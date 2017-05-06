Animal Spirits Will Not Save Halliburton

For HAL to flourish OPEC must continue its supply cut and international must rebound.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported Q1 revenue of $4.28 billion and eps of $0.01. The company beat on revenue by $20 million. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Was The Stalwart Again ...

Halliburton calls itself the "execution company" and Q1 results showed why. I expected North America revenue to be strong, but even I was not prepared for Halliburton's impressive performance in the region.

Total revenue was up 6% sequentially, besting Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) whose revenue fell 3%. Results from North America were downright gaudy, with revenue growing 24%. The U.S. land rig count was up 35% sequentially and 46% Y/Y, connoting outsized drilling activity in the oil patch. Halliburton practically pioneered shale fracking, and revenue growth in North America dwarfed Schlumberger's 6% growth during the quarter.

... But International Stymied The Company

International (48% of total revenue) stymied the company; revenue from international actually fell 8%, as the international rig count fell 8% Y/Y. Depressed oil prices caused some clients to reduce capex and delay new projects. Latin America was a pleasant surprise; revenue in the region increased 8% due to increased well completion in Brazil and pressure pumping activities in Mexico. Europe-Africa-CIS declined 11% due to reduced activity and a seasonal decline in drilling activity in Russia and the North Sea. Middle East-Asia was 12% due to reduced drilling activity and a loss of pricing power.

Management believes North America land drilling activity can remain robust with oil prices at $50. The problems facing international markets - reduced budgets, deferral of existing projects and dismal economic growth - could be intractable. At some point oil prices will have to be driven by demand, and economic growth outside the U.S. has been anemic. I expect international to stymie Halliburton for the rest of the year, regardless of what North America does.

EBITDA Margins Improved

White hot drilling activity in North America combined with improved pricing equates to higher EBITDA margins. EBITDA of $586 million was up 14% sequentially and 3% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 14%, up from 13% in Q4 2016 and flat versus the 14% margin achieved in the year earlier period. Halliburton's EBITDA margin still has not approached the 18% achieved in Q1 2015, and I do not expect it to.

At current oil prices I believe international will stymie Halliburton. If oil prices turn down then Q1 could be as good as it gets for the company in 2017. The ramp up in shale production has been good for oil services firms, yet it has pressured oil prices. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) thinks oil prices could be on the brink of capitulation:

Net, the faster decline in long-term oil prices than we expected this year is a clear downside risk to our spot price level forecast, even if it helps slow US production growth and achieve the inventory draws and the rotation of the forward curve into backwardation that we forecast. Goldman is referencing the current and future relationship between near-term and the long-term price of oil. A faster decline in contracts in the future may result in more oil being pushed out into the market.

If oil prices diverge to the downside then that could pressure Halliburton's revenue and EBITDA. Its $10.9 billion debt load is now at 5.3x trailing EBITDA - junk levels. For me to turn bullish on HAL it must continue to grow revenue and EBITDA. That likely means it needs OPEC to extend its oil supply cut, and for international markets to rebound. I do not see both events happening.

Conclusion

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch in Q1, yet animal spirits alone they will not save HAL. The stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.