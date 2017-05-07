S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 5/8

We got what we wanted, and we expect more of the same.

Last weekend, we said that there'd be a "bit less excitement" heading into the week thanks to a moderately higher Gamma Exposure [GEX] value.

Subsequently, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) moved lazily in a narrow (0.5%), sideways band - until some buoyant late trading on Friday. While not as exciting as the prior week's 1.51%, that took us to a respectable 0.63% gain.

In the context of the probability distribution we published last week, that puts us at the red arrow below.

Regular readers will already know that this week's low-volatility movement is attributable to high GEX, and if you were with us for the past two weeks in particular, you'd probably have a good idea of why the trend has been upward, too. That's because a couple weeks ago, we predicted "new highs in the next three months" (here).

Well, it only took three weeks. Sorry about that.

More?

If you recall, the reason for our bullish prediction came from our reading of the Dark Index (DIX), whose recent high numbers have suggested substantial stock purchases, market-wide, in off-exchange trading.

This tells us there's strong price support, and we think this is still determining the trend we're seeing (see for yourself).

As a result, we're still maintaining that bullish outlook from a couple weeks ago, even though the following might make this sound a bit less exciting (sorry).

Prices up, GEX up.

Even if no new options are bought or sold, shifts in price change the way option market-makers need to hedge their existing inventory.

The effect, in this case, is that the higher the S&P 500 goes, the higher GEX goes. And then the higher GEX goes, the more restricted price movement will become.

As you can see in the following two-year chart, GEX is slowly getting to be on the higher end of things again.

A common effect of high GEX in a bullish market (especially one that's achieving new highs) is to maintain a slow, upward trend, and so that's essentially what we're expecting to see in the near future.

What about the next five days, you wonder? As promised, here's the probability distribution for the next five days associated with Friday's GEX reading.

As you can see right away, the tails have been snipped. No more 4% weekly gain potential, but also no more 6% weekly losses. The mean return is -0.07% and the median is 0.13%.

You might notice that this is a tiny bit better (shifted right) than last week's -0.09% mean and 0.10% median, which is an artifact of that historical "slow, upward trend" phenomenon we mentioned above.

So, what should we do?

Last weekend, we left you with the advice to basically keep holding if you're holding, or maybe consider selling puts (if that's your bag). From the looks of it, everything has proceeded as we expected, so our recommendation basically stays the same.

Good luck, and see you next weekend!

SqueezeMetrics thinks that by using unusual data, you can (usually) get unusual returns. But maybe you disagree, and that's just too bad for you. Either way, drop us a line in the comments!

