positions) at the same time as price is rising against them. I call this a "fire in the theater" situation. It looks like this:

One important thing to remember with commodities is how the shape of the futures curves impacts your total return.

Most people get exposure to commodities by buying the front month futures contract. This means the position has to be rolled each month to a further out contract. If further out contracts are priced higher, the futures curve is said to be in contango. Contango between wheat futures that expire in July 2017 (front month) and July 2018 is currently ~11%. Think of this as a drag on your returns. It's very similar to why VXX trends down over time, because the VIX futures curve spends most of its time in contango. For example, here's a look at historical contango and backwardation in wheat futures:

Contango is quite steep for wheat and corn, but not so much for soybeans. The popular ETFs that invest in corn/wheat/soybeans mitigate the impact of contango by spreading their exposure across multiple months.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this? Two things:

Traders are very bearish on agricultural commodities. In the past extreme net short positioning has sometimes preceded a rapid price reversal Contango is steep, so be aware of the cost of maintaining long exposure

