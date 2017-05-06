Disney: Guardians Importance Goes Beyond Film Division

We believe Disney's film division is a greater catalyst for overall growth than the shares reflect. The company also continues to create new film franchises such as Frozen and Guardians.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a leading global entertainment company, with prominent brands that include Mickey Mouse, Princesses, ESPN, Marvel and Star Wars. Disney successfully leverages these brands for content and consumer product sales. Since fiscal 2012 (fiscal year ends in September), the company's revenue has achieved a 7.1% CAGR from $42.3 billion to $55.6 billion.

The company's film division has enjoyed significant growth over this period. During the FY12 to FY16 period, Studio Entertainment revenue increased from $5.8 billion to $9.4 billion as the company benefited from its acquisition of Lucas Films and Marvel and released movies from the Star Wars, Avengers, Captain America and Thor series, among other titles. In calendar 2016, for example, Disney films occupied half of the top-10 performing slots.

Beyond the top-10, Disney also had the #11 and #13 films on the 2016 list, Moana and Dr. Strange, respectively. The company came close to this performance in calendar 2015, as well, with four of the top-10 titles: Star Wars Force Awakens, Avengers Age of Ultron, Inside Out and Cinderalla.

Many of these films are also examples of the company continuing to create new franchises, as well. For example, in the span of less than 12-months beginning in November 2013, Disney launched Frozen and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - two movies that gave rise to new opportunities for entertainment extensions and consumer product sales. The CG animated Frozen opened domestically on November 29, 2013 and remained on the list of top-10 grossing films for an impressive 15 weeks. It grossed $1.27 billion worldwide, making it the highest CG animated grossing film ever at the time. Disney extended the franchise into multiple platforms to benefit from its popularity, including the Frozen on Ice live performance show and the Frozen Free Fall mobile game, as well as new merchandise.

Guardians Vol. 2 One of the Most Anticipated Films of 2017

In 2014, Disney introduced Guardians of the Galaxy. Unlike most other Disney films among the top-10 rankings, Guardians opened in August, which is generally not a launchpad month for major blockbuster titles. By August, movie goers have often been saturated with big budget popcorn movies earlier in the summer. Nevertheless, Guardians grossed $771.2 million worldwide and was the third top-performing title of the year at the domestic box office.

The upcoming sequel is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017. It has garnered generally positive reviews, with a solid 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since the first film, star Chris Pratt has also solidified his position as a leading action hero with the strong performance of Jurassic World. We are extremely optimistic about prospects for Guardians 2. Importantly, Disney's film division is a greater catalyst for overall growth than noted at first look, in our view.

Disney's Studio Drives Revenue at Other Divisions

In addition to Studio Entertainment, the company recognizes revenue from three other operating segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The importance of the Studio Entertainment group is somewhat obscured by the unit's financial contribution to Disney's consolidated results. While the company's studio division comprises only 17% of revenue and operating income, it is nevertheless an important driver for other units, as well.

For example, films are a key driver of consumer products, including toys, videogames and licensed products. Films and the characters they feature are also a large attraction for Disney parks and resorts. Remember, the theme park ride was the original inspiration for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which now is another driver for theme park attendance. Together, these three divisions - Studio Entertainment, Parks & Resorts, and Consumer Products and Interactive Media - account just over half of the company's total revenue and operating income.

The company's 2017 slate also includes the next Pirates of the Caribbean, Cars and Thor installments, among other films. We view the company's upcoming film slate and its recent agreement to renew and expand its deal with IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) as positive drivers for Disney.

Even the Media Networks division - by far, the largest revenue and operating income contributor, accounting for 43% and 49%, respectively, of the company's revenue and operating income in fiscal 2016 - is also a beneficiary of popular Disney movies, as the company moves its films through various release windows to its cable and broadcast networks. The Media Networks segment includes Disney's radio, cable and broadcast TV networks and production and distribution operations.

The importance of the company's growing film division is sometimes obscured, we believe, by concerns about ESPN, which is among the media assets and has long been an overhang on DIS shares, reflecting investor concerns about growing cord-cutting trends among younger viewers. However, Disney initiatives to boost ESPN's growth prospects include "launching ESPN on all new multi-channel services, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DIRECTV NOW, and the soon to be launched Hulu." We are positive about these initiatives, combined with the expected impact of the Film division's performance on the company's different divisions. In our view, as the company continues to grow its franchise portfolio, it will continue to act as a potential lift to overall consolidated results. Opportunistically, we would continue to add to positions in Disney shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.