Transports Week In Review - Theme Continues As SPY Outperforms Transports

Selective buying is still in effect for transports as volatility is expected to continue.

GDP growth will be an important focal point; improved growth from 2016 will lead to better performance for the balance of 2017.

The XTN transports index is now down at -0.8 percent; whereas the SPY is up 7.2 percent.

As we closed the week on May 5th, broader market indices witnessed improvement, while transports continued to waver. Oil started off weak, but rallied by day end on Friday; expectations are for a June rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stands at 8.1 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 9.6 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 13.3 and 13.8 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up six to a little over seven percent.

YTD 2017

For the seventeenth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by eight percentage points. The SPY increased by 70-basis points (bps) to 7.2 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 60 bps to -0.8 percent for 2017.

Transports' performance continues to be volatile. I have been emphasizing that investors consider stronger larger players for transports. Recently, there have been severe declines for companies missing earnings estimates. There has also been some poor performance for larger peers as well. Investors need to gauge their objectives, as opportunities have abounded over the last couple of months.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week, with the exceptions being Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR). Genesee & Wyoming was the last rail operator to report; the company's miss led to lagging performance for the week. CSX, the Canadian rails and Kansas City Southern were all positive.

Week seventeen of 2017 witnessed continued improvement for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI) 10.1 percent improvement. I see sustained investment value in this group remaining, throughout the year.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mixed, with two opposing performances during the week. Both American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reported results during the week. As can be seen above, FreightCar America was the leading performer this week, while American Railcar was the laggard. Performance for both was driven by earnings results.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators continue to increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. Even with this week's volatility, my pick moving forward remains The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX).

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were down for the week, with the only exceptions being Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS). The big news during the week was Celadon Group's (NYSE:CGI) announcement that its previous financials could no longer be relied upon. The company has shaken up management and sought to sign a new term sheet for a new credit facility to waive potential defaults and provide liquidity. Sound familiar? This makes two for 2017 now, with Celadon and Roadrunner being very risky plays moving forward.

Investors need to keep a close eye on gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) growth for 2017. So far, GDP has tracked most closely with the trucking industry's volume performance. If growth remains sub par, this group may struggle throughout 2017.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

For less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers, performance was impacted severely by the reports from ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). Both companies missed earnings estimates by a long-shot. I have attempted to guide investors towards Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) based upon the risks associated with the other two.

I remain positive for the LTL industry. The outlook is more positive due to stronger volumes and better competitive pricing versus truckload peers. Stronger LTL companies have all reported solid results for 2017. Unfortunately, Old Dominion, Forward Air and Saia were all down in sympathy on Friday.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly up for the week, led by Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). Conversely, Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the laggard for the week. Both companies reported earnings and Air Transport beat expectations, while Atlas Air's performance was less desirable. The question remains, has Air Transport become a higher growth company justifying a higher valuation? I still do not think so.

For larger package and delivery peers, I continue to view both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) as the better investment choices, versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly up for the week, with the exceptions being Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Expeditors did beat earnings estimates, but the market did not react positively to the company's outlook. Hub Group has witnessed a further decline as the market is attempting to find a comfortable bottom as it continues to digest issues with intermodal pricing.

On the positive side, XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) beat earnings estimates strongly, propelling the stock price higher the last two days of the week. Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) continues to trade on the speculation that it will be acquired.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, volatility continues to rule the day, week, month, quarter and year. Matson (NYSE:MATX) got a nice boost this week as the company be earnings expectations. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) continues to be the sole bright performer in the charter owner and manager peer group. And CAI International has been the strongest transport company for the year, even as peers were down this week from Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) results.

I continue to view this group with caution. While global container shipping lines have reported better results during the first quarter, the same risks that have plagued the industry over the past couple of years remain. An uptick in demand will likely drive performance higher; it just is not clear right now whether this will occur.

Airlines

Airline stocks performance for the week was positive, led by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) positive reported traffic numbers. Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has continued to struggle of late as it was tracking Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) well, until late-March. Southwest has continued to be the top performer for the year.

While demand has remained solid, the core concern for the industry that has surfaced as been increasing labor costs. Fuel and labor costs have been two of the core concerns for this group moving forward. Some have speculated on select companies facing labor issues more than others, but this issue could become more pronounced for the industry.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the seventeenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.7 percent with carload traffic up 6.6 percent, a 10-bps improvement; and intermodal traffic up 2.6 percent, a 20-bps increase. Week seventeen performance remained robust.

These numbers continue to be not far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.9 percent for the first seventeen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.9 percent and Canadian traffic was up 9.8 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down 1.5 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.6 percent, a 10-bps increase. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages has remained flat week-to-week during March. The comparable from last year will remain positive for intermodal through August.

Week seventeen witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 98,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 19.4 percent increase versus last year. Coal has remained much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 11.6 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down 2.3 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up two percent, petroleum products were down 29 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 25.4 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As we have now had the opportunity to cycle through a majority of trucking industry quarterly reports, profits have clearly been down for the quarter. The trucking industry has been a laggard for both volume and profit performance for 2017.

We are well into the contract pricing season, and companies have continued to see shippers aggressively putting pressure on pricing. Some had expected the electronic logging device (NYSEARCA:ELD) rule to tighten capacity and impact pricing negotiations more so than what has occurred.

It is clearer now that the trucking industry, specifically the truckload market will be highly dependent on increasing demand for fundamentals to improve. It is also clearer today that these factors have also impacted domestic intermodal services. Investors should continue to keep a close eye on GDP, pricing, and on Celadon Group and Roadrunner Transportation, as all of these factors may contribute to increasing demand, and/or tightening capacity.

Air Cargo

Air cargo demand continues to witness robust performance. During March, global air freight traffic increased by 14 percent versus last year. Available capacity grew at just 4.2 percent, which led to an improved load factor above 47 percent. For the first quarter, traffic increased by nearly 11 percent versus last year, as capacity increased by 3.7 percent.

For North America, traffic grew 9.5 percent in March with capacity up 2.8 percent. Globally, all regions witnessed growth versus last year, with the exception being Latin America. As air cargo freight rates have increased, some have looked to whether this may positively impact freight rates and volumes for container shipping lines. Matson was recently asked this question on their call, as the company's expedited service from Asia to the U.S. could benefit.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per May 6, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates has witnessed a recent uptrend during late-April, the first time that this had occurred since January. In early-May, pricing dipped marginally. Trans-Pacific container rates from Asia to the U.S. West and East coasts remained up strongly for the year at 80 and 52.5 percent versus last year. For Asia-Europe, rates were up 57, 40 and 13 percent to North Europe, Rotterdam and the Mediterranean versus last year. Trans-Atlantic rates were up nearly eight percent from last year to Rotterdam.

As mentioned, global container shipping lines have performed better in the first quarter of 2017. Whether this will continue throughout the year, remains to be seen. This is especially true for the back-half of 2017, specifically the fourth quarter, which will be a high baseline comparable from last year.

North America Seaports

Top North America seaports got back on track after February's decline. Performance in March was up 10 percent versus last year. The key observation has been the difference in TEU traffic growth at seaports versus the slower pace for domestic intermodal. This suggests that trucking companies have benefited from the combined effects of lower fuel prices and freight rates, leading to increasing market share.

For the balance of 2017, North America seaports are set up well to continue to witness positive performance. Investors need to keep an eye on GDP performance as any increase from last year may improve these dynamics. Additionally, more time for the year will provide more transparency regarding new vessel alliances and impacts from the new Panama Canal locks.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was down marginally, but remained up strongly versus the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 17.2 percent for the year versus the 0.5 percent result for the Canadian index.

The Canadian index hit negative territory for the first time in 2017. The irony for these indices continues as Mexico's economy is still projected to be much weaker than Canada's. The recent energy slump has likely weighed on Canada's expectations to a degree.

Companies including Kansas City Southern, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) have all witnessed strong stock price rallies of late in-line with the Mexico index.

Summary

With the majority of earnings results having been reported, broader market indices have continued to push higher. Transports have been mixed with extreme levels of volatility - for example, CAI International's rise of 141 percent and Celadon's drop of -74 percent.

The trucking industry continues to struggle, while Class Is remain positive, and container lessors continue to lead all transport peer groups. For most other transport industries, performance has been much more mixed. Investors need to continue to keep an eye on macroeconomic trends, notably GDP, as well as volume and pricing indicators.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, CNI, CVGW, DPSGY, FDX, GBX, HUBG, MATX, ODFL, PAC, XPO.

