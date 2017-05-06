3 Reasons Why General Electric Is No Match For Dividend King 3M

And, 3M has better dividend growth prospects than GE going forward, thanks to its more advantageous business model and lower exposure to oil and gas.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

The industrial sector is a great source of dividend stocks, for a simple reason-industrials make the global economy run. This is why industrial firms are often referred to as economic bellwethers.

The best-in-class industrials like 3M (NYSE:MMM) have long histories of raising their dividends each year.

3M has an extremely long history of annual dividend raises. It is one of just 51 stocks on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

Not only is 3M a Dividend Aristocrat, it is also one of only 19 Dividend Kings-these are stocks with 50+ years of dividend increases.

This article will discuss the top 3 reasons why 3M is a better dividend growth stock than another major industrial dividend-payer, General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Reason #1: Dividend History

Most importantly, 3M has a big advantage over GE when it comes to dividends. On the surface, it might appear like GE has the edge, based on dividend yield. GE's current dividend yield of 3.3% exceeds 3M's dividend yield, which stands at 2.4%.

However, there is more to a dividend stock than just current yield. Dividend sustainability and dividend growth are equally important considerations. And, on these measures, 3M blows GE out of the water. 3M has one of the longest histories of dividend growth in the entire S&P 500, whereas GE has had a highly volatile dividend history.

GE cut its dividend by 68% during the Great Recession in 2009. As bad as the cut was, GE compounded its problems by insisting it would not have to cut its dividend, during the early part of the recession. It was GE's first dividend reduction since 1938. The company has worked its way back since, by raising its dividend several times since 2009. But, its current quarterly dividend payout of $0.24 is still not back to its pre-dividend cut level, of $0.31 per share.

And, even though GE has returned to dividend growth, its dividend increases have been uneven. For example, GE went seven quarters (from December 2014-December 2016) without raising its dividend. Its 2016 dividend increase was a 4% raise.

By contrast, 3M has increased its dividend for 59 years in a row. It has also achieved higher dividend growth than GE recently, such as 3M's 5.8% dividend raise in 2017. 3M not only didn't cut its dividend during the Great Recession like GE did, it continued to increase its dividend payout each year. 3M has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for more than 100 years.

GE had adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.49 per share in 2016. Its current annualized dividend of $0.96 per share represents a payout ratio of 64%. Meanwhile, 3M has a lower payout ratio-its current annualized dividend of $4.70 per share represents 57% of 2016 earnings-per-share. 3M's lower payout ratio leaves more room for dividend growth, as do its stronger business model and growth prospects.

Reason #2: Business Overview

Both 3M and GE are diversified industrials, with businesses that stretch across multiple industries. First, GE operates the following segments:

Aviation (26% of revenue)

Power (23% of revenue)

Healthcare (16% of revenue)

Oil & Gas (12% of revenue)

Energy Connections & Lighting (11% of revenue)

Renewable Energy (8% of revenue)

Transportation (4% of revenue)

Operating profit margin in GE's core industrials businesses fell by 30 basis points last year. GE is in the process of a major restructuring. It is divesting its enormous financial arm, GE Capital. It has already signed deals to divest nearly $200 billion of its financial and investment businesses. The company calls its post-divestment business, the "new GE Capital".

Management believes the new GE Capital will expose investors to less risk, which is a positive for investors since GE Capital was highly volatile. GE Capital lost $8 billion in 2015, and another $1.2 billion in 2016. The transformation means GE will derive most of its earnings from its industrials businesses.

This is a good step, but GE is still seeing weakness across multiple businesses, particularly oil and gas.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 10

Oil prices are turning lower once again, and sunk 6% in the week ended May 5th. If oil continues to decline, it will disproportionately affect GE. For example, in the first quarter of 2017, operating profit in GE's oil and gas business fell by 33%.

In 2016, 3M brought in more than $30 billion in revenue. It operates five segments:

Industrial (34% of total sales)

Safety & Graphics (20% of total sales)

Healthcare (18% of total sales)

Electronics & Energy (15% of total sales)

Consumer (13% of total sales)

3M's operating profit margin expanded by 110 basis points last year. 3M has a more advantageous business model than GE, because it is not as highly exposed to commodities.

Reason #3: Growth Prospects

Lastly, 3M has better growth opportunities than GE. Not only will 3M not be held back as much due to falling commodity prices, but it also has more exposure to segments of the economy that are growing at high rates, such as health care and safety products.

3M's safety and graphics business, along with its health care business, grew revenue by 4.8% and 3.1%, respectively, in the first quarter. 3M had a very strong performance last quarter, with growth in four out of its five operating segments. Only consumer product sales fell, and that was a fairly modest 0.7% decline.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 5

Overall, 3M's total revenue increased 3.7% in the first quarter, year over year. For its part, GE's total revenue declined 1% in the first quarter. GE's solid performance in power and renewable energy, which grew 17% and 22%, respectively, were more than offset by weakness in oil and gas, energy connections, and its financing business. While GE Capital is a much smaller business now than it was before, it still posted a 7% decline in revenue last quarter.

GE had a return on capital of 15% in 2016, while 3M generated a return on capital of 23%. Last year was 3M's fourth consecutive year of at least 20%+ return on invested capital, while GE has failed to reach 20% in each of the past five years. This signifies the strength of 3M's business model, relative to GE's.

Final Thoughts

The industrial sector has several high-quality dividend growth stocks. GE has an attractive dividend yield, but its underlying financial performance has resulted in low dividend growth. Going forward, it could continue to underperform higher-quality industrials like 3M, given its significant exposure to oil and gas markets.

In addition to 3M, Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is another Dividend King which has a better dividend than GE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.