Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly

Last week's update was skipped due to the holiday weekend so there's plenty to look at this time around.

Context

While the second round of the French election looks like a non-event, Brexit and the US election taught us to take nothing for granted. Needless to say, a surprise Le Pen victory will cause huge volatility in the markets.

Oddly enough, most of the counts suggest reversals are due and a 'risk off' environment could take hold next week. Perhaps it will be a case of 'sell the news' of a Macron victory, or maybe the unthinkable will happen for a third time...

Equities

The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) may have finished wave 4 and started wave 5. We have to admit anything can happen and it seems there are more bears (and bearish articles) than ever so it's the perfect time to go straight up.

Nevertheless, I still think it's more likely for the S&P500 to still be in a correctional phase for wave 4.

If this is true, we are now in a B wave rally which will make a fake break higher, take stops, then reverse down swiftly. Beware of 'B' waves.

I have found these rallies often reach for any targets that are still unfilled. In this case it is 2410, which is the 161.8* wave 1 target which was narrowly missed in early March.

I'm not entirely sure shorting 2410 is a good idea, though.

One way to approach the trade is to zoom into the rally and look for 5 waves up to the targets from the mid April low. At the very least there should be a pullback when 5 waves complete so you can either short or hedge at this point with little risk.

Even safer, wait for price to reverse back below the previous 2401 high.

One thing I am keeping an eye on is the comparison with pre-Brexit price action from last year.

Whether any decline gets all the way to 2280 will become clearer as patterns develop. Ideally the higher timeframes guide the lower ones rather than vice versa, but sometimes it's all we have.

Precious Metals

I'd been expecting a little pull back in precious metals, but nothing like we saw last week.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) seems to be finishing its corrective sequence in a wave C decline, much like oil did last year. We can use the similarities as a guide:

Actually I made the above comparison a few weeks ago, so I should have been better prepared for the drop. Whether gold takes the rather odd path of oil, or a makes a more regular rally, the outcome is much the same: expect new highs.

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) was a real surprise last week. It has a slightly different cycle than gold, but a good recovery can still be expected.

$15.96 is the preferred spot for a reversal, but nothing 'has' to happen and we may only get 3 waves down. I'll write more about silver next week and cover the longer timeframes.

The gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) finally made a new low below the March lows, which is actually good news as it completes the ABC correction from the February highs.

GDX looks like it should be bottoming a bit before gold and silver, which is what it did at the March lows. It may chop a bit lower and form a wedge (again like the March lows), but given last week's reversal from trendline support, the overall bias is now higher.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

I've been a bit uncertain of the oil count for several months now, but last week's dump cleared things up. It took the path proposed in my early April update:

I wrote more about oil here, but to summarize, the cycles suggest anywhere under $42 is a buy for the $60s.

That said, the reversal from this channel has me a bit worried.

I'll be watching the structure of any rally carefully. If we see 5 small waves up from the low, the chances are the decline is over.

Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT)

TLT has completed an ABC pattern higher from the March lows. This was expected, but has the rally corrected the 2016 decline enough?

It looks too short and shallow to me, so we could well expect another move higher in proportion to the first one.

A guide for this comes from TLT itself as an update of the 2013 fractal shows.

It suggests any move down will be fairly shallow, and the near term path is sideways in a $120-$125 range before breaking higher.

At some point the price path will diverge from the fractal or TLT will go to new highs (which is very unlikely). For now, I'll stick with the $130 target and then perhaps look for a reversal.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Natural gas is in the last leg of a triangle consolidation.

It's not the best looking triangle, but it's a pattern I have been tracking since last year and no need to alter the view, yet.

The last leg - wave 'E' - is often the trickiest. It only has to retrace 25% of the preceding leg, and often completes earlier than many think. We have to accept there is a small chance it has completed at $3.13, but using the 2012 - 2013 comparison, it looks like we could have one more decline.

The >$4 target remains.

The Dollar

EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) finally hit the 1.1 trendline target given in March.

Update:

New lows or at least a deep retrace should come next to complete this long term cycle.

The dollar still has a few scenarios possible. One of them makes a new high, but the alternative count shown below only calls for a lower high and speculates the dollar is completing its first leg down.

Conclusions

Something doesn't quite add up in this week's update, and it seems slightly odd to expect the dollar to reverse and rally with precious metals. Then again, the dollar fell with precious metals the last two weeks, so perhaps it's best to focus on the cycles and let the correlations and causes to sort themselves out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold futures and UNG calls.