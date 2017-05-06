Thin Film Electronics (TFECF) CEO Davor Sutija on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Annual General Meeting Conference Call March 5, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Thin Film Electronics. Today, we will have an update for the Annual General Meeting, a CEO presentation on the state of the Company. And as you see, we have designed a new logo for the Company that focuses on the pivot that we have made towards being an NFC marketing platform, and that is related to the launch of our CNECT platform in February this year and also the move to our new innovation center for NFC in San Jose which I will be speaking about a little bit later today.

So, a little bit about Thin Film Electronics as a company. We are a global leader in the introduction of printed electronics into the use of electronics for disposable applications. And the number of products that we have brought to market include for example, Thinfilm Printed Memory which we have licensed to Xerox Corporation and which is Xerox's now in production with in their Western New York facilities. It also includes components such as printed displays and research on printed batteries, and importantly a series of products that we have launched over the last two to three years including EAS electronic article surveillance tags for anti-theft applications, NFC tags for mobile marketing and authenticity applications and most recently, this quarter the commercial shipment – start of commercial shipments of our temperature sensors.

So, a little bit about Thin Film as a company. We have of course a strong IP portfolio. We have over 290 issued and registered patents. In addition, over the last year, there have been 17 new patents issued and they represent seven patent families that receive priority dates in 2016.

Now in addition, as I mentioned in the introductory slide, we have also been able to acquire a 12-year lease on a new extended manufacturing facility, in fact one of the best remaining electronics manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley. It was formally a Qualcomm facility and it features a total of 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art clean room facilities. This will be enough to continue all of the production that we had in our previous Zanker Road facilities, but also introduce role-based manufacturing for NFC front-end die, that will allow us to scale from the millions of components per month to the billions over the next 12 to 18 months.

Now, in order to be able to support these activities, we have also grown as of the date of this report. We are now approximately 150 employees worldwide and we now have sales offices also in London, in Singapore as well as a new subsidiary in Shanghai and we have also offices at RocketSpace in downtown San Francisco.

So, we have expanded globally as the demand for our products has exceeded our expectations and as we will be reporting later in this presentation, we in fact had a record Q1 2017.

Now, what has allowed us to be successful is a broad ecosystem of partners. Those include both packaging firms and converters that take our NFC dry and wet inlays and convert them into labels and hang tags and soon also other types of fitments and enclosures for packaging. But also, advertising agencies and also soon software companies as we offer an SDK to integrate into our CNECT mobile marketing platform.

So, as I mentioned, Thin Film is very pleased to report that we have generated record Q1 revenues. In fact over 30 percent growth year-over-year and this has been driven in large part by product sales. So, it's not only that we have larger revenues than any previous first quarter, but we also have a shift towards a much stronger percentage of those revenues coming from the shipment of product. And in fact, we shipped over 5 million EAS labels to our go to market partner in the first quarter and also received additional orders so that at the end of Q1 we had 16 million EAS labels on order. So, they are essentially on backorder, much of this will be delivered in Q2, but some of it also in Q3.

For the first time we have visibility and a rolling six month forecast from our go-to-market partner and their lead customer, and the reason is straight forward that lead customer has now done a global launch of the use of Thinfilm technology in protecting their product at the point of sale. That means the category that we have been qualified for to-date includes shoes and we're now in the process of also qualifying new categories such as denims and women's apparel. This means that we expect further increases in shipments as we move forward in 2017.

So, the orders received to-date are 10 million in orders in Q1 and just in the month of April we received 11 million in new EAS orders. So here is an increasing demand from this elite customer and we expect that integration beyond shoes will continue to that upward trend.

So the second thing I would like to report, that is a very important accomplishment in in the first quarter or just after the first quarter of this year is the successful shipment of hybrid temperature sensor smart labels to Emerson, one of our go-to-market partners for the perishable foods industry. Now these temperature sensors indicate both high and low excess of temperature, which means that they trigger either when the product is too warm or too cold and the – especially important distinction of our temperature sensors are that because we use printed electronics with displays, the displays are electrochromic displays that are exceptionally thin and fully printed in our Linköping, Sweden facilities. It allows the sensor to be exceptionally thin for an electronic sensor, and it also allows us to have a price point that is likely to be less than half of prevailing electronic sensors in the market.

Now, in addition in comparison to color changing labels, which typically only trigger at one of two trigger points, either hot or cold, you also have an ON feature, you know if the sensor is actually working or not and you have a visual too, so that you can really do inspection only of those that have triggered rather than do it one-by-one inspection. What is especially encouraging is that the use of hybrid technology where we combine some conventional electronics with printed components allows us to get to 1 degree accuracy and we also expect to make further shipments to other go-to market partners later in Q2.

So, in addition to having this clear ON-state, one last important differentiation compared to color-changing labels and those to use diffusion chemistry to indicate the passage of time and the accumulation of temperature exposure is the fact that you do not have to store this under cool or controlled environmental conditions. We have an on switch that can then start the use of the senor and it has up to a two week life depending on the settings that our customers require.

So, we are very pleased to be able to now have in addition to our NFC product a new Internet of Things offering that will be used in the pharmaceutical in the perishable food and also the floral categories and we also predict that in many pharmaceutical trials this will be an important additional product with Thin Film.

Now, I do want to point out that the displays are not only fully printed, but they are fully printed at scale on large roll-to-roll presses. These are same presses that developed our Thinfilm Memory earlier. So, our capacity for memory, and I'm sorry and for these displays is in the tens of millions of unit per year and with a price point in dollars, this is a significant upside and driver for Thinfilm as we move forward.

So the rest of the presentation, I will be focusing on the really the most exciting and most important investment that Thin Film is making. In the last quarter, Thin Film has pivoted from being a supplier of NFC labels and hardware to really becoming a solution provider. And what does that mean? It means that we can interface with brands and also their digital agencies, because we now provide a platform that allows not only for tag management, but also analytics on the activity that the tags are generating, every time somebody taps or swipes their android-based smartphone on one of our NFC labels, depending on the encoding, either they can authenticate the product or in most cases, they can be directly lead through our cloud platform through a redirection to the brand's determined destination, a marketing experience for the consumer either at the point of sales in the retail environment or more often also after the product has been purchased and consumption has begun.

So this really truly allows brands for the first time to have an omni-channel conversation directly with the consumer and this allows brands to do mobile marketing without the intermediation of technology platforms such as Facebook, Google or e-commerce sites such as Amazon. It allows brands to take control again of the conversation between the consumer and the brand, and to do so not only in a retail setting, but in a way where the consumer is actually initiating the exchange in a highly intentional desire to learn more about the brand.

And this can be not only a micro moment in the deciding what to purchase, but also that micro moment at the start of consumption when the consumers decides if they are enjoying the brand experience and we show for example an alcoholic beverage, Linie Aquavit where they have expansion plans globally and in the appropriate jurisdictions where this is appropriate and after users identify that they are of legal drinking age, they can also experience the value of the brand. So, in this particular case, they can experience, the fact that this is a product that is very natural and one that in fact has a new millennial market that the brand is aspiring to win.

Now in addition, to having the software platform for tag management and campaign analytics, that platform also allows people the brands, the advertising agencies to change the interaction with consumers either on a timed basis, time of day, length of campaign, but also on the number of consumer interactions, a portion of the story being told or for new applications to emerge, for example loyalty programs, discounts, where to purchase, feasting notes and information about the provenance and the safety of the product.

So, in order to be able to make it even more frictionless for brands and agencies to deploy NFC for mobile marketing, Thin Film has also sponsored the NFC Mobile Marketing for Dummies book that has been co-written by our senior director for technical marketing Matt Bright. Matt is a member of the NFC Forum and Chairs their Retail Working Group and is also within the Mobile Marketing Association, a member of the IoT marketing group within that organization.

So, what is I think very important is that we now have the building blocks to be able to support not only trials and pilot deployments of NFC, but in the last quarter as we'll see on the next slide, We've started a number of significant field trials. So, now we're going from the sandbox to data gathering, and the important trigger is that now we're going from millions of tags in production within the next 12 to 18 months to billions so that we can support global rollout in NFC, the same way as we're now supporting global rollouts in EAS and through Xerox in Thinfilm Memory.

So our solutions offering then is based on two core products; OpenSense which allows the brand to be able to identify whether the packages in tact or has been opened, but more often we're seeing that people are choosing the simpler integration of SpeedTap that is encoded at time of production with this serialized ID that also includes a mini url that direct to consumer directly to a consumer experience.

Together, with our conversion integration partners which includes specialists such as Jones Packaging in the pharma and specialty food market, Constantia Flexibles a Spear Europe, the largest packaging firm in alcoholic beverages and companies such as Beneli which are specialists here in Scandinavia, we also have included are a very important new partner called Bedford. Bedford was established a few decades ago and was famous for having invented the twist tie that goes on among other icon American products, Wonder Bread but they have also over the last 10 and 15 years distinguished themselves through the use of patented elastomer hang tag for marketing campaigns.

And through an initiative of Bedford's together with Thin Film they have done field trials by sending out to over 1,800 of their lead customers and marketing contacts hang tags that have included Thinfilm NFC SpeedTap as a part of the solution. So, since the launch in February 2017, that means literally only 10 weeks ago, we have had 80 customers prospects and partners get user accounts on our CNECT software platform and start trialing the combination of NFC with marketing campaign. And the applications that I've mentioned before, everything from brand story to track and trace to product registration are all now enabled in this seamless integration of hardware, software and through the Dummies book, essentially a blue print on how to get started.

And so Thin film has mentioned in the Dummies book, I do you want to say that this was released in conjunction with the publisher John Wiley and also that there is a Foreword by Nick Jones who is the EVP of Global Business Development at Arc Worldwide which is the digital activation energy of Leo Burnett. So, together, with our Arc Worldwide and with Wiley, we have put together a guide that step by step instructs brands, agencies and other interested parties to be able to deploy NFC for marketing purposes in a number of different settings and what we will see is that in addition to having labels and hang tags, you can also incorporate the NFC into beer coasters, into magnets, into marketing material that is taking to market new innovative products.

And what we will be seeing are example of field trials, one that is already ongoing in conjunction with Earth Day was one that we did with Coronado Brewing which is one of the distinguished West Coast craft beer companies. In addition we will also be referring to field trial that is assumed to be underway with a medical marijuana producer Caliva for marketing of their services and products.

Now, this e-book has been available for download and is available for download on the Thin Film website. Within the first week, we have had over 400 people downloading the Dummies book and in addition, we have started distributing hard copies of the book at trade shows and also at today's Annual General Meeting. So the distribution just in the last 10 days likely exceeds over 500 copies and we will see some accretion of this as we in fact go to trade shows and promote this now in the back of every book, you will have an NFC label that you can cap to get more information and to order sample kits and from next month also our IoT connect in a box solution that will give you a series of tags, a series of hang tags and labels and allow you to experiment in different campaigns using our platform.

So, I've mentioned several times of this increased traction in NFC. What does that mean concretely in numerical term? Well, our shipments this last quarter were more than double. In fact, more than triple the limited shipments we had in Q4 of 2016. But what is equally exciting is the base on contractual agreements that have already been signed. We know that shipments this quarter will be more than double last quarter and we project an expected increase in shipments in Q3 to be more than double those in Q2. So, we're at the beginning of an exponential ramp that has in fact been catalyzed by the combination of having the software platform available, having the dummies book as a guide, and also having partnerships such as those with Bedford, Jones, Constantia, Beneli driving knowledge of Thin Film in the market for NFC marketing solutions.

Now, currently we have four live field trials at scale. Those include with the Fortune 500 pharma company, a Scandinavian spirits company, Coronado Brewing of which we see a call to action in one of their San Diego locations, android users connect. Turn on your NFC, stay coastal for Earth Day. And in addition, we also are doing a field trial in supply chain use of NFC with an Asian cosmetics company. They produce components that have to be put together in China to a final product. And they want to make sure that every step in the value chain is using authentic and verifiable serialized numbers, so that the product that is being used in the final system is both authentic, but also fresh because the ID gives the prominence of the components.

In addition to these field trials, we also have five additional field trials in delivery for start in later in Q2 and early Q3, and those include some of the used case I'll be showing now including with the Korean Red Cross. And also, we expect to start one with a major European tobacco company.

So, first about the Korean Red Cross, they have a Windmill of Hope program that is distributing assistance to refugees, but also the victims of environmental disasters. And they want to replace their paper-based tracking system with something that is automatic that allows everyone in their volunteer network. It is very impressive goal for them to give out readers to each one of their volunteers, but the volunteers all have smartphones. And by using NFC, they can verify that the packages that supplies, in fact come to their destination unharmed and untampered.

So, this is one of the examples that we're using with a very highly accredited organization in Asia to demonstrate not only our top leadership, but also the sophistication of systems that can be created using a combination of NFC and the powerful computational device that everyone has in their pockets. The use of smartphones allows applications to be built that really can save organizations such as the Red Cross, but also any supply chain, the risk of things going missing or becoming tampered during the sequentially of these packages.

So I did mention Coronado Brewing. I want to say that this was a conjunction together with Coronado for Earth Day, and also with the Surfrider Foundation, the smart coasters feature, the SpeedTap tag integrated into a coaster to drive consumer engagement. And what's interesting is these tags have become very popular. People are in fact tapping them significantly. So, through the first two weeks of the trial, we've seen increase tapping behavior, as special as we educate the consumers about the value that can be obtained by tapping the coasters and learning more about their favorite brew.

So Thin Film smart coaster together with Coronado and the Surfrider Foundation has created a very compelling promotional campaign. Now, these promotional campaigns will then be part of the field trials that we also do later this quarter. We also expect others in the craft brewing vertical that also in subscription boxes, also in the wines and alcoholic beverages to start significant field trials of scale, including six figure field trials which is an order of magnitude larger than the ones that we have previously announced.

Now, the pilot orders we are receiving are also extending our geographical reach. We have previously delivered pilot orders within tobacco to an Asian packaging company who was a packager for one of the largest brands in Asia, and also to a leading North American tobacco firm. We now expand our reach to also include a leading tobacco company headquartered in Western Europe as a Thin Film customer, and this not only represents the new geographical representation, but it is the first time that we are shipping our NFC labels together with the material known as ferrite. This allows for the NFC labels to be readable even when there are aluminized packaging.

So the important thing about NFC is that it is user initiated. It allows users to identify that there of legal age, and when they want to consume information. But the other challenge has been that many packaging types are difficult for wireless communication because of the metal that is in the packaging. By introducing ferrites to the NFC solution, that Thin Film takes the market, we can solve this problem and allow tobacco firms to communicate well with their consumers.

I did mention medical marijuana. We believe that this is also an important future market for Thin Film, and we are very pleased to partner with an industry-leading dispensary located in Northern California. And SpeedTap tags and CNECT platform will be used to enhance patient understanding of the product, engagement with the product, and also drive customer loyalty in this fast-emerging market.

Now, I would be amiss if I didn't talk about the exceptionally important strategic decision to relocate our NFC Innovation Center in U.S. headquarters that we took last year. We started negotiations in February 2016 on the new site that culminated in October. Thin Film is signing a 12-year lease on what is a unique facility in North San Jose, previously owned by Qualcomm for their Mirasol research, development and production.

Now, since October, we have been working with the developer, Lowe Development Corporation to do remodeling of the interior, and that has mostly been in the office space and some exterior landscaping. The cleanrooms were of course of exceptionally high standard, but there have also been modifications there to create more of ball room type space to be able to introduce roll-based manufacturing equipment.

In Q4 of last year, Thin Film detailed a two-year $32 million CapEx program to buy equipment for roll-based manufacturing of transistor digital devices, such as our NFC labels. That program is on time and on budget. We have currently negotiated and ordered 12 of the 14 process units required and those are all the ones that are required for the anti-theft EAS tags. So we expect that EAS will go and migrate from sheet-based to roll-based production already in the fourth quarter of 2017 on schedule. And in fact, because of the demand we are now seeing from the end customer of our go-to-market partner, it is exceptionally timely because we were starting to see significant bottlenecks in the sheet-based production, even though we have done successive die shrinks.

So just to give people perspective, one role of EAS labels allows Thin Film to produce on the order of 50 to 60 million front-end die for electronic article surveillance. And then the question is, how big is the market? The use of soft tags globally is in the tens of billions of units. The lead customer of our go-to-market partner, in fact predicts that in the hundreds of millions of units, can be the demand by 2020, but especially if we're able to scale and provide a cost down roadmap that our roll-to-roll manufacturing in fact allows us to do.

So, in addition to the EAS tags that will start production in Q4, we also will complete ordering of the entire NFC line by the end of May, and the delivery schedule in fact has been tightened. So currently, we are not only on schedule, we are also slightly better than budget.

Now, I don't want to go into too much detail, but $32 million on schedule and on budget four months after a start, after essentially all of the ordering is complete. I think is a very significant indicator that Thin Film is on the road to go from millions to billions. And the timing couldn't be better, with the increase, the exponential increase in the people using the CNECT platform and the overwhelming response in all three global geographies for the need of using user initiated information exchange with smart objects. We see that the demand pull for our product, may in fact mean that we want to stage this faster than we had previously anticipated. So that we actually get into the full $32 million CapEx by the middle of 2018, rather than stage it though all of 2018 and early 2019.

So, I want to say that it's an exceptionally exciting time to be at Thin Film. We have now come to a fighting rate of about 150 employees. We have broad customer base in 10 verticals for NFC products. We have a full order book for EAS and we have just launched temperature sensors.

So, let me just end by referring to the founding technologies that Thin Film had – Thinfilm Memory. If you remember, our previous logo had a hash tag. We are now moving away from that to have the new stylized logo that you see here to reflect the fact that Thin Film as a company is focusing more on creating smart objects that communicate wirelessly.

But I would be amiss not to mention the important collaboration that we have with the Xerox, the technology to transfer, the go-to-market activities for Xerox Printed Memory. Xerox has started campaigns in a number of different verticals that Thin Film is supporting that mean that we believe that Xerox will also be in very significant high volume production over the next year to two years and we were very excited to see that even the CEO of Xerox sees that printed electronics is one of the pillars of the new Xerox and that is the direction from printing for printed electronics that he would like to leave Xerox. So Thin Film is honored to be a Xerox partner and we are continuing to support them in any way we can for joint success.

So that is the conclusion of my talk for today. And I am very eager to also point out that the financial side has been very strong as you see compared to previous first quarters, we in fact have over a 30% growth rate Q1-over-Q1. And as I mentioned, we are now being halfway through the second quarter, see that growth continuing this quarter also in a very strong fashion.

OpEx is on level with the previous quarter, while payroll increased, other categories decreased because we of course did shut down production at Zanker Road towards the end of February in order to enable the move to the new site. So, all of the equipment, some from storage and some from Zanker Road facility has now been installed in Junction Avenue. We have received the requisite permits from the city of San Jose to do process development for the restart of sheet-based manufacturing. And we expect later in Q2 to start shipments of front-end die to the backend partners we have in Asia in order to continue scaling deliveries of Thin Film wireless products, both EAS and NFC.

So, our cash balance at the end of March was $52.6 million. This is after a significant amount of investment both in facilities and backend pilot lines at the new Junction Avenue facility, but most importantly, the down payments for all of the equipment for the roll-based equipment that will allow us to scale to the billions in 2018 and beyond.

So, thank you very much for your attention this morning. And I am eager to answer questions both from those here today in Oslo, but also those who are listening to our webcast online. Thank you for your attention and your support of Thin Film.

So, Ole Thorsnes, our Chief Financial Officer will be reading questions from the audience, and I will primarily be answering. There may be some questions I do defer to Ole of a more detailed financial nature, but I will try to answer all of the questions that we have received from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Ole Thorsnes

Yes. We have a question here from a viewer who is asking the following question. When should we expect to see Thin Film breakeven and producing black figures?

Davor Sutija

I think that's a very important question. One of the reasons that we move to the new Qualcomm built facility that is now the Thin Film NFC Innovation Center in Junction Avenue is that it will allow us to do the capital investment to be able to scale, so that we can produce enough product to satisfy the demand for the market, and then to get the cash breakeven and beyond.

Now, the price point of our NFC product is expected to be in the low teens. Now, low-teens in terms of U.S. sense, when you multiply by 100 million units per month, which is only a fraction of the total capacity, already gets into a point we can start absorbing significant amounts of overhead and engineering expenses, as well as pay for the bill of materials on the cost of goods sold.

So, we expect to get to a cash breakeven position once we start approaching, not billions a year, but approximately 100 million per month. All production after that becomes highly profitable. We're predicting. We are projecting gross margins of between 25% and 30% for our NFC products somewhat lower for anti-theft tags it will be contributing to margin and that's not even taking into consideration, the contribution of the newly launched temperature sensors which are – where the printed components are printed in Sweden, and therefore do not share the same production constraints that you have in San Jose currently.

So, in terms of timing, the equipment will be installed and ready for process development in stages, starting in August of this year, but finishing in about Q1 of next year. So, that we expect on schedule to start roll-based shipments of NFC labels by the third quarter of 2018, and we expect to get into a cash breakeven situation based on continuing increase in traction for NFC in early 2019.

So, that means that based on the CapEx program that we have already approved, based on the capital that was raised last year, we already will have the equipment to be able to come into that position by early 2019. But as I mentioned a little bit earlier, we will be accelerating these plans and that acceleration is being driven by the increase in the number of field trials that we are seeing since launch of our CNECT platform.

Any other questions? If not, I want to thank the audience. And I really look forward to reconvening and sharing on a telephone call the results of Q2 in early August. So, it's very exciting times of Thin Film. And I think that 2017-2018 are going to be the years of an inflection point. NFC mobile marketing is here and Thin Film is the global acknowledged leader in bringing this revolutionary set of technologies to market. Thank you.

