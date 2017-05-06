Realty Income: How Low Can It Go?

Real estate investment trusts including Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) have fallen back lately as investors took profits in income vehicles. Realty Income also reported 1st quarter earnings (as expected) with robust A/FFO y-o-y growth . However, Realty Income is still relatively expensive on an adjusted funds from operations basis. I'll wait for a drop to $50 before buying more shares.

REITs have sold off in the last week, even though earnings were quite solid. Realty Income, widely seen as the best commercial real estate investment trust thanks to its high quality of earnings, consistent funds from operations and dividend growth, and conservative capital structure, was also kicked to the curb with shares falling from $62 to $56. Yet, I think there more downside looms around the corner, and I am going to continue to wait for a drop towards the $50 price level before gobbling up more shares.

Robust Dividend Coverage, But Still Overpriced

Realty Income pulled in $0.71/share in funds from operations and $0.76/share in adjusted funds from operations in the 1st quarter, reflecting 4.4 percent y-o-y FFO growth and 8.6 percent y-o-y AFFO growth. Realty Income's dividend coverage - an important stat for real estate investment trusts - looks as good as ever with the REIT overearning its dividend by a wide margin.

That said, though, Realty Income's shares are far from being a bargain at today's price point (even when considering the latest drop in Realty Income's valuation). Realty Income guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $3.00/share to $3.06/share in 2017, meaning that income investors have to pay ~18.7x 2017e AFFO, which is still on the expensive side.

I agree that Realty Income deserves to be priced at a premium due to its consistent FFO and dividend growth throughout good and bad economic times, but the premium today is still a little too high in my opinion. In addition to being expensive, stock market indices sit near all-time highs, suggesting that a larger correction looms around the corner. As far as I am concerned, high-yield income vehicles have 10-15 percent downside. In the case of Realty Income this means that the stock price could fall into a range of $48-$51.

Your Takeaway

Stocks are overvalued in my opinion, and high-yield income vehicles in particular have 10-15 percent correction potential in my opinion. The rise in valuations has largely been fueled by optimism about Trump's pro-business agenda (tax cuts, deregulation) but it remains to be seen whether he can transform campaign promises into legislative reality. With stocks near all-time highs, and Realty Income still expensive, I think the best option here is to hold off with further stock purchases. I am going to buy Realty Income below $50.

