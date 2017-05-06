HCA Holdings: Buy For Consistent Growth

Shares of Hospital Corporation of America Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) are up about 3% over the past year. In my view, the growth is not yet done, so those investors who own shares should hang on, and those who are considering buying shares should do so. I think worrying about the most recent quarter which is being characterized as a "miss" is extremely myopic, and investors with a long run orientation should take advantage of that myopia and buy now.

I'll go through the reasons for my bullish stance by reviewing the company's long term financial performance and by forecasting a future growth in prices. I'll also point out how the shares have recently decoupled from the underlying growth of the firm. All of this leads to opportunity for investors who are willing to buy when others are either selling or avoiding.

Financial History

When I review the financial history of HCA, there's not much to dislike. From 2011 to the end of 2016, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 5.7%, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 2.7%, while EPS has grown at a CAGR of 6.6%, aided by a 23% reduction in the share count between 2011 and now. Debt has grown, but 51% of it due in 5 years or later, making me less nervous about the viability of the capital structure. Another thing I like about this company is the consistency of growth that it's demonstrated. Since 2012, revenue and net income have grown at a nice clip. I appreciate this lack of cyclicality. Finally, although net income is down in the most recent quarter relative to the same period last year, EPS is up about 3% as a result of a reduction in share count.

Forecasting Price

When I try my hand at forecasting the future, I attempt to isolate the variable that drives value and hold everything else constant. In my view, this is easier than trying to change a number of variables simultaneously. In my view, earnings per share is an important driver of value in this case. Since 2011, EPS have grown at a CAGR of about 6.6%. In this analysis, I'm going to keep PE constant, while changing the EPS growth rate. In my view, maintaining the current PE is helpful also because it reflects uncertainty around the name. I'm comfortable stress testing my forecast by assuming there's no resolution to these issues over the next four years.

When I perform my forecast, I will try to be more conservative, and therefore I'm going to apply an EPS growth rate of 2% and of 4%. This leaves open the possibility that EPS growth will slow by between 40% and 70%. I think these are relatively strenuous assumptions, and if I like the prospects under these severely constrained conditions, then it'll be a good buy in my view.

When I run a forecast where I absolutely eviscerate EPS growth rates, holding all else constant, the rates of return between now and the end of 2020 are between about 8% and 17%. In my view, this is an acceptable level of risk given the business risks present. It's not a stellar growth rate, but it is still remarkably good in light of the severity of my assumptions.

Additionally, as this chart suggests, EPS growth has recently overtaken the growth rate of the shares. This suggests to me that the market may be less than sanguine about the future prospects for growth. This is exactly what I want to see in my investments: actual growth that the market is skeptical about.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for HCA would turn Bullish with a daily close above $85.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a consolidation pattern which began on April 19. From here we see the shares rising to the $91.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. On Monday we will buy HCA Call Options which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $82.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $91.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe HCA is a solid addition to any Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

In my view, investors who purchase shares of good companies when the shares are out of favor have a better chance of outperforming the overall market. The shares of HCA trade at a 55% discount to the overall market. At least as powerfully, the shares trade at a price to sales discount relative to their own history.

The consistency of performance, the inexpensively priced shares, the decent return forecasts in light of pessimistic forecasts all add up to opportunity for investors at these prices. In my view, it makes sense for long term investors to purchase shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.