Chipotle Is Not Out Of The E. Coli Woods Yet

Chipotle's 1Q same store sales recovery may seem to bode well for the stock.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is one of those stocks you either love or hate depending on what type of investor you are.

The stock has always traded at sky high multiples, but the E.Coli and norovirus outbreaks in Oct-Dec 2015 rocked the stock and presented an attractive buying opportunity for investors. The key question was this - could the business ultimately recover from sales weakness following the health scares?

It typically took ~4-5 quarters to recover from a health scare and Chipotle's 1Q17 same store sales (SSS) recovery was in line with this trajectory. In dollar terms though, Chipotle's recovery looks far less sensational (4% QoQ) as Q1 last year was the weakest compare in recent history.

Despite the company's long-term growth potential and historically high restaurant-level returns, Chipotle's issues (pressured sales/earnings) are not over, and could persist for some time. The market has, however, priced in a full recovery - and, thus, I'm inclined to wait on the sidelines for this one.

The E. Coli Scare

It all began in late 2015, when the stock came under pressure as the company grappled with an E. coli outbreak linked to several of its restaurants. Chief among concerns was the slowing comparable SSS which dipped into negative double digits territory in the quarters following the outbreak.

Following the outbreak, not only did the company forego sales at the 43 stores that were closed during the quarter, but, more importantly, the widespread media attention around the brand significantly impacted traffic chain-wide (as noted in its 8-K filing on 4 December). In the immediate aftermath of media reports of the discovery, SSS declined 20% before recovering to the -9% range in early November.

Since the original outbreak was reported in late October 2015, the CDC raised the number of impacted individuals to 52, with 90% having reported eating at a Chipotle in the week before their symptoms arose. The "hot zones" were WA and OR as well as stores in CA, OH, MN, NY, PA, MD and IL.

When there are illnesses linked to the food supply, numerous government agencies, which can include the CDC, FDA, USDA as well as the state health agencies located in the affected states, conduct rigorous testing in an effort to genetically type the specific strains so that cases can be linked and commonalities found (to determine the source of the original contamination). In the meantime, Chipotle's sales were disrupted big time.

The above table lists a history of E. coli cases before Chipotle's in late 2015. As the table shows, certain items lend themselves more readily to E. coli contamination - ground meat products (which have a greater chance of coming in contact with fecal matter) and fresh vegetables. Fresh fruit and vegetables are particularly problematic because a) many vegetables like lettuce have many "nooks and crannies" in which bacteria can live even if washed repeatedly, and b) fresh vegetables are not cooked, which is one process that is very successful in killing bacteria.

Because of this, it is very difficult to eliminate E. coli completely from the food chain, even if proper cleaning and handling processes are followed (and especially if the food is meant to be consumed fresh, such as with lettuce). Indeed, even in the weeks since the Chipotle outbreak, another strain of E. coli was found in chicken salad sold at Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Like the Chipotle outbreak, the culprit has not been identified yet, but an onion and celery mix was potentially identified as the source.

Because the incidents occurred at multiple locations and were broadly spread, the problem was most likely an ingredient that came from one of its suppliers, rather than poor food-handling or cooking practices in its restaurants. A silver lining, if you will, for the folks at Chipotle.

In reaction, Chipotle announced an enhanced food safety program, as recommended by IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group. This included implementing high resolution testing of all fresh produce; initiating end-of-shell-life testing for ingredients; pursuing continuous improvement throughout its supply chain using data from test results; and enhancing internal training to ensure all employees thoroughly understand the company's standards with regard to food safety and handling.

How long does it take to recover from a health scare?

Now Chipotle's scare was one of the more severe E. coli cases in recent history. But pretty much every restaurant chain has suffered a health scare at some point in their operational history so precedents are aplenty.

Taco Bell, for instance, had a similar case in '06 which led to a significant initial impact with 1Q comps down 11%.

When looking for precedents though, it is important to keep in mind that circumstances tend to vary. Taco Bell for instance, was the subject of media reports in February 2007 when a rat infestation was discovered at one of its franchised locations in New York. This likely hampered the brand's ability to recover quickly, while Chipotle has fortunately not suffered any such issues. However, the nature of Chipotle's product (higher priced, "food with integrity" etc) and the pervasiveness of social media has seen the E. coli overhang weigh on Chipotle's brand nonetheless.

Five severe food safety events in particular stand out as comparable to Chipotle's case:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) '93: E. coli outbreak related to undercooked beef in Jan. '93.

Taco Bell (NYSE:QSR) '06: E. coli outbreak related to shredded lettuce in early Dec. '06.

YUM China (NYSE:YUMC) '12: Improper use of antibiotics by two chicken suppliers in Dec '12.

YUM China '14: Unsafe food handling practices at China food supplier in July '14.

MCD (NYSE:MCD) China '14: Unsafe food handling practices at China food supplier in July '14.

In general, companies that suffer an E. coli type overhang tend to bounce back after 4 or 5 quarters. Chipotle's 1Q17 SSS bounce has been in line with this trend, bouncing to 17.8% YoY after 4-5 straight quarters of negative comps. Chipotle's sales trough was worse than most of those competitors as a result of: 1) multiple food safety issues for Chipotle i.e. E. coli and norovirus, 2) the brand's prior positioning as a "Food with Integrity" leader, and 3) the speed of information flow in a more socially connected world.

A deeper trough implies a sharper recovery and if 1Q results have been anything to go by, this looks to be Chipotle's silver lining. The sales recovery should, however, then moderate as compares normalize - which is similar to the pattern seen for other brands.

Has Chipotle recovered?

The answer is: not really. Now, Chipotle doesn't actually disclose same store sales figures in dollar terms. Same goes for comp drivers, which are typically gleaned from conference calls and management meetings. But SSS figures can be reverse engineered for an idea of where Chipotle stands relative to pre-crisis levels.

2015-Q1 2015-Q2 2015-Q3 2015-Q4 2016-Q1 2016-Q2 2016-Q3 2016-Q4 2017-Q1 Current Period Sales 1089.0 1197.8 1216.9 997.5 834.5 998.4 1037.0 1034.6 1068.8 Prior Period Sales 904.2 1050.1 1084.2 1069.8 1089.0 1197.8 1216.9 997.5 834.5 Same store sales growth 10% 4% 3% -15% -30% -24% -22% -5% 18% Sales from existing restaurants 998.2 1095.2 1112.4 913.6 765.6 915.1 950.4 949.6 983.0

What we see here is that same store sales is slightly off 3Q15 peak but the real reason for the eye-popping number was that 2016 saw an extremely weak 1Q from both seasonal and E. coli impacts.

On a 2 year stacked basis, Chipotle is still some way off getting into positive territory as management noted in its 1Q concall. But progress is being made in the right direction.

Fade the Chipotle rally

In my view, Chipotle is a great business. Chipotle's store base does consistently grow in the low teens every year and its top line growth numbers pre E. coli are pretty impressive. Overall, the company has generated compounded revenue growth in excess of 20% from 2009-14 from aggressive new store openings (65% of growth) and improved SSS.

But great business does not equal a great stock. If you're thinking of buying into Chipotle at this point, you're probably too late. YTD the stock has already had its run up, returning ~27% (vs the S&P's ~6%).

As the stock has run up this year, so has PE. While earnings have improved, they by no means justify the sky high multiples Chipotle stock is currently commanding. Current PE stands ~144x, far higher than both its historical (~49x) and peer average (~32x).

Some question what an appropriate multiple is for these shares, and I doubt anyone can really say at this point until we have greater clarity on the sustained earnings growth algorithm.

Despite the company's long-term growth potential and historically high restaurant-level returns, CMG's current issues (pressured sales/earnings) are not over, and could persist for some time. Sales have begun to recover, but it's still very much early days.

As the company continues to invest for the recovery, the market appears to have fully priced in a return to business as usual. Unfortunately, I can't agree with that and thus I am passing on the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.