A Former Sprint Bear Now Sees A Glimmer Of Hope

Exactly one year and one day ago today, I penned some pessimistic thoughts on wireless carrier Sprint (NYSE:S). The long and short of the bearish thesis was, the company's cost-cutting efforts weren't helping much, and its subscriber growth was too tepid to matter. Of course, the mountain of debt the company is sitting on now was a mountain of debt then too. All of it was working against the company, and the stock.

In the wake of the company's fiscal Q4-2016 results posted on Wednesday -- and the stock's subsequent 14% plunge -- it's pretty clear the market was less than impressed. S shares had rallied more than 160% during the twelve month leading up to the prior quarter's report, and still without any obvious convincing evidence that the turnaround was taking hold, traders were more than willing to pull the rug out from underneath the stock.

With a chance to take a closer second look at where Sprint is versus where it was though, I'm willing to say there's a glimmer of hope here that didn't exist a year ago.

A Glimmer of Hope

Just so there's no confusion, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure has a ton more work to do before Sprint is out of jeopardy, and that assumes he'll be allowed to remain at the helm during the process. The $35.9 billion in long-term debt sitting on the company's books cost the company $631 million in interest payments last quarter, and Sprint doesn't have $631 million extra to dish out to lenders. It lost $283 million last quarter, as the company was forced to deduct that amount from $470 million worth of operating income.

Sprint also needs to figure out how to win and keep customers without essentially giving its service away. Deals like the popular "cut your bill in half" offer proved to be popular draws, but those customers are anything but brand loyal. When Sprint backed off just a little on its generosity last quarter, the end result was a loss of 118,000 postpaid subscribers.

Nevertheless, there is some progress being made here.

Above all else, Sprint reported $607 million worth of free cash flow for fiscal 2016. Most of it came during the last quarter of the year, though the company did report positive free cash flow in the second quarter of the year as well.

It's not the swing to positive free cash flow that's so compelling, however. It's the trajectory. It's getting better -- albeit erratically -- as time marches on.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Ditto for cost-cuts... sort of.

Cost Cutting is the Key

Though on a year-over-year basis costs continue to rise, as a percentage of revenue, most costs are going down. Perhaps more important though, analysts are projecting the company's key costs to really start to ramp down as a percentage of sales in the foreseeable future.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

That's admittedly a big 'if.' Claure has talked big about culling costs in the past, and they've mostly been obscured by new spending -- new retail locales and networking upgrades require cash to be spent right now. Indeed, last quarter's spending surged as the company begins new growth initiatives, and financed them.

Technology will account for a big part of those future costs.

Among the next technology deployments Sprint is planning are the so-called Magic Boxes, which will sit near the windows of Sprint customers and not only improve their connectivity, but the connection speed of any Sprint customers within 100 meters of the shoebox-sized device. This hardware makes perfect use of the company's 2.5 Ghz spectrum, which is well suited for 5G connectivity, but doesn't have a great range. With a few hundred of these devices interlinked, Sprint can cost-effectively deploy 5G solutions as soon as (if not sooner than) rivals.

Indeed, Sprint is thinking small in many ways, as cell towers are increasingly crowded and long-range bandwidth is decreasingly in availability. It should be cheaper too. Last year, CFO Tarek Robiatti suggested small cell deployment can cost between 60% and 70% less than more conventional macro cells to put in place, once all costs are factored in.

Another cost-savings in store is the virtualization of some network functions that in the past had required specific hardware.

Problem: Not all of these planned upgrades are going to come cheap, perhaps obliterating the mostly-compelling outlooks analysts have pieced together for the company. Sprint CTO John Saw noted at this year's Mobile World Congress that the densification of Sprint's network would mean capital expenditures of between $3.5 billion and $4.0 billion, perhaps doubling last year's capex spend.

It remains to be seen how investors will feel about that spending when they actually see it quarter-by-quarter. If capex does end up doubling as Saw suggested though, it may well be game-over for Sprint. It would need to add customers at a much greater clip than it has been to pay for that kind of spending.

The upside is, there's not a capacity problem now, nor is there going to be in the future. Between the Magic Box, the company's 4x4 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) antenna technology that can increase cell capacity by a factor of eight and HPUE technology that can extend the range of 2.5 Ghz transmissions by 30%, Sprint has the backbone it needs.

Indeed, Sprint has arguably done more to advance wireless telecom technology than any other player has of late, and Claure intends to leverage that know-how and his spectrum. He said after Wednesday's earnings report, "We plan to use every piece of spectrum that we have as I believe this is our competitive advantage. At this point in time, we have no intention of parting away from any piece of spectrum anywhere that we have in the United States."

The issue, above all else of course, is collecting enough new paying customers fast enough to pay for the cost of this year's planned network improvement. MoffettNathanson summed it up quite nicely this past week, explaining:

What valuation would Sprint warrant if it were to have to go forward alone. They are spending almost nothing on their network. Their margins - adjusted for accounting distortions - are still awful. And despite hyper-aggressive pricing, they are still only barely growing their subscriber base ... At normalized levels of capital spending (calculated as $10 per subscriber per month, the long term average for all four carriers collectively and individually), the real [free cash flow] loss was $457M. Absent a merger, it is reasonable to ask how this picture is any more sustainable than it has been in the past.

What Sprint Needs to Do Next

The bulk of Wednesday's meltdown was likely in response to the realization that an acquisition of Sprint or a merger with the company isn't forthcoming. Surprised investors paid the price for making the assumption. Worse, there may well be more downside than upside ahead for the stock. It's got little to do with the company's results, which -- frankly -- never merited a triple-digit gain in the first place.

To that end, current and would-be Sprint owners may want to resign themselves to the distinct possibility that Sprint may never be acquired. The only thing that's really going to help from here is if Sprint can at least begin to earn its way out of trouble, and fast. Thing is, in light of last quarter's results, that possibility is on the table. It'll be ugly, at best, and there's still $17.5 billion worth of debt that's coming due through 2020 that Sprint will have to refinance. If capex grows as expected this year, add at least a couple billion bucks to the debt tally.

Sprint has been free cash flow positive in two of the past three quarters though, which is something we've not seen in a long while.

With all of that being said, if Sprint is going to make good on its newfound potential, two key things need to happen.

One of them is, it needs to start making it crystal clear to potential customers that its small cell coverage is at least as good as if not better than its competitors. Paul Marcarelli -- the former "can you hear me now?" guy for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) -- serving as a spokesperson for Sprint was a clever coup, and Sprint's RootMetrics' scores are impressive on some fronts. Those things don't necessarily draw unconvinced leads into stores though. If Sprint is going to shell out as much as $4 billion for network upgrades this year, it's going to have to make a convincing case to all wireless users why they should opt for its service rather than another.

The other thing the company needs to put on its to-do list is, of course, continuing to cut other costs where it can. There aren't many places where this can happen, but its best target is to keep a lid on the company's selling and administrative costs, where it's already done fairly well at keeping them contained. Its cost of goods sold, however, was alarmingly high last quarter.

That cost-control work still may not be enough. After last quarter's revenue and cash flow surprise in addition to several technological initiatives though, it's not crazy to put Sprint on your long-term turnaround radar. With a little more proof of life, a suitor may well emerge.

Just don't hold your breath, because it's going to be a fairly long wait no matter what.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.