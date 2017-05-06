Speculators Flee Gold And Silver - Is It Time To Buy?

Other than a short-term bounce, we think silver needs to see strength in gold to really regain its footing (and the $17+ level), which we don't see yet.

Gold speculative positions have now moved towards their historic averages, while silver is now down to healthier levels.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a large drop in the speculative gold position, which was unsurprising given the weakness seen in gold over the past week. As for silver, speculators sold off silver long positions at one of the largest clips we have on records. Given silver's record-long down streak, as represented by iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) which was down for FOURTEEN consecutive sessions, it is no surprise that we have seen such a drop in bullish silver speculators.

But is it time to buy silver?

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

This week's report shows that gold six consecutive week streak of net speculative increases broken as speculative long gold positions declined by 11,429 contracts during the COT week while shorts increased by 5,420 contracts. We said last week that gold investors need to be careful as speculators were buying gold into a declining market which meant many sellers elsewhere, this week we saw some of that come to fruition. But one week doesn't even out a six week increase in positions, so caution is still warranted here.

On the positive side (at least for the bulls), the COT report above is a bit dated as it closed on Tuesday when gold closed at $1255.45, while it currently sits under $1230. That means that we are probably at a much smaller net bullish than shown. We think we are probably 20,000 contracts lower in terms of the net bullish position, which makes gold more attractive.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by about 17,000 contracts to 148,000 net speculative long contracts. As we said earlier, we think the real position (as of Friday's close) is probably 20,000 contracts lower at around 130,000 net long contracts. If that is the case then we are at much healthier gold speculative levels that are in-line with the historic average.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed a huge decrease in bullish silver speculators as their total net position fell by around 25,000 contracts to a net speculative long position of 55,000 contracts.

Additionally, as we mentioned with gold, the COT report closed on Tuesday when silver was trading around $16.95 per ounce, while at Friday's close it was trading at $16.31 per ounce. That means that the silver speculative position is much lower than shown in the COT report, and if we had to guess we think it is around 40,000 net long contracts.

Is it Time to Buy Silver?

Silver, which we have been bearish on compared to gold for quite some time, becomes much more attractive here. The speculative silver position highs are well behind us, and the sentiment in the sector is obviously significantly oversold.

Even looking at the 5 and 10-year gold/silver ratio charts, we are approaching the higher end of the historical ratios.

Those are all positive things for us, and at the very least point to a short-term bounce in silver.

However, we still think that the physical markets for silver are fairly weak as evidenced by lack of retail investor demand (US Mint sales have dropped significantly) and we don't see any reason why industrial silver offtake would be increasing.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

Finally, silver is still currently a highly leveraged gold-correlation play and since we don't yet see a catalyst for gold to rise in the short-term, we find it hard to see strength in silver with weakness in gold.

Thus, this week we will be changing our short-term view on both gold and silver. For gold, we are going Neutral-Bearish to Neutral as the recent drop in the gold price has eliminated some speculative froth. Additionally, Friday's strong jobs report did little to drop the gold price, which is a positive as when gold shrugs off traditionally negative news it means that markets are too negative.

As for silver, we go from Neutral-Bearish to Neutral-Bullish as the hammering that the metal has received over the past month has really decimated speculative silver longs and left the metal oversold. Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, thinks that silver offers opportunity here as a trade. "From a trade perspective, I like owning silver here. I think it's a great time and a great entry point," she said Thursday.

Despite its correlation with gold and our neutral position on gold, we think there are plenty of non-precious metals traders that may decide to go long silver as a short-term speculative play. Any time a commodity has one of its longest losing streaks in decades (i.e. 14 consecutive down days for the SLV), it gets the interest of non-specialist traders and that's a positive.

That means that short-term speculators may want to consider increasing their precious metals positioning for a short-term bounce in gold and silver positions (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust, and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc). We are eating our own cooking too: we chose to sell some of our short-term speculative gold positions for short-term silver positions, as we hope to see that short-term bounce in the oversold silver market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.