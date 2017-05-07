3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 7, 2017

Mitsubishi Tanabe gets the first ALS approval in the US in over two decades.

Happy Sunday, everybody! Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," where you can read about the world of biotech in a short snippet format. The goal, as always, is to help you learn more about what's going on the in the world of biopharma.

Perhaps you'll get optics on a new company, or perhaps you'll just learn something interesting you can add to your due diligence.

Let's get started!

Mitsubishi Tanabe gets the first ALS approval in the US in over two decades

I imagine many people thought we would have rapid progress in the management of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after the ice bucket challenge ripped around the United States a few years ago. Since then, the awareness campaigns have died off, and research remains moving in its relatively glacial pace.

Exciting news, then, that Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY) has received FDA approval for its treatment for ALS, a drug called edaravone. This approval was based on the results of a phase 3 clinical trial run in Japan, which showed that degeneration of function was slowed significantly compared with placebo using edaravone.

Looking forward: Obviously this is a highly exciting development, and it's unique in my experience. I cannot recall another drug that received US approval on the basis of results found in a foreign study. It speaks to the dramatic urgency with which the FDA treats these serious, life-threatening conditions. Likely, it will improve the bottom line for MTZPY, as well, but it is very nice to see effective treatment options finally begin to emerge again.

Immunomedics and Seattle Genetics mutually terminate a previous global collaboration

Just a few months ago in February, Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced a licensing deal to develop and commercialize sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the cell surface molecule Trop-2 to deliver a lethal payload of SN-38, which ultimately blocks DNA synthesis in cells that make a lot of Trop-2.

This announcement came hot on the heels of the FDA granting breakthrough designation to sacituzumab govitecan in triple-negative breast cancer. Moreover, it was expected that the early stage phase 1/2 results would facilitate filings of drug approval for this agent.

But on May 5, the companies jointly announced that they have mutually agreed to dissolve the collaboration, with SGEN maintaining its equity stake in IMMU, and all rights and responsibilities for development of sacituzumab govitecan going back to IMMU.

Looking forward: This is a surprising turn for a highly promising drug, which signals the leadership shakeup going down at IMMU. If you want a more complete breakdown of how this might not be so "mutual" an arrangement, check out EP Vantage's excellent article. For me, this is another surprising development, again one I haven't personally seen in my time. Sacituzumab govitecan looks like it will be something of a force in triple-negative breast cancer, which remains a substantial unmet need. In the same announcement, IMMU divulged that they had raised $125 million in a private placement of stock, which they will use to pursue accelerated approval later this year.

AstraZeneca provides an update to Tagrisso data at ELCC

The recent approval of osimertinib (Tagrisso) represented a significant evolution in AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) approach to EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, as this was the first and only agent that could help deal with a common form of resistance to first-line therapies.

Thus, doctors around the world are clamoring for more data on osimertinib, and AZN has delivered an update at the European Lung Cancer Conference (ELCC).

According to the new results from the AURA3 study, osimertinib beat chemotherapy by nearly 6 months in patients with previously treated lung cancer. Furthermore, disease-related symptoms like loss of appetite, shortness of breath, and fatigue were improved in the osimertinib arm, and osimertinib led to less drug-related toxicity than chemotherapy.

Looking forward: After the accelerated approval of osimertinib, it didn't take a rocket scientist to see that it would replace chemotherapy in the second line. However, these new findings continue to build the case for inclusion of this drug in practice, and they will go a long way toward ensuring that payers are willing to reimburse. The dramatic improvement in progression-free survival, in addition to resolution of disease-related symptoms, will make a big difference for patients with resistant lung cancer. The lessened toxicity compared with chemotherapy is gravy that further cements the position of this new targeted agent, and I expect we'll hear a lot more about osimertinib in the coming months and years as AZN looks for its heir apparent to gefitinib.

Conclusion

Thanks as always for tuning in to this digest. There is so much going on in the world of biotech, and I hope that this series is helping you keep track of some of the most important developments. If you enjoyed this article, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time updates when I publish new articles. At any rate, thanks again for taking the time out to read!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.