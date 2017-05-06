The Winners And Losers Of The Computer Manufacturing Industry And Their 10-Year Journeys

The computer manufacturing industry has seen a radical change over the last 10 years. Perhaps the most notable involves Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) rise to glory. The stock now has the highest market capitalization in the world after being just a modest mid cap in 2007. Over the past 10 years, AAPL's stock price has climbed an astounding 914.96%.

A big part of this success has been due to Apple's ability to compete in and dominate multiple industries at once. They started as a major force in consumer electronics with the iPod, and continue to do so with the iPad. The company has capitalized on their popularity to launch into television segment of consumer electronics with the Apple TV, and even created a nice position for themselves into the increasingly popular wearable technology space with the Apple Watch. But it hasn't just been their products which have brought success. Led by Steve Job's vision, the company has created an exclusivity that requires "Apple-only" products, designing the iPhone to use its own unique charger and create yet another expansive revenue stream.

This vision of exclusivity started long before the invention of the iPhone. Back when Apple was just a small competitor in computer manufacturing, Jobs pushed for a separate operating system than every other PC out there. Their operating system, the iOS, was first in their iMacs and now is a part of every other major product they sell. Suddenly they're also a player in the software industry, directly competing with giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

You can see that to perform a complete competitor analysis on Apple requires much more due diligence than the average stock. As it relates to computer manufacturing, which is where Apple got its start, this clear winner has a monster advantage by its ability to dip its toes in so many different places. When you're talking about Apple, it's more like massive cannon balls than just tiny toe dips by now. You can't talk about computer manufacturing without acknowledging Apple's dominance, but its dominance here has been just as much about their diversification of revenue streams as it has been Job's vision and any competitive advantage the company had in just computer manufacturing alone.

Among the big players of this industry, the other major winner has been Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE). This Israel-based stock has grown 81.83%, beating the 58.56% of the S&P 500 over the same time period. While not at all thought of as a big company, and understandably so at just a market capitalization around $4B, its rise from micro cap status to small cap status can't be dismissed-- especially considering its outperformance to the S&P 500.

The last two companies I'd like to discuss in this article are IBM (NYSE:IBM) and HP (NYSE:HPQ). One company, IBM, has barely been able to keep up with the market. From 2007 - 2017 the stock has gained 54.25% compared to the S&P's 58.56%. Even when you include reinvested dividends, which has long been part of the stock's allure to investors especially today, the stock has returned 106.66% compared to the S&P 500 with dividends at 107.97%. Compared to IBM's once promising future, analysts now see IBM as having a negative outlook for the future-- with its present day lower valuations reflecting this. Speculation has been that the company has traded long term success for short term focused profits. Questioning of leadership has only been compounded by its reputation to fail to meet deadlines. Buffett's recent selling of the stock makes some investors even more weary moving forward.

HP (HPQ) has been the clear loser over the last decade. In this time, the company thought it prudent to split the once darling into Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc. The stock price in this period has lost -57.23%. Explanations for their decline are as stock as they come. Losing market share, declining margins, poor outlook; it's always the same kind of story. As is often the case with declining businesses, much attention has been placed starting at the top with management. The hiring of Meg Whitman in 2012 was one attempt to fix this problem. The stock has gained more than $10B since Whitman started, which is no small feat for a company at $22B previously. However, we can't ignore the fact that the first 5 years after 2007 have set the stock back so far that it's been left in the dust by its computer manufacturing competitors.

When it comes to examining the journeys behind companies over time, I find it most helpful to look at the financials of the companies as they looked back then. Sometimes we can learn valuable insights that can be useful for future investments. Other times, the numbers looked good and we can be humbled by the unpredictable nature of the market. The nice part of this article is that we get a little bit of both.

Apple

Price/Earnings 2007 AAPL 43.5 S&P 500 16.5 Price/Book AAPL 10.4 S&P 500 2.7 Price/Sales AAPL 6.7 S&P 500 1.5 Price/Cash Flow AAPL 27.5 S&P 500 11.6

Source: Morningstar

Back in 2007, this stock was wildly overvalued. The debt to equity at this time was 0.74, showing a conservatively leveraged company. As you'll see in the next chart, the stock had strong price momentum and rapidly growing earnings and asset expansion. The party never stopped along the next 10 years.

The most telling indicator of Apple's success from the last decade is foreshadowed by the 10 years before that. From 1997 - 2007, the company grew net income by 72% a year (Net Income from 1995 used for this calculation due to negative earnings in 1996 and 1997). Shareholder's equity averaged a 111% increase per year during that same time period. These are remarkable numbers for such a long duration of time for any stock and yet, the stock price's magnificent explosion occurred in the 10 years following this business growth.

HP Inc

Price/Earnings 2007 HPQ 18.8 S&P 500 16.5 Price/Book HPQ 3.4 S&P 500 2.7 Price/Sales HPQ 1.3 S&P 500 1.5 Price/Cash Flow HPQ 14.3 S&P 500 11.6

Source: Morningstar

The debt to equity of 1.3 in 2007 indicates a balance sheet situation that isn't really that bad. The other valuations shown in the table above are close to the average at the time and didn't signal anything particularly troubling yet.

From a 10 year growth perspective, the averages from 1997 - 2017 weren't particularly poor either. 10 year earnings growth averaged 13.2% per year and 10 year shareholder's equity averaged 13.8% per year.

Like I said above, this is one of those situations where the stock looked fine from a fundamental analysis viewpoint. For all intents and purposes, this would probably be a stock on my radar. At the right price, perhaps with a discount to intrinsic value rather than just average valuations, this is the kind of stock I'd probably pull the trigger on-- especially with the nice 10 year history of growth. Unfortunately, the most we can glean from this is that diversification is key, and you'll never know which stock will be the next HPQ.

IBM Corp

Price/Earnings 2007 IBM 15.1 S&P 500 16.5 Price/Book IBM 5.3 S&P 500 2.7 Price/Sales IBM 1.6 S&P 500 1.5 Price/Cash Flow IBM 9.7 S&P 500 11.6

Source: Morningstar

The price to book ratio was quite high in this case. If combined with low shareholder's equity growth, as we'll see in the next chart, this can be a signal that the company will struggle to grow earnings without significantly improving margins. The ability to do this eventually saturates, so the problem would have to be fixed eventually in order to maintain sufficient growth. Another possibility is that a high price to book combined with low shareholder's equity growth is expected because the business isn't capital intensive, but this has to be justified by great earnings growth. The debt to equity was 3.2 in 2007, which lends credence to the idea that the company is more struggling to keep liabilities down than it being less capital intensive.

Over this time period, the earnings growth averaged 7.1% a year. This isn't particularly impressive, and so it's no surprise that the stock wasn't able to beat the market over its next 10 years. Shareholder's equity growth was a dismal 4.3% per year.

NICE Ltd

Price/Earnings 2007 NICE 51.3 S&P 500 16.5 Price/Book NICE 2.3 S&P 500 2.7 Price/Sales NICE 3.7 S&P 500 1.5 Price/Cash Flow NICE 16.2 S&P 500 11.6

This stock was another reflection of higher valuations and no particular discounts to intrinsic value. While not a surprising feature of an industry embedded in technology, this is a bit disappointing for value investors. The two biggest winners in this space, Apple and NICE, were never a great value in 2007. It shows the importance of keeping an eye out for out of favor industries or temporary set-backs that lead to cheaper prices. The debt to equity was a very conservative 0.3, showing a case where lots of debt in the present isn't needed for great stock price gains in the future.

The growth from 1997 - 2007 was spectacular for this company. Earnings averaged 61.9% per year over this time period, while shareholder's equity averaged 50.6% per year.

Compare these numbers to the rest of the industry. We learn that when it came to the computer manufacturing industry, the last decade proved that the most successful stocks were the ones that had obviously superior results in the decade prior. HPQ actually also had good growth numbers, but not even close to the same range as those of AAPL and NICE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.