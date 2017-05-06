10 Champion Dividend Dogs Said To Gain 7%-22% By May 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Champion stocks showed 36.32% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Top ten Champions by yield represented six sectors. T was top yielding dog and MRGC led for analyst-estimated price gains as selected 4/28/17 and calculated 5/4/17.

Champion dividend dogs are distinguished by achieving 25 or more straight years of higher dividends.

Top 30 Champion Dogs Represented 9 Sectors In May

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 4 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The U.S. Dividend Champions are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Champion Stocks By Yield

Top ten Champion Dividend dogs selected 4/28/17 showing top yields 5/4/17, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) communication services [1 listed]; (2) energy [3 listed]; (3) real estate [2 listed]; (4) financial services [3 listed]; (5) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Champion stock by yield, AT&T Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services listed.

The first of three energy firms, placed second, Helmerich & Payne (HP) [2]. The other two energy representatives showed up in the seventh and tenth slots: Chevron (CVX) [7], and Exxon Mobil (XOM) [10].

Two real estate outfits claimed the third and ninth slots: National Retail Properties (NNN) [3], and Universal Health Realty (UHT) [9].

Tops of three financial service firms placed fourth, Mercury General (MCY) [3]. The other financial firms, placed sixth, and eighth: First Financial (THFF) [6]; Universal Health Realty (UHT) [8].

Finally, the lone remaining sector representative placed fifth, Target (TGT) [5] representing the consumer defensive sector, to complete the top ten May Champion top dogs by yield.

Champion Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Champion dogs by yield as of market close 5/4/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Champion Dividend Dogs Retreated More In May

The Champion top ten continued to soar in dividend but tumble in price after April to extend their retreat. Dividend derived from $10K invested as $1k in each top dog went up at a rate of 2.7% to start May while aggregate single share price of those ten stocks plummeted 7.6% for the period.

A year ago the vectors for price and dividend crossed into the overbought zone where they continued to move in opposition to each other with price exceeding dividend in the same unhappy manner of the Dow index. Lately there two appear to be headed toward a union at the $500 figure.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs also retreated. Since April, they increased 1.6% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten, while their aggregate single share price dropped 2.9% into May.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) shrank again.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, September measured the gap at $472 or 128%. December moved the gap to $505 or 139%. March/April 2017 moderated the chasm to $459 or 125%. May has put the mark at $429 or 115%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for May 2017 was $27.21. The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals.

In small contrast, the Champions chart shows their list to be composed of slightly higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Contender Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as a lower $23.62 as of May 4. That's only about 13% less than a Dow dollar of annual dividend.

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Champion dogs was 43% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 57% of the combined total.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Champion Dogs Showed 5.96% To 21.16% Upsides, While (5) Two Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends And (6) Three Others Showed Losses Exceeding $30 Over Dividends Earned To May, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wonked (7) A 4.6% Median Target Price Upside & 6.2% Net Gains From 30 Champion Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Champion stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 5, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.8% in the coming year. Notice, price higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts the overbought conditions continuing for the Champion top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Augured 7.1% To 22.1% Net Gains For Ten Champion Dogs By May 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Champion dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Champions was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) was projected to net $220.91, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $208.13, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

National Retail Props (NNN) was projected to net $203.11, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $175.52, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% lessmore

Old Republic International (ORI) was projected to net $155.66, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was projected to net $150.84, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $140.73, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $112.86, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) netted $91.95 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $71.48, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 15.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Projected Three Champion Dogs To Lose 3.19% To 12.89% By May, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Sonoco Products (SON) projected a loss of $31.89 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twelve analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural (NWN) projected a loss of $66.02 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $128.90 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 4.5% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five dividend Champion dog stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Brokers Estimated A 36.32% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Champion Stocks To April 2018

Dog Metrics Extracted Small Dog Bargains

Ten top Champion Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Champion dogs selected 4/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/4/17 represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 5.13% Vs. (11) 8.05% Net Gains by All Ten by May 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 36.32% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The highest priced Champion dividend dog, Chevron (CVX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.81%.

The five lowest-priced Champion dividend dogs for May 4 were: People's United (PBCT); AT&T (T); National Retail Props (NNN); First Financial (THFF); Mercury General (MCY), with prices ranging from $17.51 to $56.66.

Five higher-priced Champion dividend dogs for May 4 were: Target (TGT); Helmerich & Payne (HP); Universal Health Realty (UHT); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevron (CVX), whose prices ranged from $57.29 to $104.81.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

