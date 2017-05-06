Earnings Preview: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

The week of May 8 is big for generic drug companies. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) all report results this week. Teva's earnings may prove disappointing in light of the CFO quitting before its release. Investor concerns over Teva's $40 billion debt will weigh on the stock for a while. The company is unlikely to make any divestitures until it hires a CEO. Conversely, Valeant CEO Joe Papa may declare the business stabilized and that the company is starting its turnaround. On May 9 before the market opens, investors will look for proof of that.

Sales Team Built

Papa said in the fourth quarter that the company was experiencing elevated sales force turnover. The adjustments in the team are complete. Valeant has newly hired leadership, which is needed to lead the Salix team successfully. The sales force retention of 94 percent suggests the risks of turnover disruption is at an end. Maintaining a driven, experienced sales team is critical for Valeant's Salix unit. In light of low single-digit growth in GI, the team must boost its productivity as it pitches to the primary care providers. Realistically, Salix's Xifaxan sales will at best grow in the single digits this year and high single digits in 2018. Despite limited R&D funding, Valeant will invest in a next-generation formulation of Xifaxan, a move that may drive sales higher.

Valeant was the worst performer in the last quarter:

Turnaround in Dermatology

The continued decline in dermatology Rx (prescriptions) is a near-term headwind for Valeant. Sales fell 28 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. This is due primarily to the company shifting from specialty pharma to managed care. The long-term deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) should lead to steady, consistent growth for dermatology products. Walgreens is in the midst of buying Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). If regulators approve the deal, the channels for drug sales grows. Even without Walgreens growing, Valeant boosted hiring in sales for the dermatology unit, a move that should help sales.

EBITDA forecast

Assume Valeant makes $890 million a quarter in EBITDA. This implies an annualized $3,56 billion in EBITDA, or 40 percent of revenue for 2017. Generic drug competition and single-digit sales growth at Salix and B+L may erode revenue in 2018 - 2021.

Below are the input projections on a 5-Year DCF Model: Revenue Exit model:

Fiscal Years Ending 16-Dec 17-Dec 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec Revenue 9,674 8,825 8,000 8,250 8,600 9,350 % Growth -7.40% -8.80% -9.30% 3.10% 4.20% 8.70% EBITDA 2,418 3,560 3,120 3,358 3,600 3,650 % of Revenue 25.00% 40.30% 39.00% 40.70% 41.90% 39.00%

When applying a discount rate in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% and a revenue exit multiple of 3.5 times - 4.5 times, the stock's fair value is in the mid-teens:

Takeaway on Valeant

Valeant signaled its confidence in managing its debt by making an unscheduled payment. Now with debt below $30 billion, the company will continue cutting down what it owes. Its first priority is growing sales. As a result of hiring more sales staff, business at the underperforming units - B+L and Salix, both of which also make up the bulk of revenue - should strengthen. Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stocks in the pharmaceutical sector. Valeant is not a top DIY Investing holding. Endo International is. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.

