Monsanto: Does Terminated Deere Deal Foreshadow A Blocking Of Bayer's Acquisition?

As the merger of DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) (and China National Chemical Corp.'s ("CNC") acquisition of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT)) obtains regulatory approvals around the world in various markets, investors have become increasingly confident that Bayer AG's (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) for $66 billion (or $128 a share) will also gain the required regulatory approvals and close. Our regular readers know that we have been skeptical that the MON acquisition will close. (See two of earlier articles where we discussed political/economic reasons for opposing the acquisition on antitrust grounds and where we discussed the acquisition being blocked on national security grounds.) The ongoing regulatory approvals obtained for the DD/DOW and CNC/SYT transactions are not the only reason that investors have become increasingly confident that the MON acquisition will close. Investors are also confident that such acquisition will close given the election of President Trump and a Republican Congress (who are believed to favor a less regulatory environment). Such confidence can be seen in MON's share price, which trades at about $116 (but still well below the $128 acquisition share price). So, while BAYRY and MON work to close their transaction through anticipated divestitures, farmers, organizations and politicians against the deal will continue to make additional efforts to block the deal. Many of our readers have expressed their confidence that the MON acquisition will close without a problem, but we remain skeptical.

Some of the reasons for our skepticism were set forth in our previous articles on the MON acquisition referenced above. Recently, however, we note that a business transaction with Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) terminated by MON solidifies our opinion that U.S. antitrust regulators are not just rubber-stamping approvals for all acquisitions/mergers that they review within the agricultural markets. For readers unfamiliar with the DE transaction, we note that U.S. antitrust regulators sued DE seeking to block its purchase of MON's precision planting equipment business, a deal the government said would eliminate competition and raise costs for farmers. DE's acquisition would combine the only two significant U.S. providers of high-speed precision planting systems used by farms, giving DE control of about 90 percent of the U.S. market, argued the government. (DE, the global leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, had agreed to purchase the MON business for $190 million.) At the time the U.S. initiated the antitrust lawsuit, DE/MON indicated they would contest the lawsuit, arguing the combination would "benefit" farmers and argue that competition in the precision agriculture market was "strong and growing in all of these channels." As time passed, however, DE/MON must have seen the writing on the wall since in early May 2017 the Climate Corporation, a MON subsidiary, announced MON's termination of its agreement with DE for the acquisition of the precision planting equipment business. (The transaction, initially announced in November 2015, had been delayed by the U.S. Department of Justice.)

MON's cancellation of the DE transaction in the face of an antitrust litigation seeking to block the transaction indicates to us that U.S. antitrust regulators have the will and power to stand up to and block continued acquisitions/mergers that are concentrating market power in fewer and fewer agricultural companies. With this in mind, we believe that if European and U.S. antitrust regulators allow the DD/DOW and CNC/SYT transactions to close the odds of the BAYRY acquisition of MON closing decrease for antitrust and/or national security reasons. Legislators, predominantly Democrats have voiced opposition to the MON acquisition from its announcement. For example, a Democratic senator introduced three bills to increase scrutiny of mergers/acquisitions and increase merger fees. Democratic legislators, however, are not the only government officials attempting to set up additional roadblocks to the closure of the MON acquisition. A Republican legislator (representing farmers) introduced a bill to give the Agriculture and Health and Human Services secretaries permanent representation on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. ("CFIUS"), which decides whether deals including mergers are in the national interest. CFIUS is expected to review the MON acquisition. Currently, there is no clear answer as to whether the opposition efforts to increase scrutiny on the MON acquisition will succeed or not. MON's recent cancellation of its DE transaction in the face of U.S. antitrust scrutiny, however, tells us that it is not clear that the MON acquisition will close.

In an effort to head off antitrust objections, BAYRY and MON are launching asset sales of about $2.5 billion as they push for regulatory clearance for their merger. With such potential divestitures in mind, investors believe regulatory agencies will approve the MON acquisition given that BAYRY's business in agriculture is primarily focused on pesticides while MON focuses on genetically modified seeds. (For a detailed commentary discussing most of the antitrust-related concerns regarding the MON acquisition and such commentators' belief that European and U.S. regulatory agencies will approve such acquisition see this article.) While we cannot predict whether the relevant regulatory agencies will approve the MON acquisition, we believe that investors are overlooking delays already impeding BAYRY's progress to close the transaction. As we discussed in prior articles about the MON acquisition, such acquisition is a single transaction in a series transactions comprising industry consolidation to fight off weak fundamentals in the global agricultural economy. Given that most of the major global agricultural chemical and seed companies are seeking to merge, scrutiny is likely to increase as the number of major competitors in the industry decrease. As agricultural industry companies attempt to consolidate, consumers and farmers have argued that a consolidation of the major agricultural companies will decrease research and development by the remaining companies and will result in increased prices for consumers. In addition, some U.S. legislators argue that food/farming technology is critical to U.S. national security.

Our view

We understand that our readers will argue that there are different and distinguishing factual circumstances between the cancelled DE transaction and the pending MON transaction. Such arguments, while having some validity, miss the central point of this discussion. We see the U.S. antitrust lawsuit to block the DE transaction and such transaction's ultimate cancellation as a signal to investors that the closure of the MON acquisition is not an absolute certainty. As noted above, multiple forces are in effect opposing closure of the MON transaction including: 1) legislative and antitrust opposition; 2) national security concerns; 3) farmer and consumer/farmer groups opposition; and 4) the likely closure of the DD/DOW and CNC/SYT transactions prior to the MON acquisition. With respect to our objection to the MON acquisition, we believe that mega-mergers of this type tend to have short-term rewards from cost reduction synergies. (We view such mergers as yielding to short-term investors not willing to wait out the cyclicality of the markets that BAYRY/MON sell into.) We prefer, however, that the company remain independent, as long-term trends favor its businesses. Over the long term, MON will likely record above-average earnings growth due to its introduction of next-generation seeds and increased trait penetration, as each contributes to higher average selling prices and generate increased margins. In addition, global population and wealth growth will present challenges and opportunities for the company.

MON's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 23.70 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.90 and 21.30 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings of $5.46. Earnings estimates have been rising over the last 3 months for both years. We note that the median price-to-earnings ratio for MON shares in the past has been about 20. With this in mind, we believe potential investors should wait for the share price of MON to drop to the $98.30 to 103.75 price range before establishing a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 18.00 to 19.00, based on 2018 price-to-earnings estimates). MON shares currently yield about 1.85 percent. As noted above, we believe that if antitrust regulators strongly consider farmer/consumer interests, they would oppose the MON acquisition. As also noted above, we see MON's cancellation of its DE transaction as evidence that U.S. antitrust regulators are not approving every agricultural acquisition/merger that comes before it. We also believe that, despite near-term adversities, shareholders of an independent MON would benefit from dividend increases, share buybacks and share price appreciation given the long-term trends that favor the agricultural markets the company sells into. In addition, BAYRY will end up paying MON a $2 billion break-up fee if the MON acquisition fails. Although there is no clear answer as to whether the MON acquisition will close, opposition to the deal continues and U.S. antitrust regulators may finally step up and block the MON acquisition.

