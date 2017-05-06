2 Preferred Stocks Offering 9% Yields

This article is about 2 preferred stocks that provide over 9% yields; Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 9.75% Dep Shares Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (KMI-A, CUSIP: 49456B309) and Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND), 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (MINDP CUSIP: 606501302).

Since most SA readers are familiar with KMI this article will not cover the company. Anyone not familiar with the company can get up to speed quickly by viewing articles on Seeking Alpha here. Since KMI-A must be converted to common shares in the near future its market price tends to move with the common.

KMI-A shares will be converted to a variable number of Kinder Morgan on 10/26/2018(Quantumonline.com). The conversion to common will be based upon the market price of the common as of 10/26/2018. If the market price is greater than $32.38, 1.5440 common shares will be issued for each preferred share; if the market price is less than $27.57, 1.8142 common shares will be issued for each preferred share. KMI-A is currently selling around $45.00 per share so that the current yield is about 10%. The reason for its current low market price is the weak showing of the common at $20.00 per share. If the conversion were to take place today, one would lose capital from the original offering price of $50.00 per share. If one has confidence that oil and gas prices will rise in the future than this is a low risk preferred issue for the common shares will also rise. If on the other hand, one believes that oil and gas prices will go lower over the next year or so, this is a high risk preferred issue since the common will suffer also. Since I am bullish on gas and oil prices I am a buyer of this preferred issue at the current price.

MINDP is the preferred issue of Mitcham Industries, Inc., another company that has been blindsided by lower gas and oil prices. It is a provider of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries. One division of MIND leases its seismic equipment to oil and gas producers throughout the world. Another division manufactures and sells marine seismic, oceanographic and hydrographic equipment. (TD Ameritrade)

Revenues from the leasing division declined considerably over the past 2 years which has led to huge losses. However the company is beginning to see some daylight with revenues beginning to turn around in both divisions. MIND reported revenues of $5.7 million in its last quarter compared to $4.6 million in the same quarter last year. The company is also growing its manufacturing and sales division with a $12.5 million backlog in January versus $8.7 million a year ago.

Despite the net losses, MIND was able to generate a $3.2 million cash flow in fiscal 2017 and as of 4/5/2017 it had no bank debt on its balance sheet since it was able to repay this debt. MIND is developing its sales and manufacturing division which is not dependent on the oil and gas business since much of this business comes from government entities. It also reported that it is seeing increased interest in its leasing segment with more bid and inquiry activity.

The continuing losses make MIND a high risk investment and account for its preferred stock selling below the stock's offering price despite the 9% yield. It appears that the company will continue to lose money this fiscal year but S&P projects a small profit the following year. MIND appears to be a survivor of the current decline in oil and gas exploration especially with its strategy of diversifying sales toward other markets. There is some consolidation taking place in the industry and MIND may be a candidate for a takeover by some other company. On the other hand MIND has been buying other small companies in its attempt to diversify away from the oil and gas industry. There is likely to be some M & A activity going forward with this issue in the near term. I don't expect this activity to have much impact on the preferred stock but one can never be sure.