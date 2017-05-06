Volaris: This Ultra Low-Cost Carrier Has No Moat Yet

Such findings as the current absence, and future attainment, of an economic moat should be taken into consideration of any investment decisions as to Volaris.

Going forward, it may build a competitive edge if it can find solutions to drive faster ancillary sales growth and rein in various controllable expenses.

Unstable profits, weak ROIC versus WACC and absence of pricing power suggest that Volaris as of recently has not attained an economic moat yet.

Since converting to the ULCC model, Volaris has undergone rapid growth and grabbed a larger and larger share in the Mexican air travel market.

1. Introduction

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV, aka, Volaris (NYSE: VLRS; BMV: VOLAR) is the only publicly-traded ultra-low cost carrier [ULCC] hailing from south of the border. After a tumultuous drop since mid-2016, its stock now trades at a price not much higher than its IPO offering range set nearly four years ago [Fig. 1]. As it becomes cheaper and cheaper, our interest is piqued as to whether it qualifies a target worthy of long-term investment.

What are the definitive features of a business worthy of long-term investment? Warren Buffett instructed, "A truly great business must have an enduring 'moat' that protects excellent returns on invested capital." An economic moat also goes by the moniker of barriers to entry, under the safekeeping of which a business enjoys sustainable competitive advantage over rivals in the form of low production cost or pricing power [see Greenwald et al.]

In the present article, we intend to use empirical evidence to ascertain whether Volaris has such an economic moat so as to answer the question of whether it merits a long-term investment. This is actually the third piece of a series of articles focusing on North American ULCCs, following an overview of the airline industry and an in-depth survey on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT), where our research principles are given.



Fig. 1. Stock chart of VLRS. Source: Stockcharts.com.

2. Business model

It was in 2010 to 2011 that Volaris started a strategic pivotal to adopt the ULCC business model [Shine], which first originated in Europe and was embraced in the 2000s by several U.S. carriers, including Allegiant, Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) and Frontier Airlines (Pending:FRNT). An airline that follows the ULCC model is supposed to unbundle the traditional air travel package, as seen in offerings from the legacy airlines, into discrete items including an ultra-low bare fare and ancillaries like baggage check-in, pre-seating, and in-flight food and beverage, etc. According to the model, the ultra-low bare fare attracts price-sensitive customers and creates air traffic, which by economy of scale reduces fixed costs, which in turn keeps airfare at incredibly low levels [Fig. 2].

Fig. 2. Business model of Volaris. Source: November 2016 presentation of Volaris.

Volaris, like other airlines, makes its operating profit by raising unit revenue, subduing unit cost and outputting ASM, which is described as follows:

Operating Profit = [TRASM - CASM] X ASM,

where TRASM can be further reduced to a product of load factor and yield.

Load factor. Between 2010 and 2016, Volaris flew progressively fuller airplanes [Fig. 3].

Yield. Yield, or average fare paid per mile per passenger, has been fluctuating within a range since 2Q 2014 [Fig. 4].

Fig. 3. Load factor. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris financial filings.

Fig. 4. Quarterly yield. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris quarterly reports.

CASM. The amount of expenses in peso terms has generally been rising since 3Q 2012 [Fig. 5]. However, unit cost on per ASM basis had been on a steady decline up to 3Q 2015; only beginning 4Q 2015 did CASM suddenly shoot up in vengeance [Fig. 6]. Such a reversal of downtrend of CASM is mostly attributable to the fall and rise of fuel price [Fig. 7], with some aid from the maintenance expenses which on a per aircraft basis leaped 36% between the third and fourth quarter of 2015 [Fig. 8].

For Volaris, as well as all other ULCCs, the influence of fuel costs on profitability is disproportionately significant [see note 1]. Although being dominated by fuel costs in aggregated effect, ex-fuel CASM had in fact never ceased to increase, driven by [i] rising aircraft and engine rent expenses, [ii] increasing sales, marketing and distribution, and [iii] escalating landing, take-off and navigation on a per departure basis [Fig. 5].

Fig. 5. Itemized expenses. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris quarterly reports.

Fig. 6. Quarterly CASM and CASM ex-fuel. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris quarterly reports.

Fig. 7. Quarterly average economic fuel cost. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris quarterly reports.

Fig. 8. Quarterly maintenance expense per aircraft. Source: Author's chart based on Volaris quarterly reports.

Operating profit. TRASM has generally been in an uptrend with a CAGR of 3.3% since 2010-2011, when the airline had adopted the ULCC model, while CASM, under the influence of fuel price, inflated at 2.5% [Fig. 9; Fig. 7]. Combined, they produced operating income per ASM as illustrated in Fig. 10, which according to the aforelisted equation was magnified by ASM [Fig. 11] to generate operating revenue. However, operating loss results when fuel price spike-ups cause CASM to outpace TRASM; this is exactly what happened in 1Q 2017, when the airline reported a loss of Ps 1,361 million.

Fig. 9. TRASM in relation to CASM. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Volaris financial filings.

Fig. 10. Operating income per ASM, with 2017 data calculated from analysts' average projection. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Volaris' financial filings.

Fig. 11. ASM and RPM. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Volaris' financial filings.

3. Profitability and moat

DuPont analysis. Volaris was unprofitable in two of the past nine years in terms of net profit margin, thanks to macroeconomic malaise and high fuel prices. Asset turnover generally decelerated, while equity multiplier declined driven by equity expansion. Consequently, the ROE fluctuated wildly between quite impressive to negative levels [Table 1].

Table 1. DuPont analysis of Volaris. Except for 2008 and 1Q 2017, year-start and year-end averages of asset and equity are used in calculation. Source: Author's calculation based on Volaris' financial filing including F-1 form.

ROIC versus WACC. In contrast to the apparent prosperity as implied by its rapid growth, return on invested capital seems to paint a rather gloomy picture. Between 2012 and 2014, ROIC underperformed the corresponding WACCs, implying value destructive capital utilization. In 2015 and 2016, high ROICs were posted, but these couple of years of high profitability most likely were delivered by depressed fuel costs on which the company could not claim credit. Sure enough, an uptick in fuel prices in 1Q 2017 swiftly dragged ROIC to negative territory [Fig. 12].

Fig. 12. Historic ROIC versus WACC, Volaris. Source: Author's calculation based on Volaris' financial fillings, quarterly announcements and annual reports.

Pricing power. Pricing power enables a business to raise price to effectuate greater profit without risking losing customers. In the ULCC business model as we discussed above, unbundling is the key for an airline to entice passengers to spend more in each flight, which is supposed to lead to a markup effect as though prices had been raised. Volaris has been cutting airfare at a CAGR of 4.9% to drive traffic, but the 17.8% CAGR of ancillary revenue on a small base was not sufficient to produce a rapidly increasing total spending per passenger at this point of time. Total spending per passenger increased on average merely 1.8% per year from 2012 to early 2017, not even beating inflation [Fig. 13]. This implies absence of pricing power.

Fig. 13. Stacked chart of average airfare and non-ticket revenue per passenger. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Volaris' financial fillings, quarterly announcements and annual reports.

4. Discussion

From unstable profit record, via lackluster ROIC performance versus cost of capital, to absence of pricing power, all lines of evidence pile up to suggest that Volaris as of recently seems not to be protected by an appreciable economic moat. This does not contradict the apparently impressive growth; a company can buy growth with Capex, but only does surplus investment return above cost of capital create value.

For the ULCC model to work, the practicing airline needs to have a dual emphasis:

On the one hand, it is obliged to drive revenue growth by offering ultra-low airfares so as to convert the price-sensitive multitude into air traffic, which in turn leads to low cost through economy of scale;

On the other hand, having obsessive thriftiness in its corporate DNA, it must control costs radically in every step of operation.

It seems that Volaris, unfortunately, has not been particularly successful in taming the hike in outlays of aircraft and engine rent, salaries and benefits, sales, marketing and distribution expenses, and maintenance expenses, i.e., the costs on which it is supposed to be able to exert influence. Meanwhile, its profitability came to be at the mercy of unruly costs of fuel as well as landing, take-off and navigation. For example, "the youngest aircraft fleet in Mexico" consisting of Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) aircraft featured with "the highest technology, leather seats", "the most advanced eco-efficient technology" and top of the line PurePower engines [see here], though offering some fuel efficiency incurred skyrocketing expenses in aircraft and jet engine rent, which contrasts with the frugalism of Allegiant which made do with aged fleet and, even when having to retire old aircraft, placed order on discount for the last batch of a soon-to-be-outdated model. Salaries and benefits at Volaris increased 27.2% in 2016, while maintenance expenses got ahead of sales growth [Fig. 6]. Average employees per aircraft hovered around 63, close to industry average but nowhere near the industry record of 39 held by Allegiant. We suppose that the management's priority since adopting the ULCC model has been growing the business rather than maintaining the aforementioned dual emphasis on both growth and cost cutting. Without accompanying TRASM, peer-beating benchmarking based on CASM alone can be misleading [Fig. 14]. A grow-now-and-profit-later policy, similar to what Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been pursuing, can be fragile considering this is a cyclical industry rather than a secular growth domain in which the American online store operates.



Fig. 14. A comparison between Volaris and peers in terms of CASM and ex-fuel CASM. Source: March 2017 presentation, Volaris.

Going forward, Volaris may well succeed in forging a competitive advantage, if it could manage to drill parsimony into corporate culture and generate faster ancillary revenue growth. The company recently decided to charge a fee for the first bag checked on international flights starting March 1, which is a move in the right direction [Karp]. In the Mexican air travel market, involving participant Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) among others, which has been growing at 10.6% annually but in which intense competition also resulted in bankruptcy of Grupo Mexicana, Volaris was able to grab an ever larger market share by beating rivals [Fig. 15]. As it expands, economy of scale can help reduce unit fixed cost, but only if it keeps an eye on variable costs, e.g., manpower.

Fig. 15. Mexican domestic market share. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Volaris' financial fillings and Mexican DGAC.

5. Conclusion

Empirical evidence as of recently indicates that Volaris is not a moat-protected business yet. In other words, it currently does not command a durable competitive advantage.

However, going forward, the airline may build an economic moat, if it can find solutions to drive faster growth in ancillary revenue and control expenses incurred by, e.g., aircraft and engine rental, human resources, and sales, marketing and distribution.

Both the current absence and possible future attainment of a sustainable competitive advantage, as we have established in this article, should be taken into consideration of any investment decisions as to Volaris.

Note:

1. Fuel costs have differing effects on ULCCs as opposed to the legacy airlines. As Bachman pointed out, when fuel prices retreat, a non-fuel cost advantage becomes far more pronounced for an ULCC than for the legacy carriers; when fuel is expensive, a low-cost airline's non-fuel cost advantage becomes less important to its total cost base. For example, when fuel prices rise, a legacy airline like American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United Continental (NYSE: UAL) narrow their cost disadvantage relative to a smaller low-cost rival like Spirit or Southwest (NYSE:LUV), while goosing higher revenues from its global network through higher fares and fuel surcharges. This is exactly the case for Volaris since 1Q 2016, when fuel price hit bottom and began to rebound.

