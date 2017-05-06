Sell The News?

Here, in one easy to digest post, is everything you need to know.

Right, so they're going to vote in France on Sunday.

My inside sources tell me there are two remaining candidates for president.

I tried to get familiar with them by watching the televised debate on Wednesday night, but both of them were inexplicably speaking some weird language that, as far as I could tell, was not English.

C'est la vie.

No, but seriously, the runoff on Sunday is the biggest political event of the year. Period. Or at least the biggest "scheduled" political event of the year.

The pollsters got it right in the first round in what was widely billed as redemption for what amounted to gross polling incompetence with the Brexit referendum and Trump. That "win" for the pollsters is why everyone is so calm about the second round. Here's how calm people are:

(Bloomberg)

So that's the odds of Marine Le Pen pulling off an upset. As you can see, those chances are remote - to put it mildly.

Meanwhile, the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is sending the same signal:

It came within spitting distance of 1.1000 today at hit its highest level against the dollar since Trump. The common currency was up more than 1% on the week.

Overnight (so Friday morning overseas), the euro bid was sustained by demand for EURJPY, which hit a fresh 2017 high. My guess: traders are looking at EURJPY as a safer bet given the policy divergence between the Fed and the BoJ. Makes sense, right?

The latest CFTC data (out Friday afternoon) shows asset managers boosting their EUR net longs to the highest in at least a decade. All told, the net position is the least short in three years. Here's Goldman:

USD net long positioning fell $2.8bn this week, reaching its lowest level since September. Most of the move came against EUR, where net shorts decreased by $2.6bn. This drop in EUR net short positioning follows the ECB meeting last Thursday, as well as two recent EUR-positive developments: Macron's victory in the first round of the French presidential election and a Reuters article suggesting the ECB might upgrade its growth outlook at its June meeting. Now standing at just $0.2bn, EUR net shorts are the lowest they have been since May 2014.

As for eurozone equities (NYSEARCA:FEZ), European funds saw net inflows of $0.3 billion in the week through May 3. That's the sixth straight week of inflows. Here's what the flows picture looks like for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF:

(Bloomberg)

Finally, here's a look at the performance of eurozone equities versus the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) since the first round of the French elections:

Starting to get the picture?

It's not entirely clear to me that this has much further to run. What's interesting about Sunday though, is that while the upside may be capped thanks to the rampant optimism, it seems to me that the downside is capped too. That is, Le Pen isn't going to win, so although the final count will be parsed for clues as to whether what Barclays calls "the politics of rage" is either waxing or waning, she's not going to be president. So this isn't like the first round. A stronger-than-expected showing will just be that: a stronger-than-expected showing.

But the point here is that unless Macron beats Le Pen as badly as Jacques Chirac beat her father in 2002, it seems entirely possible that this will be a "sell the news" type of event.

Of course they'll be the usual erratic FX action in Australasia, but once everyone gets to their desks, the euphoria could well be muted.

Make no mistake, you need to be cognizant of everything said above because a whole lot of people are treating Monday as if a powerful rally is a foregone conclusion.

Oh, one last thing: if Marine Le Pen were to win on Sunday, it would probably be best if you just didn't check your portfolio for a couple of days if you want to keep your sanity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.