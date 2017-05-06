Klondex Mines' (KLDX) CEO Paul Huet on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSEMKT:KLDX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

John Seaberg – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Paul Huet – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Doolin – Chief Operating Officer

Brian Morris – Senior Vice President, Exploration

Barry Dahl – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Oliver Turner – GMP Securities

Jeff Killeen – CIBC

John Seaberg

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Klondex Mines First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Joining me today are other members of our executive management team, including Paul Huet, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Doolin, Chief Operating Officer; Brian Morris, Senior Vice President, Exploration; Barry Dahl, Chief Financial Officer; and John Antwi, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development.

Please note that a corresponding presentation, related press release and detailed financial schedules are available on the Klondex Mines Investor Relations website.

Turning to the cautionary language on Slide 2. I'm going to remind listeners that during this call we may make certain forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from our actual results. Please refer to the section on forward-looking information in the company's latest 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which includes our consolidated financial statements and related MD&A and other filings which are available on our website, on SEDAR and EDGAR.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul Huet.

Paul Huet

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on our call today. We are pleased to provide you with our first quarter 2017 financial results as well as an update on recent developments at the True North mine in Canada and our recently acquired Hollister project in Nevada.

We will begin our call today on Slide 4. From an operational perspective, the first quarter of 2017 was a record quarter at Klondex. We mined over 57,000 gold equivalent ounces in Q1, primarily from Fire Creek and Midas, as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up towards full production. This represents approximately 26% of our annual production guidance. As previously discussed, not all of these ounces made it through the mill in the first quarter due to inclement weather in Nevada, but they will be processed in the second quarter along with our planned production from both Fire Creek and Midas. I can't stress enough how this is simply a timing issue. Look, we operate Klondex like an owner. In fact, I've got to admit, I am an owner. More than 75% of my cash and investments are in Klondex.

Moving forward to April. We have already produced approximately 25,000 gold equivalent ounces in Nevada, a record monthly production for the company as we ran the Midas mill at full capacity for the entire month. This has been a strategic priority for us since we acquired the Midas mill. We now have the ore to operate the mill at full capacity for the rest of the year and beyond. More importantly, Q1 was another quarter with no lost-time incidents at any of our operations. I would like to sincerely, once again, thank my team for their focus on the health and safety of our employees and contractors.

Fire Creek and Midas are operating at steady-state production levels. True North and Hollister continue to ramp up as planned. Klondex remains on track to meet our annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces. Just a simple reminder. This is a 36% increase from 2016, a huge production growth.

We are so fortunate to have tremendous exploration potential at all of our operations. We just issued a press release announcing the initial results of our drill program at Hollister, which are similar to the grades we have seen at Fire Creek. In Nevada, we have secured over 100 square miles of land in the Northern Nevada Rift. Our mines are only on a fraction of this land, less than 5%. This really bodes well for the future of Klondex. In Canada, we recently issued a mineral resource at True North that was estimated from our own drilling that had very positive results of 30% increase of measured and indicated resource and 45% increase in inferred resource with a 10% increase in grades. Klondex maintains a strong financial position despite not processing all of the mined ounces in Q1. We have a healthy balance sheet and significant liquidity that will only improve in Q2. We are quickly converting ounces in stockpile into cash and expect a record increase in our operating cash flow by the end of Q2.

Look, the simple truth is we operate Klondex as a business. We are owners. When the weather threw us a curveball, we took advantage, advancing the planned maintenance at the mill, which was a brilliant move. Based on my own experience of toll milling in Nevada, it didn't make any sense to sell the stockpile only to recognize the revenue in Q1. Toll milling would have cost us approximately $6 million, and we don't manage this company on a quarterly basis.

Over at Hollister, we spent a significant amount of time on external relationships, including the Western Shoshone, state and federal governments. These relationships are critical to our success at Hollister. And we'll continue to be open, transparent and respectful to our partners.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike Doolin for an update on our projects in each of our operations.

Mike Doolin

Thanks, Paul. Turning over to Slide 6. We just wanted to share some upcoming major milestones regarding the development of Hollister. As a reminder, we only acquired this asset in October, completing the consolidation of Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister in Northern Nevada. This closing, we have been focused on rehabilitation efforts in the main Hollister zone as well as in the Gloria zone.

This included repairing the dewatering system and the substation, rehabbing approximately 4,000 feet of the underground workings in the main haulage ramp, driving approximately 4,000 feet of additional ore and waste development, and refurbishing the underground equipment. We've also been aggressively infilling – infill drilling in the Gloria zone and have had some exciting results, as outlined in the recently issued press release.

Following the time line on this slide, we expect to publish our initial mineral resource estimate on the Gloria zone in June. Our Hollister exploration program will continue in mid-June when we begin the highly-anticipated surface drilling program at the Hatter Graben zone, just 3,000 feet away from the main workings at Hollister. We actually expect to process the first ore from the Gloria zone in Hollister at the Midas mill during the third quarter. In Q4, we will complete the Hatter Graben drill program and issue a preliminary mineral resource estimate in the first quarter of 2018, maybe even sooner.

Finally, we're very confident we'll meet our annual production guidance at Hollister of 30,000 to 35,000 gold equivalent ounces for the year.

Moving on to the first quarter operational highlights on Slide 7. We mined almost 58,000 gold equivalent ounces in Q1 and approximately 80,000 gold equivalent ounces year-to-date in Nevada. As previously discussed, due to inclement weather in Nevada, including 3 100-year storm events in the quarter, which limited the amount of Fire Creek ore we could transport to the mill, we elected to shut the mill down for approximately 2 weeks to perform PM that was scheduled for later in the year. As a result, we produced over 34,000 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter and built a 30,000-ton stockpile at the Midas mill containing over 29,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Since the end of the quarter, we have been processing the stockpile, and it is now down to less than 20,000 tons. It's important to recognize that the year-to-date, we have produced approximately 60,000 gold equivalent ounces just in Nevada, and are on track to process the remainder of the stockpile in Q2 as well as regular production from both Fire Creek and Midas. Just as a reminder, we don't plan to process the Hollister ore until Q3. In the meantime, we're building the stockpile. What we've elected to do is to batch the Hollister ore through the Midas mill to test the metallurgical results and not contaminate Fire Creek and Midas with Hollister.

Our consolidated cash cost for gold equivalent ounce sold in Q1 was $844 compared to our guidance of $680 to $710. Cash costs for the quarter were impacted by higher cost at Midas and True North. Our Q1 production in Nevada was comprised of a higher proportion of the Midas ounces, which carry a higher cost per ounce than Fire Creek. As operations normalize, we expect our costs to come back in line over the course of the year.

At Midas, our production costs were slightly higher than guidance primarily due to the higher allocation of the milling cost to the Midas mine. Both Fire Creek and Midas operated very well. Look at the grades. We mined an average of 1.19 at Fire Creek and a 0.35 gold equivalent at Midas. At Fire Creek, the mine plan forecast an estimated grade of 0.8 to 0.9 gold equivalent ounces for the year. At Midas, we have completed some new engineering work that has re-sequenced some of the higher-grade stokes into the mine plan. As such, we expect the head grades at Midas to remain above 0.3 gold equivalent ounces for the rest of the year.

At Hollister, in the first quarter, we were still performing rehab work at the mine, pushing ore and waste development and infill drilling in the Gloria zone. The Q1 Hollister mining cost per ton is not indicative of what we expect. The cost per ton is a function of our ramping up in Q1.

Project development activities completed in the first quarter totaled $5.5 million and consisted of upgrading the dewatering substation, approximately $1 million, rehabbing the underground workings at a cost of $2 million, additional development work to upgrade the ventilation system at a cost of approximately $1.8 million, and refurbishing the underground mobile equipment maintenance at a cost of approximately $700,000.

At True North, the cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold of $2,070 is primarily a function of completing pre-commercial production activities. Cash costs were expected to be in this range as we have completed a substantial amount of rehab work, an extensive drilling program, an upgrade of the mobile equipment and a substantial amount of underground development. We actually expect True North costs to come in line with guidance as we work toward the steady-state production levels by the third quarter.

Just as a note. Last week, we actually started reprocessing the tailings at True North. We expect this will contribute 5% to 10% of True North's annual production this year. Looking forward at True North, we remain on track to be – to meet both our production and our guidance costs for the year.

Turning to Slide 8. We remain on track to achieve our 2017 consolidated production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces at a production cash cost between $680 and $710 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

Turning to Slide 9. This is an illustration of our production profile for the year. Fire Creek and Midas contribute the majority of the ounces in the first half as True North and Hollister continue to ramp up. By midyear, we expect all of our 4 operations will be up and running, and we are very confident that we're going to meet our annual production guidance.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian Morris.

Brian Morris

Thanks Mike. Turning to Slide 11. At a high level, our exploration program has been very active, primarily at Fire Creek, Hollister and True North. Our underground drill program at Fire Creek has been successful on extending the current vein system to the north as well as delineating wider mineralized zones, while their surface drill program has been testing regional exploration targets that has been identified using geophysics, resulting in new discoveries which that – which shows that the entire system at Fire Creek remains open in all directions. Given these recent results, we are taking a different view of Fire Creek and are exploring the possibility of implementing a bolt mining method to the operation.

At True North, our exploration program has been targeting up and down dip extensions of the 710, 711 zones and testing the newly discovered down dip extension of the 007 structure 2,000 feet east of the underground development.

And at Hollister, we just announced initial results of underground infill drill program in the Gloria zone, which we're very excited about. These results confirm that the Gloria vein system is the Western extension of the main zone and remains open to the West, which we – and then – which we expect our initial resource estimate in the second quarter, and we will begin the surface drill program at the Hatter Graben zone in June.

Turning to Slide 12. This is a long section of the Gloria vein system highlighting some of the intercepts encountered from our infill drill program. What these results are indicating is that historic grades in which mined in the main Hollister zone to the east continue going west into the Gloria zone. Moreover, some of these most robust vein intercepts, both in grades and widths, are encountered in the furthest west holes, suggesting that the vein system is still open and continuing to the west.

And I will now turn this call over to Barry.

Barry Dahl

Thank you, Brian. Turning to Slide 14. Revenue for Q1 was approximately $42 million, up 15% year-over-year. We sold 345,000 gold equivalent ounces at an average gold price of $1,237. Our production costs were $26.2 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $7.7 million. As a reminder, under U.S. GAAP, our depletion is based on 2P reserves as compared to IFRS, which allows the use of resources.

The write-down of production inventory was $3.7 million, which, in part, was due to higher DD&A cost. The write-down is to reduce the carrying value of the inventory to its net realizable value. We measure the total cost of inventory at quarter-end plus the cost to complete it into a salable product, a gold ounce or a silver ounce, against the quarter closing metal price. The write-down of production inventory, the net realizable value was comprised of $900,000 for Midas and $2.7 million for True North.

As a reminder, U.S. GAAP does not have a concept of commercial production and does not allow the capitalization of cost before our 2P reserve. Under IFRS, capitalization is permissible before a mine is declared to be in commercial production. This concept may affect how one would account for True North revenue and production cost and Hollister development and production cost discussed below.

G&A costs were $4.5 million. G&A in Q1 includes cost for audit and consulting services for the conversion from IFRS to U.S. GAAP, approximately $0.5 million. We maintain our G&A guidance for 2017 of $15 million to $17 million. Development and project costs were $5.5 million and are related to the refurbishment of the Hollister project, as Mike previously discussed. The development project cost at Hollister are weighted more heavily toward the first half of the year. We maintain our guidance of $7 million to $9 million. The loss on derivatives was $2.1 million. This reflects the impact of the increase in the price of gold upon the Franco-Nevada gold purchase agreement, the Waterton gold offering agreement and the forward metal sales. The foreign currency loss was $1 million.

This is principally the result of the change in the currency exchange rate upon intercompany balances, and to a lesser extent, the Franco-Nevada gold purchase agreement. Loss before taxes was $10.9 million, and net loss was $10.2 million or $0.06 per share basic. All-in costs per gold ounce sold in the first quarter were $1,719, impacted by low level of produced ounces from Fire Creek due to the ounces being in the stockpile and from True North during ramp-up, and also impacted by the $5.5 million development and project cost at Hollister. The company continues to expect all-in cost per gold ounce sold to be between $1,070 and $1,130 for the year, which includes the ramp-up of 2 mines.

Turning to Slide 15. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $30 million. This, combined with our metal inventory at market price, $52 million, and an undrawn credit facility of $25 million, result in approximately $104 million of liquidity to service our obligations. This is up slightly from year-end, which was $92 million. The primary difference is that as of the end of the first quarter, we had a higher metal inventory balance compared to year-end and vice versa for cash. We expect a significant amount of the metal inventory to convert into operating cash in the second quarter as we process the stockpile at the Midas Mill.

Our working capital was $23 million, and our working capital ratio was 1.5. Our cash flow used in operations was $4 million. It includes $5.5 million for Hollister development and $1.9 million of principal repayment on the Franco-Nevada gold purchase agreement, under which we delivered 2,000 gold ounces. Our adjusted cash flow from operations for these items listed above would be $3.4 million. Our expenditures on mineral properties plant and equipment were $17 million.

I'll now turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Huet

Thanks, Barry. In closing, Q1 was a strong quarter as we mined what we had planned, even though timing issues at the mill and accounting treatments under U.S. GAAP impacted our stated results. These issues are short term in nature. But I really want to mention again the gold that we produced in April. It just demonstrates the focus from the company and the team on Q2 and our understanding and our commitment of getting that stockpile through. That 25,000 ounces through that mill hasn't happened in – since that mine has started back in 2001. So this record production in April is a good sign of what you can expect from Q2. And that's where our focus is. Q1 is behind us. There were some curveballs. We managed through them.

Again, we operate it like a business. We are owners of this company. When I think about the weather, the weather actually helped us, believe it or not. It worked in Klondex's favor, because the gold in the stockpile now has a forward sell that is actually higher than what we sold our gold for in Q1. So we're actually going to realize higher prices. And in April, we had higher metals prices even than our forward sales, so we didn't take advantage of the forward sales.

So a higher metal price is going to be taken advantage of from the gold in the stockpile. As well, the U.S. GAAP treatments impacted our ability to capitalize development cost that historically would have been capitalized under IFRS, as we all know. Look, and the last thing I really want to say is that we are on track to meet our operational guidance, and we're putting 2 new assets into production. By year-end, we're going to have 4 mines in top jurisdictions. And most people know this. We worked very hard, a lot of us, at 3 of those mines.

We know them inside out. The fourth mine in Canada, we've got the strong team up there. They're doing exactly what we had anticipated. This is not a stretch for this team. These 4 mines make a lot of sense for us. The synergies in Nevada and the consolidation of these 3 mines has been something we've been aspiring to do for 20 years. So when I hear comments like, are they stretched? We're not stretched. We will deliver. We will do what we do best. And we will execute.

I really want to thank everyone for their time. And with that, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Oliver Turner with GMP Securities. You may go ahead.

Oliver Turner

Question on Midas and then another on cost over the course of this year. Of that $5.5 million that you guys spent at Midas in capital expenditures, how much of that was associated with some of the mill maintenance that you guys took advantage of? And that 15, 36 numbers that you guys had there on your slides, is that sort of the high water mark moving forward? And how should we expect costs to decrease there over the course of the year?

Mike Doolin

Yes, Oliver. This is Mike. Yes, we move forward about – I think it was about $2.5 million was actually allocated the mil, $1.8 million of that being the tails thickener, in Q1. So as we said, I think we spent just $5.5 million, but we're on track to spend our guidance amount on capital for Midas. So we expect to see those costs drop dramatically as we move through the year.

Oliver Turner

Okay. Great. And then maybe just talking about at the corporate level, too. I know Paul mentioned that you're sort of on track for a record increase in operating cash flow in the second quarter with those 25,000 ounces coming through in April and some of the stockpile excess coming through. How should we take a look at cost tracking down over the course of the year? Are we going to see a material improvement in the second quarter, do you think? Or is it heavily weighted to third quarter and fourth quarter with True North and Hollister really kicking in then?

Mike Doolin

Thanks, Oliver, for that question. I think what you're going to see as we move forward is you'll see the Midas and Fire Creek cost will be significantly dropped in Q2, Q3 and Q4. For Midas and Fire Creek, we'll get back closer to the average grades that we forecasted. Hollister, you're going to see all of those costs – the operating costs there are going to hit in Q3 and Q4. Up at True North, you're actually going to start to see in Q2 a drop in the operating cost to where we settle out into steady-state production into Q3 and Q4.

Paul Huet

That's right. Yes, that's right, Mike.

Oliver Turner

Okay, great guys. That’s all from me. And looking forward to seeing the progress over the year.

Paul Huet

Thanks, Oliver.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Killeen with CIBC. You may go ahead.

Jeff Killeen

Hi, good morning guys and thanks for your time today. Just looking at the write-downs that you did post, can you give us a little bit more color on what was the driver behind that? Was it movements in the gold price? Was it something that you found through the course of mining where – or just some lost ounces? Any more color there would be helpful.

Paul Huet

Yes, so Barry, do you want to take a stab at it? Or do you want me – I'll take a stab, initially, Jeff. Thank you very much for the question. It's Paul. And the write-downs are not underground. They don't have anything to do with our ounces below ground. They're actually – all the ounces on surface in inventory. The write-downs reflect – I'll use True North. If you look at our all-in cost and you subtract gold price, $12.50, that difference is the write-down, that times the ounces we produced.

We would never have this type of write-down in IFRS. This is just a function of us having to report in a different financial entity. Barry, if I clearly stated that, it's just surface, and it's the variance between the price we did to produce it versus the cost. It has nothing to do with the write-down underground, and it normalizes afterwards in the future. Correct me if I'm wrong, Barry.

Barry Dahl

Yes. So let me – yes, you did a good job, Paul. Let me clarify a couple of points. So we do not have an impairment of an asset in the mineral property, as Paul stated. It is related to the inventory that's in process, whether stockpile or in – through the mill. As you can see, we recognized production cash cost of $2,070. That is principally related to the ramp-up stage. And because of that cost being greater than the metal price, we do a net realizable value and write it down.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. And then just thinking about some of the equipment issues, availability issues you had at True North. Do you feel that those are rectified now going through the second quarter? And it's more just about getting enough development done to get to that normalized production rate in Q3? Or any more view there?

Mike Doolin

Yes, this is Mike. I'll take that question. So with True North, what we did at the end of the year is we sent out a number of pieces of equipment to be refurbished. The tough part of that is that you have to tear them apart, bring them up the shaft, send them out to be repaired, put them back – they get put back together, they're brought back to the mine, you tear them apart, you take them back down the shaft, you put them back together, and then you can finally put them into production. So what we're seeing is, in March and April, we received that equipment back, and now we'll be putting it into use. And that's when we expect our productivities to start increases here in Q2, moving into 3 and 4.

Paul Huet

Jeff, this is Paul. So that equipment availability was really a function of us getting set up. It was – it sounded like the mobile equipment always broke down. It was a function of getting it out of the mine, refurbishing it, then stripping it apart and getting it back into the mine, as Mike mentioned. Those are one-off things. Now that we're reassembling them back underground, these are costs that we will not have throughout the year anymore.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, very well. And then switching to Midas, looking at Fire Creek, and it was generating positive cash in the quarter, understanding Hollister and True North still ramping up, but Midas was a little bit more challenged. I do appreciate there was some work going on there, sort of onetime-type of work. But can you give us a feeling of what kind of gold price do you think you comfortably are generating positive cash out of Midas?

Paul Huet

Yes. So a lot of the additional cash, the costs from Midas this quarter, were from the mill, as we discussed earlier on the call. That initial capital all gets charged to Midas, and it's a function of the way the companies are set up. We have a company called Midas Inc. And we have other subsidiaries when we bought Midas. As a result, Midas mine gets charged with all the capital cost where other mines don't get charged for it, Fire Creek or Hollister.

And we're looking at that in the future if there are better ways to do that accounting. But right now, and historically, that's how we've been doing the accounting. And that's why it's impacted Midas more strongly this quarter because of that big stick there that we're doing and that big project we're advancing. Secondly, Midas was impacted by that inventory write-down that impacted the all-in cost and the production costs. Midas, there's no doubt that we – when we think of Midas and our strategy for Midas, at $1,200 gold, there's no doubt that our production costs are south of $1,000. It just depends on the capital we want to spend. It depends on the results from our exploration.

We expect Midas to be cash flow neutral in our portfolio, where it's such a great exploration property and we use the Midas ore to blend with Fire Creek, which also helps us. So we've got so many new targets and potentials. We've got a great surface program that's going to start this year. That will all be funded from the Midas mine and the gold from underground there. And Jeff, you could see we're starting to improve the grades at Midas. And I think, for the rest of the year, you're going to see better grades than what we saw last year. Hope that gets to your answer there, Jeff.

Jeff Killeen

Yes, it does. And then switching to Hollister. In some of your opening remarks, you had noted how you're really trying to be active in engaging with some of the local residents in their area and with the government. Was there something from the previous owners that maybe left a bad taste in the mouths of the people in the area? Is there any more color you can provide there? Like, I don't think there's any type of permits or anything that you need to put that back into full operation, but just any more of a view on that would be helpful.

Paul Huet

Jeff, thanks for that. You are correct. First and foremost, the permit is in hand. It's a federal permit. It is in the IS. It's very important to note that we do have the permit for the underground mining. We have the permits for surface drilling. We need to sometimes work with some of the surface drill pads where they are located. I really don't want to comment on the previous operator and their relationship. I will say that we have the experience of having worked there for 5 years, Jeff.

And this area is sensitive to the Western Shoshone. However, we have some great relationships with the Western Shoshone that we're taking advantage of. Our environmental department are some of the strongest you're going to find in Nevada. Look at the EA we did at Fire Creek. It was a record EA in the whole state ever. So building the relationships and maintaining strong, healthy relationships with the federal government, with the state and the Western Shoshone is extremely important for Hollister specifically because of the sensitivities on surface.

Now I'll close on one remark that is important. Last week, we hired a gentleman named Joseph Holley. I've known him for a very long time. He used to be the Chairman of the Battle Mountain Tribe. He is extremely very well respected. He's going to be working with Klondex and liaison with all of the tribes. This was an extremely favorable hire for us. The regulators were very impressed and surprised that we were able to acquire Mr. Holley. He's also served on the Council of the Battle Mountain Tribe, which will be helpful to us in maintaining and sustaining those relationships and partnerships on a go-forward basis.

So that we're being proactive rather than being reactive and have any type of incidents. And we want to prevent any type of incidents with our relationships. So everything is in very, very good order, Jeff.

Jeff Killeen

Okay. That's helpful. And just lastly for me, a comment, not a question, but congratulations again on no lost time. I know you guys have certainly more labor-intensive type of mining, arguably, tougher mining than a lot of your peers. So just a kudos to you. I'd like to see that continue.

Paul Huet

Thank you very much, Jeff. It's extremely important to us.

Operator

This concludes the time allocated for the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Paul Huet for any closing remarks.

Paul Huet

In closing, again, I just want to thank everybody for their ongoing support. We have a tremendous shareholder base that are always alongside us. We have a lot of good things to look forward to. I'd like to thank all the analysts on the call. We appreciate all your comments, all your support as well. And we're looking forward to a phenomenal 2017 as we continue to do what we do best, and that's execute. Have a great day, and we'll talk to you all soon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

