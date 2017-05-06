Norsat International's (NSAT) CEO Amiee Chan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norsat International Inc. (NYSEMKT:NSAT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Amiee Chan - President and CEO

Arthur Chin - CFO

Analysts

Andrew Campbell - Private Investor

Oliver Perilla - National Bank Financial

Thank you for joining us to review the financial results of Norsat International for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017, which ended March 31, 2017.

With us on the call representing the Company today is Dr. Amiee Chan, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Arthur Chin, Chief Financial Officer.

At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. I want to caution listeners that today's remarks and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A discussion of the factors that may affect our results is contained in Norsat's filings with SEDAR and EDGAR. Norsat does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date made.

With that said, let me turn the call over to Dr. Amiee Chan, Chief Executive Officer for Norsat. Amiee, please proceed.

Amiee Chan

Thank you, operator. And good morning and good afternoon to our investors overseas. As always, we thank you for taking the time to participate on today's call and we appreciate your continued interest in Norsat.

I'll start with reviewing some of the highlights of 2017 first quarter and Arthur will then review our financial results. After that we'll be happy to take your question.

Sales from satellite communications were $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $5.1 million for Q1 2016. The decrease was mainly due to the delivery of satellite terminals to a major Eurasian defense contractor in the first quarter of 2016 that was not repeated in Q1 2017.

Fourth quarter Sinclair Technologies sales were $4.8 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was mainly due to the higher sales volume as a result of improvement of the economic condition in the U.S.

We continue to see good demand for components and solutions supplied to militaries around the world, which have built backlog for the remainder of the year. It is important to note that our customers continue to be extremely satisfied with the product's capabilities to meet their highly stringent demands, which was demonstrated by the receipt of several orders during the quarter including an approximate $3.3 million order received from a U.S. government organization in January 2017 for our portable satellite terminals.

For our Sinclair Technology segment, it continues to show good quoting activity and its revenues are expected to remain strong. R&D investments for product development continue to be a priority for Norsat in 2017.

We continue to develop the next generation products and expand on capabilities to customize with some of the shortest lead times in the industry, elevating our status as a leader in remote or challenging applications and communications. Our customization capabilities and world-wide distribution channel further improve our commitment to providing innovative and rapid solutions to customers.

During the quarter, we launched the expansion of our Ku-band product lines with the launch of the ATOM 250 watt Ku-band BUC and SSPA an industry-leading 4 dash and 5 dash bands LNBs to meet the broad range of customer needs. These are just a few examples of research and development dollars at work with more to be announced and received in the coming quarters.

It is important for us to remain with our ears to the ground and continue to develop and invest in new products and solutions, especially ones that we know our customers desire. It is these relationships with our customers that make us confident in continued profitability and visibility into our future.

Arthur will now take you through the financial highlights.

Arthur Chin

Thanks, Amiee. Since the majority of you have access to the press release filed this morning, let me focus my discussion in a more abbreviated format and provide insight into a few areas. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, total sales were $8.2 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2016. This was mainly due to the delivery of certain satellite orders not repeated in Q1 2017.

Our Sinclair Technologies division showed growth and posted an increase in revenue from $4.5 million in the first quarter 2016 to $4.8 million in Q1 2017 up 7% on the strength of an improved US economy.

Moving on to gross profit, gross profit for the quarter was 41% compared to 44% for Q1 2016. As we've mentioned in previous conference calls, our gross margin is highly dependent upon product mix, the combined margin decreased by 300 basis points and quarter-over-quarter compared to 2016.

The Satellite Communications division showed an improvement in gross margin at 43% for the first quarter 2017 compared to 39% for Q1 2016 due to higher margin revenues and the product mix. First quarter gross margin in the Sinclair Technologies division was 39% coming to 49% for the comparable period of 2016.

The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower margin revenues and the product mix, a significant warranty recorded for certain products and higher labor cost due to the timing of production to meet customer delivery schedules.

From an expense point of view, total expenses were $3.1 million for the quarter compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was due to the following reasons. An increase in G&A expenses by $0.3 million as a result of corporate development costs incurred in the first quarter 2017 related to pursuing the strategic opportunities announced during the quarter.

An increase of product development cost by $0.3 million due to an increase in direct product development expenses of $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million in Q1 2016. Government repayment obligation of $0.1 million recorded for the first quarter 2017.

As you'll recall, during the fourth quarter of 2016, we've determined that as tolerable, future government repayments will be required to be made under the terms of the strategic aerospace and defense initiatives for our steady programs based on our recent history of strong performance.

The repayment obligation was calculated based on the present value of our best estimates for forecast revenues between 2017 and 2032. During Q1 2017 we reviewed and updated our assumptions for the calculations based upon new information available in the quarter, which resulted in government repayment obligation charge of $0.1 million.

First quarter selling and distribution expenses have decreased by $0.2 million compared to Q1 of 2016, due to lower commissions paid as a result of lower sales for the first quarter 2017. For the quarter, net income was $0.2 million or $0.04 and $0.03 per share basic and diluted respectively compared to net earnings of $1.2 million or $0.20 per share basic and diluted respectively for the same period in 2016.

The decrease in net earnings reflected a decrease in gross profit of $0.8 million for lower sales volumes and margins and an increase of total expenses of $0.4 million as described earlier.

On to adjusted EBITDA, let me take a moment to remind investors that during the last couple of years we've had rather large items. Most notably, our foreign exchange losses and gain, tax recoveries and provisions made for long-term government repayments.

These items have a time and benefits for net income and EPS performance for the company and at times we had a negative impact. It is for this reason we try to provide investors an adjusted EBITDA that backs out many of these nonoperating numbers. Please be aware of these generally non-operating figures and the effect that they have on our financial statements.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1 million a decrease of 43% from the $1.7 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting a decrease in gross profit of about $8,000 from lower sales volumes and margins. A full reconciliation table is available in today's press release.

Moving to the company's balance sheet, the company's capital structure continues to strengthen. At March 31, 2017, the company had cash of $15.6 million up from $15 million at December 31, 2016 and the company continues to remain debt free. As we work through the backlog in the near term, we expect that our cash position should continue to be strong as we convert these orders into sales.

As the company continues to remain profitable due to solid cash flow, the net cash flow should generally continue to increase. At the end of the first quarter, working capital of $27.2 million up from $26.6 million at December 31, 2016.

As of today's date, the company has access to undrawn credit facilities totaling $3.5 million. The company's current ratio at the end of the year was 4.5 times consistent with the ratio at December 31, 2016. This concludes my discussion of the financials.

I'll now turn the call back over to Amiee.

Amiee Chan

Thank you, Arthur. As a whole, the company has a positive outlook. We received several orders including a $3.3 million order for a satellite terminal from a government organization in the U.S. in January 2017.

The Sinclair Technologies division also has decoding activity as a result of the gradual improvement of the US economy. The company continues to invest in research and development to diversify its business, to broaden its environment product portfolio and expanding its customer base on a geographic and market sector basis.

Norsat continues to focus on markets beyond the U.S. as well as on commercial resource, transportation and public safety segments. The company is also continuing to pursue other revenue opportunities, both organically and by its business combination.

Despite the current global economic conditions, we continue to remain profitable and generate strong cash flow. By being profitable, it has afforded us to make the required investments both internally and externally to get us to where we are today and where we want to go in the future, namely our goal of positioning Norsat to be an leader in providing unique and customized communication solutions to remote and challenging applications today and into the foreseeable future.

Being profitable has also enabled us to consistently improve upon our capital structure, whereby the company is now accruing cash and is debt free, which allows us to pursue strategic opportunities to increase shareholder value.

As you're aware, in March 2017, we announced that we had entered into an agreement with Hytera Communications Ltd, and Hytera Projects Corp, in which Hytera will indirectly acquire each outstanding common share of Norsat in exchange for cash payment of $10.25 per share.

The arrangement will be subjected to approval of Norsat shareholders and certain regulatory approvals. On April '17, 2017, we announced that we had received an unsolicited conditional, nonbinding proposal from Privet Fund Management, LLC to acquire the company for cash considerations of $11 per share.

Between April 19, 2017 and May 02, 2017, we have responded to the due diligence request of Privet and had direct discussion with Privet and the financial advisors. During this period, Privet also provided additional information to us about their plans to finance the acquisition.

As of today, Privet is still working to remove the conditions to the Privet proposal. If the conditions are removed and the independent directors review and determine that the Privet proposal is a superior proposal, as defined in the arrangement agreement, we'll notify Hytera that determination.

Hytera will then have a period of five business days to amend the terms of the arrangement agreement to match if they choose to.

To conclude, I am pleased with the progress that has been made during the first quarter of 2017. As always, we appreciate your support and we remain dedicated to continue repaying many times over.

With that said, let's open the call for your questions, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from Andrew Campbell, private investor. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Campbell

Hi. I was wondering, I noticed in your annual report you have $20 million in off balance sheet tax potential refunds tax losses. I was wondering is there any way a potential buyer could capitalize on that whereas you as a company seem not able to. So that's my first question.

Arthur Chin

Hi Andrew. Thanks for the call. Some of those off-balance sheet items are in jurisdictions where we don't really have much business anymore. Some of them for example are in Switzerland and we're in the process actually of simplifying some of our organizational structure and some of those entities actually are being eliminated.

So, in the foreseeable future, we probably don't have an opportunity ourselves Andrew and there will be limited instances where potentially now the company could.

Andrew Campbell

Okay. And I noticed you have on one side you look to be hiring about 14 people you have about 180 at your company now, but would that imply that we could expect like a 7% growth in revenue over the next year?

Arthur Chin

Yes, that's a good question Andrew. I think we're in a position now where we've been able to backfill a couple of roles. I think we've been quite lien in a number of our teams over the past while and so this is going to help in terms of workload amongst some of our employees.

But actually, they remain a number of those roles that you've seen have also on the product development and R&D side and so we absolutely are committed to pursuing that part of the business as well.

Andrew Campbell

Okay. Great. And it doesn’t look like you're really overvalued at this point, when I subtract your all your liabilities from your current assets, your current offers, because your enterprises are earnings about 10, so are they still, I know you have two offers, but were they still multiple parties interested that in the wings out there like the what have you?

Amiee Chan

Currently, as of today, we have the Hytera and we also have Privet and that's it.

Andrew Campbell

Okay. Thanks. That's it for me thanks.

Arthur Chin

Thanks Andrew.

Amiee Chan

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Oliver from National Bank Financial. Oliver, please go ahead.

Oliver Perilla

Hi. So, is it possible to have more details of your position about the last bit of Privet firm?

Arthur Chin

Certainly Oliver. I think we've certainly disclosed a lot of this data already. The business has come in from Privet from management again is unsolicited and the $11 bid is conditional upon things like due diligence and financing. I think what we can say is we have responded to Privet's request for due diligence and again we've been working closely with their advisors.

But at this point, it is a nonbinding proposal and it is still conditional. So, at this point, until it becomes unconditional their independent directors haven't had a need to have an assessment of the proposal formally yet.

Oliver Perilla

And can we have an idea about the timeline regarding the due diligence that you're doing?

Amiee Chan

Right now, we're working on the due diligence with them. We don't have any timeline, but we are also working towards a shareholder approval on May 29.

Oliver Perilla

Okay. Thank you. Thank you so much.

Amiee Chan

Thank you for your questions.

There are no further questions at this time, Please proceed.

Amiee Chan

Again, my thanks to everyone for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking to you again to discuss second quarter financial results. Have a great day.

