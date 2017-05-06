Asanko Gold' (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Breese - President and Chief Executive Officer

Fausto Di Trapani - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark Securities

Chris Thompson - Raymond James

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Jeff Killeen - CIBC World Markets

I will now handover to Peter Breese, President and CEO of Asanko. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Breese

Thanks very much, Tommy. Good morning everybody and welcome to the conference call. Joining me on today’s call is CFO, Fausto Di Trapani. On Slide #2 before I begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer regarding customary forward-looking and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and minerals reserves.

Turning to Slide #3, I’d like to start with a review of the quarter’s highlight. Before we get into the details of what has been a great quarter, I would like to take a moment to congratulate our team who continued to deliver consistently quarter-on-quarter at better than desired levels and do so well maintaining our industry-leading safety record.

Despite recording one lost time injury in March, which related to a contractor working on the Tailings Dam lift. Our rolling 12 month lost time injury frequency rate remains very low by industry and peer standards at 0.21 per million man hours worked.

Turning to the quarter, I am pleased to report that we had a very strong start to the year with a record quarterly production of 58,187 ounces. And importantly, we have returned to positive earnings. We sold 57,182 (Sic) [57,812] ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,199 per ounce, generating gross gold revenues of $69.5 million.

For the second successive quarter, the processing plant has operated at 20% above design capacity and we continue to see gold recovery in excess of plan. This quarter we achieved a new record gold recovery of 95%, 2.5% above plan and 1% increase compared to Q4 of 2016. Because of the plants being run at rate that is substantially above design levels for an extended period of time, we have had to accelerate the Tailings Dam lift a quarter ahead of schedule. This sustaining CapEx has impacted our all-in sustaining costs for this quarter.

We continue to grow the business, last week we announced the successful results of the infill drilling program at Akwasiso, which increased our indicated resource by 79% to some 322,500 ounces and our probable reserves by 62% to 214,500 ounces and improved the grade of the reserves by 26%.

I will discuss this in more detail further on in the presentation. This upgraded resource model was signed off by CSA Global, the highly respected and well known independent mining consultancy company, who also opined on our updated mineral resource estimate.

As many of you are aware, earlier in the quarter we also updated our mineral resource and reserve estimates to account for depletion from two years of mining and applying constraining parameters to our resource model in line with industry best practice.

In addition, we use this new more conservative resource model compiled by a second independent expert CSA Global for Nkran, and they also updated the model for our next pit, Dynamite Hill. Part of the review process by CSA Global included a review of the resource estimate for our larger scale Esaase pit. CSA confirmed that the resource model compiled by CJM Consulting for Esaase is appropriate. It is important to note that all the pits formed in the bulk of our Life of Mine plan that now have the resources modeled and/or audited by CSA Global.

Whilst the resources at Nkran did decline due to the exclusion of the cross-cutting structures within the deposit, if we include the ounces rediscovered from near mine expiration last year, net global reserves decreased by only 2% to 4.8 million ounces, confirming a robust long life mine plan in excess of 10 years. In the quarter, we also received our permits for Esaase and overland conveyor, which means our next phase of growth, to approximately 450,000 ounces per year is now fully permitted.

I would now like to move to Slide #4 and focus on our mining performance. Mining operations at the Nkran pit continued to track against plan and during the quarter mining focused on the bottom center and internal west portions of the pit. With the strategic stockpile of 1.6 million tons in place, all mining rates have returned to more optimal levels and are converging with our milling requirements.

We mined an average of 339,000 tons per month at a grade of 1.8 grams per ton. The grade was marginally lower than the previous quarter as we were mining through a planned lower grade section of the ore body which is also planned to continue in the second quarter of 2017.

The strip ratio increased as a result of implementing the new CSA Global resource model midway through the quarter. Going forward, we expect the Life of Mine strip ratio for Nkran to be around 6 to 1. This will be confirmed by the new Life of Mine plan that will publish in the Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study that is due in about a months time. The current cost of production for the quarter averaged $3.89 which is in line with our guidance.

Looking ahead to the second-half of the year, we have just commenced in Q2 with the next pushback of the western side of the pit as we continue with the ongoing capital development program for Nkran. Mining at Nkran will continue to operate at grades in excess of 2 million tons per month for the foreseeable future.

To-date, the in-pit development work that we have done at Nkran gives us access to ore inventory of 2.7 million tons containing approximately 166,000 ounces that is ready to be mined. This is before the aforementioned strategic stockpile of 1.6 million tons that we have already invested some $35 million building that. To put that into context, there is approximately five months of production in the stockpile and eight months in pre-developed in-pit inventory at our current production rates.

In addition to this large pre-developed in-pit reserve, we also have access to on-surface quality ounces from both Dynamite Hill and Akwasiso. These combined resources give us access to over 500,000 ounces of near-term mineable ore reserves which is more than sufficient to feed the plant over the next two years until Esaase commences production during 2019.

Importantly, these multiple ore sources considerably de-risk our production profile and show that they have substantial mining and processing flexibility during the construction of conveyor and the development of Esaase.

As many of you will know, we operate in an extreme high rainfall area and the Nkran pit has a history of side wall failures dating back to when Resolute operated the pit in the early 2000. Accordingly, we are all being cognizant of the need to have a number of risk mitigation measures in place. These mitigations include the installation of a dual ramp system into the pit, a fully operational slope stability radar which provide early warning of potential geotechnical events, as well as a strategic stockpile on surface.

Being on surface and already mined, this strategic stockpile would cost less than $1 a ton to mine should the need arise. Because of this meticulous planning, in spite of having experienced a number of side wall failures over the last two – three years, I’m pleased to say that we have seen no impact on production.

Strategically all this planning has evolved as to becoming a multi-pit operator with Dynamite Hill coming online in Q3 2017 followed by Akwasiso which de-risk our overall production profile considerably.

Now I’d like to turn to Slide #5 and talk about processing performance. Yet again the processing plant delivered another record this quarter processing 908,463 tons at a feed grade of 2.05 grams per ton and a new monthly record was hit in March with 315,000 tons of ore process. This is equivalent to 3.7 million tons on an annualized basis, which is really no small feed.

We also hit a new record of 95% for gold recovery in spite of processing materially higher volumes to the processing plant. This is 1% higher than Q4 and 2.5% above design. The key is the free gold recovery from the Knelson concentrators. As you may recall, we originally anticipated about 45% of the gold would be free gold. In reality, as we’re finding it is closer to 55% or more.

Unit cost of production for the processing continued to be substantially in line with the expectation, averaging $13.36 per ton mode. Thanks to successful quarters of operating above plan capacity, we have bought forward the Tailings Dam lift during the quarter. This is earlier than planned, but a function of asset sales.

We expect the lift to be finished during Q3, whilst we had planned to spend the sustaining CapEx this year, bringing it forward to Q1 has had an impact on our quarterly AISC, which Fausto, our CFO will take you through and at this point that I’d like to hand him – over to him for him to stay with you across the phone.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter. So turning to Slide #6, I’d like to start by discussing our cost performance for the quarter. As Peter mentioned earlier, we had a strong operational performance in Q1 which translated into a financially successful quarter and importantly a return to positive earnings. As you know, there is investment in achieving success.

As we look at our performance in more detail, our operating cash costs were impacted this quarter by an inventory charge associated with inventory build up in the plant back in Q4, which was subsequently cycled into the Q1 costs. Also, maintenance costs in the processing facility were brought forward due to higher weigh rate as a consequence of current elevated throughput levels.

Our all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $956 per ounce. The increasing all-in sustaining cost is predominantly the result of acceleration of sustaining capital on the Tailings Dam lift. As Peter said, this is a function of having operated the plant above capacity for three successive quarters and a 20% above design for the last few quarters.

The impact of this acceleration on a per ounce basis is approximately $35 per ounce. For illustrative purposes, if we remove the impact of the Tailings Dam lifts, our all-in sustaining costs would have been $922 per ounce, marginally above the top end of our full year guidance and in line with achieving our annual guidance of between $880 and $920 per ounce.

Looking forward, as we bring Dynamite Hill online in Q3, we expect cost to decline as the softer oxide ores are cheaper to both mine and process. In Q4, with the commissioning of the Brownfield expansion of the processing plant, we expect a further improvement in cost as we share the fixed overhead across more ounces.

Moving on to the income statement on Slide #7. And looking at our income statements, the message is clear. With our operational success we’ve had a strong start to 2017 and a return to positive earnings. Revenues and realized prices were flat relative to last quarter.

The higher production costs this quarter were offset by lower depreciation and depletion charges and we depleted the 1D component in the Nkran pit, which yielded lift deferred stripping amortization in the quarter and resulted in slightly better gross margins. The company generated net income and adjusted net income of $7.8 million, translating to earnings of $0.04 per share.

Turning to the cash flow statements on Slide #8. Before we get into the detail, I think it’s important to provide some color on our working capital position. With the operations at steady states, our working capital pipeline is full. Currently we enjoy a metal-to-money cycle time of between 10 to 14 days.

To clarify, from the time bullion is poured at the Asanko Gold mine, it is converted to cash in the bank within 10 to 14 days. This does cause some volatility in cash flow from operations. With that being said, it is more appropriate to focus on cash flow from operations before working capital changes, which was $29 million dollars for the quarter.

Predominant investments in working capital were $11 million in receivables, $10.7 million of which was received four days off the quarter end, and $4.6 million in VAT. We have, as of yesterday, received a check from the Ghana Revenue Authority for approximately $12 million in respect of Q3 and Q2 2016 VAT refunds, which I’m obviously extremely pleased about. We continue to engage constructively with the Ghanaian Revenue Authority and are in the process of commencing with the validation of Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 that outgoings.

Changing the focus to capital expenditure during the quarter, strategic space which we ordered during the construction of Phase 1, we delivered to sites, marking the closure of Phase 1 capital expenditures, delivering the project approximately $3 million below budget.

Cash generation from operations is now available to invest in our next two growth projects, specifically Project 5 million and the development of Esaase and the overland conveyor over 2017 and 2018.

During the quarter, we invested $5.9 million on our growth projects, including feeding the conveyor or front-end engineering design on the conveyor, procurement of long lead items for the Project 5 in the Brownfield expansion, as well as mobilization fees for the bush clearing of the conveyor route.

As a CFO, when I reflect upon this past quarter, I’ll say, our business is already delivering as expected and growing as promised or reinvesting the cash flows and to buy our assets. Not only have we returned to positive earnings of $0.04 per share, it’s underpinned by strong operational cash flow and an expansionary exploration program that is delivering results.

I’ll now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thank you very much. I though I’d just like to talk a little bit about our growth projects. I’d like to take this opportunity to give you an update on our two near-term organic growth projects. Construction work on project 5 Million commenced in April and is ahead of schedule. All the long lead items have been ordered and we’re expecting some of them to arrive on-site during Q2.

Whilst the final commissioning is expected in Q4 2027, we are also expecting some volumetric increases during the third quarter of 2017. The interim upgrades of the Tailings Dam line and the pumping systems will allow us to run the processing facility at slightly higher throughput rates, while the rest of the plant upgrades were completed.

There old feed for the upgraded 5 Million ton a year plot will come from Nkran and Dynamite Hill this year and then Akwasiso in Q1 2018. As I mentioned earlier, we have already pre-developed access to some 166.000 ounces in Nkran pit, combined with 135,000 ounces of reserve at Dynamite Hill, and 214,000 ounces on Akwasiso, we have more than sufficient ore to supply the increased production profile until Esaase starts in 2019. As many of you know, we are planning to commence mining at Dynamite Hill in the third quarter of this year.

In terms of preparation work, Dynamite Hill is exactly that, it’s a hill, with mineralization presenting at surface, so we have minimal pre-stripping to do. Although we do need to build a 7 kilometer ore road to the ramp pad, conveniently this ore road will also go past the Nkran extension and Akwasiso deposits. Construction of the ore road has started. As we have guided in our recent production release, we expect the cheaper oxide ores to have a beneficiary impact on our costs and cash flow in the second-half of the year.

We also announced last week the successful results of the infill drilling at Akwasiso, which has now become our largest satellite deposit and continues to confirm the highly prospective nature of our land package on the Asankrangwa belt. Indicated resources have increased 79% to 322,500 ounces and probable reserves that will increase 62% to 215,500 ounces, while reserve grade estimates have increased by 26% to 1.77 grams per ton. In addition, we also received our environmental invoice which is a precursor to the environmental permit.

Once again, I would like to acknowledge the team on-site who have established a strong working relationship with the Ghanaian environmental protection agency, Minerals Commission and our local stakeholders. We expect to receive the permit in Q2 and then we will be ready to mine.

Turning to our next major mine Esaase, work on the conveyor linking Esaase to the processing facility has started, as you can see by the photo. We’re already bush clearing in the 27 kilometer route and are nearly 50% complete. We’re using local contractors to do the work and all very pleased with the initial progress. Terracing earthworks will start in June and construction of extra conveyor itself is due to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

I’d now like to move to Slide 10 to talk about our guidance. So in conclusion ladies and gentleman, on Slide #10, we had a great start to the year and we have hit our production guidance for the third consecutive quarter, if not exceeded it.

Whilst our all-in sustaining cash costs for the quarter was slightly above the upper end of our guidance, we expect it to drop quite substantially in the second half of the year once we commence mining softer at surface oxide material from both Nkran and Dynamite Hill. This combined with the commissioning of project 5 Million will lower our mining and processing cost and de-risk our production profile.

With regard to our two capital projects that I’ve just discussed, both of these projects are fully funded and I think the graph shows this quite nicely on the slide. As Fausto just mentioned, cash generation from operations is free to invest in these projects and with $1,200 gold price assumption we should generate between $64 million and $77 million in all-in sustaining cash cost margin in the year.

We have budgeted to spend $72 million this year on expansion capital, which will enable us to carry forward liquidity of about $49 million to $62 million into next year, which will more than cover the balance of $63 million to be spent in 2018.

In conclusion, I believe Asanko is in a very strong position as we enter Q2 and we reiterate our guidance of 230,000 ounces to 240,000 ounces at AISC of $880 $920 per ounce for the year.

Thank you all for listening. Operator, we will now take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll receive our first question on the line from Tyron Breytenbach. Please go ahead with your question.

Tyron Breytenbach

Hi guys, congrats on the return to profitability. Just a couple of comments and then some questions, so I mean we really like these mitigation measures you put in place or it’s nice to be ahead of the game, especially when you’re undertaking an expansion. But just quickly on the profitability issues, so you’ve kind of guided to an increase in the Life of Mine strip to 61, is that 100% related to the new CSA reserve or whether some geo-tech findings that you built into that assumption as well?

Peter Breese

Tyron, that is Peter speaking, the geo-tech issues are – and the designs of the geo-tech has not changed at all and we don’t expect them to change materially. These side wall failures, when we took over the company, we studied very carefully the historical Resolute operations and all their closure report and they had significant side wall issues, primarily around the water increase into the pit, the contact between the oxide and the fresh rock. That has been exacerbated and we knew it will be exacerbated in our planning, because the ore Resolute waste dump sits on the western flank of the pit.

So the 6 to 1 strip ratio is all around the new mine design. And we always knew that we would have side wall failures and that’s why even back in 2014 and 2015 I said to shareholders that we will build a strategic stockpile of between 1.2 million and 1.8 million tons on surface and the reason for that is, if we had a side wall failure we would carry on operations, we’ve done that and we spent $35 million doing that.

We also said that we would put in a dual ramp system that will be fully clad, we’ve done that. And we said we would put in a slop stability radar. So we’ve put in all the risk mitigation measures at considerable cost to shareholders And it was put in place with a long-term plan and long-term view in place.

Now the latest side wall failure which is very similar to the one we had a year ago, and very similar to the history of side wall failures, I think since we’ve been mining and there’s been five or six. We’ve never lost a single minute of operations out of that and the reason for that is, the slope stability radar picks up the side wall movement for weeks and months in advance. And then it predicts when that failure will happen and when I say failure it’s not a total failure, it’s just a little tiny portion of the pit ramp. And it predicts it and it predicts it to the day and within two hours of that – of when it’s going to happen.

And in this case, the side wall, the partial failure happened and we closed the whole area off three days before. It said it would happen at 20:45 in the evening and it actually happened at 20:00 hours at evening. And we had closed off three days before. So, no change to the strip ratio because of the side wall failures that’s still part of the design, we’ve had a second independent expert have a look at it.

The original mine geo-techniques were designed by Mining One, the pit we also used, it’s okay to do a second party review, this is how we do things, be bulletproof, everything we do. And they agreed with the recommendation of Mining One in terms of designs and everything else. And what we will be doing as part of this pre-strip is we will be trying to move some of that old waste out of the way to take the load off that side wall and that’s what we will be doing as part of the pre-strip.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay Thank you.

Peter Breese

I don’t know if that helps you question.

Tyron Breytenbach

No, that was great. Thank you for clarifying that. I agree that the mitigation measures seem to be working. I know you had a heavy raining season last year and it was really just a blip in terms of actually being able to remove ore from the pit, so that’s great. And then just a final question here, so on the gold sales you’re about 20 bucks off your peers for the quarter. Is that related to the Red Kite look back and should we assume a similar small adjustment to the totally average gold price going forward in terms of sales?

Fausto Di Trapani

Thanks Tyron, it’s Fausto on the line. I think if we look at the London average PM price of $1,222 for the quarter against the realized price of $1,199, that equates approximately 1.8% and that’s really consistent more or less with the look back that’s associated with the Red Kite we’ll take. So, indeed Tyron, it’s totally related to the look back on off take.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay great, thanks again for all the information you guys have presented this morning. It’s very helpful and congrats again. That’s it for me.

Peter Breese

Thanks, Tyron.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thanks, Tyron.

Thank you very much. And we’ll get to our next question on the line from the line of Chris Thompson. Please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Hi, good morning guys congratulations on a good quarter. Just a couple of quick questions and I must compliment you guys, your presentation is – there was a lot of good information on that. So just speed on this western wall pushback, could you quantify that if you would by way of tons and cost and then a bit of timeline. How should we model it?

Peter Breese

So Chris, we planned this year, I think, to mine out of the total pits, I think it was 25 million or 26 million tons. So, the western wall pushback is part of the plan for the year. So we will mine 25 million to 26 million tons, but most of that, I don’t have the number off the top of my head, and we can certainly send it to you. But a good portion of that is going to be the western wall pushback which is – and there will be a little pushback in the Southeast of the pit as well that we have to do this year. So, most of that pushback is in oxide ore transition, ore for this year.

Chris Thompson

Okay, great thanks for.

Peter Breese

The mining rates remain the same, there is no change to the mining rates.

Chris Thompson

All right, okay. Just final, my final question just – and I know and I realize that some of this is obviously going to be in the Life of Mine plan, but the Dynamite Hill, can you get a sense of sort of what sort of production rates can we anticipate from Dynamite Hill? And if there are going to be any sort of ramp up in the back half for this year though?

Peter Breese

Yes, so Chris, the reason why we moved to Dynamite Hill just to wind us back to last year, I don’t know if had the discussion with you, but when we were always looking at knowing that we were processing with much higher throughput rates than Nkran could supply on a sustainable basis. We drilled Nkran extension and Akwasiso and Esaase extension if you remember, right. And the plan was to get those to supply.

But when we actually understood – we took the risk, and again this is all about long-term strategy planning, which unfortunately a lot of people don’t understand is, we decided that Dynamite Hill would be a better go to pit than the other small and much smaller pits which is Nkran extension, Adubiaso extension.

So what we’re planning right now is Dynamite Hill is going to start at about 30,000 tons a month from around about July. But it has easy capacity to increase to about 100,000 tons a month. So that’s why we chose to do that pit first is because if – and again the risk mitigation being a single pit operation with just in Nkran with the history of that pit, we just needed to make sure that we bulletproofed our business plan beyond any doubt and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Now what is interesting about all of this discussion is what’s happened with Akwasiso, because Akwasiso is like just half of the distance away from the mine. And that new resource is quite considerable. We’ve also looked at the mining rates at Akwasiso and Akwasiso can easily do 100,000 tons to 120,000 tons a month as well. So if you take Dynamite Hill at 100,000 tons and Akwasiso at 100,000 tons to 120,000 tons, I mean we really, really have no issues being able to ramp up production as quickly as possible.

And we must remember as we said in the news releases, we only applied for the permit of the Akwasiso a couple weeks ago and we got the invoice last week, which is quite extraordinary to be honest with you. And now that we have that invoice, it’s a matter of a short-time before we get the final EPA and mining permit. So, Akwasiso we have no doubt that we’ll have Dynamite Hill, the roads to Dynamite Hill goes straight past the edge of Akwasiso.

We have the access to on-surface material that we can mine at any given time. And that’s why we talk about bulletproofing the production profile. There’s absolutely zero chance we won’t need the tonnage requirements for this low at today’s throughput rates and expanded throughput rates between now and Esaase stocking.

Chris Thompson

Well, that’s great. And just maybe just one quick final just a question, or not so much question, just to reaffirm. So, you got 166,000 ounce, in-situ ounces available in Nkran, you know obviously at 2.7 million tons, it’s pretty easy to calculate grade on that. And that is before pre-strip that’s ready to go and now, is that correct data?

Peter Breese

Yes, so to get that out, Chris, just to give you an idea, the ore to waste ratio in that pit to get those ounces is 2 to 1.

Chris Thompson

Great, all right.

Peter Breese

I guess what I’m doing about is right, so if you get an ounce of not all ore, so it’s two parts of waste to one part of ore to get that out. And that happens without us doing $0.01 of pushback anyway in that pit. So that’s eight months of ore supply sitting right in front of us today.

Chris Thompson

Great.

Peter Breese

And there’s more than enough flexibility and more than enough time to get the western wall pushback out of the way and the small river pushback that will start later in the year on the Southeast corner.

Chris Thompson

Excellent, okay, I’m covered off. Thank you very much guys, congrats.

Peter Breese

Thanks Chris.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you.

And we’ll get to our next question on the line from the line of Geordie Mark. Please go ahead with your question.

Geordie Mark

Yes, good day, Peter and Fausto. You now showed results of Q1, let me ask a few questions I had. But just maybe some questions on the down time to times in Q2, it would be good to know what you’re expecting the number of days to be down there in Q2, so we can integrate that? But also I missed a component where you say in terms of potential higher throughput rates in – starting in Q3, once that tie-in is in place, if you can sort of expand on that that would be great. Thanks.

Peter Breese

Yes, so Geordie, so I’m – that’s why we’ve consistently said that it’s going to be a year of two hours, because it’s quite right. This quarter, specifically end of May and throughout June, there will be a number of time, those times could be four or five days at different times, because for instance the Tailings line, you got to take right down stubble production while you do the time of the new Tailings pumps and the Tailings line. The mill sumps, they’ve got brand new pipes going up to the cyclone cluster. So, we are planning on about five days of down time and I think we did give guidance that we expect this quarter to have lower production and most probably slightly higher cost as a result of that.

We expect to have partial volumetric increases as a result of those times ready by the end to this quarter. That will mean, and I think your question is, what does it mean for the rest of the year? We expect to be ale to increase our throughput to the milling circuit by 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons per month. Last, we continue with the rest of the volumetric and recovery upgrades.

So the recovery upgrades will only be in the beginning of the fourth quarter. And there are some volumetric increases like under flow pumps and things like that have long lead items that will only come towards that period of the time. So it is like an interim step of volumetric increases and then it’s the big step. And that big step, which is everything to 5 Million tons, 416,000 tons a month will happen early in the fourth quarter of this year, which will give us the right recovery.

So we’ll even see in the third quarter a slight reduction in recoveries because we will start to run at higher volumes, but we’ll be stressing the Knelson concentrator and in terms of each reactor. But those recoveries might give a 1% or 2% drop in recoveries, but for a 20% increase of throughput. So it’s kind of a no-brainer to go and do this kind of work, right. I don’t if that answers.

Geordie Mark

No, that’s great. And maybe an expansion on Chris’s earlier question for Akwasiso. Just on a [common stock] [ph] basis, how would you see the exploitation of that reserve. Starting in Q1 next year, in terms of we split it evenly over three years in terms of mining rates will just, I guess, does it put in the [copy before the horse] [ph] before the feasibility comes out, but just trying to get a sense of where we put that into play? Thanks.

Peter Breese

Well, I think, Geordie, we will show it in the feasibility study in a couple of weeks time. Between now and the end of next year, we’ll only be able to extract oxides. Because we need to get to 5 million tons a year, it’s a two-thirds hard rock and one-third sort of the soft rock analysis. So, we will only be exploiting the oxides to get those volumes through. So, I think it’s safe to say that you can push it through over the next – on the total reserve over the next two to three years.

However, we also unfortunately – and well, it’s – a great thing about this company is the flexibility that we have. We are planning on Dynamite Hill, we’re put in the road, the mining contract is mobilized, we’re using a local mining contract as part of our CSR program, also investing in local capacity in Ghana.

And with the road going straight past Akwasiso, there is a high probability that if we get that permanent we will maybe start Akwasiso before Dynamite Hill and that’s a great thing, because it’s half the traveling distance, it’s better grade and it’s on surface, right. The flexibility is, we just have so many options available so as to do whatever we really want to do, so it’s such a nice position in to be in.

Geordie Mark

Yes, thanks Pete. And I’ll pull off now. Cheers, have a good day.

Peter Breese

Thank Geordie.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll get to our next question on the line from Dan Rollins. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

Yes, thanks very much. I hate to do it, but accounting for you Fausto. It looks like the amount of strip that was expensed was lower than expected and lower than the previous couple quarters. Just wondering if you give some clarity on what we should expect for an expense with capitalized strip ratio for this year, knowing that beyond that it really depends on the delivery of the feasibility study?

Fausto Di Trapani

Yes, sure, Dan. Look, it is a little bit of a difficult question to answer right now is the updated mine plan as per. We’re obviously waiting for reminding the technical team to finalize the updated mine plan that will then allow us to allocate new components to the mine plan, which was obviously updated because of the resource and reserve reset that we did in February.

So at this point, we’re really only in a position to guide specifically on the all-in sustaining cost because that takes the full stripping cost into account, Dan. And we’ll be able to guide a little bit more clearly in terms of how we differ and subsequently expense or deplete the deferred stripping balance on the balance sheet. So, let’s going to have to wait for the finalization of the expansion DFS and the updated mine plan, Dan.

Dan Rollins

Okay, helpful. I was wondering maybe Peter if you could talk about $13 million exploration budget this year. Can you maybe toss out some of the targets that we should be looking for a little bit information on later this year on potential additional satellite deposits that you think are potentially high probabilities to come in over the next two to three years?

Peter Breese

Hey, thanks Dan. We’ve just spent quite a lot of money on the infill drilling at Akwasiso as you can imagine. We have about six targets that we’re focusing on, the one is Asumura, which is on the Kenyase thread opposite Newmont. We’ve had this piece of ground for many, many, many years. And I think the – what we found is, we found big land holding field on that. And nobody has ever done any modern geophysics on this piece of ground.

So last year we did some modern geophysics weekend surveys et cetera, and we’ve identified what must be said to be two extremely high priority targets in the middle of those timberlands. So we plan to start drilling as soon as possible. We are just waiting for approval from the Minerals Commission or what is called a prospecting license. We hold the licenses that we need, the prospecting license to be able to drill. So the drill pads are ready. And we will spend quite a lot of money there.

But our biggest target is, on our key elements, it is a very, very high priority target. Again, the problem with that is, we’re waiting for the government. As you know there’s a new government in Ghana and the new President has just sworn in the various ministers. And for us to be able to start exploring this, we need the committee, the executive committee of the Minerals Commission, which is like the board to approve the granting of these licenses.

And so we’ve gone through all the processes, that board however has not been appointed yet, so early as time as such time that board is appointed, we’ll be in the position to go and drill there. Now we’ve done a lot of work on reviewing the history of this, I’d say, deposit of this target. And there is a extreme history of very, very good trench result. And some efforts that we put in many, many years ago. And that we will spend the bulk of our money, so it’s really waiting for the Minerals Commission, so Dan, as soon as we get it, we’re ready to go.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect. And then just respect to the 10 million ton, the project 10 million now, you’ve always sort of stated you’re hopeful to get that into production in 2020. Obviously, with the conveyor in there, it’s just really adding a plant, but I guess the bottleneck or limiting factor right now is the balance sheet. What do you need to do from the balance sheet side to be able to sort of get that 10 million ton in place by 2020 or are you potentially waiting to generate a couple more years of cash from pushing it to 2022 or 2023. What’s the thinking there?

Fausto Di Trapani

Yes, Dan, I’ll answer that question. Obviously, we’ve always looked at project 10 million as – that is the one that we substantially drain, drain could it be specifically to the extent we wanted to commence with project 10 million right off to the construction of project 5 million was complete. Kind of look at our balance sheet now with $150 million overhead costs on the balance sheet which starts amortizing in July of next year. Our intent is to refinance that and to consider options of refinancing rate cut.

In the past, before we took the resource and reserve reset, we always anticipated an approximate $30 million to $50 million funding gap in respect of the financing of project 10 million. I suspect and it will be confirmed in the expansion DFS, what the funding gap ends up being and I suspect it’s probably going to expand slightly, but simply our efforts and so far is the refinancing of the $150 million with rate cut would be to include additional liquidity in that package to potentially remove the limiting factor around balance sheet and the financing of project 10 million.

But I think it’s important to note Dan some, at the point that project 5 million is complete, we say producing 270,000, 290,000 ounces a year. We’re generating substantial cash flows on a quarterly basis in excess of probably $30 million odd per quarter. And there’s certainly nothing precluding us from delaying the start of project 10 million to generate that additional money or to fill that financing gap to be able to commence with the construction of project 10 million.

So it’s kind of a – it’s a mix of both, Dan. We’re really looking to see what the expanded DFS looks like and what the funding gap ends up being for project 10 million. But also over and above that really considering we do have an asset once project 5 million and both that’s ready spending off pretty substantial cash and gives us the opportunity to potentially delay the execution of project 10 million until such time as we generate sufficient liquidity to start with that project.

Peter Breese

Yes, and Dan this is Peter speaking. I mean I have always said and I’ve consistently said, we’re planning to build project 10 million starting in 2019. I am not wedded to having to build these things in the hurry, I’ve never been wedded to build in things in a hurry. I’ve got an alert allergy to debt and I’ve got an allergy to equity raising. And if we don’t have the money we’ll generate more cash and then we will develop that as soon as the cash is available. But we don’t think this funding gap is very big at all. And when you consider the amount of ounces and cash flow will be churning out, it’s really in the interest of ourselves and shareholders to chase this down, but we can only do that once the DFS is done.

Dan Rollins

No, no it’s fine. I think actually potentially maybe delaying it one or two or years and just given the free cash flow you’re going to benefit is actually a smart choice given, one, it reduces your balance sheet risk. Two, the cost of capital you’re going to have with the elevated debt you’re going to have, the cost of that debt right now. So, delaying it is not a big issue and again, you’re going to be – it gives you more time to figure out some of that satellite potential as well and maybe take the pressure off. So just wondering what your thoughts on the timing were, nothing – not saying you need to go with it, but potentially delaying it two years is probably the prudent thing to do in my view?

Fausto Di Trapani

Yes, and that’s what we say, we’re not in a rush, we’re not wedded to this thing, yes.

Dan Rollins

Yes, makes plenty of sense. And just quickly, how long do you have for the oxide feeds from Esaase, at your design rate, how long – how many years you think you have before you get into some of the harder ore there?

Fausto Di Trapani

Esaase has 22 million tons of oxides.

Dan Rollins

Okay, so a lot of time, perfect.

Fausto Di Trapani

Yes.

Dan Rollins

Thanks very much.

Peter Breese

I will be bid and buried by then.

Dan Rollins

Hopefully not soon, take care, thank you.

Peter Breese

Thanks.

Thank you very much. And we’ll proceed for a final question for today from the line of Jeff Killeen. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeff Killeen

Yes, good morning and thanks for your time today. Just wondering on the deferred stripping we did see in the first quarter, somewhat to Dan’s previous question, just wondering if you can explain specifically what was deferred in the first quarter, why that was done? And secondly, would it be fair to or would you be able to give us a sense on, in terms of the proportion of the total deferred stripping to-date, how much that would reflect the west wall pushback?

Fausto Di Trapani

Jeff, specifically in terms about deferral this quarter, I mean we have quite a substantial model of the pit, obviously modeled on the historical resources and reserves that we used to identify certain components in the pit. And eventually there are strip ratios that are associated with each of those components. As we mine, we compare the expected strip ratio against the actual strip ratio and that defines whether we, by the deferred mining cost or waste mining cost to balance sheet or depreciated in. So, essentially that’s how we apply or that’s how we apply the deferral and the amortization.

In terms of your second question, specifically around the west wall pushback, that’s obviously part of the original mine plan. And I think it was one of the components. We obviously haven’t started – what, we’ve just really commenced, right, with the west wall pushbacks. So don’t have any substantial deferrals in respect to the west wall pushback. But I expect once we finalize the mine plan and finalize the – or revisit the components, we’ll be in a position to understand how much of that west wall push back gets pushed back and how much of the waste in that component gets allocated to operational strip ratio.

So we’ll simply be in a position again, just like I mentioned earlier. Once the expansion DFS is finalized, we get an updated mine plan, we get a new view of the components, we’ll have a very clear view of what the federal and associated amortization of those stripping costs will look like.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, thanks. And then switching to the mine grade out of Nkran, 1.8, you suggested that that was expected given your going through the lower grade section. If I understood right, I think the indication was that would continue through the second quarter. So just wondering when would we expect to see mine grades out of the Nkran that start to reflect the update of reserve grade? And just secondly, the current mining reconciling to be updated block model?

Peter Breese

I guess, so just the mine grades, we expect and it was part of the budget, we expect the mine grades to stay at around about those levels for about another six weeks from now. And then we’ll return those to the Life of Mine plan, which is roughly roughly 2 grams a ton.

As far as the reconciliation is concerned, we only receive the detailed models at the end of February. We implemented those models towards the end of February and for March. We’ve had to adjust the methodologies on site in terms of polygon designs, mine planning designs, and the systems associated with this to the new models, because obviously everything that we’ve designed and planned was on the old model with the all grade control model. We’ve had to swap those all around.

And so we are seeing – what we’re seeing is, we are seeing some slightly lower grades, but slightly higher tonnages that we’re getting net for net exactly the same ounces. We we’re working on that, I would say we will get to stability on the new resource model around about the end of this quarter.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, thanks. And then thinking about the stability issues you’ve brought up, I think when we were on-site in November, certainly it was recognized there were some failures in the oxides on the that western and the south western wall, but it was my impression at that point you weren’t very concerned about the potential of the translated into the fresh ore. So is there something that’s changed since that point and if so could you…?

Peter Breese

Actually that’s the second, I mean, what you saw is correct within the oxide. But that is the second failure that we’ve had with some – but just to correct the understanding, the failure was not of the hard fresh rock. The failure was on the context zone between the hard rock and the oxide, that transitions zone. I mean, it was the transitions zone that failed as a result of water and pressure; that was what is called the topping failure. So the hard rock itself, that wall is static and hasn’t moved at all, it is the stuff on the top that’s rolled down.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, thanks.

Peter Breese

I think that answers.

Jeff Killeen

Yes, I think that answers well, Peter, thank you and that’s it for me.

Peter Breese

Okay. Sure, thanks.

Peter Breese

Okay everybody, thank you very much for your time.

Thank you very much and thank you everyone. And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the webinar for today. We thank you for participation. I ask you to disconnect your lines. Have a good day everyone.

