Presenting: A Glaring Disconnect

I've also endeavored here to add nuance to an argument I've advanced on any number of occasions previously.

And that's directly related to the dynamic that's driving markets in general.

FT is out with a rather shocking assessment of what's been going on in Japan.

It's time to reconnect with reality - an exercise which is usually not much fun.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again as many times as I have to for the retail crowd to internalize it: what you think matters doesn't, in fact, matter.

The Street gets it, traders get it, but the vast majority of market participants are willfully ignorant because no one wants to admit that their returns are in no way, shape, or form attributable to investing acumen.

This is all central bank liquidity.

Consider this out from FT earlier this week:

Since the end of 2010, the BoJ has been buying exchange traded funds (ETFs) as part of its quantitative and qualitative easing programme. The biggest action began last July, when its annual acquisition target was doubled to ¥6tn. Since then, the whale designation has seemed pretty obvious: the central bank swallows a minimum of ¥1.2bn of ETFs every single trading day (tailored to support stocks that further "Abenomics" policies), and lumbers in with buying bursts of ¥72bn roughly once every three sessions. Some traders say the bank's supposedly targeted buying has cushioned the whole market. Last year, foreign investors were net sellers of ¥3tn of Japanese shares - a retreat that might have decimated benchmarks had the BoJ not swum in with ¥4.3tn of support via ETFs. Analysts have put a figure on the effect this has had on the Nikkei 225 Index - the benchmark on which, until last September, the majority of the bank's targeted ETFs were based. In the afternoon sessions on days the BoJ comes in big, the average return on the index is about 14 basis points higher. Since the annual quota was increased to ¥6tn, Nomura says, the BoJ has provided a cumulative boost to the Nikkei of about 1,400 points.

Remember how I talked about that at length earlier this year?

Specifically, I said this (and this is a lengthy quote, but I'm pretty sure that's ok because after all, it's from my own post):

Whether you know it or not, the BoJ actively supports the equity market. And I mean that in the most literal sense possible. They buy stocks, and when stocks are falling, they buy them some more to keep them from falling further so they don't have to mark their giant equity book to market. That's a real thing. You know that, right? If not, consider the following from Deutsche Bank (my highlights): There has also been talk of the BOJ cutting back its equity ETF purchases from the current level of JPY5.7 trillion/year (after excluding the JPY0.3 trillion in "physical and human capital" ETFs). Purchases have indeed been running at around this pace in recent months. The BOJ first started buying equity ETFs under Kuroda's predecessor Masaaki Shirakawa, and then ramped up its purchases quite rapidly following the launch of QQE. The criterion seemingly used by the BOJ to decide when to buy (the ratio of the morning close to the previous day's close) has appeared to slacken as a result. There is a clear tendency for stock prices to rise during the afternoon session on days when the BOJ buys ETFs, indicating that such operations are indeed supportive for Japanese equities. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will almost certainly want such operations to continue as part of efforts to keep voters-not to mention his own party-happy with both the state of the economy and the performance of risk assets. "With respect to the equity market, share prices are still 15% away from the level of zero unrealized gains/losses on the BoJ's ETF holdings at which there has been support in the past," Citi wrote this week. Read that sentence again. The BoJ just buys stocks whenever their stock portfolio gets close to showing an unrealized loss. This is your "MOAR" reality.

It doesn't get any clearer than that. I mean, just read the FT excerpts above again. The JPY3 trillion exodus of foreign money from Japanese equity markets last year "might have decimated benchmarks." But the BoJ bought that much, plus another JPY1.3 trillion!

The BoJ is buying JPY1.2 billion in stocks every single day.

Again - because I recognize this is hard to come to terms with - understand that this isn't speculation. This is real life. That actually happened. Or, put differently, if you were long the Nikkei, the only reason you didn't see a collapse is because the BoJ bought JPY4.3 trillion in stocks to backstop you.

If you don't think that has spillover effects for global equity markets beyond Japan, then you don't understand how markets work. That's not an attempt to be derisive, it's just reality.

But I'm not writing this to beat a dead horse. Rather, I wanted to introduce a little nuance.

So what you need to understand about central bank liquidity is that it's not the "stock," but the "flow" that matters. You can see that here:

(Citi)

But here's where the nuance comes in. You can't just look at developed market central bank accommodation. You have to take into consideration emerging market FX reserve liquidation. As a reminder, EM reserve accumulation went into reverse in 2015 thanks to a combination of a self-inflicted wound for Riyadh (Saudi Arabia intentionally tanked crude prices late in 2014) and China's efforts to control the pace of the bungled RMB devaluation.

Here's how I explained this over at HR on Saturday morning:

Remember, when EM liquidates their reserves - whether to support their currencies or for any other reason - that works at cross purposes with DM central bank QE. It is, as Deutsche Bank put it in the chaotic aftermath of China's bungled August, 2015 RMB deval, "quantitative tightening," or, "QT" for short. The main culprits behind "QT" are: China and Saudi Arabia, with the latter drawing down their reserves following Riyadh's late 2014 decision to kill the petrodollar. Simply put, QE is fighting against QT in an ongoing push to support risk assets and reflate the global economy. So to a certain extent, stories about how much DM central banks are doing in terms of accommodative policies are lacking if they don't mention what EM is doing in terms of reserves.

This is where it gets really interesting. Have a look at this chart which shows the growth rate of global liquidity (so, the sum of all FX reserves, the Fed's balance sheet and the central bank balance sheets of the Eurozone, Japan, UK, China, India, Russia, Saudi, South Africa and Brazil) versus Y/Y global equity returns:

(Deutsche Bank)

See the glaring disconnect there? Here's Deutsche Bank to explain (full note here):

Global equities ... appear to be discounting liquidity growth over 10 percent a level last seen in 2013. There are a couple of ways in which this disconnect can be resolved. But until it is, global central banks need to tread warily. One resolution is of course equities retreat, recognizing the dearth of liquidity.

So while DM central banks injected a record amount of liquidity in Q1, total global liquidity growth has actually slowed to a snail's pace.

And that's caused global equities to become completely disconnected from global liquidity, just when the Fed is considering letting its balance sheet roll off and just when the ECB is taking its foot off the pedal.

Draw your own conclusions in terms of US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

That's sarcasm: the conclusion is obvious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.